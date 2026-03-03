Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
10hEdited

I’ve thought long and hard about this Dr. Yeadon. Reality is, who controls the light-switches of leverage? Of power and control?

Certainly not “We the People” of humanity!

The demonically-evil, maniacal-maniacs have control over, all things connected.

I believe they can intercept CB-Radio as well which means, how could anyone coordinate an effective counter-resistance?

We can plan, coordinate and try to execute,unfortunately this would be stopped before it begins. Which leaves us with no option other than an all out bloodbath.

Even if there was some way to effectively coordinate and countering such demonic-evils, this would still become a bloodbath!

I’m not sure what options if any at this point we have. Infiltrators have taken control over our nation’s intelligence agencies, etc.

What have we the people done? Quite the conundrum isn’t it? I have no doubt, digital-programmable currencies will be the end of our freedoms.

I pray to God I’m wrong about all of what’s happened since lockdowns. Lockdowns seem to be the beginning of the end, for freedom loving people of the world.

Call it totalitarianism or some combination of communism / socialism, etc. one thing we can’t call what’s happening is world unity working for a more peaceful and prosperous planet.

God Help Us All!

Reply
Share
8 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture