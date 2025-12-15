Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
6m

The biggest danger to reality is the compliance of the Sheeple. There is no 'science' to quackcine-ology It is marketing and propaganda. Rona was a plandemic to keep Tonald Drumpf out of the White House and run the pilot project across the G20 that Mr. Yeadon discusses. The stolen 2020 US election and Rona was a CIA-DoD-NATO project. One of their proxies is the WHO, run by Kill Gates. They openly tell us their plans, as given in the post:

"In a document published in the October Bulletin of the World Health Organization, funded by the Gates Foundation, the WHO is proposing a globally interoperable digital identity infrastructure that permanently tracks every individual’s vaccination status from birth.

The proposed system will track things like socioeconomic data such as household income, ethnicity, and religion. It deploys artificial intelligence for identifying and targeting the unreached and combating misinformation, and enables governments to use vaccination records as prerequisites for education, travel, and other services."

AI control, mandatory stabs, and Transhumanism on the menu. Welcome to the 'thriving democracy' and 'values' we hear so much about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture