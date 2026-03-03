Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 28, 2026 :

This author, “Parallel Mike” deeply understands the means by which The Great Reset is to be accomplished. This was first unearthed by the multidecade detective work of one man: David Rogers Webb.

His free pdf book, “The Great Taking”, details all the steps that have already been taken over the last 60 years. Financially, we are all sitting ducks. The financial system around the world has purposefully been placed in the position that it is “brittle”, as Mike describes it.

One suitable shock & over it goes. The quantum of unpayable debt is so large, a huge multiple of the value of real assets that, when this happens, every financial asset you & I think we own will be vaporised or transferred, legally, from banks and securities custodians, into the hands of “the senior, secured creditors”. These people are also known as “The Protected Class” in the legal instruments written to ensure there’s absolute clarity about the legality of their claims. Note that the moves of dematerialised assets is automated and involves movements across national boundaries.

If you were unaware of the multi decade plan to steal everything, the first you might learn of this is that a payment, probably a modest one, fails to go through, you will be unable to login to your bank account. If you’re my age, your pension administrator will not be able to process your payment, not now & not ever. It’ll all have gone.

If you wondered, as I did, how it was that Klaus Schwab expected to bring about his prediction, that “You will own nothing”, this is how. The Great Taking.

Parallel Mike also points out that the desire, expressed by the European Commission, to seize Russian assets held in Europe, both of the Russian state as well as Russian citizens, was intended to destroy confidence in the system on the part of citizens of The West.

If the assets of a foreign sovereign government could be taken, what protects our assets from seizure? The answer is nothing at all. I’ve long expected this to be merely a matter of time.

If you’ve time and interest, please read Mike’s short article and consider watching the recent interview David Rogers Webb gave.

I know he’s trying, with various state level politicians, to reverse the change in the law that made this planned theft of everything, legal on paper. I wish him the best of luck.

I don’t think this is widely known about, let alone understood. People assume that nothing this monstrous could actually happen. It’s way over the heads even of politicians who are, notionally, national leaders.

Linked :

Great Taking Update: Tragedy & Hope

Some Important Updates Regarding The Great Taking

Parallel Mike

Feb 27, 2026

https://parallelsystems.substack.com/p/great-taking-update-tragedy-and-hope

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 2, 2026 :

I’m afraid their property will have gone. There will be nowhere they can take their grievances, if they expect recourse.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 2, 2026 :

[ Dr. Yeadon forwarded a post from another Mike here.]

Do they really think they can just take everyone’s property - including members of the police, military, lawyers, politicians etc - and then waive some piece of paper that says it’s all legal, and expect everyone to just quietly accept it? The “let them eat cake” approach sounds like quite a gamble.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 2, 2026 :

The way I envisage it working in the future is when the digital ID, cashless digital money system is already up and running.

You’ll be told that there’s another pandemic, a pharma company has produced a safe and effective & your digital ID will remain valid only if you’ve had your jabs.

Most will just comply. Individuals have no organising power at that point.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 2, 2026 :

[ Dr. Yeadon forwarded a post from James Patton here.]

I wondered exactly the same about the “no jab no job” / “no mask no service” / “no jab no travel / no restaurants” etc. medical apartheid that they recently enforced on the whole world.

Do they really think they can just force everyone to be injected with poison - including members of the police, military, teachers, lawyers, politicians etc - and then waive some piece of paper that says it’s all legal, and expect everyone to just quietly accept it?

And, incredibly, it seems that, for the most part, they could and they have gotten away with it.

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-warning-about-the-digital-gulag-8e7

