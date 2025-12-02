The cover image: The endothelium - the inner wall of the blood vessel.

Foreword

by Suavek

( based on the statements of Prof. Dr. med. Hans Joachim von Büdingenand, and Wikipedia )

The medications we call “blood thinners” do not actually thin the blood. They only inhibit blood clotting.

The administration of a drug to inhibit blood clotting is called anticoagulation ( Greek ἀντί) . “ anti “ meaning “against” and the term anticoagulation derives from the Latin word “ coagulatio “ meaning “coagulation”. The medication used is called an anticoagulant ( anticoagulant, antithrombotic ; plural: anticoagulants ). Its effect is based on influencing plasma coagulation, that is, the coagulation factors in the plasma . A distinction is made between direct anticoagulants, which directly inhibit coagulation factors , and indirect anticoagulants, which either require a cofactor to inhibit coagulation or inhibit the synthesis of coagulation factors. Typical examples of direct anticoagulants are hirudin and the drugs also known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) (synonymous with new oral anticoagulants, NOACs), such as apixaban , dabigatran , edoxaban , and rivaroxaban . Classic examples of indirect anticoagulants are the vitamin K antagonists phenprocoumon , acenocoumol or warfarin , as well as the heparins .

Anticoagulants should be distinguished from platelet aggregation inhibitors such as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA), clopidogrel , prasugrel , and ticagrelor . These inhibit platelets from clumping together.

The colloquial term “blood thinner” is misleading for both anticoagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors, as these drugs do not reduce the concentration of red blood cells , nor do they make the blood thinner in the sense of lower viscosity , but rather reduce its clotting ability. Actual blood thinning is hemodilution , a procedure for the targeted reduction of hematocrit , e.g., through the infusion of fluids.

Source ( in German ) :

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antikoagulation

https://schlaganfallbegleitung.de/wissen/blutverduenner

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3863

A very well written article here on the odd coincidence of a striking steady rise in prescriptions for certain anticoagulants in Singapore.

What’s particularly disturbing is the extraordinary time delay between mass injection and this phenomenon. Is it really due to the jabs?if it is, is the a cumulative effect? Or a truly very delayed effect? I encourage motivated people to investigate this elsewhere. I find both explanations weak and/or rather worrisome.

There is a second part to this article, which quotes extensively from the recently appointed FDA head. If his statement of intent is reduced to practise, it would hamstring the “vaccine” industry, because they’re to be asked to demonstrate things which are impossible. Good.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://www.aussie17.com/p/the-jab-that-keeps-on-giving-part

The Jab That Keeps on Giving: Part 2. Stroke drug skyrockets 200%!

and a quick rant!

Aussie17

Dec 01, 2025

“ ( … )

Fractionated heparin — more commonly known as low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH), with brand names like enoxaparin (Clexane/Lovenox) or dalteparin (Fragmin) — has been on the market for over 30 years and is today the world’s most widely used blood thinner for preventing clots. It works like a smart, longer-acting version of old-fashioned heparin: it grabs onto a natural brake in your blood (antithrombin) and mainly stops one key clotting engine (factor Xa), so blood still flows but dangerous clots are much less likely to form in the legs or lungs. After a stroke, when patients can’t move much and are at high risk of these life-threatening clots, doctors give a simple once-a-day injection under the skin — no blood tests needed. In modern stroke units worldwide, about 55–65 % of all immobilized stroke patients receive fractionated heparin for this clot-prevention role (the rest get alternatives like fondaparinux, very low-dose DOACs, or — in a minority — old-style unfractionated heparin).

Despite no big new medical reasons or guideline changes since 2023, we’ve seen a mysterious sharp rise in its use from late 2023 onward.

So while the headlines were screaming about “unexplained” surges in strokes and clotting in young, healthy people, the stroke wards were quietly started burning through fractionated heparin faster than at any point since the 2015… just to stop today’s stroke patients from throwing the next clot.

I find this quite concerning because the sharp rise in heparin use begins more than 30 months after most Singaporeans received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose. Very few studies have looked at strokes to vaccination after such a long delay — almost all reported cases occur within days to weeks of the shot. Interestingly, the same graph also shows smaller spikes (roughly 20–50 % increases) between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, which do line up with the main vaccination and booster rollout periods.

