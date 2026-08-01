Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Madeleine's avatar
Madeleine
7h

Thank you ever so much 😊. At this point it’s absolutely crucial that we pull our efforts together and drop every irrelevant little “difference”, the potato‑versus‑tomato nonsense that has zero place in a fight of this scale. We’re staring down a very dark and brutal future if this machine keeps rolling, and we still have a real chance to stop them , a chance we seriously must use.

Your support is invaluable, and I’m very grateful for it.

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6 replies by Suavek and others
Rider's avatar
Rider
35m

Thank you for fighting to defend individual freedom....what remains of it. Similar chicanery is in continuous play in the USA.

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