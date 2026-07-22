Simon Chenard as a Sans-Culotte by Louis-Léopold Boilly, 1792. A sans-culotte and Tricoloure ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_Revolution ).

Undoing the French Revolution

by Suavek

The rolling back of civil rights won through bloodshed began as early as 1794.

The execution of Maximilien Robespierre in July 1794 (9 Thermidor) did not just end the Reign of Terror; it initiated a century-long systematic dismantling of the French Revolution’s core promise: true popular sovereignty. Over the next hundred years, France became the battleground between democratic remembrance and the forces of institutional restoration, plutocratic consolidation, and the censorship of art and culture.

The Political Rollback: From Citizens to Subjects

The retreat from popular sovereignty began almost immediately. The Thermidorian Reaction and the subsequent Directory stripped a significant portion of the citizenry of the right to vote by replacing universal male suffrage with property-based voting, stripping the sans-culottes of their political voice.

While official historiography does not entirely misrepresent the impact of Napoleon, it does not paint a completely accurate picture either. This bears out the old adage that the victor of a war determines what constitutes the “truth.” Accordingly, the victors of the Napoleonic Wars define that “truth” to this day. Instead of portraying themselves as the true destroyers of civil rights, they push Napoleon into the role of the traitor. The official historical account of his work—which I, by contrast, would describe as a determined effort to uphold civil rights—runs roughly as follows: The rise of Napoleon Bonaparte further institutionalized this betrayal. While the Napoleonic Code solidified civic equality, it completely destroyed political liberty by replacing true popular sovereignty with a centralized autocracy.

However, contrary to this claim, Napoleon’s role can also be viewed in a different light. There is, after all, a certain opinion—held to this day by some intellectuals and opinion leaders—that the end justifies the means. Accordingly, the centralization of power can also serve to safeguard civil rights won through bloodshed. In my view, history shows us that while this may be a well-intentioned misconception, if we attribute this perspective to Napoleon, he does not appear primarily as a betrayer of civil rights; rather, that role falls to the victors of the war who held sway at the Congress of Vienna in 1814-1815 [ 10 ] —those who abolished civil rights and instituted ruthless censorship ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-stupidity-of-self-censorship-eaf?utm_source=publication-search ) .

Historical accounts should not mislead us regarding who actually expended the most energy to abolish the hard-won popular sovereignty and civil rights. The centralization of power introduced by Napoleon should not distract us from the role of the absolutist regimes—which were perpetually gripped by a panicky fear of losing power—that defeated Napoleon and subsequently murdered him with small doses of arsenic. This cowardly murder came to light because, long after his death, his body exhibited the preservative effects typical of arsenic. They could not kill him outright because he was—and remains—regarded by many French people, as well as by many intellectuals abroad, as a champion of the preservation of human rights.

The subsequent Bourbon Restoration in 1815 and especially the July Monarchy under King Louis-Philippe (1830–1848) further cemented an elite-driven status quo. This era marked the absolute dominance of the financial oligarchy. Louis-Philippe’s regime was famously characterized by the banker Jacques Laffitte on the very night of the King’s ascension to the throne in 1830: “From now on, the bankers will rule.” [ 1 ]. The prime minister’s infamous advice to the disenfranchised masses—“Enrichissez-vous” (Enrich yourselves)—demonstrated a systemic refusal to grant democratic representation, effectively converting the state into a shareholder company for financial speculation.

Even when the citizens successfully fought back, their victories were short-lived. The birth of the Second Republic in 1848 was quickly crushed by the authoritarian regime of Napoleon III. The ultimate clash occurred during the Paris Commune of 1871, where the citizens temporarily seized power to establish a radical, self-governing democracy. To symbolize their complete break with the ruling elite, the Communards famously toppled the Vendôme Column, a monument to imperial militarism. The French state reacted with unprecedented brutality during the “Bloody Week” (Semaine sanglante), massacring tens of thousands of citizens to ensure the plutocracy remained safe.

The Dangerous Canvas: Why the Bourgeoisie Feared the Truth of Realism

As the memory of the Revolution was erased from the ballot box, it found a new, dangerous refuge in the arts. By the mid-19th century, the romanticized, heroic depictions of liberty gave way to social-critical Realism. Artists committed a political crime in the eyes of the state: they painted the disenfranchised masses exactly as they were, without idealization.

Criticism of capitalist exploitation grew louder, and the genre of socially critical realism could no longer be ignored. Yet the memory of this art style’s origins in the 17th century—and of the Le Nain brothers—was considered lost until the 20th century [ https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-question-of-perspective-part-bb8 ].

