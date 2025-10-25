The Theory of SOCIETAL STUPIDITY

By Dietrich Bonhoeffer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr7bPlp52FU

Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Terrifying Theory of Stupidity

Why It’s More Dangerous Than Evil

Philosopheasy

Jul 31, 2025

Imagine a world where good intentions pave the road to disaster, not because of malevolent schemes, but because of something far more insidious. A world where seemingly ordinary people, driven by a blind faith or a misguided sense of belonging, become willing accomplices to unspeakable acts. Sounds terrifying, doesn’t it?

( … )

Stupidity vs. Evil: A Crucial Distinction

We often equate evil with malice – a conscious desire to inflict harm. But Bonhoeffer argued that stupidity is a far more potent and dangerous foe. Why? Because evil, at least, understands itself. It knows what it’s doing. Stupidity, on the other hand, is often blind, self-satisfied, and utterly impervious to reason. It’s not about a lack of intelligence; it’s a moral failing.

The Anatomy of Stupidity

Bonhoeffer wasn’t referring to a simple lack of intellect. Instead, he saw stupidity as a psychological and moral condition. Here’s how he broke it down:

A Surrender of Independence: The core of stupidity is a voluntary abdication of one’s own critical thinking, a willingness to surrender one’s inner freedom.

Group Conformity: This surrender is often driven by a desire to belong, to conform to a group, ideology, or leader.

Resistance to Facts: The stupid person actively resists facts and arguments that contradict their pre-conceived notions. They are immune to reason.

This self-imposed blindness makes the stupid person a perfect instrument for those in power. They are easily manipulated, happy to follow orders without question, and completely unaware of the harm they are causing.

The Breeding Ground: How Conformity Fuels Stupidity

( … )

Full article :

https://www.philosopheasy.com/p/dietrich-bonhoeffers-terrifying-theory

Dr. Wojak, M.D., October 23, 2025 :

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

Who remembers when the FDA and CDC were aware of over 20 possible adverse events from the Covid jabs back in Oct 2020—including death and myocarditis—yet the package inserts were left completely blank?

Source / VIDEO :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-169045833

Jamie Andrews, April 30, 2025 :

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

ANIMAL PHARM

The lifelong mission of British Dairy Farmer, Mark Purdey, to prove that BSE was caused, not by mysterious Folding Proteins but by the Poisonous Insecticides he was mandated to use.

Source / VIDEO :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-113255432

Pseudoscience

Pseudoscience consists of statements, beliefs, or practices that claim to be both scientific and factual but are incompatible with the scientific method. Pseudoscience is often characterized by contradictory, exaggerated or unfalsifiable claims; reliance on confirmation bias rather than rigorous attempts at refutation; lack of openness to evaluation by other experts; absence of systematic practices when developing hypotheses; and continued adherence long after the pseudoscientific hypotheses have been experimentally discredited. It is not the same as junk science.

Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudoscience

Junk science

Junk science is spurious or fraudulent scientific data, research, or analysis. The concept is often invoked in political and legal contexts where facts and scientific results have a great amount of weight in making a determination. It usually conveys a pejorative connotation that the research has been untowardly driven by political, ideological, financial, or otherwise unscientific motives.

The concept was popularized in the 1990s in relation to expert testimony in civil litigation.

Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Junk_science

Stupid is as stupid does

“Stupid is as stupid does” is certainly one of the best-known quotes from the film “Forrest Gump”, which allows us to reflect on the theme of stupidity. The phrase that the protagonist uses to defend himself from the attacks of those who offend him conveys a profound meaning: people are not stupid, but it is their behavior that makes them so. His words reflect a radical change of perspective with respect to the theories supported by medicine and psychology of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Full article :

https://blog.scuolaleonardo.com/2022/03/14/language-can-reflect-a-radical-change-of-perspective/

Tank Hough, October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164707370

Tank Hough

Tank’s Newsletter

I was at an outdoor farm stand (Hamptons, L.I. NY) in the summer of 2020. Customers were dutifully lined up most wearing masks waiting to pay for their produce--6 feet apart. I knew the girl behind the table, had exact change and decided to jump the line and just hold up my purchase and lay the money down. This guy from NYC started screaming to the girl behind the table to not serve me as I was not wearing a mask. I told him to go fuck himself but he continued screaming “don’t serve him --don’t serve him”. I could not control my self and approached him quickly with the intention of grabbing him by his shirt and probably throw him to the ground. I stopped with my hands two inches from his face...he flinched and backed up. I stopped. I was thinking that this was insane. I walked away got into my car to go and watched him get behind my car with his phone to take a picture of my license plate. Learning I was surrounded by mindless sheep was the worst part of the scamdemic. My neighbors still get their C19 booster shots to this day. Sad--very sad.

Kelly Reardon, October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164536844

Kelly Reardon

So insightful and so spot-on...

( … )

My husband and I owned a martial arts school in Los Angeles at the start of the “pandemic” (at the time, my husband had been teaching from that same location for over 30 years). We were harassed and threatened by city “authorities” for trying to conduct zoom “classes” from an empty school...

Later, when we tried to keep our business going by teaching at a local park, the park “authorities” called the police on our class of kids...they sent 4 SUVs, with 2 sheriffs in each, for a total of 8 sheriffs to the park to stop our class of 12 kids from exercising...

There were others in the park that day who were picnicking together, or walking dogs, or playing frisbee together...there was also a personal trainer who was working with clients...

When we asked why we were being singled out, the sheriffs told us it was because we were “organized” (karate uniforms and the kids in line). The sheriffs and park “authorities” did not appreciate my husband’s offer for us to take off the uniforms and scatter the kids around the park to conduct our “class”...

