Photo : Katherine Watt and Dr. Thomas Binder.

Why I find Katherine Watts' work and her way of thinking brilliant ?

by Suavek

When Katherine Watt writes, "There have never been valid scientific tests developed or used to demonstrate the transmissibility or virulence...", this means that the danger posed by a possible future disease against which a "vaccine" is supposed to protect cannot be assessed. Thus, the effectiveness attributed to the "vaccine" can neither be tested nor measured.

The genius of Katherine Watt, as I see it, lies in her ability to transcend the digital "yes-no" way of thinking and, from a higher level, from a bird's eye view, to see all the related details of a problem at once and describe them in an understandable way.

Katherine has already delved into the topic of "no virus" and knows that disease transmission is a myth. Aware of how difficult it is to convey the issue of "viruses," she has used a device in her previous articles that, while it has earned her some criticism, I found it good, useful, and effective. She claimed that there is no evidence that the submicroscopic entities that orthodox medicine calls "viruses" fulfil the functions attributed to them by the definition of a "virus." She expressed this roughly as saying that viruses cannot be contagious. Now, a medical professional or a scientist would rightly claim that if an entity does not meet the definition of a "virus," then it is not a virus, and that would be the end of the discussion. But Katherine went beyond digital "yes-no" thinking. She knew that a statement that is considered false in the medical-scientific sense can sometimes be the best option in the sense of communication science. We have been so deeply indoctrinated for several generations that many of us react allergically when the full breadth of the "unusual" truth is stated all at once. Katherine Watt's assertion that "viruses" have other functions, and are neither infectious nor transmissible, is easier for many to digest than the claim that "viruses" don't exist, which would be comparable to a cold shower. True creativity and effective communication are sometimes not always compatible with stubborn notions of "correctness." While the iron rules of scientific thought must never be brutally trampled upon, I advocate a benevolent and loving attitude toward creativity, especially when it can achieve a positive effect that cannot be achieved by narrow-mindedness. We should not be afraid of a small degree of flexibility, which at this point only appears on a semantic basis. Correctness is indeed essential for credibility, but not when it comes to semantic devices that can help better understand a difficult-to-communicate problem. To support my point, I'll add an example from psychology. One of the most important pillars of neurosis is rigid values, i.e., hypercorrectness, which leaves no room for any creative freedom. Especially with the "no virus" narrative, successful communication seems to me to be much more essential than semantics. As long as the facts are not distorted, semantics seem secondary. In a figurative sense, one could say that sometimes we have to choose between what we want: the goldfish or the aquarium. Especially in difficult times like these, creativity is needed, as is humour, which no one should be allowed to wipe out.

On the infeasibility of clinical trials for vaccines; on biological macromolecules (vaccine components) as exempt from prohibitions on chemical weapon production and use.

Katherine Watt

May 17, 2025

“ ( … )

There have never been valid scientific tests developed or used to demonstrate the transmissibility or virulence (disease-causing capacity) of alleged communicable-disease-causing particles of matter.

( … )

There is no determinate disease state for so-called communicable diseases that could be used as a clinical trial start point, and therefore there's no way to design a study that demonstrates clinical endpoints such as infection with a specific disease as caused by a specific particle of matter, or prevention of such infection as an effect caused by previous administration of a product claimed to contain a version of the specific particle of matter.

And the products need not, legally, contain or not contain any specific particles of matter.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-the-infeasibility-of-clinical

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-25-katherine/comment/118086879

Brandon is not your bro

10m

Katherine Watt has been a light in this dark world.

The conventional medical view, which assumes the effectiveness of antigens, also leads to devastating criticism of "vaccines."

Dosing of alleged antigens is not possible with current technology. A "medicine" whose dosage cannot be controlled is a poison :

A letter posted by Dr. Thomas Binder :

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD , June 19, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/DrThBi/2409

Dear @Renate_Holzeisen

I have been listening to the interview you gave to Kontrafunk ( https://kontrafunk.radio/de/sendung-nachhoeren/lebenswelten/der-rechtsstaat/der-rechtsstaat-fehlersuche-in-der-normenmechanik?highlight=WyJob2x6ZWlzZW4iXQ== ) (I made a short version ( https://t.me/bycpoornamidam/10755 )) and I think that after all your exposition of the EU's traps to defend itself against citizens' demands, you are on the verge of the “final solution”.

I have realised that with Thomas Binder's arguments that have been replicated by Richard Redfield ( https://t.me/bycpoornamidam/10751 ) we can start a campaign for every citizen to initiate prosecution action in their country for the commission of a public health offence.

Once we can demonstrate that antigen dosing is beyond the reach of current technology, a drug whose dosage you cannot control becomes a potential poison. Moreover, each person will react differently to the administration of a gene product.

You don't control the tissue where it is produced, you don't control the specificity of the antigen produced, you don't control the amount of antigen produced, you don't control the duration of antigen production.

A drug that you cannot control the dosage becomes a poison.

If it is a poison, the public authorities are poisoning the population and therefore, both vaccinated and unvaccinated who are able to understand the fraudulent mechanism of action of these products, become witnesses to the commission of a crime and are therefore entitled to initiate the action of the public prosecutor for the decree of precautionary measures against the administration and distribution of these products and the initiation of investigations to determine who has allowed the poisoning of the population.

