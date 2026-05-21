Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

AI is a Religion.

It makes everything worse.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-the-new-world-order-religion

I been pointing this out for the last six years and more...

I document this in my AI WAR CHRONICLES... and my first article was on that subject highlighting then that AI demands an Infrastructure system and isn't just a program.

STARLINK the Backbone and NEURAL LACE NANOLOCATORS in your Bloodstream through the Vaccination program they lied to you about.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right!!!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

Food for thought:

We cannot prevent fraud if the System don't change.

And if we change the system to bring out the best of Humanity we also eliminate the necessity for fraud.

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Tove Gambetta's avatar
Tove Gambetta
3h

Prople need to write to their MPs and tell them that you will not vote for them at tge next GE if they support this brcause it wasnt in the manifesto. Also say not supporting labour candidates at tge lical electiond either.

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