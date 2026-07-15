Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 15, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5260

If you didn’t see this in “Chat”, you will find this 90 second video very informative.



Best wishes

Mike

A forwarded post from Ulli :

A translation of the text from German:

For those who don't know any better yet! Take careful note of what this lady in this so-called European Parliament is saying!

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5261

[ Editor's Note: German lawyer Marianne Terhorst delivered a speech at a March 4, 2026, European Parliament "MEP Outreach Event" organized by the Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) group. In her presentation, Terhorst criticized digital ID implementation, alleging corporate influence, and urged citizens to reject the system. ]

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Stop The Shots, April 25, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stopthoseshots/note/c-248876781

Stop The Shots

@stopthoseshots

DIGITAL ID WILL REVEAL WHO HAS AND HAS NOT BEEN VACCINATED.

At the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands made her position on Digital ID very clear.

It is not just about banking or financial access, she said. Digital ID should also determine who has and has not been vaccinated, who gets to enroll their children in school, and who qualifies to receive government aid.

A single digital identity. Tied to your medical records, your children’s education, and your ability to survive financially.

What could go wrong.

Linked :



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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 15, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5257

I’ve never set myself up as an expert on what to do to sidestep the coming attempt to install a totalitarian control system & neither am I a financial planning expert.



It’s possible that in the long run, it won’t make a great deal of difference what you do. However, it has also been pointed out that “In the long run, we are all dead”.



I don’t think planning and taking what spear to be reasonable preparatory steps are useless. In order to avoid being easily pushed into whatever scheme the puppet politicians tell us to do, having some alternative way to sustain yourself and your family are obviously worthwhile, even if all you’re doing is buying a little time.



I just stumbled upon Parallel Mike’s “345 plan”, which strikes me as potentially in reach of many middle-aged people. By no means complete as preparation, it’s very unlikely to turn out to have been a bad move.



It’s up to you.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/parallelsystems/p/dave-ramsey-told-millions-to-avoid

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 15, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5259

So far, most of the Mexican people appear to be ignoring the government’s orders that “All citizens must register their mobile phone number with the government’s database, or else their service may be turned off”.

The people know their government is utterly corrupt and they are not going to help them by complying. They also know that so long as a big slice of the population refuses to cooperate, nobody’s going to turn anything off which, in any case, is an outrageous threat. Who the hell do they think they are?

Where it comes to digital ID, age verification or any other example of obvious government overreach, for goodness sake, JUST REFUSE TO COOPERATE. What’s the worst that could happen?



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/o8VXlA6DrHw

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 13, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5126

As this is verifiable, it seems to me very likely to be true.



What I’ve read initially also chimes with other information we already have, such as the relentless push for installation of biometric, updated in real time, digital ID, for which there’s no case whatsoever (for us).



Accordingly, I strongly recommend you decide to pay attention to Fiona’s warning. Please consider what we’re being asked to accept, rather than messenger.



Please then do something with this information, rather than doing nothing with it.



I’ve observed many times that you already have the ability to identify yourself to whomsoever requires it. Consequently, you do not need this new form of ID. By contrast, those pushing it on us have carved out complete exemption for themselves.



These rules absolutely confirm that the entire project is definitely malign. If it was so wonderful, you can be sure that those same people would have had it before they even told you about it.



Best wishes

Mike

Screenshot attached to the post:

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“One day son, all this will be yours.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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