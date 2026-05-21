Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-256606155

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

This is a very helpful video. I’ve shared it in my Telegram channel. The spooks read it, too, or I wouldn’t be there. “Hi, spooks. You’re not going to get to enjoy the bribes you’re being paid, you silly sausage”.

A reference to the earlier statement has been added:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4976

Cut to the seven early warnings of impending central bank tyranny.



Starts at 21.13.



1. Cash restrictions are accelerating, accompanied by cashless, essential transactions.

2. Age verification laws spread out more widely.

3. Censorship laws expand some “spectaculars” are put on, like shutting down “fringe” voices.

4. Digital ID framework advancing (even if not yet made publicly obvious).

5. Emergency powers invoked for non emergency situations.

6. AI “government services” become embedded without debate.

7. Using cash becomes stigmatised or criminalised.



I think she’s missed some things, such as real shortages of fuel and food (accompanied by price hikes).



Timescale? They’ll have modelled their desired end game. In Europe, I’d guess people will have less resistance iv they’re in the colder & darker seasons.



Though it may make no difference on the ground, I still think more likely than not, the oil, gas and fertiliser shortages are simulated rather than real. If it’s real, there will be genuinely surprising shortages that couldn’t & wouldn’t be hidden. If we’re still finding high cost Kenyan green beans plentiful at Waitrose, it’s a simulation. If fresh flowers are still flown in daily, it’s a simulation. If there are no shortages of diesel, merely price hikes, it’s a simulation. If injection molded plastics see neither shortages nor large price increases, it’s a simulation. If Formula One keep flying around the world to put on meaningless races, it’s a simulation.



The last few minutes are particularly important. Remember that tyranny requires our consent, our going along to get along. Let’s make this as difficult for the perpetrators as possible.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked /video :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2zuK7uigQ4

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4453

Your policy should be to get as many financial assets you have out of the banking system. Not only getting money out of banks, which I sincerely agree with. If you have pension rights which can be taken as cash, do so & convert it to precious metals in your possession and also other goods you can use or barter with other people.

Left inside the banking system, it’s going to be legally stolen, leaving us with no recourse.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 / Here, he forwards a post from Kat :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4454

Dr. Jane Ruby recently said we should take our money out of banks. She said experts told her that some brokerage houses offer checking accounts and will reimburse any ATM fees, since they don't have their own designated ATMs. Here is a quote from Dr. Jane's page:

"I would not have my money in a bank. Experts have told me recently that of all the brokerage houses they are most comfortable with Fidelity and Charles Schwab, simply because they do not carry federal debt or that they carry so little that they cannot be called by the feds for financial liquidity support."

I trust you, Dr. Mike, and would greatly value your opinion on this, if you have some thoughts on it. Thanks so much!

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 3, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4255

Many of you will have heard the name Catherine Austin Fitts. But how many have heard her describe the outright looting of the public purse in USA and what the authorities did about it, once it became clear that pensions and other benefits simply couldn’t be met?

It’s shocking.

Whether the fakedemic was originally conceived as part of financial engineering or as what we know as The Great Reset (or both) is speculation. But none of it was a surprise to Catherine.

This is her brief statement to the court in The Netherlands in support of a number of people who allegedly were injured (& one killed) by the “safe and effective” injections.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/24io8ki73ervkahe9wx8w/v3-dutch-1080-CAF.mp4

[link at bottom better]

Direct link

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/24io8ki73ervkahe9wx8w/v3-dutch-1080-CAF.mp4?rlkey=ogyhcvidm4o7fhrlfsrnsxrml&e=1&st=vk88d1yn&dl=0

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Shannon Joy, January 19, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@shannonjoyradio/note/c-201970742

Shannon Joy

Catherine Austin Fitts: ‘We don’t have a financial problem - we have a bank robbery” … the UNIPARTY criminals in Washington, DC have stolen $55 TRILLION since 2008.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4451

If you are “offered” a digital ID, I strongly urge you to delete, burn, decline, cancel immediately. Please don’t look at the hints of adverse consequences. Or the purported benefits.

Once you understand what it’s for,you understand that all other nudges are about getting you permanently snared. Last decision of importance you’ll ever make, if you accede.



Best wishes

Mike

Ps: I’m well aware that this is for EU citizens but do we really believe that U.K. government will pass us by?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 / Here, he forwards a post from Ice Age Farmer :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4452

EU is issuing 450 million citizens Digital IDs



Under eIDAS 2, a "EU Digital Identity Wallet" (EUDI Wallet) is being mandated for release this year — 2026 — for use in "government services, healthcare, banking, employment, travel, and real estate."



The EU is forcing member nations to minimally "offer" it to citizens. —whether its citizens must use the EUDI wallet is up to the country, but EU's goal is 80% adoption by 2030.



https://www.dock.io/post/eu-digital-identity-wallet

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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