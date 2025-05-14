Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 13, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2860

I do recall seeing this years ago, I think sent to me after we’d published an open letter laying out some severe concerns that Dr Wolfgang Wodarg & I had, prior to mass administration.

There’s a much earlier (2012) paper which summarized the preferential deposition of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations into reproductive tissues, particularly the ovaries. This 2018 paper is every bit as bad. No one knowing of this would elect to use LNP to formulate anything to be given to entire human populations without let or hindrance, unless they intended harms as a result.

This isn’t arcane knowledge in an obscure journal. The 2012 review was in a main journal that those working in the pharmaceutical development side of industry would see.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30587973/

Review - Int J Nanomedicine. 2018 Dec 11:13:8487-8506.

doi: 10.2147/IJN.S170723. eCollection 2018.

Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system

Abstract

With the vigorous development of nanometer-sized materials, nanoproducts are becoming widely used in all aspects of life. In medicine, nanoparticles (NPs) can be used as nanoscopic drug carriers and for nanoimaging technologies. Thus, substantial attention has been paid to the potential risks of NPs. Previous studies have shown that numerous types of NPs are able to pass certain biological barriers and exert toxic effects on crucial organs, such as the brain, liver, and kidney. Only recently, attention has been directed toward the reproductive toxicity of nanomaterials. NPs can pass through the blood-testis barrier, placental barrier, and epithelial barrier, which protect reproductive tissues, and then accumulate in reproductive organs. NP accumulation damages organs (testis, epididymis, ovary, and uterus) by destroying Sertoli cells, Leydig cells, and germ cells, causing reproductive organ dysfunction that adversely affects sperm quality, quantity, morphology, and motility or reduces the number of mature oocytes and disrupts primary and secondary follicular development. In addition, NPs can disrupt the levels of secreted hormones, causing changes in sexual behavior. However, the current review primarily examines toxicological phenomena. The molecular mechanisms involved in NP toxicity to the reproductive system are not fully understood, but possible mechanisms include oxidative stress, apoptosis, inflammation, and genotoxicity. Previous studies have shown that NPs can increase inflammation, oxidative stress, and apoptosis and induce ROS, causing damage at the molecular and genetic levels which results in cytotoxicity. This review provides an understanding of the applications and toxicological effects of NPs on the reproductive system.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The author of the following article, Maria Gutschi, describes several properties of LNPs and refers to some study results.

The information about the author comes from Maria Gutschi herself :

Independent researcher. Independent thinker. Ex-regulator for drug pricing. Ex-hospital pharmacy clinical manager. Wife, mother, grandmother, Catholic.

Source : https://substack.com/@mariagutschi?utm_source=about-page

Editor’s note: Please note that this article contains links to articles whose authors continue to spread the "Covid" myth. And one more thing: This article is based exclusively on conventional medicine. For this reason alone, I don't expect all the information here to be accurate. Above all, the distribution of LNPs in the body seems to be much less controllable than this article suggests. I still think the article is interesting :

………………………………………………

The BioCorona

And why it is important and why the measured zeta potential is not

Washed Up Pharmacist

Apr 15, 2025

https://mariagutschi.substack.com/p/the-biocorona

A fragment of the interesting article :

( … )

Why do lipid nanoparticles target the liver? Understanding of biodistribution and liver-specific tropism

This new paper describes in great detail, why all LNPs are preferentially accumulated in the liver. Mostly because of the adsorption of ApoE but also because of the liver’s anatomy. The LDL (low-density lipoprotein) receptor is targeted by the ApoE on the LNPs (since ApoE comprises part of LDL). The anatomy of the liver of the sinosoids (blood flow) and passage through fenestrated epithelium into the disse space and then into the hepatocytes where the ApoE coated LNPs can then transfect the hepatocytes.

( … )

Full article :

https://mariagutschi.substack.com/p/the-biocorona

………………………………………………………………..

A sarcastic summary of Maria Gutschi’s article appeared in Telegram :

……………………………………..

Mutflash - Medizinische Argumentationen und Studiensammlungen , April 15, 2025. Here is a translation from German to English :

Source : https://t.me/mspezial/18836

The translation of the name of the Telegram channel into English:

Mutflash - Medical Argumentations and Study Collections

We have a macroscopic problem with the LNP (total formulation) rotation (Brownian motion, thermodynamic drift, convection currents, etc.), which determines the absolutely homogeneous identity of each individual LNP in the stochastic moment of initial contact with biological material such as ions, proteins, and membranes in vivo.

And then there's the orbital electron motion of each individual lipid particle in the LNP formulation.

