Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
1d

They knew *exactly* what they were doing, and are doing. 5 years later, people (especially scientists, doctors, and even politicians) who are still pretending, are doing so willfully. I'm disgusted by the entire mess. One day... one day! these people who have played along with all of this will get their just reward. It always happens eventually. There will be no escape and no hiding place for anyone (including co-conspirators) who has wantonly maimed and murdered millions and millions of people and, on top of that, helped to cause division and mental illness in what appears to be almost a majority of people on the planet now. If anyone who is on the fence reads this comment... you know who you are. It is not too late to see the light, to repent, to come over to the right side of history. Your progeny is depending on you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

The only contribution I can make is to restack . Still not so long ago I could not even do that.

On we go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Suavek
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture