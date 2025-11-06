Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3702

Suavek hits it out of the park again. Some powerful posts from others, too. The one about Nobel Laureate, Dr Charles Richet and his conversation with his sister. ( Editor’s note: Dr. Yeadon is referring here to the comment by GreaterIsrahell published below ).

One comment I agree with, and that’s that this isn’t stupidity, at least not from those at the top of the medical hierarchy. Plenty of stupidity in action from medical practitioners.

Best wishes

Mike

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3698

I noticed Jamie Andrews receiving adverse comments including this prize one, about how highly trained doctors are.

My post hardly got going. I need to pop out to the shops.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

ged, Novermber 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@hugtheoneuluv/note/c-174248869

ged

ged’s Substack

In the USA today the majority of US citizens are not even seen by a medical doctor who studied 13 years in medical school and training passing the medical board exams to prove each are on par.

The majority in the USA are lucky to be seen by a nurse who took extra classes to prescribe drugs. Nurse practitioner got into nursing school not medical school.

Even then not all doctors are equal but at least smart enough to get into medical school. You do know the difde4ence between medical school and nursing school right?

4 year degree plus extra classes for some verses 13 years

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, November 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-174263558

Dr Mike Yeadon

They thereby qualify for a job in which thinking is strongly discouraged and prescribing behaviour is what matters.

Their training excludes the scientific method, which may go a long way to explaining the poor outcomes they commonly have.

Instead they are taught to believe clinical outcomes research in the wholly captured “learned, peer-reviewed” journals. Doesn’t matter if this isn’t what happens IRL. They follow “standard of care” for any condition diagnosed (diagnostics is another can of worms). If Step 2 dictates this or that prescription, that’s what their patient gets, even if they’re doing poorly as a result. Patients are the last consideration. Physicians are paid to comply with treatment “guidelines” and deviation is viewed adversely. Of course, the “standard of care” is crafted by so-called independent Key Opinion Leaders. KOLs are grant printing machines, so useful are they to industry.

For example, the record shows that most family practitioners continue to heavily prescribe several of the best-selling categories of drugs, despite it being clear from meta analyses that they’re neither helpful nor safe. So-called cholesterol lowering drugs. So-called antidepressants of the SSRI variety. Antihypertensives of more than one class. VACCINATIONS (all of them, no exceptions).

They also continue to dispense so-called early screening diagnostic tests, even though most are not validated. For example, in men, blood tests for so-called Prostate Specific Antigen. Urologists dine well on the outcomes of these tests, which lead men inexorably down a medicalised existence, sometimes culminating in unnecessary procedures like multiple needle biopsies or even TURPS. It’s medieval and usually wrong. For every person “saved” from prostate cancer, many more have unnecessary surgery which is not infrequently life changing, with morbidities such as impotence, incontinence & chronic pelvic pain. I could go on, but you get the picture. Interventions are very commonly unnecessary and associated with adverse effects. Is it surprising that so many of their patients end up dead before their time?

You were saying about these very highly qualified doctors?

My personal take, as well as recommendation, is stay away from doctors, if you’d prefer a healthy life.

I didn’t used to think this way. For decades I thought nothing at all about doctors because I never consulted one. When eventually I did, their incompetence nearly killed me. As a specialist in one field, allergic & respiratory disease therapeutics, I spent zero time evaluating drugs on the market for illnesses in which I had no professional interest. Prompted from 2020 to begin to look, I was horrified at what goes on.

If a relative said, “Our son/daughter is training to become a doctor”, I would now reply, “I’m so very sorry to hear this”.

GreaterIsrahell, October 29, 2025 :

https://greaterisrahell.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-trash-can/comment/171321878

GreaterIsrahell

Ok, I’ll be the first one out.

I started telling my MD sister about Charles Richet and his research and subsequent Nobel prize for, and book about anaphylaxia, of which she, of course, knew nothing. She went balistic because I knew something that she didn’t. We can’t even talk about the weather. Edit: I actually asked her if she knew about him, and subsequently started telling her what I had learned from Sasha.

