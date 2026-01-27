The cover photo: Dr. Mike Yeadon, and a symbolic photo of Allen, a university professor from the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

The world situation before the "Covid" lie arose :

Allen, January 25, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-63a/comment/205077975

Allen

Here’s an excerpt from David Hughes:

Crisis in the International Monetary and Financial System

“The acute crisis of capitalism in 2019 was also reflected in warning signs regarding the international monetary and financial system (IMFS). In May 2019, the yield curve on U.S. treasuries inverted, historically a harbinger of recession (Jones, 2019).

The S&P price/earnings ratio in 2019 was the second highest of all time, even higher than in 1929 and 2007, again indicative of a coming recession (Bourbon Financial Management, 2019). CEOs obviously knew that trouble lay ahead, with record numbers resigning (Atkinson, 2019).

This was not to be just any recession, however. This was, potentially, to be a system-destroying recession (Wolff, 2021). The storm clouds had been gathering for some time, viz. the Long-Term Capital Management crisis (1998), the “global” financial crisis of 2007/8 (more accurately described as a crisis of the “Atlantic banking community” [Nesvetailova & Palan, 2008]), and the Eurozone debt crisis. First, the banks had to bail out a hedge fund; then, the public had to bail out the banks; then, sovereign nation-states went bankrupt. Since 2008, the system had been on artificial life support in the form of “quantitative easing” plus near-0% interest rates. The next major crisis always had the potential to prove fatal (Wolff, 2021).

The erstwhile Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, warned at a meeting of the world’s most senior figures in international finance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August 2019 that “the deficiencies of the IMFS have become increasingly potent. Even a passing acquaintance with monetary history suggests that this centre won’t hold” (Carney, 2019).

The previous week, BlackRock had published a seminal report arguing that conventional monetary and fiscal policies will not be enough to deal with the next economic downturn (BlackRock, 2019). The report proposes completely remaking the financial system based on the idea of “going direct,” i.e. abolishing the split-circuit system that keeps central bank reserves and retail money separate (as is necessary for a democratic system of “no taxation without representation”) and instead establishing a direct connection between central banks and individuals’ private accounts.

This is what the drive towards central bank digital currencies (CBDC, cf. Strohecker, 2023) is all about, with the public having been primed for the rollout of digital currency via the cryptocurrency mania of the 2010s (the crucial difference being that CBDC will be centralised rather than decentralised). If implemented, central banks will be able to freeze individuals’ bank accounts, or take money out of them, or impose conditions on the way that “money” (just a voucher system by this point) is spent, and no financial transaction anymore will be private (Davis, 2023). Put bluntly, it is a system of financial enslavement, more “direct” than “debt slavery.” Dissidents will be financially outcast, as already indicated by the abortive move to freeze Canadian truckers’ bank accounts and those of their supporters in January 2022.

On September 17, 2019, a crisis in the U.S. repo market saw the secured overnight lending rate briefly hit 10% (vs. its prior 2019 rate of 2–3%), prompting the Federal Reserve to step in and provide additional liquidity. As Titus (2021) demonstrates based on Federal Reserve activity, this was the moment when the decision was made to put the “Going Direct” plan into action, and with it the entire manufactured “Covid-19” crisis: “It’s easy if not trivial to look at a timeline of monetary events and see that the official monetary response to the ‘coronavirus pandemic’ went into effect before there even was a pandemic.”

- David A. Hughes, “COVID-19”, Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy” (Pages 11-12)

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 26, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-63a/comment/205525716

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

My only quibble with this narrative is that the stated events in the financial markets & fiat currency system could not have been the trigger for execution of “Covid19: The Great Reset”.

I say this because the lead time to get all the deceptive ducks in rows would have been a lot longer that the few months that David Hughes’ narrative implies.

In fact when I first heard of the claimed linkage between monetary mayhem and the covid operation, I reasoned that it could at most have been one of several possible triggers for “Covid19: The Great Reset”, which was in any case being planned & had been being prepared for for several years already.

If on the other hand they had always intended late December 2019 to be the starting gun for “Covid19: The Great Reset”, then pinning it onto monetary turbulence just a few months earlier is itself a PsyOp. Perhaps the turbulence was deliberately triggered, in order, later, to provide an excuse?

I don’t have the insights, but I met someone in The City in 2020 or early 2021, who told me that he now thought the 2008 Global Financial Crisis was (1) deliberately triggered and (2) a dress rehearsal for “Covid19: The Great Reset”.

Allen, January 26, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-63a/comment/205530105

Allen

All of these items necessary to trigger this circuit breaker have been in development and have been refined for decades.

The arrangements are complex but the initiation of the event is quite simple once they have installed the necessary architecture.

In other words I would suggest the ducks are now permanently “in a row” with additions and subtractions happening as required. It’s on autopilot similar to the way the war machine operates.

I’d say this is the most comprehensive timeline to date that chronicles the recent history of how this was set up.

Timeline to Covid Tyranny - Part One: Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018)

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-63a/comment/205819618

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I agree with you that things in the financial system are “all set”.

The number of acts and their lead times to run “Covid19: The Great Reset” are long, a small number of years I would estimate. So those steps must have been initiated a long time prior to the autumn 2019 financial turbulence. If as I’d suggested, they always planned to kick off the alleged Wuhan wet market events in December 2019, and started getting set to run the operation years beforehand, then they used (or created) the financial events as an excuse to go live with the Covid psyop.

I think more likely than not, both events were planned, the financial fluctuations and “covid”.

The future :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 23, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4217

Escape Key is well worth reading, very often, and on this occasion, I believe every person ought to be aware of its contents and the operational consequences of the powers described.

The first time you comprehend what has been done, if you’re anything like me, you will be furious.

The importance of this relates to The Great Reset. We have been told by the World Economic Forum that “In 2030, you will own nothing”. What is described here is how they plan to make that prediction our reality.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/beyond-great-taking

Afterword

Fager 132, January 25, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-63a/comment/204918304

Fager 132

All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for people to keep playing by its rules. Webb’s describing fraud perpetrated by liars, thieves, and wannabe warlords. People earn money, they invest it, they operate on good faith assurances and explicit contracts that it’s their property; they withdraw and spend it because it’s *theirs*--and then, what, one morning a couple of sociopaths decide that today’s the day they’re going to pull the trigger on all the unilateral rule changes they hid from everyone? WTAF? That’s fraud. No one has to honor that. Where the hell did this moral inversion come from? When did everyone agree to play by liars’ rules? Fuck that.

I kept saying this during “covid” and no one listened then, either, but here goes: Stop pretending that the emperor’s wearing fabulous new threads. These people are not legitimate. Con artists are not legitimate. Warlords, thieves, looters, liars, sociopaths, and murderers: Why are we doing anything besides telling them to shut the fuck up and sit down? They’ve never been anything other than impotent trash who skulk on the fringes of the fires lit by men: jackals who create nothing, do nothing, and mean nothing. When did people decide that trash gets its way, no questions asked? When did everyone stop knowing that free will means that nothing humans do is inevitable? Everything we do is volitional, including cooperating with our own destruction.

“All property and all forms of wealth are produced by man’s mind and labor. As you cannot have effects without causes, so you cannot have wealth without its source: without intelligence. You cannot force intelligence to work: those who’re able to think, will not work under compulsion; those who will, won’t produce much more than the price of the whip needed to keep them enslaved. You cannot obtain the products of a mind except on the owner’s terms, by trade and by volitional consent. Any other policy of men toward man’s property is the policy of criminals, no matter what their numbers. Criminals are savages who play it short-range and starve when their prey runs out...” They’ll also starve when their prey remembers who really holds the gift of fire.

