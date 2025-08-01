Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 18, 2025 :

(Editor's note: This statement served as a kind of introduction for Dr. Mike Yeadon to the article by Katherine Watt linked below. This then led to a conversation, published below.)

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-140007814

“In case there are still lots of people who think Conspiracy at scale is impossible because too many people would have to be in on it.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 18, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-126981586

I strongly urge everyone to take some time out to read this carefully, because many people are simply not going to be able to believe it. If you read it & think “This simply cannot be true: the author must have misinterpreted the regulations or made some other incorrect assumptions”, please examine the final paragraphs for numerous examples of where what appear to be tightly worded regulations are utterly without meaning. FDA does tightly regulate pharmaceutical chemical substances and products made from them.

This is possible because these are defined substances. It can be shown using multiple analytical techniques whether there is or is not 100 micrograms of a particular compound present.

Analogous methods do not exist & cannot exist for most, so-called “biological products”. These are not defined substances because all but recombinant proteins are complex mixtures which, at best, may be characterised to some extent. Yet there are no adequate tests & standards for vaccines & indeed all biological products. Even in the narrowest case of recombinant proteins, there is still a mixture of heterogeneous materials.

The bottom line, for the purpose of understanding what has happened in the case of products classified as “vaccines” is that they are not subject to any proper regulation, and they never have been. It’s all theatre. It’s absolutely horrifying, the depth and durability of the deception.

Linked :

No HHS or FDA authority or competency to standardize or regulate vaccine-bottling processes or products.

Katherine Watt

Jun 17, 2025

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/no-hhs-or-fda-authority-or-competency

Patrick Lamborn, June 19, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@bigbooger/note/c-127482732

Patrick Lamborn

@bigbooger

I work in clinical research. Of the number of reasons why this is bogus, chief among them is the number of people required to be in on the fix for this to be true would be astronomical; hundreds of thousands if not millions of clinical operations staff, doctors, pharmacovigilance staff, medical directors, clinical data science staff - all in on it. Come on man.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-129014134

Not so. Almost no one has hands on analytical skills. Instead, one reads reports, labelling etc.

None of us sees cheating because we don’t suspect it & there are no outwards signs whatsoever.

I humbly suggest that instead of reaching by reflex for “this cannot be happening” that you reread Katherine’s article and try to find one example of where she’s gone astray.

If you cannot, please accept we are facing people with absolutely no compunction about harming others.

It’s simply not the case that many people would know anything was wrong at all.

In a related situation, when people told me that “harmful by design is impossible because hundreds or even thousands would know & it couldn’t be covered up”, I replied that it could theoretically be done by just two people. One to load the sequence to be manufactured and the CEO. Nobody in boiler suits & respirators could tell if what was being produced was life saving or life ending. The process & the product look identical in either case.

Jeffrey Pitts, June 18, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@pittzer/note/c-127011975

Jeffrey Pitts

Jeffrey’s Substack

Dr Mike Yeadon, when you were in the employ of big pharma, did you just assume all of the testing and purification procedures were legit? Just trying to understand how they have kept this grift going for so long.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-129009681

Yes, we assumed it was legit. I worked in the “small molecule” R&D, so we knew what real regulation was and saw it evolve a great deal during my 35 year exposure to it.

We often wondered what criteria would be set for complex biologicals but this was all handled by teams scattered over international locations, with zero overlaps even in management until senior VP level and up, no more than a tiny handful even at their biggest sites.

Jeffrey Pitts, June 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@pittzer/note/c-129024516

Jeffrey Pitts

Jeffrey’s Substack

Wow. Compartmentalized as hell.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-129671970

Yes. That’s the right word: compartmentalisation.

I’ve never found the time to check, but I have the strong impression that the vaccine divisions of big pharma are always located separately from their other R&D activities.

Certainly true of Pfizer.

Art Hutchinson, July 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@gospelfiction/note/c-140114176?

Art Hutchinson

Art’s Substack

Certain planning methodologies (in which I was once expert, working with very large organizations) enable exactly the kind of highly congruent but loosely coupled movement of many diverse, independent actors toward a common scenario objective with little or no explicit real-time communication that we have observed in recent “progress” toward globo-tyranny.

Ann Pettus, July 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@abheda/note/c-140111465?

Ann Pettus

IMO, people who think there aren’t huge conspiracies just aren’t aware of economic facts. They need to read Creature from Jekyll Island -- fully-documented, economist-written tome describing how power was seized by a handful of people, who started every war in the last 450 years (at least) under false pretenses. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too.

And then consider how just one of those families now owns over half the world’s wealth, ie hundreds of trillions of dollars. THEN, stuff starts making sense. Of course some simply have too much fear to allow themselves to see the frightening truth. There’s likely no help for them.

