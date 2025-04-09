The cover photo: On the left is Dr. Yeadon, and on the right is a symbolic photo of Allen.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 8, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2750

Sitting appropriately adjacent to a post about Sandi Adams and various organizations I’d never heard of, here we have Ben Rubin describing several other organizations I’d never heard of. All are involved in controlling narratives (ie censorship) and pushing through changes that are counter to our interests. It feels like total war.

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/riseuk/p/epistemic-security

A fragment of the article linked above :

EPISTEMIC SECURITY

The brand new 'Online Safety Act' has already been deemed inadequate for regime censorship purposes. They're now reaching for new powers to 'defend' the next General Election.

Ben Rubin

Apr 07, 2025

“( … )

UK citizens are now being subjected to an all-out assault on freedom of speech, freedom of thought and every inalienable right we have as sovereign beings. An audacious power grab by a feckless, monied, self-proclaimed elite desperately trying to shore up its rapidly crumbling power base in the face of blatantly obvious observable truths that are inexorably making their way through to ever-greater numbers of our fellow citizens. No matter what efforts the establishment goes to in order to stop it.

( … ).”

Full article ( with video ) :

https://open.substack.com/pub/riseuk/p/epistemic-security

A comment on this:

Brum. April 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2750?comment=167074

OFCOM another regulator formed after Parliament and Monarchy was sacked by lords petition 23.3.2001

They have no authority

They are just legal fiction like the Govt operating behind

THE DIGITAL POUND FOUNDATION LIMITED

Chatham House is controlling all govts etc

Had enough...

( Editor's note: Further information about OFCOM:

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2750?comment=167070 ).

Allen, March 31, 2025 :

https://www.usmortality.com/p/are-viral-genomics-evidence-of-spread/comment/104821532

Allen

Allen

Isn't it stupefying to watch people talk about this garbage as if it is real.

Meanwhile everything not strapped down is being stolen by the ghouls who are running this operation.

Allen tells Dr. Meryl Nass, who advocates early treatment for the non-existent "Covid" disease, very directly why the perpetrators have invented this narrative :

Allen, March 27, 2025 :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves/comment/103879336

Allen

Allen

Don't take it personally Meryl but your attempt at constructing a coherent argument here wouldn't pass the required rules of a high school debate squad. Do you realize how many logical fallacies you've packed into such a short salvo?

Let me tackle the "early treatment" BS here.

The fabrication of a controversy over "early treatments" from the start of the operation is intended to invent parallel narratives and stop all other narratives from getting out of the gate.

Installing the controversy on how to "treat" this alleged "new disease" served to concretize the narrative that a "novel disease" existed and that the "novel pathogen" which caused this disease was in fact a real problem requiring political and medical measures rather than an invented control narrative.

This phony world of Potemkin logic assured that no one would bother to check the "truth of the fact"- had a new disease in fact appeared and was there proof of this novel pathogen?

This leads us to two competing thesis:

1) A serious new disease has arrived against which we have no medical defense until the savior vaccine arrives;

2) A serious new disease has arrived that one could, and could have, treat(ed) were it not for the underhanded efforts by the authorities who brought us thesis #1.

That thesis #2 has been seized upon and catapulted by individuals who are then portrayed as "rogue anti-establishment doctors" and administrative types who quickly become the face of the "health freedom movement" seems to be more than an unlikely coincidence.

This dynamic serves to disallow and/or marginalize alternative theories and mutes the abundant evidence that there was in fact no new pathogen of any sort.

A quote:

"It was a question of making the idea of the imaginary disease exist even in the mind of the recalcitrant portion of the population, by providing them with the protest rattles that they could wave at their leisure - the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, the effectiveness of ivermectin, the ineffectiveness of masks, the ineffectiveness of " vaccines."

We thus showed that we were treating the imaginary disease with exactly the same method as that which had made it possible to establish its existence, making the posthumous pride of Monsieur de Münchhausen.to have been able to inspire so much beautiful science."

The accepted medical science of "early treatments" of a non-existent disease rests on the same foundation as the invention of this non-existent disease. Therefore it too is invalid.

The authors of the "official" government narrative- thesis #1- and those of the alternative "health freedom" narrative- thesis #2- are, in the end, likely to become "strange bedfellows" and not real adversaries under these conditions, as both validate the imaginary disease by different means.

Thus it is hard to imagine that we arrive at a place much different, if these are to be the "accepted" and "hotly contested" narratives, regardless of which of the 2 theses "wins the day."

SeanBFlanagan, March 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@seanbflanagan/note/c-104809369

SeanBFlanagan

SeanBFlanagan

( … )

FYI from my own voyage and all those I worked with over the last 5 years on this:

1)

I know many Drs/MDs globally who were just going about their normal day to day business of seeing symptomatic patients in Q3 & Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, and had 100% survival rate, using existing medicines.

