Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-180726582

Dr Mike Yeadon

If you aren’t familiar with David Rogers Webb’s “The Great Taking” & have taken appropriate action, it’s not too late, provided you attend to it immediately.

I was honoured to have spoken with David during 2023, if I recall correctly, recording a podcast interview for the Truth For Health Foundation.

Revisiting it today in this essay by Parallel Mike, I’m reminded of the importance of David’s discoveries as well as his book. I had no idea how long he’d carried this burden alone (almost 20 years!!). I add my sincere thanks to him and his family for enabling many millions of us to take some actions.

Please join in the relaying of this extraordinarily important information, which is set to change world history at any time the perpetrators choose.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

The Great Taking Revisited: The Book That Shouldn’t Have Existed (Pt 1)

A Look Back At The Great Taking Book & Why It’s More Relevant Than Ever

Parallel Mike

Nov 23, 2025

https://parallelsystems.substack.com/p/the-great-taking-revisited-the-book

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4202

I don’t think David Rogers Webb is doing many interviews now. There’s no point. If you know who he is, you understand what is planned. If you don’t, you won’t watch this.

As usual he makes many excellent points.

He’s a hesitant speaker. If that bothers you to the point you don’t listen, that’s of course your choice. Nobody else has done the work he’s done.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/8AlHppvUDOs

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 25, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4220

I think every adult should gain familiarity with this author’s work.

Parallel Mike has become the standard bearer for the insights laid out in David Rogers Webb’s book, “The Great Taking”, which is available as a free pdf from David’s website.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://parallelsystems.substack.com/

https://substack.com/@parallelmike

…………………………………..