Andy Robertson, July 30, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@andyrobertson/note/c-140377896

Andy Robertson

Conspiracy at scale is possible, has happened and is documented. The people that don’t believe it is possible largely just don’t want to belive it is possible because they are scared and that is understandable.

Govts and corporations have wholesale lied, cheated and experimented on their subjects over the years. Get used to it and get your guard up people it’s so very real and it’s your job to help prevent it and/or highlight it where it is happening.

ThirdRail: Question Everything, July 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@akaei/note/c-140688491

ThirdRail: Question Everything

You don’t need conspiracy (cooperative misconduct) when you have perverse incentives.

Tony Porcaro, August 1, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-28-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/141066088

Tony Porcaro

Tony’s Newsletter

"conspiracy at scale"..."global psyops" of course this was possible and historically was done 150 years ago! That's how the myth of Pasteur and germ theory was promulgated , carefully and systematically orchestrated by political and economic powers in 19th century France; see Bruno Latour's exposure and analysis in the "Pasteurization of France" for starters!

The scrabbling around for excuses :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 27, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3173

It’s not my job to work out every detail of the obvious crimes which have been committed on humanity. I do my best. But I’m no Columbo.

From time to time, it’s worth pausing on just one aspect.

If that aspect was uniformly applied across The West & is obviously & unequivocally wrong, it ought to be sufficient for any intelligent person to be brought face to face with an extraordinary crime.

At first, there will be the scrabbling around for excuses. Finding none, the choice is clear, I would say.

1. You recognise that a crime of hideous magnitude has occurred and may still be occurring. You realise you’re a target and could so easily already been killed. You begin to gather additional information based on your initial certainty. You become aware.

2. You shout at the person showing you the evidence of an obvious crime, call them a dangerous, tin foil hat wearing nut job and retire content that you’re doing good.

Unfortunately we humans appear to split 99:1 if favour of option 2. Perhaps it’s 9999:1, I couldn’t say.

Don’t allow anyone who’s a walk in patient with an unobstructed airway & an intact chest wall be sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated. They’ll be murdered thereby.

There are circumstances where ventilators are miraculous life savers. This isn’t one of them.

Distressingly, I’ve not heard a single doctor lay this out.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/film-mike-yeadon-is-science-dead

John Botica, July 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@shoutinginspace/note/c-139286925?

John Botica

Shouting in space

(As Dr. Mike Yeadon has pointed out on numerous occasions)… they never needed a “real contagion”… it would have only made it 100 times more difficult to control the global psy-op.

The whole thing has been propped up from beginning to end, by nothing more than highly targeted, global lockstep fear campaign propaganda; a provenly false testing method and most importantly… a whole stack of blindly willing compliance from both bureaucracy and the masses.

Also.. all this media promoted rubbish about Wuhan; wet markets; bats, pangolins and gain of function… serves one purpose, and one purpose only… and that is to instil the accepted notion, that there is/was… a “real virus,” thus offering an excuse for all the insane tyrannical measures that were put in place. And of course… giving them the perfect get out of jail free card.

Dr Malhotra and others are doing us a great disservice by giving credit to and propping up this Covid myth.

Fiona Rose Diamond, July 30, 2025 :

https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/5117

All they needed were needles. Wrapped in lies, forced in fear, and sold as salvation. The state’s quietest weapon was trust.

Until you understand the 💉 is tox¡c by design - your science looks the other way, your outrage rings hollow, and your opinion is fuel for their deception.

The division of labor as a well-proven method

by Suavek

The psychological literature dealing with wartime atrocities is full of examples in which the division of labor was deliberately organized to facilitate the soldiers' execution of the atrocities (mostly against civilians). The way the Jews were treated in Germany and the other occupied territories (e.g., in France under the Vichy regime) was also only possible because of the sophisticated division of labor.

Of course, the “Covid” inventors are very familiar with this method. In the initial phase of executing orders, the perpetrators' assistants have little idea where "the journey" will lead. The tactic of slowly boiling the frogs is usually also part of this method.

The perpetrators' accomplices and their families will also suffer. Cooperation with psychopaths can't really be of any use to anyone. After the introduction of digital serfdom, they will no longer be needed as useful idiots, and they too will lose their previous privileges and human rights. Those among them who know too much will probably have the biggest problems.

Once a person understands this, everything else falls into a heap :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 29, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3176

Once again, I thank Suavek for his creative assembly of evidence and witnesses about the crimes of “vaccine” injuries and especially why several of us know that this wasn’t “a mistake”, but premeditated.

Once a person understands this, everything else falls into a heap.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/suavek1/p/toxic-by-design-part-27-dr-mike-yeadon

Related article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-timeline-to-the-carefully-planned