Gustave Courbet’s “The Stone Breakers” (1849)

Gustave Courbet’s “The Stone Breakers” (1849). Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Stone_Breakers

Courbet’s masterpiece was a direct assault on the bourgeois art world. By painting low-born laborers on a massive scale traditionally reserved for historical or religious heroes, Courbet demanded that the proletariat be taken seriously. The faceless, exhausted workers, trapped in a cycle of poverty, offered no comforting narrative of salvation. The state saw this raw depiction as an artistic manifestation of rebellion.

Honoré Daumier’s Financial Critiques

The Heir Apparent, a young child hung on a wall by his nurse, who has gone dancing (c. 1850), colour lithograph. Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honor%C3%A9_Daumier

Daumier used the weapon of caricature to strike at the heart of the elite. His depiction of King Louis-Philippe as “Gargantua” (1831)—a grotesque giant consuming the wealth of the poor and excreting political favors—led to his six-month imprisonment. Beyond this, Daumier created the fictional character of “Robert Macaire,” an unscrupulous swindler, to expose how the July Monarchy’s stock market speculation was systematically draining the savings of ordinary citizens. [ 2 ].

To control this subversion, the state-sponsored Salon de Paris acted as the ultimate tool of ideological censorship. Academic art, with its safe mythological allegories, was aggressively promoted. Realist paintings were routinely rejected or hidden in poor exhibition corners. This censorship became so oppressive that in 1863, Napoleon III was forced to allow the Salon des Refusés (Salon of the Refused) due to public outcry. [ 3 ]. Showing the misery of the proletariat was recognized by the regime as an implicit call to resurrection—a vivid reminder of 1789.

The Systematic Destruction of Revolutionary Memory

The undoing of the Revolution was not merely structural; it was cultural. Revolutionary symbols were banned, the tricolor flag was temporarily replaced by the white Bourbon flag, and public spaces were remodeled to prevent urban insurrections.

This reached its peak under Napoleon III with Baron Haussmann’s destruction of the narrow Parisian medieval streets. The creation of wide, open boulevards was explicitly designed with military logistics in mind: it obliterated the narrow alleys where workers historically built barricades, ensuring that state artillery and cavalry had a clear, unimpeded line of fire against future popular uprisings. [ 4 ].

By the time the Third Republic finally stabilized at the end of the 19th century, the radical concept of popular sovereignty had been thoroughly tamed. The memory of a nation ruled directly by its working people had been replaced by a conservative, bourgeois parliamentary republic. The revolutionary promise was carefully repackaged to ensure the masses would never truly rule again.

Epilogue: The Modern Metamorphosis

To understand the final trajectory of this betrayal, one must look at the modern political landscape of France. The subordination of popular sovereignty to financial elites, which began under Louis-Philippe and the 19th-century bourgeoisie, has found its contemporary echo in the structure of the Fifth Republic. Critics frequently point to the political career of Emmanuel Macron to illustrate this historical continuity.

As a former investment banker at Rothschild & Co, Macron’s background embodies the fusion of corporate finance and executive power. His governance— criticized for bypassing parliamentary consensus through constitutional mechanisms like Article 49.3 to push through “market-driven reforms”—is viewed by detractors not as a rupture, but as the modernization of an insulated technocracy. From this perspective, the center of French sovereignty has shifted permanently from the revolutionary street and the citizen assembly to the global financial institution, finalizing a century-old project to insulate the state from the direct will of its people.

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In the second part of this article, I will present evidence supporting some claims made above. This evidence consists of historical records obtained—ironically—from the very AI that was originally programmed for propaganda purposes. This implies that those rewriting history to serve the interests of the “bankster elite” are unable to keep all documents and evidence of the truth under wraps; they are forced to acknowledge the erosion of civil and human rights, as well as the deliberate counter-Enlightenment movement that has persisted for centuries.

Artificial intelligence can instantly piece together certain historical events from the perspective in question—something I utilize not only for effective time management but also as credible evidence supporting the perpetrators’ admissions. However, such evidence should be viewed critically, since, firstly, it can never be complete and may conceal certain truths, and secondly, the links provided by the AI ​​can in some cases lead to propaganda material.

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State-controlled salons in 19th-century France censored socially critical realism. The livelihood of social realist painters was systematically destroyed.

In 19th-century France, state-controlled Salons functioned as the ultimate arbiters of artistic career and taste. Operated by the government through the Académie des Beaux-Arts and the Ministry of Fine Arts, the Salon was the only massive public platform where an artist could display work, win state medals, and secure lucrative public commissions. [1, 2]

The system did not use violent suppression to sensor Social Realist painters; instead, it used institutional gatekeeping, bureaucratic disqualification, and psychological marginalization.

1. How the Salon System Functioned

The Salon relied on a centralized jury system composed of highly conservative Academy insiders. [1, 2]

The Application Gate : To be exhibited, a painting had to pass a strict review by the jury. A rejection (le refus) meant an artist could not display their work to collectors, effectively destroying their financial livelihood. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The Hierarchy of Genres: The Salon prioritized an artificial hierarchy. At the top was History Painting (idealized classical mythology, royal victories, and religious allegory). Realist depictions of modern, lower-class life were relegated to lower, “lesser” genres. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

2. How Social Realists Were Censored

Censorship in the Paris Salon was executed through specific institutional mechanisms: [1, 2]

Outright Rejection by the Jury : The most common form of censorship was a simple “no”. Juries targeted Social Realists like Gustave Courbet or Jean-François Millet because their unglamorous depictions of peasants and the proletariat were viewed as a political threat to the bourgeoisie. For instance, between 1841 and 1847, Courbet submitted twenty-four works, and twenty-one were flatly rejected by the jury. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Weaponizing Scale and Placement : If a Realist painting was too famous or popular to reject without sparking a riot, the state minimized its impact through exhibition placement. Courbet’s monumental painting A Burial at Ornans shocked the Salon because it painted regular provincial citizens on a gigantic scale reserved for kings. When such works were accepted, they were often “skyed” —hung near the ceiling in dimly lit corners where they could barely be seen. [1, 2, 3]

Aesthetic Enforcement via Prizes: The state controlled artists through financial dependency. Medals and purchasing funds were systematically given to artists like William-Adolphe Bouguereau, who painted idealized, clean, and safe mythological fantasies. By starving the Social Realists of official recognition, the state incentivized conformity. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

3. The Backlash: The Breaking of the Monopoly

By the mid-19th century, the state’s rigid censorship created immense tension. In 1863, the jury rejected over 2,000 paintings. The outcry was so severe that Emperor Napoleon III was forced to allow an alternative exhibition, the Salon des Refusés (Exhibition of the Refused), to let the public judge the rejected works. This watershed moment broke the state’s absolute monopoly, eventually leading to independent avant-garde exhibitions. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Power over Art: The memory of popular sovereignty is being erased.

The progressive, democratic, and secular achievements of the French Revolution in art were undone through a systematic ideological rollback led by the Bourbon Restoration (1814–1830) and the conservative reinstatement of institutional gatekeeping. [1, 2]

During the Revolution, art was weaponized to celebrate citizen-martyrs, secular virtue, and the overthrow of the monarchy under the rise of Neoclassicism. When the Bourbon monarchy returned to power after Napoleon’s defeat, they aggressively dismantled these revolutionary gains using several key strategies: [1, 2]

1. Exile and Purging of Revolutionary Artists

The most direct way the state erased the artistic progress of the Revolution was by removing the artists who made it.

The Banishing of Jacques-Louis David : As the premier painter of the Revolution and a Jacobin who voted for the execution of Louis XVI, Jacques-Louis David was forced into exile in Brussels by the restored Bourbon regime. His departure left a massive power vacuum at the top of the French art world. [1, 2]

The Suppression of Revolutionary Imagery: Masterpieces that celebrated the Republic or Napoleon were physically removed from public view, hidden in state vaults, or returned to private estates to erase the visual memory of popular sovereignty.

2. Re-establishing the Academic Monopoly

During the Revolution, traditional hierarchies were dismantled to democratize access to artistic expression. The Restoration reversed this entirely by resurrecting the rigid structures of the École des Beaux-Arts and the Prix de Rome. [1, 2]

Enforcing the Hierarchy of Genres : The state reinstated the strict rule that History Painting (focusing on kings, mythology, and religious piety) was the only valid form of high art. [1, 2]

The Return of the Gatekeeper Jury: Salon juries were repopulated with staunch ultra-royalist academics who systematically denied entry to any artist attempting to portray contemporary social realities or republican themes.

3. Ideological Shift: Re-Catholicization and Royal Propaganda

The Revolution championed secular, civic virtues. The Bourbon Restoration counteracted this by using art to legitimize divine-right monarchy and absolute church authority. [1]

The Revival of Religious Art : The state commissioned massive amounts of religious art, which had been banned or ignored during the revolutionary years, to restore the pre-revolutionary cultural alliance between Church and State. [1]

The Cult of Martyrdom: Instead of painting revolutionary martyrs like Marat, artists were now paid by the state to paint works honoring the “martyrdom” of the executed King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. [1, 2]

4. Co-opting the Aesthetic via Troubadour Style

Rather than looking forward to a democratic future, the state actively funded the Troubadour Style, an artistic movement within early Romanticism that idealized the Middle Ages. By popularizing nostalgic, highly idealized paintings of chivalrous French knights and historical kings, the state successfully redirected public attention away from the revolutionary ideals of Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité. [1, 2]

