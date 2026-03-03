Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 3, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4409

Remember this from five months ago?

Mr Boxing Bag Champ, Starmer, talking like a tyrant, told us that you won’t be able to work in U.K. without a new, updated in real time, digital ID.

I have no doubt that they intend to attempt to install it. It cannot be overstated that this, a categorical rejection of any such proposal, is one of the, if not the single, most important battlefronts in our world today.

I will release this mini essay on my Substack also.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Digital ID Cards: A Trojan Horse for Global Governance

Deloitte UK, a WEF Strategic Partner, is helping the British, Ukrainian and Estonian governments build the backbone of the global control system.

Ben Rubin

Mar 02, 2026

https://riseuk.substack.com/p/digital-id-cards-a-trojan-horse-for

…………………………………………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 3, 2026 :

https://riseuk.substack.com/p/digital-id-cards-a-trojan-horse-for/comment/222280660

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I think it’s possible that the Useless Eliters have made such a pigs ear of introducing digital ID that they’ve made it much more difficult for themselves to progress it.

For myself, opposing it is my raison d’etre for continuing any attempts to reach the fraction of the public that is receptive to insights on what’s at stake. It truly is at the heart of enablement of the evil that is planned for us by multigenerational plotters.

Several other people I know have focused their efforts on this as a pinpoint effort.

Updated in real time, biometric, digital ID (RTD-ID) is THE critical pivot for the takeover of humanity. If the perpetrators can persuade & coerce the vast majority of the public to sign up to & use RTD-ID, it is literally “game over” for us as individuals. We will never regain personal sovereignty in any domain except in choosing death over compliance. There is nothing you cannot be prevented from doing & horrifyingly, nothing you can resist being forced to do, if RTD-ID becomes normalised.

In case you think this is hyperbole, I humbly point out that deletion of cash and introduction of programmable, digital currency/ies (often referred to as Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDC) is wholly in the gift of the central bankers, in the sense that we are powerless to prevent them from doing it.

The combination of RTD-ID and all-digital money (CBDC) grants, to those who set the rules of operation of money, total and permanent control of everything you do.

I sense that few people have a grasp of the permanence of the transformation that something that sounds so simple, that perhaps even such a simple-sounding change represents.

I have been an avid reader of selected authors who locked onto this, the totalitarian tyranny that complete control of money affords to those running it. People like former hedge fund manager, David Rogers Webb, author of The Great Taking. David has shown how evolution of records & rights of ownership has led to the situation where it is feasible that triggering a large enough series of insolvencies of the custodians of our financial assets will cause the forfeit of those assets to faceless institutions under foreign jurisdictions. If all that you own sits inside the financial system, it can and I expect will be taken from us all, and replaced with a capped & completely controlled Universal Basic Income (UBI). I know of only one method of preventing this happening to everything you own, and at best it’s only a partial salvage, and that’s to own & take physical possession of precious metals. Unfortunately, last time I checked, less than 0.5% of portfolios hold any physical precious metals. People like Maneco64 and Parallel Mike (both on YouTube) have been relentlessly banging the drum on the need to own at least something outside the banking system in order to give you a chance of some autonomy. I know you can’t eat silver, but you will be able to exchange it for food once the dust settles on a post-Great Taking event.

If you want an improved understanding of how the programmable money came about, and this may surprise you, the central name to learn much more about is Jeffery Epstein: please peruse recent Substack articles by author, Escape Key. I doubt it’s accidental that, whenever you hear the name Epstein, the last thing you’ll think about is an automated, rules-based, digital currency system.

I’ve been writing fervently about the horrifying properties of RTD-ID for well over a year. See my Substack article, “The Hill To Die On”. When I speak with people, they’ll say things like “Well, if they attempt to force me to be injected again, I’ll just refuse”. In my opinion, it’s too late then. The time to forcefully object and to be willing to accept some pain is BEFORE an RTD-ID system is installed.

To those who seem to have accepted defeat without a metaphorical shot being fired, I tell you this: the state does not have the power to force us as a population to do anything. They need the consent of most of us. They will seek to obtain it by “nudging” you, using carrots and sticks. Now that you’re fully awake to what’s intended, you surely will just accept the stick and forego the carrot, the first time you see it. For example, rather than sign up to GOV.UK One, as is now required for limited company directors, my wife and I terminated our small companies and found different workarounds.

Use only cash to the extent possible. You kill stone dead the automatic tracking of everything you do financially the moment you make this as transformative event in your life. Seen from the other side, the perpetrators will see something akin to a heart rate monitor flat lining.

Accumulate some small denomination silver and gold coins. The main ones in U.K., being coins of the realm, are Sovereigns and Britannias (& fractions thereof). Whatever you can afford. Whatever you wish to put beyond the thieving grasp of the Useless Eliters. It’s not investment. It’s both wealth preservation and future optionality creation.

Politely but firmly reject any new form of digital ID. Those saying it’s already here are wrong. Sure, we mostly all have ID which also has a digital manifestation, such as a drivers licence and a passport. But these are not and never can be Real-Time Digital ID (RTD-ID). The data associated with each current example is extremely limited and is both complex and slow to edit. These existing expressions of “digital ID” cannot serve as the central tool of control. You don’t need any other digital ID. The perpetrators absolutely NEED to get you to accept a new one, that’s updated in real time. Without it they have nothing. They can make our collective lives uncomfortable, for sure. But they cannot make our punishment individual. Much easier to find common cause with family, friends and neighbours under such circumstances of shared adversity. If ever a dynamic ID is installed and widely used, pinpoint punishment is built into how the digital-only money works and protest is too late.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Kate, March 3, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-warning-about-the-digital-gulag-8e7/comment/222295574

Kate

Kate’s Substack

Keep using the internet to get the word out. The more people who awaken to our planned future the more who can resist. Also, never underestimate the powers of the free mind or divine providence. We see this as the existential threat of all existential threats in human history (and to us, the living, it very much is) but every despotic regime in history has been overcome.

David and Goliath. The secret of David is that he fought with what he knew and had gained from experience ~ that which he had seen, heard, touched and knew. He chose to forego the armor and shield and sword instead picking up his rock and sling and took out an unconquerable beast.

Humanity will do the same here.

*the only power of our intelligence agencies is that they operate in secret and behind a curtain, lawlessly, and control the narrative from there, without question. Frankly they’re not that intelligent and I have no reason to believe they could pull off such a grand scheme of controlling the masses, especially an awake one. They need us docile, dumb and compliant. I don’t foresee this occurring. But who knows…

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related articles :

…………………………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-174

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share