Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Zepp's avatar
Brenda Zepp
1d

I feel terrible that competent, highly-trained scientists such as yourself have been viciously attacked for sharing truth. I appreciate your tenacity and willingness to continue to fight under these circumstances. Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
1d

I wouldn't even qualify for a dung carter's flunky. Yet I know enough to value OBSERVATION as a necessary foundation of understanding. An embalmer working constantly with dead humans will likely observe more of certain physical conditions than anyone else. Would I call it medical expertise? I'd call it specialised and privileged observation. But call it Fred. These observations matter.

I understand the belief that the world's most prominent authorities could not and would not just make stuff up in concert. It used to be how I felt. Then came 9/11 and the world's most prominent authorities were suddenly asking us to believe pure fairy floss, nonsense that any unbiased mind would reject in a moment. (Of course, prominence doesn't imply competence, but you get my meaning.)

After 9/11 I began to look back at previous events and was shocked at my own ready acceptance of blatant nonsense. Most shocking is when masses of science based on observation of abundant material are simply buried in plain sight for the sake of politics. Nobody contradicts or debunks. All is simply ignored on a massive scale. Seems impossible, but it has happened, to our enormous cost. I wrote about that here:

https://mosomoso.substack.com/p/essay-that-long-sleepy-heavy-science?r=4oa54b https://mosomoso.substack.com/p/essay-that-long-sleepy-heavy-science-5f2?r=4oa54b

There is gowned ignorance, like when they had us chugging mercury for our health emergencies. Then there is gowned malevolence, like...er, actually like how they still have us chugging mercury.

The majority of qualified people (ie those needing to keep using their qualifications) represent gowned ignorance in the matter of vaccines. Non-conformity would be a career destroyer, so they persuade themselves as noisily as they persuade others.

As for gowned malevolence...hmmm. You know who your are. Now we are starting to know who you are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture