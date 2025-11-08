The warning voice saves lives.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, 8 November 2025 :

I share this more to show others that plenty of people realised that we were being lied to. It was never necessary to be a scientist to realise that what we were told simply didn’t hang together. Had this been a real public health crisis (I don’t think such things exist in nature), responses from thoughtful authority figures would have been very different. Exactly what was happening was not always obvious, especially if this was your first overt encounter with the work of those I call the perpetrators. The Useless Eliters.

Let the record show that lots of people knew, early on, that whatever was really happening, it wasn’t what we were being told.

YouTube banned me for four years for this video Speech on 9 Dec 2020

Banned for questioning the PCR test & the vaccines based upon it. I attempt to explain the challenge submitted by Wolfgang Wodarg and Mike Yeadon to the European Drug Agency.

Heiko Khoo

Nov 08, 2025

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 8, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Heiko. I’m still surprised by the number of people who refer back to something I did really quite early on as the catalytic moment for them. I maintain I woke nobody up. What I did was to offer confirmatory evidence to those who already knew “something is wrong here”.

Alan Watt (RIP) often said that, through multiple events in their lives, everybody has been offered evidence that something is wrong here. Very many people chose not to acknowledge or respond to these stimuli. This was way before the fraud of 2020-on & continued through it and to today. Why exactly this is, I do not understand.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, 8. November 2025:

Another of Dr David Cartland’s interviews with brave people who realised something was rotten in their workplace and didn’t just look at their shoes.

Andrew Horler was a long time pharmaceutical formulation, supplies and manufacturing expert, with a biological background.

I shouldn’t really, but I’m very proud of the name he gave his then puppy. I do recall being in touch, either directly or through someone who knew him, asking if i would be ok with it. Of course I was. Having a dog named Yeadon is both unusual and might have sparked a few useful conversations.

Well worth listening to the whole piece, as his uneasiness blossomed into outright alarm. It’s what Andrew did next that is the hallmark of the man.

Dr. Mike Yeadon writes under his YouTube nickname, November 8, 2025 :

This was a fascinating conversation. They’re both people I know I can trust. What alert people have realised is that we were lied to from the very beginning of this purported public health emergency. The entire event was a long planned psychological operation. That’s it. You can go into the weeds, but this conclusion is beyond the slightest doubt. The next breakthrough now awakening people have is realising that this isn’t new. We’ve been lied to about everything. As far as I can tell, this has been going on forever. Therefore, it’s not safe to believe anything you’ve ever been told, with these provisos: If something is of at least moderate importance and it’s something that everyone has been told, it’s a lie. You may be even more sure of this fact under certain other circumstances: the thing you’re being told about is too small or too far away for anyone to check, it’s definitely a lie. There are probably exceptions, but I haven’t found one. I have to confess that the first year of my post-realisation life was traumatic. My existence prior to this watershed event was founded on learning about life sciences, trying to understand how things work, why they sometimes don’t & what we can do to fix it. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. Suddenly, I was faced with having to accept that I’ve been deceived. That my scientific qualifications granted me no honest status. Here, having a small ego was a life saver. I’ve never had any difficulty accepting that I had misunderstood something. That’s a strength, not being frightened of backtracking and saying: “I’ve got this wrong. Now, how far do I need to backtrack in my mistaken assumptions, before I’m on solid ground and can start building up again, this time, hopefully correctly?” That worked OK in the first part of 2020, but very soon, I reasoned that, as I’ve described many times, that what must have been happening was world scale and was authorised, or actually run, by the wealthiest people in the world. The magnitude of the extent which I needed to backtrack is better described as a complete “grubbing up” of my entire life as a “scientist”. The only thing I was able to salvage from the wreckage of my education, training and professional experience is what I loosely describe as “the scientific method”. It is still possible to use the methods of thinking and of doing practically things in the world, following evidence of cause and effect and so on. It makes a person humble. If you do not feel humbled by the realisation that you’ve been deliberately lied to for your whole life, and accordingly, much that you thought you knew has to be re-examined and possibly disregarded, I gently suggest that you haven’t yet appreciated the scale of the forces ranged against us. I must enjoyed this great conversation, thank you gentlemen! Mike Dr M*ke Yead*n (* are the letters i and e respectively. Most of my posts below YouTube videos are deleted or somehow suppressed, even coming up to six years after this began).

Afterword

by Sol Sön, and Max Wang

Sol Sön, September 21, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@1sol1x/note/c-158275263

Sol Sön

Wisdom Newsletter

Cov ID19 was not a virus outbreak, it was a coup engineered to kill the elderly, cause outbreak of more diseases, enforce digital ID, martial laws and more draconian laws designed to censure and remove opposition, for to ultimately sit in office and give powers to Genocidaires which have ever since defended their criminal sponsors and for two years now endorsed and armed a textbook Genocide across the Middle East.

But than again, this is nothing new as they have been doing it for ages.

Max Wang, October 16, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-166849651

Max Wang

Will ye also go away?

COPIED: Just overheard in the cafe where I’m having brunch on my tod.

Owner of said cafe to an old lady, “Did you hear about Eileen? She went for her Covid and flu jabs yesterday. She had a terrible reaction. And she died.”

Old lady -tutting, “I’m going for mine later. I always feel terrible after but that’s the price you pay to be safe.”

Me- who cannot remain silent, you brainwashed idiots! Contagion has never been proven. Vaccines are a crime against humanity. Listen to yourselves! They are literally injecting you with poison!

Rest of cafe, awkward silence.

Silence is betrayal

“How long has your husband gone through life with these ‘blinders’ on?”

