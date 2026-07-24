Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5301

I occasionally do still try to prompt people to think. I don’t expect successes but one can never tell whether a casual reader of comments might take something useful from my comment.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5301

A response to several comments from : @ric ( Heather Cox Richardson

[ @GT380man is Dr. Yeadon's YouTube nickname.]

@GT380man

@ric@richardharrison903s indeed a conspiratorial effort by the Useless Eliters. You’re staggeringly uninformed. You probably think there’s been a “pandemic”. These are fictitious. Perhaps you complied with mask mandates, when there was no infectious disease & in any case, masks are splashguards and not filters of inspired or exhaled breath.

You probably allowed yourself to be poisoned by injected, intentionally harmful substances which purported to be “vaccines”. A few moments thought would tell you that it’s formally impossible to develop a new, complex biological product in less than one year. My 30+ years experience in biopharmaceutical R&D makes this unequivocally a deception which like so many you’ve fallen for. This observation about fake vaccines alone tells you not only that there is a conspiracy but that it’s worldwide in nature.

The world does not operate at all as you imagine. I too didn’t know this until 2020. So | spent 60 years dismissing conspiracies as absurd, too.

Unfortunately, this brushing away of inconvenient truths will literally lead to our total enslavement and subsequent planned population reduction.

The Useless Eliters must be laughing up their sleeves on every mention of Brexit, which never actually happened. Politicians are all actors. All parties large enough to have the slightest chance of winning real power are all captured, which explains why there are modest, superficial differences between the blue tie, red tie and yellow tie governments throughout my lifetime. The things to watch out for beyond anything else are mandatory biometric digital ID of a form that is updated in real time. This, coupled with cashless central bank digital currencies is the perfect totalitarian control system. There is no need for any of it, none of which offers the slightest real benefit to you or me. We can already prove our identity to whomsoever may require it. The evidence for that is your entire life to date. Yet, almost every government is working on this simultaneously, almost as if it is a top down, worldwide conspiracy. Similarly, nobody needs CBDC. Yet, almost every government is working on launching one soon. We’ve had mostly digital currencies for decades. All CBDCs do, in the absence of cash, and in the presence of digital ID as described is to hand over total control of our lives in a transaction by transaction permissioning system.

I wish you wisdom.

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Editor's Note / Suavek :

@eic (richardharrison903s) posted his comment shortly before or after midnight between July 23 and 24, 2026; consequently, Dr. Mike Yeadon’s reply most likely dates from July 24. When I tried to locate his comment under the YouTube video later that same day, the text had already vanished—meaning it had been censored. Aware that this happens frequently, Dr. Yeadon always takes screenshots of his comments to post on his Telegram channel. The text below is a transcript of the content of those screenshots. The reason I am writing about this is as follows: nonsensical comments are not censored on the internet. From this, one can conclude that Dr. Yeadon’s censored comment contains truths that are being deliberately suppressed. In other words, the censorship is a key indicator of the veracity of his statements. This is a piece of evidence that a logical person should not ignore, but rather investigate more closely regarding the current fraud.

Dr. Yeadon’s comment—which has since been censored—appeared beneath this YouTube video for only a short time :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myGRuoIt04U&lc=UgyWee2RgTKPEPGTLoV4AaABAg.AZV7SvMS6ndAZc9mCif5KN

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A few comments on Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statement :

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jodi harris, July 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5301?comment=271731

Yeadon, you're the best. But if they haven't understood shite 6 years later... Hopefully someone sitting on the fence may read your comments and be inspired.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5301?comment=271732

Yes, incremental change tends not to happen very often.

But each person who does shake off the deception does so in their own time.

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Mikem, July 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5301?comment=271750

The indoctrination is strong. Some will never emerge.

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I DO NOT CONSENT, July 24, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-warning-about-the-digital-gulag-ac0/comment/300910540

I DO NOT CONSENT

It’s such a shame that the majority of people don’t have an innate ability to smell the rat which you trip over on the way down the rabbit hole. The minds of the masses are so cunningly occupied that the power-potential of the collective has been successfully reduced to render the influence of thinking people, severely compromised. Throughout history, the ignorance and disbelief of the majority has spoken louder than the yelling of the well-informed truth-seekers and reality checkers. If comfort, fear and willful ignorance is the master of perception, then truth and reality will remain forever elusive.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-300719466

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

if you’ve not yet heard Catherine Austin Fitts recent remarks, excerpted here, I recommend that you invest 12 minutes to watch and listen.

Remember my Substack article, “The hill to die on”?

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on

This meshes completely with what Catherine is saying and then extrapolates from our commonly held position.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na14H6xtI_w

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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