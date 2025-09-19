Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 19, 2025 :

Important topic, because illegal mass immigration is being cast as the problem for which digital ID is the solution. Yet government is the agency organising the flows of people into the country.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 19, 2025 :

Redirected from Fiona Rose Diamond

‼️THEY’RE SELLING US A SOLUTION TO A PROBLEM THEY CREATED‼️

If you haven’t read Labour’s BritCard proposal (for a mandatory digital ID) you need to. It’s entirely focussed on cracking down on illegal migration, targeting rogue landlords who rent to illegal migrants, and employers who hire them, all of which are already covered by existing laws and enforcement systems. Instead of properly using the tools they already have, they’re pushing for you to accept a digital ID.

Let’s be clear: mass illegal migration is a real issue. It absolutely exists. But this isn’t just a failure of policy or enforcement; it’s entirely manufactured to justify a solution they’ve been planning for decades. This isn’t incompetence, it’s strategy. The chaos is the excuse. The control was always the goal.

Now, let’s break down the basic logic...

The facts (not speculation):

📛UK population (ONS): 68.3 million.

📛 Estimated "unauthorised/undocumented" residents: 800,000–1,200,000 =1.2%–1.8% of the population (midpoint 1.46%).

📛Legal foreign-born residents: 11 million (16–18%).

Legal migrants and foreign-born nationals who live and work in the UK already have eVisa's.

So: the “problem” the state says it needs a universal surveillance system to fix is about one and a half per cent of the country.

Now the rest, let's connect the dots:

They’re pushing a mandatory digital ID for 100% of the population; a permanent, interoperable platform tied into employment, housing, health and welfare - to “manage migration.” That’s not proportionate. It’s not targeted. It’s universal control dressed up as a technical fix. Ask yourself: why spend political capital and taxpayer pounds rolling out a nationwide identity system when the issue they point to as the excuse (the problem they created) is 1–2% of the population? Why convert your phone and your life into a state-issued wallet when the people they call “illegal” are in reality, such a small share?

Because the scheme does far more than “manage migration.”

📛It creates a permanent, searchable map of all our interactions with the state.

📛It normalises “papers please” checks for every GP visit, tenancy, job and benefit

📛It hands bureaucrats and contractors the keys to monitor, profile and control behaviour at scale.

Big Brother Watch warns this is exactly the risk: function creep, profiling, exclusion and a society increasingly run on checks and permissions, not rights. It’s a slippery slope from “right to work” checks to everyday conditional access.

Now read the likely script:

📛Amplify a public panic about illegal migration (loud headlines, images, fear).

📛Present universal digital ID as the panacea - “we need to control borders, so everyone must be on the system.”

📛Lock in infrastructure, laws, and data flows. Once the system exists and everyone uses it, expanding its reach is trivial.

📛Next stop: surveillance marketplaces, private sector hooks, social credit style nudges, and a default posture of compliance.

Why this stinks:

📛The state wants total visibility. Not because that’s the only way to stop dodgy employers or alleged traffickers, but because total visibility is power.

📛The tiny numerical scale of the “problem” does not justify universal loss of privacy and freedom.

📛History shows “temporary” ID rules become permanent. “For the few” always becomes “for everyone.”

📛Once your life is a digital record tied to state credentials, the balance between citizen and subject has already shifted.

‼️Call to action‼️

We will not trade our liberty for a checkbox. We will not let a 1–2% issue turn Britain into a papers-please state. Say it loud: scrap BritCard, resist mandatory digital ID. Protect everyone’s freedom, not the government’s control.

It gets far worse than this. If you accept the excuse they’re selling, you’ll be living in a real-world 1984 before you even realise it.

No one is coming to save you. This is entirely on you. Do not comply.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 19, 2025 :

Four minute video on digital ID.

My usual very detailed warning.

Please share like mad.

Linked - the video below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, under his YouTube nickname. A comment on the linked video. September 19, 2025 :

If you accept & use digital ID, know this.

