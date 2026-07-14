Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
7h

https://substack.com/@madeleine881227/note/c-294225268?r=2kgje5

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
6hEdited

Many could be sucked in to Digital ID by the notion of having their current lives ‘switched off’ - “The Threat”. What lies beyond that - and what might be a strongly coercive tool in their advanced toolbox - for a huge section of a blind, unmotivated population - is the offer of ‘something for nothing’…. “The Incentive”. The offer of a ‘universal basic income’ disincentives the motivated, financially successful, who need for little they can’t already provide for themselves, versus incentivizing the unmotivated and financially challenged. The sector of society which actively rejects the independent struggle to achieve independent or employed financial success - despite the odds, or despite repetitive failure - is susceptible to being drawn into subsistence-through-compliance. This is the carrot on the stick which will appeal to many, when others realize that the carrot comes at too-high-of-a-price, based on the requirements of compliance. As usual, they require a low IQ, poorly motivated, ‘hand-out’-friendly population to provide enough ‘statistically believable’, ‘votes’ to appease those with a lazy, easily-mailable mindset. Even those with a modicum of intelligence and self-interest in a self-determined future would never swap ‘techno-brain surgery’ or ‘techno-vaccines’ for the continued path of self-determination. There is, after all, nothing positive to trade with. Taking away the natural, time immemorial benefits of a self-determined future, can only be successfully ‘voted in’ by a populace who never identified a successful future for themselves in the context of long-established society as it has always existed. To all, beware the carrot on the stick which they will almost certainly beat you around the head with. Nothing under the sun is new. ‘Universal Basic Income’ is the ultimate socialist utopian fiction, set against a backdrop of AI doing the hard work in society; just as long as there is the full-bore compliance (with no questions asked), that we saw in all of the classic dystopian movies of note.

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