The reversal of the achievements of the French Revolution in other areas

The rollback of the French Revolution’s achievements began as early as 1794 during the revolution itself and accelerated significantly under Napoleon Bonaparte and the subsequent Bourbon Restoration. While foundational concepts like the abolition of feudalism survived, many radical democratic, social, and human rights breakthroughs were systematically dismantled across several key areas: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

1. Women’s Rights and Family Law

During the radical phase of the Revolution (1792), women achieved unprecedented legal gains, including the legalization of divorce on equal grounds and the right to inherit property. [1]

The Rollback Began: 1804

How it was undone: Napoleon implemented the Napoleonic Civil Code of 1804, which legally stripped women of their civil and political rights. It explicitly forced wives to obey their husbands, banned them from buying or selling property without written permission, and severely restricted divorce. The Bourbon Restoration went even further in 1816 by banning divorce entirely. [1, 2, 3]

2. The Re-institution of Slavery

In 1794, the revolutionary National Convention took the historic step of abolishing slavery in all French colonies, driven in part by the successful revolution in Haiti. [1]

The Rollback Began: 1802

How it was undone: Seeking to regain control over lucrative sugar-producing Caribbean islands, Napoleon Bonaparte issued a decree in 1802 that officially reinstated slavery and the slave trade across French territories. Slavery was not permanently abolished in France until 1848. [1]

3. Political Democracy and Suffrage

The Revolution introduced universal male suffrage in 1792, shifting the source of political legitimacy from the monarch to the sovereign citizens. [1, 2]

The Rollback Began: 1795

How it was undone: Following the execution of Robespierre, the Thermidorian Reaction introduced a new constitution in 1795 that abolished universal suffrage, replacing it with a tax-based, property-ownership voting system that excluded the working class. Napoleon later centralized all political power in his own hands, and the Bourbon Restoration (1814–1830) reinstated a constitutional monarchy where only an incredibly small elite of ultra-wealthy landowners had the right to vote. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

4. Economic Regulations and Social Welfare

To protect the poor, the radical revolutionary government passed the Law of the Maximum in 1793, capping prices on essential goods like bread and fuel.

The Rollback Began: December 1794

How it was undone: The Thermidorian regime abolished price controls in late 1794, shifting back to unbridled free-market capitalism. This caused massive inflation, currency collapse, and severe famine among the working class (sans-culottes), while the newly enriched bourgeoisie consolidated their economic power. [1, 2, 3]

The Concordat of 1801 reversed the radical secularization of the Catholic Church

The Concordat of 1801 reversed the radical secularization of the Catholic Church

The Concordat of 1801 partially rolled back the radical secularization of the French Revolution by restoring the civil status of the Roman Catholic Church and bringing it back into the public sphere. However, rather than fully returning the Church to its wealthy, pre-revolutionary status, the treaty struck a compromise that institutionalized state control over religion. [1, 2, 3]

Napoleon Bonaparte and Pope Pius VII renegotiated church-state relations through several key mechanisms: [1]

1. Reversing the De-Christianization Campaigns

During the radical phase of the Revolution (1793–1794), the government aggressively pursued de-Christianization: churches were closed, bells melted down, religious holidays banned, and priests forced into exile. [1, 2]

2. Legalizing the Clergy

The revolutionary Civil Constitution of the Clergy (1790) required priests to swear an oath of absolute loyalty to the state over the Pope, sparking a bitter civil split between “juror” and “refractory” (loyal to Rome) priests. [1, 2]

The Rollback: The Concordat dissolved this divide. Refractory priests were allowed to return from exile or hiding and safely resume their traditional spiritual roles. [1]

3. Financial Survival via State Funding

The revolutionary government had nationalized and sold off all Catholic Church properties and vast lands to fund the state, leaving the clergy financially broken. [1]

The Rollback: While Pope Pius VII formally agreed never to claim back the seized property, the French government compensated the Church by placing bishops and curates on the state payroll, effectively ensuring their guaranteed financial maintenance. [1]

4. The Twist: Keeping State Supremacy

While the treaty rolled back the persecution of Catholics, it carefully preserved the secular authority of the state: [1]

No State Religion : Catholicism was recognized as the majority faith, but not reinstated as the official, exclusive state religion. [1]

Religious Pluralism : Napoleon extended similar state protections and salaries to Protestant and Jewish clergymen, cementing revolutionary religious freedom. [1, 3]

Political Control: Napoleon maintained the upper hand by claiming the right to nominate all bishops, who then had to swear an oath of political loyalty to the French government before the Pope could canonically install them. [1]

By adding the unilateral Organic Articles of 1802, Napoleon further restricted church activities, ensuring the clergy functioned as civil servants under police supervision rather than an independent political force. [, 2, 3]

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-question-of-perspective-part-bb8

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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