Oops: Sorry. We inadvertently messed up the entire quantum reality of your cells a bit. Are you mad at us? We really thought it was "safe and effective"™.

Linked :

https://mariagutschi.substack.com/p/the-biocorona

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Study links nanoparticles to oxidative stress and neuron death

by University of Kentucky

July 23, 2024

https://phys.org/news/2024-07-links-nanoparticles-oxidative-stress-neuron.html

The study mentioned in the article linked above :

Ceramide-mediated orchestration of oxidative stress response through filopodia-derived small extracellular vesicles

First published: 11 July 2024

“ ( … )

3.5 Oxidative stress-induced sEVs transport ceramide to mitochondria and induce cell death

The observation that oxidative stress led to the secretion of ceramide-rich sEVs carrying ASM and nSMase2 prompted us to investigate if (a) secretion of sEVs removes oxidative stress-induced excess ceramide (and SMases) in donor cells and (b) sEVs transport excess ceramide into recipient cells leading to impairment of cell function or even cell death.

( … ).”

Full article / study :

https://isevjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jev2.12477

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Warning in '22: Craig Paardekooper Examines the Repeating 7-Day Cycle of Vaccinations and Deaths

Transcript of a censored video of 2022

Transcriber B

Feb 19, 2024

“ ( … )

Perhaps we should ask a question. If the vaccine is meant to reduce mortality and protect our health, then why do deaths rise as the number of vaccinated rises, and fall as the number of vaccinated falls, in a weekly cycle that repeats over and over again?

( … ).”

Full article :

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/136690.html

https://transcriberb.substack.com/p/open-a7c

VIDEO :

Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Z6aJ0add9SH/

Seven Day Cycle of Death

Craig-Paardekooper

March 1, 2022

Text below the video:

The numbers vaccinated follows a 7 day cycle each week - with a minimum number of vaccines being given on a Sunday, progressively more vaccines being administered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching a maximum on Thursday, then declining on Friday and Saturday down to a Sunday minimum. This pattern is repeated every week. I was curious to see if the number of deaths resulting from the vaccines followed a similar pattern. So I counted the number of deaths associated with vaccines given on each day of the week. To do this I looked at each vaccination date and counted the total number of reports for that date which ended in a fatality. I found that the number of deaths correlated very strongly with the number vaccinated on a particular day. The correlation was 0.99 with a probability of 0.046. So, every week, as the number vaccinated rose and fell in a 7 day cycle, the number of deaths also rose and fell in a 7 day cycle, and this pattern persisted throughout the whole of 2021. Perhaps we should ask a question - "If the vaccine is meant to reduce mortality and protect our health, then why do deaths rise as the number of vaccinated rises, and fall as the number of vaccinated falls, in a weekly cycle that repeats over and over again?"

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES :

Siurce : https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/136690.html



"Craig Paardekooper [is] a pharmaceutical sciences student at Kingston University. He is a member of NHS Staff for Choice - a group of 2400 doctors, nurses and research staff who believe that vaccination should be by consent, and there should be no restrictions imposed on those who refuse it." — Source: https://craigpkooper.wixsite.com/vaccine



[2] VAERS is the official US government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

https://vaers.hhs.gov/about.html

(Note:

https://openvaers.com

provides VAERS data in a more reader-friendly presentation.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Studies such as “Role of Lipid Peroxidation-Derived α, β-Unsaturated Aldehydes in Vascular Dysfunction” show that oxidized lipids in LNPs can damage endothelial cells (blood vessel walls) :

Role of Lipid Peroxidation-Derived α , β -Unsaturated Aldehydes in Vascular Dysfunction

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3683506/

May 30, 2013

Abstract

Vascular diseases are the most prominent cause of death, and inflammation and vascular dysfunction are key initiators of the pathophysiology of vascular disease. Lipid peroxidation products, such as acrolein and other α, β-unsaturated aldehydes, have been implicated as mediators of inflammation and vascular dysfunction. α, β-Unsaturated aldehydes are toxic because of their high reactivity with nucleophiles and their ability to form protein and DNA adducts without prior metabolic activation. This strong reactivity leads to electrophilic stress that disrupts normal cellular function. Furthermore, α, β-unsaturated aldehydes are reported to cause endothelial dysfunction by induction of oxidative stress, redox-sensitive mechanisms, and inflammatory changes such as induction of cyclooxygenase-2 and cytokines. This review provides an overview of the effects of lipid peroxidation products, α, β-unsaturated aldehydes, on inflammation and vascular dysfunction.

