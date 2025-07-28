Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Nostradamus X
11hEdited

I watched a video released by my employer (well known global company!) that pretends that they teamed up with Murderna to develop and TEST the "vaccines" in less than 6months! This video is used to sell 'our' services to other companies.

What shocked me was that I already had a copy of the Murderna's patent that was approved 9 months before the WHO declared the plandemic. If a patent was filed in 2017 and approved in 2019, how can a serious company pretend that the "vaccine" was developed and tested in 2020 using AI? How can AI be used to replace 10-15 years of testing required to detect long term side effects?

What about the 1,291 side effects appended to the Pfizer EUA approval (see page 30) by the FDA after only 90 days of testing with 1,235 deaths and 158,000 recorded injuries?

Doesn't this prove that it was premeditated murder to inject 5 billion people with known toxins?

5 replies
SARA
10h

Blown away… a lot of food for thought there.

The 1% who are heading you and others are rippling the pond as far as we can.

Thanks for introducing me to Thomas Binder, placed in medical incarceration for his views. Astonishing. Grotesque.

And what was done to you, I thought Exleys take down was bad. Nothing compared to that hacking.

You’ve really helped me understand in this post the nuance of rejection, putting it in terms of this “foreign protein” with a rejection model just like new organs etc.

And much more besides, I’m

Going to go re-read and follow Mr Beaker too.

I’ll also donate to Suavak for his work.

Thank you all so much !!

💕👏🙌👍💕

2 replies by Suavek and others
