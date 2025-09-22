Foreword :

“It was a pre-programmed, lockstep event with the intent of massive profit and the direct effect of loss of liberty, mass delusion and global iatrogenesis. The sophistication of which is matched by the scale of continued State denial of an open secret.”

- A text fragment from the article by The Covid Physician : https://thecovidphysician.substack.com/p/the-diary-of-a-frank-covid-physician

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 20, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3432

An advisory panel working for the US CDC (interestingly, an offshoot of the US military…check out staff titles) hears unequivocal evidence of serious concerns & failings over the safety and toxicity of the pretend vaccines.

Regret to say I doubt it’ll make any difference. It’s not as if seniors in multiple regulatory agencies didn’t already know this.

Please see my comment, which most people even on the same side as us often do not want to hear.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/pharmafiles/p/breaking-cdcs-acip-finally-admits

An attached comment :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 20, 2025 :

https://www.aussie17.com/p/breaking-cdcs-acip-finally-admits/comment/158124620

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon

This is intentional toxicity, by design. It’s not an oversight. It’s not incompetence. It wasn’t “taking a small risk in order to hurry up delivery of life saving interventions”.

We know this because there was no pandemic. No new illness. Indeed, no SARS-Cov-2 virus or any other kind of virus.

Once the virus lie & contagion lie are punctured, it’s immediately apparent that the entire philosophical & medical edifice of vaccination falls away completely.

As a veteran of pharmaceutical R&D for over 30 years, it’s also blindingly obvious to me & confirmed by many former colleagues that it’s strictly impossible to conduct the minimum activities for the sketchiest authorisation of a new, complex biological product in less than several years (with no guarantee of success, ever).

We’re expected to swallow the fiction that four companies independently succeeded in a little under or a little over one year.

Critical path analysis makes it plain that it’s literally not possible.

Consequently, this isn’t what they did.

It’s long past time for us all to stand up and declare our political leaders and industry associated people as diabolical liars, and tell all our friends and neighbours that we’ve all been lied to for decades, at very minimum.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 20, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3434

This feels like controlled & very limited release of information that we’ve known for well over 4 years.

This awful information won’t make it to mainstream news media.

So we must share it. Otherwise, it’ll remain a conspiracy theory in the minds of many.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

BREAKING - CDC Finally Admits 25 Children Died From COVID Vaccines, But Decides To Give "CHOICE" To Take It

Get your choice to poison everyone! We think MAHA needs to go much further

Interest of Justice

Sep 20, 2025

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/breaking-cdc-finally-admits-25-children

After years of denial, federal officials present VAERS data on child deaths while downgrading vaccine recommendations, but not STOPPING!

( … )

The September 18-19, 2025 meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices produced significant developments. For the first time, FDA officials presented data on 25 child deaths following COVID vaccination.

The committee also voted to downgrade COVID vaccines from "universally recommended" to requiring consultation with healthcare providers.

VAERS FINALLY CHECKED

After years of dismissing families' reports and attacking anyone who questioned vaccine safety, federal officials finally presented VAERS data showing children died following vaccination. Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg, serving as Kennedy's special advisor, presented the findings during the meeting, despite media publicizing it would be FDA Commissioner Marty Mackary showing the deaths to CDC.

This represents the first official acknowledgment of child deaths, but raises serious questions about what officials knew and when. These aren't the first 25 deaths - they're just the first 25 deaths officials are willing to acknowledge publicly. VAERS contains thousands of death reports following COVID vaccination, and families have been documenting these cases since 2021.

The fact that it took until 2025 for officials to transparently discuss real world evidence of death reports that independent researchers have been highlighting for years suggests either systematic failure in safety monitoring or deliberate suppression of concerning data.

( … )

They also debated requiring prescriptions for COVID vaccines, but that proposal failed on a 6-6 tie vote broken by chairman Martin Kulldorff voting no, so vaccines remain available without prescriptions.

The medical establishment strongly opposed these changes. The American Academy of Pediatrics boycotted the September meeting, and seven major medical organizations issued statements calling the process illegitimate.

( … )

Full article :

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/breaking-cdc-finally-admits-25-children

Mel, September 14, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@mel1619268/note/c-155735292

Mel

I am pretty certain many more children have died from the covid injection. 25 children - where does this figure come from?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 14, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-155789479

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

It might be an hand-curated subset of truly tragic results from injecting those children with what I’m professionally sure are intentionally-harmful preparations.

However, I expect it’s from VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, put in place as a weak quid pro quo to the granting in favour of the pharmaceutical industry immunity from prosecution for harms resulting from mass vaccination.

If that is the source then, based on numerous studies, only a small fraction of the actual incidence of post-injection, adverse events, clears all the hurdles in the way of reporting it. Rule of thumb provides an underreporting factor of around 40. That means 39 in 40 similar adverse events never get reported to VAERS. Another way of looking at it is that only 2.5% of injection-related adverse events are captured in the only way available to systematically register the frequency and severity of unwanted effects of prescription drugs.

Vaccine zealots brush aside reports to VAERS, arguing that “Anyone can file a complaint”. I’m not sure that’s correct but, even if it was, so what? Are critics of VAERS claiming that millions of people have either mistakenly or maliciously filed knowingly false adverse reports? Why would such a large number of people do that? More importantly, why is it only after injection with “covid19 vaccines” that orders of magnitude greater incidence of adverse events have been reported than have ever occurred after all other vaccination campaigns, combined?

Critics assert many things, always with the objective of dismissing the reality that all members of the category of pharmaceutical products termed “vaccines” are associated with harms, which range from mild and inconsequential to fatal. Among the commonplace assertions is the old (& correct) saying that “Correlation is not causation”. I’ve never heard a single person work through the logic of this assertion. Isn’t it also true that “while correlation isn’t causation, where there is causation, we will observe correlation”? Looked at another way, correlation includes causation. So when we see correlation, it demands investigation, in order to distinguish chance from causation.

Apologies for waffling along. Realising I’d written much more than the question to which I was responding, I considered deleting it. But I wondered if everyone was aware of counter arguments to the most commonly cited arguments that imply that we should pay no attention to what is in VAERS.

The Covid Physician : The results show that the main target group of mass murderers are people over 70 years of age :

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 21, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3435

I apologise for a depressing post. A lengthy article from an anonymous doctor who remained in situ all through the fake pandemic and jabberwocky era reports yet more booster related misery, rarely if ever suspected by the victims.

It’s the most peculiar phenomenon I’ve ever heard about & in some cases witnessed in my own life.

How much of the devastation written in people’s faces, bodies and minds is jab-related and how much to the sheer palpable but largely unacknowledged weirdness of modern times, I couldn’t say.

The accounts of all sorts of people in the comments are shocking.

Be kind to yourself and others.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

BANZAI! Pemphigus, or Pemphigoid, that is the question.

2025: The pattern of odd disease following each covid jab booster continues

The Covid Physician

Sep 20, 2025

https://thecovidphysician.substack.com/p/banzai-pemphigus-or-pemphigoid-that

( … )

Spring 2025 augurs another unseasonable wave of chest infections, hospital admissions, and frivolous hospital antiviral prescriptions. Add to that the new normal of weird covid jab-related pathology. Most seem to be in their seventies or over, and therefore prime, continued targets for their governments.

( … )

On his ward there is an ostensible influenza outbreak (this is mid-spring). These things didn’t happen like this before the jabs. The reaction is indiscriminately veterinarian. It is to dope everyone on the elderly ward with antivirals. As a consequence (the consultant’s view, not mine), my patient now lapses into renal failure. Still only semi-recovered from the combined traumae of community and hospital healthcare, he is palmed off to the outpatient heart failure nurse. She is similarly algorithmic in her care, ratcheting up the obligatory ACE-inhibitor which does his straining kidneys no favours.

( … )

It is an exhibition par excellence of how to fell a man in several, algorithmic pharmaceutical steps. All without engaging a brain cell. There is no nuance, no rational.

( … )

At this point no one in the NHS is properly engaging the brains which were systematically disengaged by relentless government and media covid propaganda. They follow orders, leaving a buried trail of preventable suffering and death behind them.

( … )

There was enough concern to pull the jabs before rollout, and more after jabs 1 and 2. We’re on jab 10, and it has long become a lobotomised, continuing assault on the old, uninformed, and vulnerable.

( …)

At last, there are cracks appearing in the dam of lies erected against research leaking truths, published in an academic paper:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39772203/

( … )

There are many of these demographic autoimmune disease anomalies since covid injections. Untimely, unusual, unnecessary. But not now unexpected. Sadly, the rheumatologists in hospitals act like it is normal. Never once taking a recent jab history, never once questioning the new abnormal.

( … )

This 2025 pre-print on ( https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1635478/abstract ), ‘The intracellular aggregation of encoded spike monomers and their subunits as a cause of cardiac side effects’ states:

‘The arrangement of these complexes always adhered to a consistent pattern in each cell type. Particularly in AC16 cardiomyocytes, the various spike protein derivatives impaired not only cell proliferation, but also induced a pro-inflammatory response and oxidative stress.’

( … )

In-the-know Farmer’s Wife, 77

Farmer’s wife is asking after her delayed replacement hip operation. A hip well-worn proving a life well-lived. Hip aside, and as if to mitigate her one weakness, and without being led, she spontaneously says she has been as ‘Fit as a fiddle in the last 5 years, and I’ve not had one of those jabs … I know what’s in them’. Actually, I’m sure that she does not, but I know what she means. She appears as a rare apparition sent by the universe to fortify me in a lonely plight.

Mrs Unseasonal Pneumonia, 76

It is late spring, 2025. She nonchalantly has 10th jab. I comment equally nonchalantly at the un-seasonality of Mrs Unseasonal’s pneumonia. Breaking into what is altogether an uncharacteristic u-turn, she cocks her head professorially, ‘I have noticed that in other people. I ONLY got chest infections at winter before.’ However, she carried on jabbing, being the trooper she is.

( … )

The irony that he may have jab-induced ( https://thecovidphysician.substack.com/p/post-covid-jab-neuro-zombie-apocalypse ) dementia is not lost. The research data on spike protein-induced neurological damage continues to accrue, as in this paper ( Editor's note : Unfortunately the link is no longer functional : https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fba.2025-00005 ), but, true to the wilful blindness we have become accustomed to in tyranny, not once do the researchers dare mention damage-potential via injected spike protein gene templates.

This paper outlines ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39955016/ ) the potential genotoxic, and therefore neoplastic risks of bio-engineered viral spike protein. These academic rascals cannot allow themselves to inevitably extend their conclusion towards the bio-engineered spike protein gene vaccines.

( … )

She had a pulmonary embolism after the her fifth and final jab. She is on permanent anti-coagulation. She stopped having jabs. In a remarkable and rare moment of clarity, she reports she was told by her hospital doctor, ‘They could not rule out a link.’ This is more honesty from a doctor than most have received.

( … )

This 2025 paper ( https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cellular-and-infection-microbiology/articles/10.3389/fcimb.2025.1615227/full ) concludes: ‘The consistent subclinical changes in inflammatory and coagulation markers suggest that these pathways may be involved in the pathogenesis of severe ARFIs [sic] (adverse events following immunization) reported with mRNA vaccines.’

( … )

This 2025 paper ( https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479251353384 ) concludes: ‘Successful conception rates were substantially lower for women vaccinated against COVID-19 before successful conception than for those who were not vaccinated.’

( … )

So, what actually is ‘covid’? It is an excuse of quickly transforming the relationship of the State to the individual into a tyranny in order to implement whatever change the controllers of the States wish.

Will we ever emerge from World War III?

( … )

15.9.25 McCullough et al: “This sentinel case report [healthy 31 year female] provides the first documented evidence of genomic integration of mRNA vaccine-derived genetic material in a human subject, documenting a temporal association between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and aggressive malignancy, reproducible multi-omic evidence of oncogenic signaling, and a non–safe harbor host–vector integration event.” Source & Preprint

( … )

Full article ( highly recommended ) :

https://thecovidphysician.substack.com/p/banzai-pemphigus-or-pemphigoid-that

currer, September 20, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/compulsory-vaccination-comes-through/comment/158066864

currer

Good substack on the population level declines in fertility since the vax.

https://supersally.substack.com/p/updated-pandemic-years-response-summary

Births dropping worldwide

Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

Published September 15, 2025

https://zenodo.org/records/17122912

A few comments on the article :

Robert Townshend, September 22, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-30-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/158585138

Robert Townshend

The only mystery for me : Was it the vax or was it the statins or maybe the needless blood pressure meds or maybe the whole fruit salad of pharmaceuticals for over 70s? ( … ).

Suavek, September 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-30-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/158594170

Suavek

Hi Robert,

The shortening of life can be attributed to many factors. One of the many, little-noticed examples is the promotion of extremely harmful skin tattooing as a sign of "masculinity," strength, and individuality. The toxic medications and foods evidently, in the perpetrators' view, did not lead to a shortened life quickly enough. The human body appears to be quite resilient. Depopulation evidently did not proceed quickly enough for the perpetrators. The highly toxic "vaccinations" of recent years seem to be the final nail in the coffin of those who are the perpetrators' primary targets. When it's primarily the elderly who die first, this is often mistakenly attributed to their age, and thus the mass murder remains less conspicuous, at least for the majority. The true intentions are clearly evident in the fruits of their labor. The Covid Physician describes how the treatment of the victims ordered by those above hastens their deaths.

Best wishes,

Suavek

Afterword

by Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon's previous statements published on this Substack include, among other things, the argument that the perpetrators of mass poisonings cannot be about money. The only power capable of inventing the nonexistent "Covid" and enforcing global censorship can only lie with high finance, which controls money and can print it at will. These people have no need to reap the financial benefits of the plandemic because they already have plenty of income. Only the perpetrators' willing accomplices, such as the pharmaceutical industry, the advertising industry, and the media, could have an interest in this kind of profit. The perpetrators' propaganda already attempts to shift all responsibility onto these sectors of the economy, focusing on both greed and error. But this is a lie that contain only a small grain of truth. After all, the plandemic has been prepared for decades :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud?utm_source=publication-search