( … )

4. Conclusions

Lipid peroxidation-derived α, β-unsaturated aldehydes have been shown to play an important pathophysiological role in vascular diseases. α, β-Unsaturated aldehydes from exogenous and/or endogenous sources, being highly reactive electrophilic molecules, react and modify both proteins and DNA resulting in toxicity. These aldehydes have been implicated in oxidative stress-induced vascular pathologies which act as redox signaling mediators leading to cellular and tissue injury. Furthermore, α, β-unsaturated aldehydes were reported to induce inactivation of antioxidant enzyme such as GPx and TR, activation of NF-κB signaling pathway, and stimulation of inflammatory response through activation of the proinflammatory signaling pathway (Figure 2). Together, results of these studies provide a better understanding of the involvement of LPO-derived α, β-unsaturated aldehydes in vascular dysfunction and their possible role in vascular disease. Understanding the mechanism of inflammation-related vascular dysfunction mediated by LPO-derived α, β-unsaturated aldehydes may help in revealing the pathological factors responsible for vascular diseases and in developing effective therapeutic strategies for these diseases.

( … ).”

Full article/study :

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3683506/

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

A small explanation regarding the propaganda

by Suavek

To better understand the overall situation of the harmful mechanisms intentionally built into the "COVID" pseudo-vaccines, and especially how propaganda is currently attempting to falsely portray the intentionally harmful design as "unintentional errors," I have selected a study from 2023 for you. Here, we learn, on the one hand, how the "vaccines" disrupt and damage the immune system, and, on the other hand, how supposedly easy it is to modulate the LNPs to make the "vaccination" "safer." I consider this a hoax. If this is really so easy, why weren't the LNPs modulated before the billions of forced injections? The presumed goal behind this is to claim that the "vaccines" that have already been administered were inaccurate because they were supposedly produced in a hurry. The modulation of LNPs is intended to make the mRNA platform medically acceptable again and portray it as "safe and effective." This also aims to conceal the fact that the entire mRNA technology is harmful and useless. Have the perpetrators not yet achieved their intended goal with their murders and reduction of citizens' lifespans? These substances are still on the market and continue to be administered to frightened and unsuspecting people. My private survey, which I conduct on numerous occasions with people I meet by chance, shows that approximately 60-70% of them are fully aware that their normal, seasonal illnesses now last much longer than before and occur much more frequently after the "COVID" injections. Knowledge of the harmfulness of these substances has already become widespread.

Some scientists believe that this technology can only be used in cancer patients whose chances of survival are poor. But even in this area, there are critical voices.

In my observation, the propaganda is trying to focus our attention on LNPs and the DNA contamination in LNPs. This is intended to make the damage caused by this technology appear to be a manufacturing defect, and above all, to make the other mechanisms of harm that demonstrate the intent to cause harm appear invisible, making us forget about them.

Here is the study that aims to help the harmful technology revive :

………………………………..

Immunogenicity of lipid nanoparticles and its impact on the efficacy of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics

Review Article

Open access

Published: 02 October 2023

Source : https://www.nature.com/articles/s12276-023-01086-x

“ ( … )

How to control the immunogenicity of LNPs

As previously mentioned, as the immunological activation in response to mRNA-LNP treatment increases, the body’s defense capability may also rise, but there is a high possibility of the mRNA-LNP complexes causing adverse effects, including allergies and autoimmune diseases. To use mRNA-LNPs as a vaccine, immunity must be boosted, and to minimize adverse reactions produced by the repeated delivery of mRNA-LNPs, immunity must be diminished. Therefore, strategies to modulate the immune system are essential. There are ways to control the immune response to mRNA-LNPs including (1) controlling the composition and characteristics of LNPs; (2) using an adjuvant; and (3) regulating the injection route (Fig. 4).

( … )

Adjusting the composition and characteristics of mRNA-LNPs

The physicochemical characteristics of LNPs can be modified by managing the formulation process. During the LNP formulation process, the four lipids can be altered or added to other components, and the composition ratio of each lipid can be modified. Even a slight difference can change the properties of an LNP. For example, changing the molar ratio of PEG or changing the formulation rate changes the size of the LNP in the formulation11,75,76,77. The charge of the LNP is altered by replacing or adding phospholipids to a charged lipid78,79. Moreover, there are techniques for altering PEG lipids80,81.

( … )

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warns of mass death

The quality of the video is anything but good, but the text is understandable.

Timothy Burchett, March 30, 2025 :

Timothy Burchett

OhtheBastard’s Substack

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warns of mass death

VIDEO : https://substack.com/profile/104789255-timothy-burchett/note/c-104495943

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

Now that both Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have been merged into one enlightening entity ( you can find Dr. Yeadon's explanation here : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack ), we urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. We both thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 27 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share