Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 6, 2025 :

Even if you do not agree with every word of my remarks about the exact nature of the deception. This is my best approximation of what I see happening.

There’s no doubt that this action is malign. What possible justification is there for an unelected body, riven with fraud over the last five years alone, to have any power over notionally sovereign governments and their citizens therein?

The WHO is about to acquire powers which you would not grant to an elected government body. I don’t recognise their authority but I’m sure our governments will and make our lives difficult accordingly.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 19, 2025 :

In Costa Rica, last year if I recall correctly, several expert witnesses including toxicologist Dr Jancey Lindsay, Sasha Latypova and me spoke with a senior judge in one of the nations superior court. I don’t remember all the details except it was made clear to us that the President & the Vice President of Costa Rica had specifically requested that the court hear from us. It’s so long ago that I nothing more than vague memories of the events.

As you may know, after a long delay, the request for a full hearing was denied.

However, a little later, advocates Interest of Justice did secure a real victory over the government. They demanded under their national FOI rights access to the clinical & preclinical safety records for the novel injected product upon which their assurances to their own citizens were based and by which means their national drug regulatory agency gave it the injections it the thumbs up.

The court ruled that the FOI request was valid and binding uoon the government. I believe it was a constitutional court or at least the court had constitutional authority over the government.

The court-ordered deadline came & went: no response from the Ministry of Health or from the offices of the government itself.

The court ruled that the ordered disclosure of the safety package under the FOI request having not been complied with, the government had indirectly confirmed that it simply didn’t have any safety information and had therefore intentionally misled the public, a very serious matter.

I don’t what happened next but I know the hearing was recorded. It’s going to be publicised starting tomorrow.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 19, 2025 :

This is shocking stuff. The entire pack of cards relies on courts in a nation not asking the government in that same country difficult questions. When a judge is courageous enough to demand evidence for certain actions, nobody is able to produce it.

