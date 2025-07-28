Dr. Mike Yeadon ( An excerpt from the article ) :

"I was sure that the “vaccines” were a very bad idea, (...), because to develop them properly would take far longer than the longest-lasting claimed pandemic ever had. Experts know this."

"You cannot do these things, make these design choices, without encountering certain obvious & inevitable toxicities. It’s therefore deliberate, knowing, intentional."

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 26, 2025 :

Editor's note: The statement published below is part of the private correspondence between Dr. Mike Yeadon and me (Suavek), which I am publishing here with his permission.

Dear Suavek,

( … )

It’s important to emphasise that I was sure that the “vaccines” were a very bad idea, right from the start, because to develop them properly would take far longer than the longest-lasting claimed pandemic ever had. Experts know this. It fatally undermines any plausibility they might cling to for why they responded to a claimed pandemic by means of creating vaccines. My testimony meshes with Sasha Latypova’s in this regard because, as an experienced person in late stage development of medical products, she more than anyone, knows that it’s formally impossible to bring forth a new, complex biological product in less than one year.

Famously, with Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, I wrote an open letter to the European Medicines Agency, before any of these products received their fraudulent authorisations.

[ Editor's note: Here is the link to the open letter, dated December 1, 2020 : https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf ].

I warned of a range of expected toxicities, and all of them have since emerged (and more toxicities I had not at that early time considered). ( … ). I’m not a fortune teller. I was using my expertise to point out that you cannot do these things, make these design choices, without encountering certain obvious & inevitable toxicities. It’s therefore deliberate, knowing, intentional.

There’s always more, but I thought for my own purposes, I would try to summarise why my evidence is particularly alarming to the perpetrators.

Best wishes

Mike

UNSEEN: The Truth Behind Death Protocols August 4th premier before deletion!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wOYPObjLpM

Dr. Mike Yeadon explains : “The basic claim [of this damage mechanism] is in the first chapter of every primer about Immunology.”

Louise Bet Leary, July 12, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/your-readers-must-be-told-that-prompting/comment/134591121

"Your readers must be told that prompting the body to manufacture non-self, foreign proteins unequivocally triggers lethal autoimmune attack upon every cell which followed the genetic instructions..."

I’m not familiar with Mike having warned about this specific problem before, with regard to the mRNA vaccine causing the manufacturing of nonself proteins that cause a lethal autoimmune attack. Can you tell me where I can find his analysis on this? I’m interested to know how Mike has made this assessment and come to this conclusion given his vocal stance that viruses have never been proven to exist. It seems at odds with his ongoing position as well as his other claim that the PCR test is fraudulent.

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers Louise. July 18, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/your-readers-must-be-told-that-prompting/comment/136622797

The basic claim is in the first chapter of every primer about Inmunology.

The distinction between self and non-self is THE fundamental principle upon which defence of self relies.

Breaching this principle is the cause of rejection of organ transplants, of autoimmune diseases and numerous other maladies.

If you wish to understand the basis of my repudiation of viruses and virology, please visit my Telegram channel.

You will be very welcome.

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

Suavek answers Louise. July 12, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/your-readers-must-be-told-that-prompting/comment/134659924

Suavek

Hi Louise,

This mechanism of damage is widely known, and every doctor should be familiar with it. Any body cell that produces (expresses) foreign proteins is killed by the immune system's T cells (killer cells). For example, if heart cells do this, they are killed. The result is myocarditis or pericarditis.

Dr. Yeadon now claims that mRNA technology contains instructions for the production of some kind of foreign protein, but not for the production of the spike proteins (as part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) because there was no novel virus. This is now also known by those who generally believe in the existence of "viruses."

However, the resulting vaccine damage suggests that an unknown type of foreign protein is actually being expressed/produced, because the predictions of the damage before the market launch of these "vaccines" were correct. In other words, although it was thought at the time that spike proteins were involved, the vaccine damage is generally consistent with the production of foreign proteins, and this is where autoimmune diseases arise, among other things. The foreign protein can therefore originate from anywhere and does not necessarily have to have anything to do with a "virus."

In addition to Dr. Yeadon, Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi and Prof. Stefan Hockertz also warned about this damage mechanism (which has been well known for decades!) in 2020., because Pfizer had described the functionality of its "vaccines" early on. The immune system should therefore learn to fight the spike proteins in order to later recognize and kill the alleged "virus." At least, that was the theory. However, several scientists (including those who believe in "viruses") warned that the body cells involved in this process would also be killed because they suddenly produce (express) toxins and therefore MUST be considered denatured and harmful by the immune system.

Here is one of the many statements Dr. Mike Yeadon made about this at the time:

"( ... )

29.

Designed-in toxicity 1: axiomatic induction of “autoimmune” responses, regardless of what the genetic sequence codes for. As described earlier about how immunology was considered the leading application, when our bodies manufacture a foreign or non-self-protein, our immune system recognizes this as a threat and mounts a lethal attack on every cell performing the genetic instruction. In short, wherever in the body these materials travel after injection into the upper arm, the immune system will destroy those cells and tissues. I believe it is very likely that the reported extensive range of adverse effects is due to this common process, autoimmune destruction, occurring in all kinds of tissues around the body. This is expected. Anyone with a basic knowledge of immunology knows this."

( ... )."

Full article :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

In this article, Dr. Yeadon described several damage mechanisms.

( … ).

Editor’s note:

A description of the harm mechanisms built into the pseudo-vaccines, along with readily understandable evidence of intent, can also be found in this article by Dr. Yeadon, on his Substack No. 1 :

Old sins cast long shadows

Deliberate reproductive toxicity: the most insidious assault of all

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jun 21, 2025

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/old-sins-cast-long-shadows

The statements of Dr. Thomas Binder

Photo : Dr. Thomas Binder, Switzerland.

Editor’s note: Despite my great appreciation and sympathy for Dr. Binder, I find Dr. Mike Yeadon offers a deeper insight into the topic of medical fraud. However, this does not diminish the value of his honest statements, for which he deserves a great deal of thanks from all of us. Dr. Binder informed people very early on that everything about the alleged "pandemic" was a pure invention. Transcripts of his statements can be found at this link:

https://www.thomasbinder.ch/post/the-modrna-genocide-must-finally-end-now

His Telegram channel : https://t.me/DrThBi

Dr. Thomas Binder ( date unknown ) :

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder

@Thomas_Binder

We must become brave, dare not to obey and to do the unthinkable: Publicly tell the most important (inconvenient) truths. Humanist, Enlightener and Cardiologist.

Dr. Thomas Binder, March 29, 2023 :

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1640957864377217024

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD

@Thomas_Binder

#modRNAgenocide

Dear fellow humans!

My name is Thomas Binder. I studied medicine in Zurich, obtained a doctorate in immunology and virology, specialised in internal medicine and cardiology, and have 35 years of experience in diagnosis and therapy of acute respiratory infections, in hospitals, in intensive care units and in my private practice. Others and myself have been explaining the still prevailing corona narrative since February 2020. It is unscientific, unlawful, inhumane nonsense from A for no epidemiologically relevant Asymptomatic transmission, over D for wrong Definition of COVID infection and COVID death, I for wrong Indication to test, N for Non-pharmaceutical interventions for asymptomatic, formerly called healthy people, are ineffective and do only harm, P for no Pandemic but pLandemic, T for wrong Test and V for wrong Vaccine to Z for Zero COVID is an intellectual absurdity. For doing this, we were censored, libelled or, like me at Easter 2020, even brutally arrested by an anti-terrorist unit in my doctor's office and shipped off to the loony bin because of alleged "self-endangerment in COVID insanity". Today, we are totally vindicated. The alleged COVID pandemic was primarily a RT-PCR testing pandemic! Others and myself, who have a minimum of basic medical and immunological knowledge, had read the pivotal studies and have some common sense and spine, had already explained the futility, ineffectiveness and insecurity of the modifiedRNA injections before their criminal emergency approval. Today, we know that they are even negatively effective, promote illness and death from COVID and have already killed over 10 million people through side effects, prevented millions of fertilisations and induced millions of stillbirths, in the absence of evidence that they saved even one single human life. While there has never been a pandemic of a killer virus, there was a pandemic of cowards and do we doctors see a pandemic of severe illnesses and of sudden unexpected deaths from heart attack, myocarditis, aortic dissection, stroke and pulmonary embolism; thrombosis and inflammation of other organs, especially of brain and spinal cord, disseminated intravascular coagulation, increased infections, including COVID, due to immunosuppression, cancer, autoimmune diseases, infertility, miscarriage and many more. This modifiedRNA genocide is the greatest medical crime in human history, a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented proportions!

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD, July 16, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrThBi/2456

❗️Remember❗️

According to genocidal psychopath Albert Bourla, global increase in cancer, particularly among younger people, is caused by pollution, alcohol, smoking, & improved detection of cancer [often diagnosed in advanced stage and since 12/2020]. 🤪

👉https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1945458574517280984

Short video :

Long video :

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2025-02-09/fighting-cancer-becomes-top-priority-for-pfizer-video

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD, January 28, 2023 :

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1627026737543409664

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD

@Thomas_Binder

The LNPs are INTENTIONALLY designed to reliably introduce the modRNA into any cell, by crossing even the blood-brain and the placental barrier also into the cells of the brain and of the fetus. Only the devil himself could have concocted this most insidious of all poisons!

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD, January 28, 2023 :

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1619277635888226307

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD

@Thomas_Binder

The 2 fundamental flaws of the modRNA "vaccine" platform are the unknown site, amount, & duration of foreign protein production & the labelling of the cells coerced to express it as foreign thus leading to "transplant rejection". They literally turn (parts of) you into an ALIEN.

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD, January 28, 2023 :

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1619341102896775174

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD

@Thomas_Binder

When I first heard about modRNA "vaccines", I immediately looked for the receptor for selective uptake of LNPs by regenerative skeletal muscle cells. 12/2020 I had to realise: There is none. The LNPs are DELIBERATELY designed to cross even the blood-brain & the placental barrier! x.com/Thomas_Binder/…

Dr. Thomas Binder, March 2, 2023 :

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1795691467760968078

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD

@Thomas_Binder

It is of utmost importance that the public realises how this (mainly) RT-PCR testing pLandemic was fabricated, as it is the recipe for the fabrication of any Disease X-(RT-)PCR testing pLandemic by @WHO et al. at will, currently a H5N1-RT-PCR testing pLandemic via the intermediate host cattle ! ( … ).

An earlier statement by Dr. Yeadon, from 2023, has lost none of its relevance :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 6, 2023 :

https://www.usmortality.com/p/excess-mortality-in-the-20-most-vaccinated/comment/43145741

Dr Mike Yeadon

I wish it wasn’t so, but I’m certain, based on decades of experience and exposure to so-called rational drug design, that these injections are intentionally harmful.

I’ve been warning of this since late 2020. I’ve given approaching 200 interviews.

Censorship and smearing is so strong, that I doubt I’ve reached more than 1% of the population.

I rely on those who believe me to purposefully share the conclusion & any element of rationale. Those of you who’ve done so, thank you.