DDR Dave, November 3, 2024 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/75233236

DDR Dave

I see some discussions of “Immune system”? So allow me to follow up. I am deeply suspicious of a theory that says you have to catch a bug that you are not able to defend against the first time. During this first encounter you have to narrowly escape death in order to teach the body to compile a defence protocol (”adaptive immunity”). Analogy: let any invaders into the village - they will kill most of us - but next time, by golly, we will be ready for them! This does not provide any evolutionary advantage. We have to be right the first time to survive and propagate.

Evolution has allowed us to develop first encounter responses to toxins that have been around for millions of years. For example, being able to smell ammonia, sulphur dioxide or hydrogen sulphide are simple examples. Reflexes and vomiting to remove poisoned food is are automated examples. If these fail the first time you are dead. Extinction of the weakest (is what Darwin probably meant).

However this goes very wrong when a toxin arrives that we did not evolve with. We did not evolve with internal combustion engines so we cannot smell carbon monoxide: we do NOT develop an immunity to the first exposure Another example: elemental aluminium & its salts which we did not encounter until it was separated from bauxite during the last century. When aluminium salts are injected into us, our clean up crew recognises a foreign invader but does not know what to with it. You can see and feel the redness at the site of injection. “the jab is working”. Chaos ensues: the macrophages that are trying to carry it away become “confused”, compromised or killed by the aluminium salt, so it ends up deposited in the brain instead of the urine. I am paraphrasing Chris Exley in “Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom” who notes that AL poisoning results in 37 diseases including neurological dysfunction. We do NOT develop an immunity to aluminium. Some say we get more sensitive with every jab. I just removed the F word in case my Mum is reading.

It is known that, in the presence of aluminium (adjuvants or via other routes) we develop allergic sensitivity to many substances that we actually need to eat! Peanuts, gluten etc. Ironically, it’s aluminium that causes these allergic responses. In fact that’s how animal models for allergy research are developed in those poor lab rats. AL + peanut = rat with peanut allergy.

The result of using aluminium adjuvants in the poisoned needle to trigger sensitivity to mythical pathogens, actually ends up making us sensitive and unable to consume real nutrients and provides absolutely no protection from illness - the opposite!

Just a thought. It may go beyond this. Could prenatal injections cause an allergic sensitivity to vitamin supplements like B12 and folic acid? Some studies show B12 and folic acid cause autism.

DDR Dave, November 3, 2024 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/75234801

DDR Dave

Sunlight has at least 32 benefits - and counting. Vitamin D is mostly just a marker for having been exposed to the sun. Much misinterpreted. Best to just get some sunshine. Be careful, Vit D3 is listed as an endocrine disruptor & biocide in the EU cosmetics list. Perhaps that’s why it’s in d-Con rat bait. The only things that are contagious are laughter on the bright side and stupid notions about health on the dark side. I guess yawning too...

Rochelle, October 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@rochelle300425/note/c-172321891

Rochelle

@rochelle300425

First time I have read a published paper that describes the covid mRNA vaccines as a biodigital technology.

“The biodigital convergence describes the intersection, and in some cases merging, of biological and digital technologies. Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19, digitally controlled surveillance insects, microorganisms genetically engineered to produce medicinal compounds, and more”

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748

Sasha Latypova, October 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-172342031

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

there is nothing “biodigital”. These idiotic papers are written by computer nerds who may understand computers but have not the slightest clue about biology, other than being generally terrified by it.

GreaterIsrahell, November 3, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@greaterisrahell/note/c-173149398

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up!

“These idiotic papers are written by computer nerds who may understand computers but have not the slightest clue about biology, other than being generally terrified by it.”

Some of these computer nerds do have a wet dream, though. :-)

Friendly reminder that statins are a scam :

Editor’s note: The video shows Dr. Peter Glidden.

Source : https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-156233528

Afterword

by Allen

Allen, November 6, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-stupidity-in-medicine-part-3/comment/174374006

Allen

Has nothing to do with stupidity. The medical-industrial complex is a machine designed to extract wealth and transfer that wealth into the hands of large-scale investors. It is also a means of social control. It is the most lucrative racketeering force on the earth circa 2025.

To suggest this system is stupid or encourages ignorance misses the point entirely. It is a cunning, deviously designed system that has been constructed with intentions and those intentions are malicious. That is not stupidity.

