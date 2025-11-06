Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
21h

Has nothing to do with stupidity. The medical-industrial complex is a machine designed to extract wealth and transfer that wealth into the hands of large-scale investors. It is also a means of social control. It is the most lucrative racketeering force on the earth circa 2025.

To suggest this system is stupid or encourages ignorance misses the point entirely. It is a cunning, deviously designed system that has been constructed with intentions and those intentions are malicious. That is not stupidity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
18hEdited

US Doctors are so highly qualified that 96+% of them got injected and BOOSTED with untested gene therapies from Murderna and Schizer without asking a single question!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture