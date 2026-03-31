Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 31, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4708

I’d not seen this short video, taken from a longer one. It’s quite recent, I think, and very appropriate given what’s going on with fuel & food supply chain. Keep on using as much cash rather than other means of payment. Never sign up for “smart digital ID”.

Also, please share. This has been seen by only 303 people in three months.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Dr Mike Yeadon Message for Mass Non-Compliance Protest, London, 13th December 2025.

https://youtu.be/WXjoFDOrb14

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 31, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4710

If you’ve the stomach & interest in understanding how we’ve got here, a full explanation of the history and philosophy behind all the changes were brought about p.

Were there other ingredients? I’m sure there were, but this is the heart of the control system.

It’s both ghastly and extraordinarily clever at the same time.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 31, 2026 :

A forwarded post from: Esc ( https://t.me/escapekey )

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4711

1. destroy nation

2. offer ‘development aid’ to rebuild nation

3. ‘development aid’ is conditional upon adhering to the ‘ethic’

now the nation is captured. then you

1. insist on the digital architecture (id, accreditation, surveillance data, live audits)

2. integrate ‘ethic’ into the CBDC that eventually awaits

3. your money is now conditional upon you adhering to the ‘ethic’

now all the citizens of that nation are captured, too.

https://t.me/disclosetv/20590

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4594

Dr Richard Werner warns in a 20 minute speech why we must not permit central bank digital currencies to be installed.

It’s for exactly the reasons I’ve been calling out for years.

Cash is anonymity, absence of intermediation and optionality.

Rules governing any particular transaction are separate from the money used to effect the transaction. Things like, is this what the customer wants? Is the price reasonable?

With updated in real time digital ID & cashless CBDC, the rules governing a transaction are INSIDE THE MONEY ITSELF.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

VIDEO : https://youtu.be/UvNoZ-yaIQ8

An attached screenshot with a comment from Dr. Yeadon (written under his YouTube pseudonym):

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Stop The Shots, January 4, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stopthoseshots/note/c-195029081

Stop The Shots

@stopthoseshots

Former investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts:

“If these guys get a 100% digital system with a digital ID and programmable money, guess what?”

“You don’t get your vaccine this month, they’re going to turn off your money.”

“You don’t transgender your kid, they’re going to turn off your money.”

“They’re going to dictate all of your health and food policies to you.”

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4595

This sounds horrifying in its potential, on its own, to push over the last vestiges of the society we thought we had. Will it be so used? I’ve absolutely no idea.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

A forwarded post from: Ice Age Farmer

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4596

Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity

Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar “energy austerity” measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don’t worry, they say, it’s just for “2 weeks” ... let’s talk about it.

Substack: https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/two-weeks-to-flatten-the-fuel-curve

YouTube:

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsOU-ZS3WyI

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

A forwarded post from: Ice Age Farmer

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4602

Australian viewer confirms my suspicions above:

- BP instructed their contracted fuel wholesalers to limit customer orders (ie gas stations) to 50% ( source : https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-09/wholesalers-ration-fuel-customer-limits-in-regions/106433838 ).

- Mainstream media then told everyone to go fuel up “before prices go up” [viewer comment]

- Then the premier holds a press conference and says “We need to ration fuel because we’re running out of fuel” ( source : https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news-and-insights/latest-market-news/2803715-fuel-stations-run-out-of-diesel-across-australia-s-nsw ).

- Now they are rolling out rationing.

They are CREATING this energy crisis.

This is a SCRIPTED CRISIS to take CONTROL of energy and accelerate the decarbonization AGENDA (as UN admitted here (https://t.me/iceagefarmer/3308)) and grab emergency powers.

It could not be more obvious.

- @iceagefarmer

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4603

More scripted nonsense obviously way in advance of any actual supply chain disruption.

You’d think they wouldn’t get away with it.

But they “made vaccines” in well under a year, which I’m telling you as an industry veteran is literally impossible.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2026 :

A forwarded post from: Ice Age Farmer

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4604

Slovenia announces it will be limiting fuel purchases as ‘energy austerity’ measures infect spread to Europe.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/slovenia-limits-fuel-purchases-pumps-run-dry-2026-03-22/

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Suavek’s Recommendation

I highly recommend the Substack by the German historian and journalist Hermann Ploppa. I’ve been reading his articles for 20 years. He often writes in German, but this one is in English:

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On the way to the New Feudalism

The international order of states is currently being dismantled in a shock process. The ideological accompaniment to this is called: The Dark Enlightenment

Hermann Ploppa

Feb 24, 2026

( … )

The hidden agenda of the Disruptors of State



The world seems completely oblivious to the fact that the destructive fury of the Trump supporters is a key element in their radical reshaping of the world. It’s about a concept of unbridled investment and innovation by the techno-oligarchs of the USA. They don’t want to share with the people. Peter Thiel’s famous statement that freedom and democracy are incompatible means that the freedom of the super-rich is undermined by popular sovereignty. The consensus of all members of a society prevents the brilliant innovator-start-up entrepreneur from advancing technological progress at the pace he personally deems feasible and absolutely necessary. With this kind of democracy, the only outcome is always a compromise, not what would be performatively optimal. Democracy must be abolished so that progress can finally be made – that’s the credo of the techno-oligarchs.

( … )

Full article :

https://hermannploppa.substack.com/p/on-the-way-to-the-new-feudalism

Editor's note: Many of Hermann Ploppa's historical articles are strongly politically biased. Here you will find his German-language articles, which can easily be translated automatically:

https://apolut.net/tag/history/

His substack is bilingual. Here he writes in German and English:

https://hermannploppa.substack.com/

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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