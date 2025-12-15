Five expert witnesses were scheduled to testify in the main trial before the Leeuwarden District Court. Officially, the trial is being held on behalf of the victims of serious injuries caused by the “Covid” pseudo-vaccines, but the global fraud, the deliberate harm inflicted on approximately 5.5 billion people, mass murder, and criminal activities aimed at abolishing citizens’ democratic rights are also relevant. This trial was intended to reveal the full extent of the crime. However, the court did not allow the expert witnesses to testify.

The following video messages were sent to the presiding judges on December 7, 2025, during the appeal proceedings against the Amsterdam High Court’s rejection of the expert witnesses’ testimony.

The video messages also include a transcript. The corresponding button is located in the top left corner of each video :

Dr. Mike Yeadon :

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zezkzyas9t1r1ytd5sla9/v2-1080-Yeadon-Dutch-transcript.mp4?rlkey=7fo96cf691na09bh2yz4im1f1&e=1&st=usgciph2&dl=0

Katherine Watt :

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/88t5yam1dxnaj7464w9ly/v3-WATT-dutch-transcript.mp4?rlkey=26vucw5c2nt4u1etf0o3pnsgz&e=1&st=too643oc&dl=0

Sasha Latypova :

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n385cmgde15dvm96a7vz3/v2-1080-DUTCH-SASHA-LATYPOVA-STATEMENT.mp4?rlkey=bwaoh4azbklbs8pnn89gbq8la&e=1&st=5m80cuj6&dl=0

Catherine Austin Fitts :

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/24io8ki73ervkahe9wx8w/v3-dutch-1080-CAF.mp4?rlkey=ogyhcvidm4o7fhrlfsrnsxrml&e=1&st=vk88d1yn&dl=0

Joe Sansone :

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/x5trezznr5umkfkf3b6l5/v2-1080-JOE-S-Dutch-transcript.mp4?rlkey=xqgkftko1umrxu9eev35za4fr&e=1&st=pee0i2ex&dl=0

Source 1 :

https://rechtoprecht.online/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Hof-Amsterdam-brief_Geredigeerd-1.pdf

Source 2 :

You can find further details in this article (in Dutch), which I highly recommend :

The video messages, with Dutch subtitles, can be downloaded by everyone via links in this letter to the Amsterdam Court.

Robin de Boer

Dec 14, 2025

“ ( … )

Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer, told the judges that the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 are designed to harm, infertilize, and kill recipients, but in such a way that they don’t harm or kill everyone, so as not to be too obvious. “This is what I’ve been seeing happening around me for five years.”

He and German physician Wolfgang Wodarg wrote a letter about this to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but received no response. When he published the letter on social media, it was removed from all platforms.

( … ).”

Full article ( highly recommend ) :

https://robindeboer.substack.com/p/de-rechtbank-wil-niet-dat-je-de-videoboodschappe

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3968

We were informed today that there will be a press conference tomorrow on the legal proceedings against a group of people who I collectively dub “The Perpetrators”.

See Sasha’s post for details.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Announcement: Press Conference on Monday, December 15, 2pm in front of the court in Leeuwarden (Zaailand 102, 8911 BN Leeuwarden, the Netherlands)

Update on legal proceedings in the Netherlands against the State of the Netherlands, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and others.

Sasha Latypova

Dec 14, 2025

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/announcement-press-conference-on

A comment on the article linked above :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 14, 2025 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/announcement-press-conference-on/comment/187812554

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Speaking for myself, from early on I have put my efforts into trying to reach my fellow men and women. The occasional foray towards court must be attempted diligently just in case of the unexpected, a courageous judge.

In this specific case, the Dutch attorney has succeeded in getting expert testimony laid in the public record. I don’t think that’s happened anywhere else. In my case, the courts have distorted the law and judicial discretion to exclude my voice in close to ten other proceedings.

This record is the combined testimony of some of the most experienced and resilient among us, and as a source of evidence, I doubt there’s a better lode to be found.

An inquisitive person need click through only one site & watch or read as is their preference.

If they do that, their perspective will transform from uneasy concern to certainty that we’re under severe attack.

The perpetrators depend upon our ignorance and compliance. Let us work together to minimise the chances of their victory.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3972

I’m clear in my own mind that we are being transitioned into a control system whose aim isn’t equitable regulation, where understandable influences guide results, in which individual efforts and talents coupled with luck can be traced from origins to the present state.

I fear most people, even quite a few who know this isn’t benign, haven’t quite grasped what is happening.

If we permit digital control of almost everything, permission or denial will be purely algorithmic. There’ll be no recourse. It’s no good thinking, as the middle classes do, that money will shield them to some extent.

This won’t be possible. Your money along with all financial assets, all of which are digital, will be stolen, cancelled or made inaccessible.

I believe the purpose of this control system is to delete us. There’s no reason to feed us. We’re surplus livestock with no buyers.

That’s what non price based discovery of access to resources implies. Escape Key describes how this could & probably will work.

It’s so horrifying that I feel it’s essential that I’m very strong on this. There’s no room for bargaining and negotiating our way in this world.

It’s vital that we don’t let it take root and consolidate. I see no path to undo it afterwards.

The only way I think in which we’re not totally controlled is if we have some meaningful power that isn’t subject to the algorithmic control of the digital system. Something analogue.

Anyway, that’s my response to this powerful piece.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-death-of-the-market-signal

An attached screenshot / an excerpt from the article linked above ( https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3973 ) :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 14, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-187793678

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I too have warned almost constantly in recent years about interoperable, biometric, updated in real time, digital ID marks the end of human freedom and the beginning of the machine I dub the human abattoir.

See my piece “This is the hill to die on”, here on Substack.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://substack.com/@stopthoseshots/note/c-187629502

Stop The Shots 14h

Stop The Shots

BLUEPRINT EXPOSED: Bill Gates & WHO Make Shocking Admission on Digital ID | Daily Pulse

Refuse the shot? They’ll freeze your bank account. Say the wrong thing? You’re locked out of society.

They want every child tracked from birth—with your access to money, movement, and speech tied to a digital ID.

An extremely disturbing bulletin was published recently and barely anyone is talking about it.

In a document published in the October Bulletin of the World Health Organization, funded by the Gates Foundation, the WHO is proposing a globally interoperable digital identity infrastructure that permanently tracks every individual’s vaccination status from birth.

The proposed system will track things like socioeconomic data such as household income, ethnicity, and religion. It deploys artificial intelligence for identifying and targeting the unreached and combating misinformation, and enables governments to use vaccination records as prerequisites for education, travel, and other services.

We’ve warned about this being the agenda for many years, and now it’s on paper—and it’s happening now.

Afterword :

Epistemic violence

According to Foucault, knowledge and power are inherently and inextricably linked, such that “there is no power relation without a corresponding field of knowledge being constituted, and no knowledge that does not simultaneously presuppose and constitute power relations.” [Michel Foucault: Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison]. Knowledge and science cannot therefore be produced and negotiated outside of power structures; not least because a given system of knowledge defines which statements are claimed as legitimate and true knowledge and which epistemic perspectives and possibilities of knowledge are disqualified and excluded.

Source : https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epistemische_Gewalt

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

