“I’m not a medical doctor and this is not medical advice, merely a summary of my personal opinions.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-blood-pressure ).

“Discontinuing harmful statins must be done gradually; otherwise, there is a risk of health complications—such as a stroke. This does not constitute medical advice—as I do not provide such advice as a matter of principle—but merely reflects my personal opinion based on information from doctors.”

— Suavek

“It’s insanely evil that these Statins are even LEGALLY prescribed! “

— The Word Herder ( https://amandhavollmer.substack.com ).

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Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 2, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5330

This is not a topic I’ve personally studied, so I recommend you read others who have been looking at the clinical evidence for many years.



Just don’t bother “getting your numbers checked”. This is a general guidance. You’re not a vehicle or machine that requires constant testing and interventions to keep it going. Au contraire.



Best wishes

Mike

[Editor’s note: This applies, I believe, to healthy individuals for whom there is no need to investigate the causes of an unexplained ailment. Nevertheless, caution is advised even in such cases. You probably want to avoid becoming a lifelong source of income for the healthcare system, don’t you? Unnecessarily extensive diagnostic tests carry precisely this risk.]

Linked :

Cholesterol Lowering Statin Drugs: Morbidity & Mortality

Stop Lowering Your Longevity - Protocol Included

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer

Jul 30, 2026

https://open.substack.com/pub/amandhavollmer/p/cholesterol-lowering-statin-drugs

“ ( … )

I wrote a research article in 2007 when I was still a naturopathic medical student at CCNM in Toronto about the dangers of statin drugs, and I have expanded the work here while also including my original writing and research. Stick around; there is a protocol for you at the end.

What I have learned to date is that you never, EVER want to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol is an anti-inflammatory compound that is needed to patch vessel wall damage in the body. The brain represents approximately 2% of total body weight, yet it contains about 20% to 25% of the body’s cholesterol, making it the most cholesterol-rich organ in the human body. This concentrated supply is required to maintain myelin sheaths, preserve neuronal membrane integrity, and support normal synaptic signalling. [13] Lowering it is a fool’s journey.

Statins Deplete CoenzymeQ10

What I found infuriating was that statins are well documented to reduce circulating CoQ10, an essential cofactor in mitochondrial energy production [14]. Every patient who came to me while taking a statin had been left uninformed about this depletion, and none had been advised to replace what the drug was lowering. CoQ10 is especially important to cardiac muscle because your heart has exceptionally high energy requirements. Clinical research has also shown that CoQ10 supplementation reduced major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic heart failure [15]. Physicians routinely frighten patients into long-term statin use while presenting the evidence as settled and universally applicable. The scientific support for such widespread prescribing is far narrower than patients are led to believe. (I would argue this issue pertains to all suppressive allopathic interventions.)

An updated meta-analysis pooled 12 randomised controlled trials involving 1,776 participants and confirmed a significant reduction in circulating CoQ10 during statin treatment. The reduction appeared across different statin classes and prescribing intensities [14]. This is a reproducible biochemical effect that deserves direct discussion with every patient before treatment begins, AND IT’S NOT HAPPENING. Wait until you see the numbers of just how many people are taking these poisons. I nearly fainted.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/amandhavollmer/p/cholesterol-lowering-statin-drugs

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 2, 2026 :

https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/p/cholesterol-lowering-statin-drugs/comment/306505860

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Amanda. The entire field of vaccinology is fraudulent to its roots and all products so classified should never be accepted by anyone. At best, they’re useless. In many cases, they’re actively harmful. I think poisoning generations of children represents one of the worst and most enduring crimes against humanity. However, it looks like similar or the same things can justifiably be said about cholesterol lowering drugs.

We are in a mess so much greater than I ever imagined.

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Dr. Wojak, M.D., January 27, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-205904264

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

Friendly reminder that statins are a scam.

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Dr. Wojak, M.D., June 6, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-271604979

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

“Cholesterol-lowering statins are robbing people of their memory, their health and their ability to speak.”

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Dr. Wojak, M.D., July 16, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-295624565

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

“The higher your cholesterol, the longer you live.”

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Allen, July 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-300854082

Allen

Devil’s dictionary definition of doctor- A man tethered to a profession that is built on a foundation of lies.

In a natural, healthy society, the goal of medicine is to heal people so that they no longer need the system. In a corporate medical system, that outcome is a financial failure.

The ultimate goal of the medical industry is the pathologization of human existence and to convince every human that they have some “condition” for which they must be “treated.”

For this they must make a journey to the temple of Big Pharma, the doctor’s office, where they will receive the “sacred” cure for the ailment they didn’t know they had until they received the esoteric “knowledge” from this medical priest.

The primary function of the modern “check-up” is not to see if you are healthy, but to find a reason to label you as “pre-sick.”

Running generic blood panels and physical exams on completely healthy people is designed to create perceptions of illness and label minor, harmless abnormalities as ailments to be “treated.” This triggers anxiety accompanied by an expensive cascade of unnecessary testing and specialist referrals—generating massive revenue for hospital networks.

This ritual turns a person who felt perfectly healthy walking into a routine check-up into a chronic patient “in need” of distinct prescriptions. This benign check-up with the “doctor-expert” acts as an entry portal into the lifelong pharmaceutical funnel.

Health policies, routine schedules, and regulatory guidelines have been systematically optimized to maximize recurring revenue streams. Health is no longer the primary goal if it ever was. The machine of modern medicine now functions as a profit-driven financial engine wrapped in the language of medicine.

In the end, treating the human body as a broken machine that requires constant, “expert” corporate maintenance is one of the most profitable business models ever devised.

The “aloof priest of expertise” aka The Doctor™ we see today is the shield that protects that business model from being exposed as the purely financial enterprise that it is.

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Afterword

by Suavek

I think that among the many medical scams, there is none easier to expose, explain, and prove than this one. Practitioners of alternative medicine almost unanimously characterize the prescribing of statins—and the fear of supposedly excessive cholesterol levels propagated by conventional medicine—as a clear crime against millions of patients. The reason this fraud is easy to explain is as follows: decades ago, the officially recognized normal ranges for cholesterol were drastically lowered to maximize profits. Compared to standard medications, the price of statins strikes me as roughly ten times higher; a small pack costs around 300 euros in Germany. Please do not overlook the note I included at the beginning of the article:

Discontinuing harmful statins must be done gradually; otherwise, there is a risk of health complications—such as a stroke. This does not constitute medical advice—as I do not provide such advice as a matter of principle—but merely reflects my personal opinion based on information from doctors.

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Further information / Related articles :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon : The blood pressure lowering, anticholesterol, antidepressant drugs, etc. “I hadn’t realised how young they start trawling for victims.”

“Our current rule of thumb is to keep the hell away from all parts of the “healthcare system.” “

Suavek

Nov 19, 2024

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-blood-pressure

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The Biggest LIES About Cholesterol

Dr Sam Bailey

Jul 28, 2026

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/the-biggest-lies-about-cholesterol

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The Second Opinion Guide to Statins

Guide No. 2 in the series.

Unbekoming

Jul 12, 2026

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-second-opinion-guide-to-statins

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Statins Are an Insidious Scam: Exposing the Cholesterol Myth

Any doctor still recommending statins is inexcusably ignorant or corrupt.

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Feb 10, 2026

https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/statins-are-an-insidious-scam

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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