Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
4hEdited

It’s such a shame that the majority of people don’t have an innate ability to smell the rat which you trip over on the way down the rabbit hole. The minds of the masses are so cunningly occupied that the power-potential of the collective has been successfully reduced to render the influence of thinking people, severely compromised. Throughout history, the ignorance and disbelief of the majority has spoken louder than the yelling of the well-informed truth-seekers and reality checkers. If comfort, fear and willful ignorance is the master of perception, then truth and reality will remain forever elusive.

Reply
Share
Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
2h

You are doing what is commanded, then we let God take over.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture