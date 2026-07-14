Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 14, 2026 :

https://telegram.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5253

I don’t fully understand what’s happening here or what’s at stake.

I know enough to be sure that central government is twisting the arms of local councils to press ahead with the most radical restructuring of local government ever. The desired outcomes will combine councils on tenuous grounds which will have the effect that councils will disappear & be quite different from the way they operate today.

Local people have not been consulted and would almost certainly deny them democratic authorisation.

Additionally, financial audits have simply not been done, without which such restructuring cannot possibly happen properly.

Central government is almost certainly being ordered to do this from a supranational level and it’s definitely not for our benefit.

My take is that this is planned to be an absolutely central method for allowing central government to hold up their hands and say “Nothing to do with us, speak to your local representative”.

At the same time, all connections to the present, its history, procedures and contacts could all be swept away, rendering influence upon local changes all but impossible & intentionally so.

Judging on the Kafkaesque recent history on introduction of gated areas aka 15 minute cities which, if they’re reduced to practise, will have the effect that for the first time ever, we will face restrictions and costs associated merely with driving your own car on the public roads wherever & whenever you like.

I am not exaggerating when I say I find this terrifying. I cannot live in a prison, and that’s what this could easily become.

Time to pull on your tinfoil hat very tightly and speak truthfully to whoever you encounter.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://hplibrary.substack.com/p/people-like-you-are-not-welcome-in

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 14, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5256

Unsurprisingly, the political gnomes at the centre of the spiders web of deceit have set up the laws such that only a political party has the standing to have a reasonable chance to force government to pay attention to its breaking its own rules.



I had guessed right, it seems. Local government reorganisation is to be used to force changes upon us that we definitely don’t want and have not been consulted upon.



Finding out a little more where you live feels like a smart move. At some point, we’re going to have to get out on the street and say “No”.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://hplibrary.substack.com/p/while-residents-and-councils-fight

An attached screenshot :





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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 14, 2026 :

https://telegram.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5252

I’ve listened to “Survival Lilly” on and off for a couple of years. She seems genuine. Almost asleep but getting very disturbed by the actions of a tyrannical European Commission.



Looks like those democratic politicians in Brussels have found some new arithmetic. An absolute majority voted against “Chat control”, a law just “passed” permitting the authorities to read your messages and posts before they are even sent, in a move termed “prebunking”,



If we didn’t long ago appreciate what they wanted to do, i imagine this would be quite shocking.



Carbon allowances, already?



Keep joining the diabolical dots.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/dAmNT2H1TAQ

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 29, 2026 :

https://telegram.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4927

Mario Inecco regularly warns about the risk of fiat currency collapse. Fiat means “Because we say so”, which is what’s standing behind every major currency (USD, YUAN, EUR, JPY, CHF, GBP).



All the nations have large and rapidly growing, irredeemable debt burden. I would say it’s wholly intentional. To those who are incredulous about why the true financial masters of the universe would act to cause the collapse of fiat money, please know that the ultra wealthy don’t have much such money. Instead they own real assets. Profitable companies. Captured utilities. Gold and silver. Real estate in prime locations. Warehouses for online delivery fulfilment and supermarkets despatch. Some equities & bonds, always protected to a degree by shorts. Extremely effective international tax policies.



They don’t stand to lose anything if the existing financial system falls over. On the contrary, they and their ultrawealthy mates will be able to scoop up that which they don’t already own for pennies on the pound.



So, Mario is well aware as a retired bond broker (seller of government debt instruments) that the system is metastable and with no feasible plan to stabilise the situation.



It’s easy to gradually become known as a Jeremiah. I know the feeling.



Mario doesn’t have any doubt about the destination but predicting timing is a mugs game. I don’t think he’s wrong. If you leave your life savings in banks and building societies, even limiting balances to the amounts covered by the deposit guarantee system in your country, you’re at risk of having it all stolen in the event that there’s a systemic banking crisis.



A small personal tale in the comments.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/LXDobCYB7MQ

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Editor's Note ( Suavek ) :

Dr. Mike Yeadon also warned about this on several occasions. You can certainly find his warnings regarding this matter on this Substack. However, please do not ask me in which of the more than 550 articles you might find them. Amidst the flood of information—where almost every one of his statements saves human lives—I find it increasingly difficult to locate the specific statement I would like to quote today. One thing is certain: if cash is abolished, there will be few ways to protect oneself against the excesses of power exercised by the “eliters”. Yet we know that some of these excesses have fatal consequences, or at the very least shorten lives. Catherine Austin Fitts’s conclusions are, therefore, anything but far-fetched:

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Stop The Shots, January 4, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stopthoseshots/note/c-195029081

Stop The Shots

@stopthoseshots

Former investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts:

“If these guys get a 100% digital system with a digital ID and programmable money, guess what?”

“You don’t get your vaccine this month, they’re going to turn off your money.”

“You don’t transgender your kid, they’re going to turn off your money.”

“They’re going to dictate all of your health and food policies to you.”

VIDEO :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 19, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5175

I do not plan to cooperate with biometric, digital ID set up by government.



In case you needed an additional reason that is factual, this summary of data breaches is instructive.



I’m keeping a copy. It’ll be why I do not trust government with my data.



Best wishes

Mike

Ps: obviously the more important reason not to sign up is because it’s almost certainly to be used to control us.

Linked :

https://youtu.be/_k_70iqBCDc

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“We’re having a hard time getting replacement parts for the tools that enslave us.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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