In this way, every citizen is entitled to file a complaint because he or she is directly or indirectly affected by the circulation of these products.

I believe that with the Schepis/Kruse documentation we can put together a dossier and a complaint form that any European or world citizen can present to the public prosecutor's office to file a complaint.

If the public prosecutor's office ignores the citizens, too bad, and if it listens to them, even worse.

Goodbye professional sport ! A study full of lies from the Pharma cannot hide the truth 100%. The “Covid vaccination” reduces an athlete’s performance.

An older but under-regarded study from 2022

by Suavek

STUDY :

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hsr2.929

In order to be allowed to publish this study, the scientists wrote a lot of nonsense into their study papers. One of the examples borders on negligent bodily harm, or even crosses that line, because despite the serious study results, they wrote the following: "Vaccination is highly recommended for athletes." We have long been accustomed to such and similar stupid statements in study papers. The publication would otherwise have been rejected.

An article has highlighted the results of this study well. The author helps to better understand the serious effects of the "Covid pseudo-vaccines" :

Can the COVID vaccines affect athletic performance?

It doesn't look good

Joomi Kim

Dec 26, 2022

https://joomi.substack.com/p/can-the-covid-vaccines-affect-athletic

Memorial publication for Prof. Arne Burkhardt

Vaccinated - died

Histopathological Atlas of “Corona Vaccine” Damage

( Original title in German : Geimpft - gestorben. Histopathologischer Atlas der Corona-Impfschäden ).

The atlas is primarily aimed at pathologists, but also at physicians of other disciplines and nonmedical professionals interested in health. On the one hand, it presents the impressive histological images to raise awareness among colleagues working in routine pathology and forensic medicine about these completely new findings and to point out the changes typical of mRNA injections. On the other hand, it includes the corresponding case reports documenting the tragic circumstances and diverse suffering experienced by people after these “vaccinations”.

This histopathological atlas of “vaccine” damage following mRNA “vaccinations” against “SARS-CoV-2”, the only one of its kind in the world, is the work of the highly experienced and professionally competent pathologists Prof. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Walter Lang, who worked at the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen in Germany. The tissue samples were submitted by pathology or forensic institutes across Europe. Priority was given to examining deaths that occurred in a temporal connection with this “vaccination”. Tissue samples from living individuals were also submitted if there was a suspicion that this vaccination could have been the cause of the tissue damage.

The publication was published in German. I am not familiar with the language translations. The German version can be ordered here :

Order here : https://histo-atlas.com/

The reflections and comments :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-13-the/comment/117626715

Jessica Hockett

Wood House 76

Suzanne Humphries on Joe Rogan:

"Every influenza vaccine, the package insert says it hasn’t been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenicity in pregnant women. Yet it’s recommended every year for every pregnant woman, and every time they get pregnant or not, it's recommended. Same with the pertussis vaccine. Give it to pregnant women, never mind that it changes the immune, the immune reactivity of the infant. Nobody talks about these things."

https://substack.com/@peteross396615/note/c-117326855

Pete Ross

The kid gets the quackzine fever then gets the NSAID then - WOOSH - mush brain. Like a binary weapon.

Everybody knows that the kid is out of the womb only because the pelvis is too narrow; the baby brain is still undergoing embryogenesis until puberty. So this idea to inject heavy metals while artificially inducing a fever & throwing in a potentially organ-devouring prostaglandin inhibitor is totally crazy - if not criminally insane - take your pick.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 6, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1922

The peer reviewed paper that is the subject of this Substack article is alone unequivocal evidence that the covid injections are the cause of heart injury in children. You won’t be able to persuade anyone about this matter, in my experience.

There’s a vigorous discussion in the comments. I do think more people “get” the scope of deliberate injury from vaccines than previously. I remember eariy on the reluctance to give the impression that dangers from the “covid vaccines” might in any way also apply to other vaccines. We’d all been brainwashed into not criticizing vaccines as a class. This shield is unique to this class of product from pharma. It’s the only class that you cannot question let alone criticise.

On the contrary, we must criticise & reject all vaccines. In the future, I hope the time will come when we regard them alongside lobotomy, bleeding and trepaning.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/covid-vaccines-associated-with-all

Unfortunately, the linked article is now behind a paywall :

Covid vaccines associated with ALL cases of heart inflammation in children in a large UK health dataset

Sasha Latypova

Oct 01, 2024

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, Oktober 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/covid-vaccines-associated-with-all/comment/71627842

( The source is no longer visible because the article is now behind a paywall ).

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I believe EVERY aspect of this story is fraudulent.

No new illness. No public health emergency.

Obviously no need for a vaccine (& we now know that all vaccines are premeditated injurious fraud to varying degrees).

Yet the injections masquerading as “safe and effective vaccines” were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

Sasha’s recent insight is that vaccines have the purpose of sensitising recipients to every major food component is devastating. It connects the injection campaigns, sudden infant death syndrome, the explosion of food allergies and the one way ratcheting upwards of the rate of chronic illness of all kinds.

The planning to do this goes back over a century.

“Covid pandemic” or similar, using intentionally harmful injections to begin an acceleration in population control goes back around 60 years, a component of the lies about the climate change crisis and the lies about overpopulation.

No analysis of the scope of these assaults upon the human race is complete that fails to note the evil nature of it. It’s not merely technocratic. It’s much darker.

