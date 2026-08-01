Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 1, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5327

This is important & the only way to slow down or potentially to derail local government reorganisation (abolishing you local councils and combining them in such a way that public consultation on radical changes is to be replaced by none at all).

I’m not sure why this is being done, but I suspect it’s to do with bypassing central government entirely, while the perpetrators install a control grid right where you live by working directly from the supranational level through your reorganised local government.

It’s hard to know to do, when mainstream media simply lies to their audiences.

But simple actions are suggested, together with a template letter.



Please would you consider investing a few minutes in annoying them with evidence of their misbehaviour!?



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

BREAKING: The Media’s “Done Deal” Illusion on Council Abolition — and Why It Violates Broadcast Accuracy

Politician ideological wishes are not mandatory regulations — and no council has been legally abolished yet.

Madeleine

Jul 31, 2026

https://hplibrary.substack.com/p/breaking-the-medias-done-deal-illusion

………………………………………………………

Madeleine’s Substack

Madeleine ( Source : https://substack.com/@mog1891121/note/c-304738274 ).

Madeleine’s Substack : https://hplibrary.substack.com/

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

RK_CS, August 1, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5327?comment=272833

Agenda 2030… It’s the same in France, but it’s been going on for a long time. It’s a way of undermining the power of elected mayors (town councils) and replacing them with a group of unelected people you call ‘local government’. They’re doing the same thing in Russia; it’s the same everywhere.

[ Editor’s note: It would be great if readers could briefly describe—and perhaps confirm—the aforementioned phenomenon in other countries in the comments section of this article.

Many thanks in advance,

Suavek ].

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 14, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5256

Unsurprisingly, the political gnomes at the centre of the spiders web of deceit have set up the laws such that only a political party has the standing to have a reasonable chance to force government to pay attention to its breaking its own rules.



I had guessed right, it seems. Local government reorganisation is to be used to force changes upon us that we definitely don’t want and have not been consulted upon.



Finding out a little more where you live feels like a smart move. At some point, we’re going to have to get out on the street and say “No”.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

While Residents and Councils Fight the Government, Where is the Political Establishment?

The major parties enjoy their parliamentary power, but remain silent on the disastrous LGR agenda. Only the Heritage Party has stepped up to issue a formal legal challenge.

Madeleine

Jul 14, 2026

https://hplibrary.substack.com/p/while-residents-and-councils-fight

An attached screenshot:

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 15, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5266

It occurred to me listening to this as I weeded this evening that it was a whiff of WEF about it.



Engineer a council bankruptcy, induce corrupt councillors to flog off cheap huge chunks of public assets.



Also, rats the size of cats is a line from Bowie’s “Diamond Dogs”.



Weak predictive programming? (I am teasing)



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/-e5rwA_79Zc

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share