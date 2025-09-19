Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

1d

I’ve carried out a fairly complex analysis (using the Nash Equilibrium), and today the odds of the world surviving the globalists look surprisingly favorable. As you noted, the fight is far from over. Some of us may still receive Idi Amin Dada–style, the so-called ‘VIP treatment’—and on September 10th, we saw exactly that unfold. Here's the thing: whether the globalist vision behind Agenda 2030–2050 stands any real chance of success. After applying the logic of the Nash Equilibrium, my conclusion is clear: they will fail — just as previous utopian projects have failed, from the post-Weimar German Lebensraum to Mao’s Cultural Revolution. The reason is straightforward: the anthropological distinctions between nations are too deep, too irreducible. Agenda 2030–2050 is a utopia that cannot hold.

2 replies
21h

I concur with Dr Yeadon's warnings regarding digital real ID, still another power tool of governments. Wish I knew how to slow or stop it...

The immgration problem was obviously--from a large number of sources and I assume documents--planned and made by the institutions claiming to now want to solve the problem they imposed for our shopping and compliance convenience. Nice.

Real wage rates fall or rise for one fundamental reason: the decrease or increase of accumulated capital goods (tools of production) per capita. When capital is accumulated by businesses-- no one else saves or invests much at all--productivity of material output naturally goes up, because capital consists of various producer goods-- materials, tools, technology, buildings, factories and so forth used to make things and services to sell. Higher productivity makes labor from all walks of life and of all kinds more productive. (This is true in every way, but not a subject to harp on now). Higher employee productivity on average leads to higher wage rates as busiesses bid for scarce limited-in-supply labor. BUsinesses bid for labor to fill saless orders or to put productive machinery in place in pursuit of future hoped for profits.

Of course when capital is "decumulated" as has been happening for some years, real wage rates must fall as effect. Productivity falls and so must remuneration of real wage rates, because there are fewer goods and services being producedd per $ or pound or euro of wages paid.

Other factors enter into estimating wage payments as a percentaage of profits, for example the effects of money printing. Money printing impacts first financial assets and prices of producer goods (probably 70% of total output) which get pushed higher due to artificially low interest rates. This process always increases the average rate of profit, since producer goods selling prices rise compared with depreciation and amortizatiion, for example.

The issue has nothing to do with (any claims of) worker exploitation--except by advocates of government spending and money printing by central banks. Thanks

1 reply by Suavek