2)

For these Drs/MDs, everything ONLY changed AFTER when in March 2020 the WHO declared ‘Pandemic’ and Governments declared Lockdowns.

2.1)

Thus, IF the WHO had never declared a ‘Pandemic’ and IF the ‘it’ or ‘its’ circulating were just deemed another seasonal Flu and Acute Respiratory Infection as Dr Wolfgang Wodarg @wodarg said in Q1 2020, AND IF ‘it’ was NOT branded and productised specifically as “SARS-Cov2” and “COVID”, and IF NONE of this was in MSM or on TV Ticker Tape like Stock Prices….. then, we would NOT have been aware of it and the GPs/MDs who had 100% survival rate in 2019 and Q1 2020 BEFORE ‘Pandemic’ declaration and Lockdowns, then symptomatic patients would have continued at the same 100% or 99.99% survival rate?

Allen, March 27, 2025 :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves/comment/103875762

Allen

Allen

As far as any pandemic there was none whatsoever- the data on this is irrefutable. Those who repeat this lie do a great disservice to everyone by reinforcing this lie. Not only does the "pandemic" narrative serve to cover up the fact that it was mass murder directly attributable to policies mandated by identifiable individuals but it serves as a smokescreen for the entire "Covid" operation that is steamrolling people's lives.

The biggest problem with promoting this lie is that those who promote are not just simply wrong but their insistence on using some iteration of the “lab leak” red herring covers up the actual crimes that were committed.

The "lab leak/targeted spraying/GoF" theories do not hold water and cover up what actually happened which was straight forward mass murder in nursing homes and hospitals. This had nothing whatsoever to do with a "viral event" and all to do with administrative slaughter and hospicide. All of the “Covid deaths” are fraudulent and inventions from the Pharma/medical/media cartel. The vast majority are medical murder.

We have not been and are not facing what RFK Jr. termed “a mismanaged pandemic,” a stance supported by the majority of “health freedom” celebrities. What we are dealing with is fraud, tyranny and mass murder.

Allen, March 22, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/nothing-was-spreading/comment/102391573

Allen

Allen

When you return to the late-2019 early 2020 time frame, even if you knew only a bit of the previous history it's blatantly obvious that it was all a set-up and a fait d'accompli. The machine was in motion, "all systems go" come hell or high water.

Another thing that stands out from all the footage and "live" interviews and "on-the ground reporting" etc. that was being foisted upon the public in 2020, was how outrageously campy it all was.

The short news stories and videos that were coming out non-stop every day to "prove to the world" that a novel pathogen was running rampant across the globe were worse than Grade 'B' movie clips that intentionally wink at you while purposefully give away the plot while still telling the story.

I still can't believe people fell for this shit and in the numbers they did and ceded their personal freedoms so readily- all the way up to willingly (and often proudly) sticking needles filled with experimental ingredients into their bodies.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Jonathan Engler is a master of the perfect summary:

Dr Robert Malone: please do for "covid deaths" as you've done for measles deaths.

Jonathan Engler

Apr 08, 2025

“( … )

Therefore it’s a pity he hasn’t been able to do the same for the official covid narrative.

If he did so, he would discover that “covid” doesn’t exist (as a distinct disease entity), the “Gain of Function” story is a fantasy, the mortality curves for the “hotspots” of Bergamo, NYC and likely other select locations were fraudulent, and the “pandemic” narrative is one of the results of targeted dystopian policies being blamed on a killer virus.

So just as these measles deaths in Texas aren’t really deaths from measles, none of the “covid deaths” are truly attributable to a novel pathogen which spread round the globe, and the official pandemic narrative is nonsense.

( … )

Full article :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/dr-robert-malone-please-do-for-covid

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2645

A very thoughtful YouTuber who used to regularly post monologues has posted several excellent memes.

Linked :

A post on YouTube / just a photo :

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxocWEFMlA26lLxy-tMwyVe1U74dbM2Qs8

Two selected comments below the picture / approx. mid-March 2025 :

Source : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5IPM6h4lPUd1XQ8KA1eA2Q/community?lb=UgkxocWEFMlA26lLxy-tMwyVe1U74dbM2Qs8&lc=Ugw70Naxi-wBXyFPjat4AaABAg

The most disturbing thing about waking up is learning how invested most people are in the lies. Just questioning the false narratives is enough to elicit a barrage of ad homenim ridicule and insults, even from family members and former friends.

Dr Mike Yeadon under a pseudonym :

The hardest part is the realisation that most people don’t want to know & if they do begin to understand, they still don’t care. I don’t know if it’s denial, psychological protection or suicidality.