The closest study I could find is a 2025 Japanese paper that examined brain tissue from 19 women who suffered or died from hemorrhagic strokes between 2023 and 2024.

https://www.jocn-journal.com/article/S0967-5868(25)00195-X/fulltext

Using special staining techniques, the researchers detected vaccine-derived spike protein inside the walls of cerebral blood vessels in 8 of these patients — in one case still present 17 months after her last mRNA shot, and in others at 11–12 months. None had active COVID-19 infection at the time, pointing to the vaccine (not the virus) as the source of the spike. Wherever the spike protein was found, the vessel walls showed inflammation and damage.

( … ). “

Full article :

https://www.aussie17.com/p/the-jab-that-keeps-on-giving-part

Editor’s note :

( by Suavek )

Dr. Mike Yeadon has repeatedly pointed out that mRNA technology does not cause the body to replicate “virus” components in the form of the alleged spike proteins. However, it is reasonable to assume that the body cells of “vaccinated” individuals actually express/produce an unknown type of foreign protein. (In addition to the term “express,” I also use the medically less accurate term “production” of these foreign proteins because the word “express” causes comprehension problems for laypeople in many languages.) The type of damage caused by the “Covid” pseudo-vaccines corresponds exactly to the way the human defense system (known in conventional medicine as the “immune system”) defends itself against these foreign proteins. This topic has already been discussed several times in this substack. Some medical professionals refer to the effect of these toxic substances in connection with the body’s natural defense against foreign proteins as the “primary damage mechanism” of the “Covid” pseudo-vaccines, since this mechanism is easily understood and is described in detail in the medical literature. Since this mechanism of harm has been known for decades, the aforementioned “vaccines” (not just in my personal opinion) represent an unprecedented capital crime.

The statement “The T-killer lymphocytes destroy the transfected cells” (i.e., those cells that are forced to express/produce the foreign proteins) is a well-known medical fact that can be simplified to the following sentence: “The immune system attacks the non-self.” In this process, not only are the foreign proteins themselves attacked (which are mistakenly referred to by the pharmaceutical industry as “spike proteins”/parts of the “virus”), but also the body’s own cells that express (produce) these proteins. These cells are functionally alienated (denaturalized) and thus also destroyed by the killer T cells.

Among the well-known mechanisms of damage caused by the “Covid” pseudo-vaccine, which can always enter the bloodstream and thus reach all body organs, is the destruction of heart cells (pericarditis, myocarditis, perimyocarditis) and endothelial cells (cells of the innermost layer of blood vessel walls). The immune system attempts to repair the damaged blood vessels, which can cause red blood cells to clump together, forming blood clots.

The abnormally high blood clotting, which leads to the clumping of erythrocytes, is also related to the lipid nanoparticles used in the “Covid” bioweapon called the “vaccine.” However, that is a topic for the next article in this series.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3725

A very useful conversation with a person who regards John O’Loonie as a liar.

I post it here because it concisely covers much of the entire deception and crimes against humanity arising from fake public health crises and fake climate crisis claims.

As a Substack piece, it may go viral.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://substack.com/@vieshalewand/note/c-16512526

Viesha Lewand, October 11, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vieshalewand/note/c-165125264

Viesha Lewand

From Funeral Director John O’Looney :

I did a funeral for a young person in their 40s.

A parent of multiple young kids

A sudden unexpected death.

I watched as the family fell apart giving their memories and tributes in the church.

The person was married and clearly this was a real tight family unit, the devastation and pain were upsetting to watch and i felt my throat tightening up, a tear forming and i dug my tongue into the roof of my mouth to remain composed.

It was fucking grim to behold in honesty..

What made it a much darker experience for me personally was the fact i had pulled out endless amounts of white fibrous clots from the arteries during embalming preparing this deceased, it was clearly what killed them.

They were covid vaccinated and boosted.

They trusted these fucking disgusting scumbags in governments - they all know.

Anyway I stood there watching this family fall apart - knowing that truth.

I looked at the coffin and knew there was a murder victim in it.

A murder that will never be solved or even acknowledged..

There is no one to tell, nowhere to go with it and it isn’t the sort of thing you can tell a family.

The coroners wont admit it outside closed doors.

The police have orders and wont police it, all our MP’s are compromised liars.

Privately they will admit it, but only privately.

No one even wants to discuss it.

Every new murder upsets me.

So i stood there watching their grief and i too felt grief for them.

