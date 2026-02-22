Image : The Substack logo by the author Escape Key/esc.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-209060357

Personal opinion only: If you don’t read at least some of the prodigious amounts of written material from Escape Key (aka esc) then, in my opinion, you’ll missed an opportunity to see just how far back goes the core philosophy behind the urge for totalitarian tyranny.

Linked :

esc, February 2, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-208906537

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

it’s too bad i don’t have any reach.

let’s return to this one.

‘impact investing’ with epstein and billy g.

there’s one issue here...

impact investing requires government (public) finance. but the first US specific fund in that regard related to OPIC.

and that arrived... October 28, 2011. the same date as that meeting.

so how did Epstein/Bill G etc know about the money unlocking up front?

Linked #2 :

From Bellagio to Basel

Impact Investing

Feb 01, 2026

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/from-bellagio-to-basel

( … )

Meanwhile, Emma Rothschild served on Ted Turner’s UN Foundation board during the period when the stakeholder model was being institutionalised, overseeing the shift from shareholder to stakeholder capitalism first trialled via the ‘World Commission on Dams’ which creates governance structures where all affected parties have voice while no one retains a deciding vote.

Jacob Rothschild, through the Rothschild Foundation, directly funded the intellectual core: the Oxford partnership and the formative Waddesdon Manor forums that crystallised the stranded assets theory.

Separately, Lynn Forester de Rothschild mobilised capital through the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, convening executives who controlled over $30 trillion in assets to develop the standardised ESG metrics that now govern investment.

Meanwhile, David de Rothschild shapes the narrative itself, promoting the ‘Spaceship Earth’ metaphor and carrying the systems theory language of thinkers like Kenneth Boulding into mainstream environmental advocacy15.

These were not scattered interests. They were ten distinct tracks, pursued by the same family across more than a century, all converging to build a single, coherent system.

The Ideological Lineage

The intellectual architecture being finalised today reaches back to the 1840s. In 1845, the philosopher Moses Hess described money as ‘the social blood’ — the vital circulatory system that allows society to function as a single, integrated organism.

For Hess, this was supposedly meant as a critique. He saw money as an alienating force, turning human creativity into commodity and severing people from the value of their own work. His proposed solution was to abolish money entirely.

Yet a critique can become a blueprint. To dismantle a system, you must first understand it — and in doing so, you provide a map for anyone who wants to rebuild it. Hess mapped how money integrates society, coordinates behavior, and makes individuals dependent on the whole. Those who wished to construct rather than destroy could read his work as an instruction manual.

Karl Marx then drew out the institutional implications. The fifth plank of the Communist Manifesto called for the ‘centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly’. This wasn’t pure theory; the Bank Charter Act of 1844 was already consolidating currency under the Bank of England. Marx was describing an architecture already under construction.

Lenin made the vision operational. His concept of ‘universal accounting and control’ envisioned managing society through total surveillance of production and distribution — every transaction recorded, every resource flow monitored, every allocation planned. He defined socialism as ‘merely state-capitalist monopoly which is made to serve the interests of the whole people’.

Finally, Alexander Bogdanov systematised the approach through tektology, a ‘universal science of organisation’. In his view, all systems — biological, social, or technical — function by the same principles. Society becomes another organism to be managed through measurement, feedback, and coordination.

The critique of the machine had become an engineering schematic.

( … )

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/from-bellagio-to-basel

The Trilateral Commission

Apr 14, 2025

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-trilateral-commission

In 1973, the Trilateral Commission was launched as a forum which, in effect, laid the groundwork for Wolfgang Reinicke’s later Trisectoral Networks: Public–Private–CSO partnerships for ‘the common good‘, where the CSO (NGO) defines the ‘common good‘—and legitimate democracy has little, if any, say.

But—true to form—it had to be rolled out by stealth. And that’s where the New International Economic Order enters the stage, with IFDA’s Third System following only a few years later.

David Rockefeller ( 1915 – 2017 ). He is considered the founder of the Trilateral Commission.

We’ve returned to this topic time and again. It’s always the same model. Always.

Public labour — private capital — with a third party defining the ‘common good’.

The model originates with Eduard Bernstein (1899), who expanded upon Julius Wolf’s earlier framework from 1892. Bernstein essentially introduced the idea of the common good as a mediating force between state and capital—an addition that transformed Wolf’s original public-private partnership into a vehicle for managerial governance. Wolf’s model itself was grounded in a gold clearance mechanism that would later be absorbed by the Bank for International Settlements in 1930.

Leonard S. Woolf, drawing on both Bernstein and Wolf, applied this logic to international affairs in his Fabian Society report International Government (1916). There, he proposed that supranational organisations—enabled by what we now call neoliberalism—would gradually absorb national sovereignty. This transfer of power, he argued, would emerge naturally from open borders and tariff-free trade, as these mechanisms slowly force harmonisation of cross-border policy.

( … )

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-trilateral-commission

This article explains pretty much everything about digital money :

One

Feb 21, 2026

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/one

Afterword

Escape Key / esc, February 20, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-217356913

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Stop focusing on the outrage theatre. Look at the Epstein emails and ask: which topics, if widely understood, would actually threaten the system?

If people understand CBDCs as a governance mechanism rather than a payments convenience, public resistance becomes informed.

If people understand that ‘social good‘ is the compliance mechanism that makes programmable conditionality politically untouchable, the moral shield drops.

If people understand the intelligence spine, the ‘Epstein was just a pervert‘ narrative collapses.

If people understand the Rothschild agent model, they stop fixating on the agent and start looking for the principal.

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-oh-my-word-if-youre

You can either do something against or for something :