What’s proposed is a completely different system to anything we’ve ever seen before in that it will be updated IN REAL TIME. It’s very important to appreciate how horrifyingly simple it would be to use digital ID to essentially force you to accept routine injections of so-called vaccines. This is definitely one of the reasons why lobbyists are pushing hard for new format digital ID. The MAIN REASON why you’ll have noticed that food shopping increasingly involves you scanning your groceries while in full glare of facial recognition technology. It’s obviously nothing to do with countering shoplifting. Thieves don’t trouble the checkouts! I am confident that what’s emerging is a system in which you cannot buy anything unless the state knows who you are, where you are, what you’re proposing to buy, what else you’ve bought recently or ever etc. Your face is enough to enable everything I’ve listed. You’ll also have noticed that the trend is for fewer and fewer retailers to accept cash. In an all-digital money system & real time application of digital ID, algorithms will prevent you buying anything that the state deems inappropriate. Like meat, for example. You scan that pair of juicy steaks and “the computer says no” (it was no accident that this phrase was embedded decades ago).

You might wonder how an ID system could possibly force you to do anything.

Much worse is to come. Join me in this thought experiment. Imagine a society in which it has been made a requirement that you present your ID in order to receive benefits including state pension, to book an appointment to see a doctor, to obtain finance such as a mortgage or bank loan, to enter any regulated space (in due course, almost every threshold could become a regulated threshold) and very many other things.

Imagine a world in which money is all-digital. Many people tell me, with evident pride, that they cannot remember when they last used cash. Cash could be made increasingly difficult to obtain as well as to use. It’s not difficult to envisage events which will have the practical effect of abolishing cash.

Now add a soupçon of faked public health crisis, and a strong recommendation from the WHO that, surprise surprise, there’s a pandemic looming. Big pharma rustles up some concoctions purporting to be Vees. Our drug regulatory agency waves it through. All governments then only need say that the continuing validity of your digital ID turns whether or not you’ve had the latest jabs.

Comply and I expect most of you understand what’s inevitable if this becomes an open-ended requirement. You will suffer the consequences of injecting whatever the hell The Perpetrators decide. By the way, the European Commission has already explicitly stated that it’s policy is that E.U. citizens must be injected regularly.

Decline and be forcefully excluded from your own life, because your invalid, digital ID will flash up amber (or red) each time you present it.

Aside from jab status, here’s another real example coming your way if we don’t resist in sufficient numbers & say NO. Have you heard of “15 minute communities”? Imagine you’re further from your home than is allowed. Your digital ID will give you away. Even if you have plenty of money in your digital-only “wallet”, the self checkout will decline the transaction. You won’t be able to buy ANYTHING.

I don’t think there’s a greater threat to your liberty and health than from this system.

It’s being sneakily rolled out on wholly fraudulent grounds, first to limited company directors. There’s a demand from HMRC, which applies from autumn THIS YEAR and this expands to higher rate taxpayers from 2026 & almost everyone by 2027. There’s no justification for this extraordinary change in the nature of the relationship between state and citizen.

Suavek's note : There's a video on the topic of "Migration and Digital ID" that I'd like to share with you. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, I haven't been able to watch it to the end yet. As a precaution, I apologize...

Afterword :

Prof. Heinz-Josef Bontrup, with comments by Suavek.

Some views in this article are those of Prof. Bontrup, and some are mine personally. Based on the text, the two views can be distinguished, but they do not contradict each other.

The German economist Prof. Heinz-Josef Bontrup argued that wage earners in Germany would have 1.4 trillion euros more in their bank accounts today if the ratio of the wage share to the profits generated by capital, i.e. if the distribution of profits, had remained constant since 1993. This amount of money did not disappear into the Bermuda Triangle, but was distributed from the bottom up. This was politically desired and controlled. Redistribution always goes in one direction because capitalists strive to maximize profits and will never accept a reduction in profits. Working conditions are becoming increasingly precarious. So much for what Prof. Bontrup said.

All I can say is that because the spiral mentioned above always turns in one direction, something disastrous is happening to free wage competition. One could argue that it is not capitalism or the free market economy that is to blame, but rather state control and its interference in market conditions. However, I find this view somewhat short-sighted, because it is capital that determines what the government does or fails to do. It was not the workers who exercised power over the government as lobbyists and infiltrated the government. As we already know, the WEF, with its approximately 1,000 large corporations, was largely involved in this infiltration of governments and the erosion of democratic principles. From my perspective, it is an inadequately regulated capital that does what it wants.

But what else does Professor Bontrup say? He believes that the search for those responsible for the increasing impoverishment is going in the wrong direction (I would argue that propaganda is steering this "search for those responsible" accordingly), with the focus on foreigners instead of the real perpetrators. Professor Bontrup calls this "utter bullshit" in the video linked below.

