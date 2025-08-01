The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, August 1, 2025 :

Of course it's a conspiracy which simply means meetings that discuss and detail pre-planned schemes and how to execute them, If you don't think that the wealthy and powerful get together all the time to plot how to increase their wealth and power you are a fool.

Go here:

Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part One: Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018)

And here:

Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part Two:The Year 2019 and The Coming Storm

and you will see how it was all done.

Just a few examples from these comprehensive timelines:

October 17, 2005 — The Biodefense and Pandemic Vaccine and Drug Development Act of 2005, nicknamed “Bioshield Two,” is introduced with the goal of shortening the pharmaceutical development process for new vaccines and drugs in case of a pandemic. Its other aim is to protect vaccine-makers and the pharmaceutical industry from legal liability for vaccine injuries.

March 27, 2015 — At a workshop called “Rapid Medical Countermeasure Response to Infectious Diseases: Enabling Sustainable Capabilities Through Ongoing Public- and Private-Sector Partnerships,” Peter Daszak gives a presentation titled “Ranking risk for zoonotic potential of novel viruses.” In it, he is quoted as saying:

“Until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis [. . .] we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs [medical countermeasures] such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of process.”

January 20–23, 2016 — At its annual meeting in Davos, the World Economic Forum (WEF) convenes under the theme “Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” The 4IR is characterized:

“…by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human.”

May 20, 2016 — The inaugural ID2020 Summit, “Harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community,” is held at the UN Headquarters in New York City. Over 400 experts in blockchain and other cryptographic technology come together to create a plan for providing a unique digital identity to everyone on the planet by the year 2030. The five founding members of ID2020 are Accenture; Microsoft; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; IDEO.org; and the Rockefeller Foundation.

January 18, 2017 — The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is officially launched at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland. CEPI bills itself as “a global coalition to create new vaccines for emerging infectious diseases, designed to help give the world an insurance policy against epidemics.” CEPI also advertises that it will “shorten the time it takes to develop new vaccines to protect against viruses that emerge suddenly as public health threats.”

May 15, 2018 — The Clade X Simulation is held at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHCHS). It is the fourth of five tabletop exercises John Hopkins co-sponsors between 2001 and 2019 (the fifth will be highlighted in Part Two of this timeline). The exercise simulates a series of National Security Council-convened meetings of ten US government leaders—each one portrayed by an individual who works in the field of either national security or epidemic response. In this drill, the virus is released by a terror group called A Brighter Dawn.

Following Clade X, JHCHS releases “Implications of Clade X for National Policy,” which served as the background material for the tabletop exercise. The document recommends that the United States commit to six strategic policy goals. These policy goals foreshadow some of the themes of this “COVID-19” structural event:

1. Capability to produce new vaccines and drugs for novel pathogens within months, not years;

January 24, 2019 — Operation Crimson Contagion begins. The series of exercises simulating a global influenza pandemic is conducted by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and includes participants from numerous federal, state, and local agencies.

October 18, 2019 — The Event 201 Pandemic Exercise—the fifth of five tabletop exercises sponsored by the John Hopkins Center for Heath Security between 2001 and 2019—is conducted in New York City. Co-sponsors include the WEF and the BMGF. Its main financier is George Soros’ Open Philanthropy Foundation.

NOTE: This simulation of a coronavirus pandemic accurately—and, looking back on it, eerily—portrays many of the events that would happen during the real-world coronavirus “pandemic” a full six weeks later. The scenario simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus that eventually becomes transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled on SARS.

October 28–30, 2019 — The Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit is held in Washington, D.C. The annual summit bills itself as an event that brings together “thought leaders and decision-makers to confront some of the world’s most significant health challenges by matching human, financial, and educational resources with the most innovative and impactful ideas.” At this year’s summit, the most notable discussion occurs on the 29th at the workshop “Making Influenza History: The Quest for a Universal Vaccine.” Key speakers at this plenary session include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID; Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner; Bruce Gellin, President of Global Immunization at the Sabin Vaccine Institute; and Rick Bright, former director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The primary theme of the discussion is “the need for more funding for research, better collaboration between the private and government sectors, advances in technology in flu research and the goal of a universal flu vaccine.” Moderator Michael Specter kicks off the workshop by making the strong point that the current system of vaccine development and procurement needs to be “blown up” and replaced with a new way of producing vaccines that would reduce time and costs of vaccine production and commercialization. Rick Bright, for his part, suggests problems of lengthy clinical trials and regulations could be sidestepped if “there were an urgent call for an entity of excitement that is completely disruptive and is not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes.”

Another theme of the discussion was the “need” for a newer and more frightening disease to emerge, as the flu no longer creates enough fear in the population to warrant a “universal vaccine.”

Foreshadowing the about-to-be-released corona event, Bright ominously said: “[I]t is not too crazy to think that an outbreak of a novel avian virus could occur in China somewhere.”

Dr. Thomas Binder says the following about this video:

( July 6, 2025 )

Give your spine a booster and use your natural intelligence to FREE YOURSELF FROM HOPIUM ADDICTION! Only you can save yourself from technocratic, fascist, totalitarian globalist enslavement by simply saying NO to everything labeled digital/artificial intelligence. DO NOT COMPLY!

Afterword :

by Rob D

Rob D, August 1, 2025 :

Rob D

The Rumble Strip

I am always shocked by those who say it would be impossible to have large conspiracies because it would be too hard to get all of those involved to keep their mouths shut. Seriously? There are examples of conspiracies clear back in biblical times.

How can we look at 2020 and not see a conspiracy? It was super easy for the perpetrators to implement their plan and get a lot of people to go along with it. The fact is, most of the entire western world is in debt up to their eyeballs. Add to that the materialism that most in the western world worships. The average person is scared to death to lose their job because they will "lose everything". They are enslaved by the banks and by the companies they work for. Toss in a bit of fear-mongering: Round up a few doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and scientists who have a conscience and put them in front of the world calling them "kooks", take away their licenses, prosecute and persecute them, etc and it makes the other weak-minded/willed "in the know" people shut their mouths because they are scared to "lose everything." It's not hard at all to have a huge conspiracy. We literally watched this in 2020 and beyond if we were paying attention and were willing to use a bit of discernment.

I "lost everything" because I refused to play along in 2020. Giving up my lucrative career, status, etc (even though it was blue collar work, I'd been doing it 30 years) wasn't a hard decision. I was NOT going to get tested, wear a mask and, eventually, take a "vaccine" just so I could keep making great money. NO way! There's no job, no vacation, no plane ride, no store, no house, no car, no boat, no snowmobile, no fancy food or wine, no restaurant, no *anything* worth giving up my health freedom for. In other words, I didn't play along with the conspiracy. I refused to be a co-conspirator. All of those out there who *did* play along, wore the mask, got the "tests" so they could keep their jobs or go on vacation, took the *experimental* mRNA gene editing injection were absolutely co-conspirators. Sorry. It's just a fact. So, no, it's not hard at all to have a huge conspiracy involving thousands, or even millions of people.

Thank goodness for people like Dr Yeadon, and a handful of others who saw through the conspiracy and started speaking out from the beginning. If it wouldn't have been for them, many others may have never found their courage to withdraw themselves from the conspiracy.

Sorry for the Rant Dr Y and Suavek. This is a subject that "triggers" me. Haha.

Share