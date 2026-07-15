Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
1h

EVERYTHING requires compliance. The simple fact is, the power was never out of the hand of the people; it was coaxed from the hands of a fearful and willfully dependent people. This is called “consent” and without it, NOTHING happens. Every mass pushback upon authoritarian moves always ends in capitulation. Successful advocates for mass freedom see the longview. They never knee-jerk in response to authoritarian threats. Language plays a part. Understand the use of words like “mandatory”. Words such as these are threats, and have zero power when people understand their sovereignty, and the implications of their knowing or unknowing ‘consent’.

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currer
1h

Melanie, this is unnecessarily negative. Although things are bad, it is good this has come to light, and is no longer hidden. Insurrection is not necessary, non compliance is enough.

They thought they would get total control within six months of the "pandemic" - it did not happen, 20 million did not comply nor did the NHS workers. They had to back down and they will again as even more people are on to them now.

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