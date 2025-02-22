Fraud Prevention Hotline

Robert Townshend
I don't know if this helps....

If an event saturates the media, with headlines, personal stories, updates, detailed analysis, expert opinion and government warnings...then I can be sure that the event is fake. COVID had to be fake. Reality never gets that kind of treatment.

A similar logic can be applied to personalities. So I don't have to worry about whether Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk or Andrew Tate are mere confections. They have to be.

Tony Porcaro
Why do people still believe in Covid? Well, what else could the masses be capable of believing in after 150 years of fraudulent medical science being shoved down our collective throats?! It has been a steady stream of lies and deception and deliberate duplicity with the sole purpose to keep power and control in the hands of the few who perpetrated the false paradigm of allopathic medicine which still dominates today's world; and that domination especially includes even THINKING about that false paradigm to the exclusion of any evidence-based real science; welcome to the pseudo but self-created reality which produced a never-ending succession of charlatans, plagiarists and just plain ego-driven LIARS; to this day we honor the greatest of them with Nobel Prizes and establish Institutes in their names which only serve to preserve the historical lies for generations to come; small wonder that Erich Fromme called our species "existential failures"!

