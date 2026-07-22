Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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currer's avatar
currer
5h

Very interesting Suavek, thanks.

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Binra's avatar
Binra
4h

I am too mindful of the Walrus and the Carpenter to jump into the fray.

That the Aristocratic Order had become a corrupted caste system as an expression of dominance set over others also set a target for others to subvert and undermine by working the grievances of the people. That is by the arts of deceit or 'mind control'.

God is Sovereign - but God does not Lord it over a guilted and gaslit creation - though a corrupted leadership of any kind will mask in 'moral' pretexts to justify its loveless control.

There are many levels from which to comment into the revolutionary or 'progressive' theme, but such is the vested hate that splits the mind and breaks or shuts down communication, I would not over simplify the complexity of the human heart and mind into rationalised ideological models - that life simply will not comply with or conform to. Though you might rally a crusade or a pandemic for a temporary shifting of the furniture on the deck of a sinking ship.

Relationship and communication is the basis of the exchange that we recognise a living existence.

Breakdown of Communication (not just words) can manifest a polarised fragmentation, that carries the charge of the denied life.

The aligning of vengeance with intellectual deceit will work to disrupt and block healing by the fomenting of grievance as a sacred or 'overriding moral' justification to act out its hatred on the body and the bodies of the scapegoated - or the hate targets - who are assigned the projected intentions of the vengeful.

The resort to moral guilting for self-validating justifiction must deny moral or integral awareness of wholeness - for now healing can ONLY be - AFTER the evil has been eradicated.

Thus Evil Threat!!! >> YOU MUST DO THIS NOW >>> progressively ratchets a revolving door of a corrupted church/science and state/financial order framed in plunder and deceit as a hedge of controls against projected pain of loss.

I expect that the 'mind' that thinks to define, predict and control life - whether well intentioned or out for naked gain of such a function - shall break down. the illusion of control disintegrates to perhaps a sense of meaninglessness and despair - that even desperate measures cannot regroup into anything but a ghastly facade.

What 'turns us about from a progressive recycle of futility and despair is the release of a conflicted will or of an imprisoned will.

'let me be as a servant in my father's house' - is not self-election to wage 'holy war' or institute a 'holy inquisition' in his name. But it is the release of the the claim to operate a mistaken inheritance as your own right to rule.

the 'biotech revolution' is a successor to all those that prepared the way for its Corona nation.

The weaponising of fear against the living order by our own countermeasures.

Truth is alive - but our concepts operate a dead-letter social disorder in which we may be deeply contracted. The attempts and intent to replicate life in concept are not wrong until and unless we take them as real - as substitutions of convenience - of a slide into vanity and hubris.

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