I looked around the church, it was packed and i was trying to process the fact that i was the only one in there who knew that this person had been murdered, the only one.

They were all blissfully unaware and mourning what they thought was just terribly bad luck.

None of them knew and if they did there is nothing they can do, even if they were told..

They will never see any justice in this life and there is nothing i can do that i haven’t done.

Its fucking heartbreaking i can tell you.

I hope you had a better day then me.

Glenn Crichton, October 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@glennnn/note/c-170806943

Glenn Crichton

So now a flunky in a funeral home is qualified to diagnose the cause of death! You must be fucking joking and rather stupid to think that they have the foggiest idea about cause of death. It’s just one dumb fuck regurgitating the nonsense puked up by another conspiracy theorist. Beware the crap this clown posts!

…………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-175443102

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

The injections were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

30+ years senior experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology company research and development. Prior training in mechanistic toxicology.

I put this in writing BEFORE any such product received their fraudulent authorisation. This is because I could easily discern several components or aspects of the design of the products which were obviously harmful, yet for which there was no benign explanation. Furthermore, there was no new illness, nor contagion , nor even a virus. The diagnostic tests were also knowingly false.

Hard to hear, but what I’ve laid out hasn’t been rebutted, instead, reinforced by several other researchers, coming at this event from the organisational or legal & legislative perspectives.

It’s not conspiracy theory. There is a monstrous conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.

Glenn Crichton, November 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@glennnn/note/c-175445236

Glenn Crichton

And who “designed” the virus??? The mRNA vaccines were approved in a hurry due to perceived risk of pandemic. I would concur that there was insufficient testing for adverse consequences. So I don’t but the argument that the virus was man made, but I do accept that a monstrous conspiracy is indeed plausible based on a massive media beat up and collusion at high levels of the government, pharma industry and regulatory bodies. One just needs to follow the money and understand the wider goals of WEF and the UN for greater control of the population……

……………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-175458027

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

There was no virus. The fictional narrative that there are scary, transmissible, “viral pathogens” is itself around 70 years old. It’s an extraordinarily successful PsyOp, in that most people believe that influenza is an infectious disease, when t is not. In my Telegram channel, I maintain a growing document listing every published effort to demonstrate contagion or transmission of flu-like symptoms from sick people to well volunteers. Not a single example of such contagion has ever been reported. This is dozens of attempts from 1918 to 2024. We’ve been very successfully fooled into interpreting spontaneous illnesses as contagious illnesses, when they are not. Nobody has ever isolated a virus, they simply claim to have done so, using knowingly faulty methodology, itself recently rebutted formally by Jamie Andrews here on Substack. Please have a look there. It’s very easy to understand the deception, but only if you’re even aware that there is a deception (which I wasn’t until around 2022).

Obviously, if there is no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses and active evidence that illnesses misappropriated to viruses are not contagious, vaccines as a treatment concept is also a fraudulent notion.

Yes: all vaccines since forever have been a fraudulent conduit to allow access to the insides of our bodies and administration of whatever is chosen by those I collectively call the perpetrators. Vaccines don’t protect anyone from anything. I believe the perpetrators had always intended to use hollow needles with which to poison the population who they regard as “Useless Eaters”. The perpetrators are descended from the eugenics societies in U.K. and USA and are working at the behest of the wealthiest families in the world.

Glenn Crichton, October 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@glennnn/note/c-172265639

Glenn Crichton

I am married to a microbiologist who works at the coal face of infectious diseases in a public hospital setting. Her front line experience trumps your BS statistical conspiracy theories.

………………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-175451252

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Her experience does not even come close to matching my decades at the front line in conceiving, designing and testing new medical entities.

The injections were “toxic by design”.

There was no pandemic. No new illness. No “covid”, just the ordinary illnesses we experience every year.

There’s 25 years of rehearsals for events, pandemics, which are fictional.

There’s closer to 50 years of false narrative advancement around a climate change crisis.

Same people behind both.

The same people are currently operating through the supranational institutions including the UN, the WHO, the WEF, the Bank For International Settlements.

Their control agenda is now starkly obvious to those who have joined the attempt to understand how various activities connect.

Mandatory biometric digital D. Central Bank Digital ID. Suppression of the use of cash. Expectation of regular injections to maintain the validity of your your digital ID.

Those arranging for most of us to walk into the digital prison are behind all the fake, fear-based propaganda.

Glenn Crichton, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@glennnn/note/c-175460543

Glenn Crichton

My wife’s experience at the front line in a public hospital is different to your experience but in no way less relevant and possible more so as she was dealing with a lot of very sick people - not hanging out in a lab or in front of a computer developing drugs insilico….

……………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-175482265

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

She would definitely have hands on experience of patients. People do fall ill and, across a population, often.

She cannot know what caused their illness. We have been provided with diagnostic tests which are definitely designed to produce false positive results. That’s how the fraudulent pandemic was created.

My main contention however, was in the design of the purported vaccines. With respect to your wife’s undoubted skills, she isn’t positioned to rebut what I’ve detected about the injections. Assessing potential for toxicity was among my professional duties.

I find it astonishing that, having pointed out numerous ways in which certain kinds of harm were expected if administered to people, before they were rolled out, and those precise adverse effects occurred between days to months after injection, yet many people still say “You’re a conspiracy theorist”.

There is a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.

Oh, guess who first popularised the expression “Conspiracy theorist”? It was the CIA. Their motive was to find ways to discredit people who were getting too close to one or other of their nefarious operations.

Glenn Crichton, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@glennnn/note/c-175464219

Glenn Crichton

Michael Yeadon is a British anti-vaccine activist and retired pharmacologist who attracted media attention in 2020 and 2021 for making false or unfounded claims about the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of COVID-19 vaccines

…………………………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-175472253

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Congratulations, you’ve found the very easy to find smear written about me.

I never had a Wiki page before 2020, because I’m not an egotist.

Those who the authorities regard as serious threats, they censor, deplatform and actively smear.

I discovered they do something else that you’d be most unlikely to guess: they doctor the hits returned to a search for their names, but only on the dominant browsers, like Google Chrome, Apple Safari etc. They don’t or can’t do this with all browsers including the minor ones like Yandex.

Most people think “search” is a commodity. That is, they all return substantially the same ”hits”, regardless of which browser you use. In fact, if that wasn’t true, search would be almost useless.

Now prove to yourself that what I’ve said is true. Search Dr Mike Yeadon, first in Google, noting the nature of the hits. Then do exactly same using Yandex, comparing the hits this time. Last time I tried this, I found dozens of interviews I’d given & articles I’ve written, but only using Yandex. When I used Google, it was laughably biased to only include smear pieces by corrupt media organizations such as the BBC and Reuters,

Here’s an article, written by a former Pfizer board member, about me just three years before this worldwide fraud began. I don’t see how you could set this evidence of competence and having been well regarded by senior figures in pharma and private equity.

Linked :

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2017/03/15/turning-pfizer-discards-into-novartis-gold-the-story-of-ziarco/

……………………………………………..

Glenn Crichton, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@glennnn/note/c-175473746

Glenn Crichton

Well maybe some other people would also disagree or at least question some of your opinions. You are purportedly an expert with whom other experts appear to disagree. I don’t have a dog in that fight. I will continue to follow my wife’s advice on vaccinations. Others can make up their own mind. Don’t come bleating when one of your friends or family die due to COVID or related effects. Better hope they don’t blame you for the antivaxxer advice……

……………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-175476719

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

There is no covid. Check Professor Denis Rancourt here on Substack. He’s an epidemiologist who proved that there was no pandemic years ago. A few clicks to evaluate his claims.

All vaccines are unnecessary and I’ve explained at length on my Substack why I am CERTAIN that the c19 jabs were designed to injure recipients. The wave of injuries and deaths all around the world in countries in which the population was heavily injected is easy to confirm.

…………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3730

Got to say it, this fellow is persistent in desperately clinging onto his delusions and to avoid having to consider that he might be mistaken. If we were in the same room, I’d offer him a hug and a stiff drink.

Linked : The discussion published above.

PaPa, October 12, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@papa964091/note/c-165480275

PaPa

Encourage all to research with due diligence.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Editor’s note:

You can find several interviews with John O’Looney here:

https://gasaxe.substack.com/

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yedon, December 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/223856

Thank you, Suavek, for capturing a debate I had with someone who was clinging desperately to some parts of the narrative, because his wife works in a hospital lab.

As I remarked at the end, I’d prefer to give him a hug than more information.

I think he is going to make it. Good on him.

Best wishes

Mike

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