I personally observe how every criminal act committed by a foreigner is reported millions of times by the mainstream and alternative media, parroted by unsuspecting readers, while the criminal acts committed by locals are silenced. In this way, it is forgotten that the most damaging crime comes from the very top, and that the crime we see at the bottom is related to the precarious living conditions of the underprivileged, but not to the country of origin. Those truly responsible for the increasing impoverishment disappear from our view, and in its place arise an undifferentiated hatred directed against foreigners in general. This is how the powers that shouldn't exist succeed in dividing and ruling. As a foreigner living in Germany, I have been observing this propaganda trick for decades. It is a smokescreen attempting to conceal the real criminal perpetrators, namely the financial elite.

Just ten years ago, German propaganda incited hatred against the unemployed, portraying them as unwilling to work so that their benefits could be cut later, and an outcry would be avoided. The media calculated exactly what a single unemployed person costs the taxpayer. What was left unmentioned was how many millions of euros a single tank costs, even though no average consumer needs such expenditures. The money is extorted from citizens to finance the machinations of the power-hungry elite. I probably don't need to mention the exact price of a military jet here, but in some cases the amount is around one and a half billion US dollars. This money is used primarily to finance the US arms industry. These are expenses that no ordinary citizen requires for their own self-interest, so it can only be outright theft.

Currently, some media outlets are writing that migration is placing a financial burden on national economies, which is of course true. But this isn't the fault of the migrants themselves, but rather of those who bombed their home countries to rubble with weapons financed by us in order to conquer new markets or seize these countries' natural resources. In many cases, it is institutions like the IMF or the World Bank that are responsible for the impoverishment, which is most evident in Africa. They act as the concentrated power of capital and, accordingly, do not act in the interests of the local citizens. If we tolerate such an unjust system and co-finance the weapons, then we should at least not hold the foreign migrants personally responsible for our impoverishment, because that would not only be unethical and unfair to every foreigner, but also unreasonable. Justified criticism of migration and the low living standards of citizens remains ineffective when hatred is directed against strangers. But that's exactly what the propaganda that attempts to manipulate our emotions wants. I think it's undeniable that blanket criticism of what we can easily see often attempts to obscure the invisible. Recognizing the tricks of propaganda and identifying the real perpetrators frees us from atavistic, Stone Age fears. Both fears and hatred have always been abused for nefarious purposes, for example, in the creation of the anti-life laws Fiona wrote about above. We already know such abuse from history.

In this context, I dare say that the term "illegal," such as "illegal migrant," serves the sole purpose of inciting hatred among citizens (living in regulated circumstances) toward other people. There are no such things as "illegal people." Only the living conditions imposed by the true criminals can be considered illegal. There is ample evidence in the sociological literature that the crime rate of the underprivileged has nothing to do with their country of origin, but rather with their social status. Because I was a refugee myself at the time, I looked at the relevant statistics. If I could apply these insights to the interpersonal level, I would say that I don't have to be afraid of people I treat well and like. For example, if I base my appreciation of people on their social status and distribute that appreciation accordingly, I actually have good reasons to be afraid. Ironically, the reasons for my personal fear can then become real. I remember a man who, when talking to strangers, would first look at their shoes to assess their social status. I think this person lives as dangerously as a risk-taking mountaineer.

You can watch the full interview with Prof. Heinz-Josef Bontrup, which served as the source for this article, in this video. The language is German, but subtitles in the desired language are available. This only applies, however, if you switch directly to YouTube:

Another recommended information :

Mass Paranoia and Hysteria: Turning Society Against Itself

First Online: 18 April 2024

Source : https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1_7

Abstract

In keeping with totalitarianism, Covid-era psychological warfare worked to turn people against one another, to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. Mass paranoia was inculcated through the lie that “anyone can spread it.” Guilt was weaponised to blame and shame those not following the “rules” and “protecting others.” Mask mandates segregated society. Dissenters were scapegoated. A new form of hate speech was introduced: “anti-maskers,” “anti-vaxxers,” etc. Members of the public were encouraged to police one another. The public was primed for violence against dissenters misleadingly framed as “fringe.” The “pandemic of the unvaccinated” myth styled the outgroup as vectors of disease, like Jews in Nazi propaganda. The “vaccinated” were turned on the “unvaccinated” through mechanisms of blame, medicalised apartheid, incitement of hatred by the media, and lies that hospitals were filling up with “unvaccinated” patients. Society is now deeply divided between those who can see through psychological operations and those who cannot.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