We lost our business/livelihood, and the community lost a martial arts school that focused on fitness and self defense. We taught karate, jiu-jitsu, self defense (including women’s self defense), bully defense, discipline/self control, fitness and philosophy to toddlers as young as 3 years old, kids, and adults...

We escaped the utter lunacy of Los Angeles, and moved across the country to be closer to my family...who then ostracized us when they realized that we were NEVER going to take the modified mRNA-LNP transfection injections (and because I repeatedly pleaded with them to look at the info that I was sending to them about the predictable immune system attack response to injecting something into their bodies that induced their own cells to produce non-self proteins).

To this day, members of my family (many of whom are now struggling with new health issues including new cancers, weird neurological symptoms, repeated infections, new/worsening autoimmune diseases, and more...) still believe that it was/is ok that we (the “COVID unvaxxed”) were threatened, dehumanized, demonized, and abused by governmental “authorities”, “public health” agencies, and the Big pHARMa captured “mainstream” media...

I am no longer in contact with most of my family members...

RE Nichols, October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164701418

RE Nichols

RE’s Zine

Not just the votes. People actively snitched on their neighbors and attacked those who weren’t wearing masks.

If they truly were frightened of (as they thought) the deadliest plague ever known to mankind, why did they get up in people’s faces instead of running away or shouting from a distance? A bunch of maskholes would punch or mace those who were barefaced or even trying to breathe by lowering the rag around the nose. I don’t think it was entirely about fear but about virtue signalling and releasing their inner bullies.

Transcriber B, , October 10, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164897181

Transcriber B

Transcriber B’s Substack

It was clear to me early on that the policies were designed to tap into the energies of both sadism and masochism.

Gwyneth, October 9 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164718539

Gwyneth

“Society thinks that mistakes are made and crimes committed through the human soul being too much itself, going its own way. But crimes really happen through the soul being too little itself, striving to conform, or being crushed into conformity. For the more a soul conforms to the sanity of others, the more does it become insane. By continually doing violence to its own laws, it finally loses the power of governing itself.”

- Mary Webb, The House in Dormer Forest, 1920

Susie, , October 10, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164952250

Susie

I sent this email to a friend March 21, 2020, with a picture of me outside Mum’s window at a memory care home: “This is our new normal. Mum and I are visiting through the window. It almost broke my heart seeing how happy she was to see us walking towards the window! We both had phones (she was given one to use by the staff) but she kept forgetting how to use it so it mostly stayed on her lap. It didn’t matter, we just kept looking at each other and mouthing, “I love you.” She understands about the virus and that we can’t come inside now. She was very good about it, saying, “Well, that’s just the way it is.” I said, “Mum, you’re a trooper!” and she said, “You are, too!” and we both laughed. I told her I hoped she could be cheerful to her aides because this is hard on everyone, and she said yes, she could. She hoped this didn’t last long and I said me, too. It was a sweet visit and we kept saying how happy we were to see each other! Ohhhh my heart! These are very hard times.”…. What we didn’t know then was that this would be the way we had to visit for more than a year! Mum’s last full year of life. I kept folding camp chairs and blankets in my car so that I (and husband) could be bundled up outdoors on my steady visits to see her at the window. I worked valiantly at being cheerful to help keep her spirits up; she always took her cues from me. Shortly before she died at age 89, we were allowed inside with masks so I was with her when she died. The heartbreak and cruelty of this experience is something I’ll never get over... Mark, I love your writing because you share my desire not to let these stories be gaslit and forgotten. (Sorry this was too long.)

Right Side of History, October 13, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/operational-framework-for-hs-series/comment/165757170

Right Side of History

I’m in the USA but vacationed in Australia in 2018. I enjoyed it so much then I had considered the Gold Coast as a future retirement place. Then I saw 2 years later citizens getting clubbed sitting alone on the beach or in a park…you know for your health.

Fager 132, October 10, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164938355

Fager 132

Compared to some of the obscene outrages I’ve read about, my experiences and confrontations were minor, on the order telling the Science Understander™ who screamed at me for going the “wrong” way down an aisle that if she didn’t take her hand off my cart I’d kick her fucking teeth in. Still, it’s hard to call anything that happened “minor” because none of it was really about the particulars. It was about people gleefully adopting humiliation rituals for themselves, imposing them on others, and cheering for compulsion; it was about the total lack of empathy from people who until 2020 had never shut up about how much “mean people suck”; it was about cringing moral cowardice; and it was about a complete inability to think in principles.

None of the covidiots care about my opinion, but I can’t project a circumstance under which I’d extend amnesty or forgiveness to them. There’s no forgiving that in taking their self-abasement public they ruined the lives of countless others. There’s no forgiving that they enthusiastically supported “measures” that were self-evidently ignorant, irrational, cruel, sociopathic, and evil. Even now the kakistocracy—the truly depraved power lusters—are just a tiny fraction of the global population, but they draw their power from billions of cringing appeasers. Flock, Palantir, digital IDs, the surveillance state: There’s no forgiving people whose craven moral cowardice in 2020 is why that Stasi crap has so much traction now.

As for the “we never ordered anyone to do anything” line, New Jersey’s governor spent millions in taxpayer money fighting the Atilis gym owners because they refused to close. People don’t wage lawfare like he did over recommendations. Was it “guidance” when cops formed lines to physically block customers from going into businesses and arrested people for playing catch in parks? The CDC and FDA made announcements that were *explicitly* labeled as guidelines and recommendations, but virtually every hospital, doctor, and politician in the country acted as if they were iron-clad, binding *orders* that could be disobeyed only on pain of death. No, of course the politicians issuing “orders” and “mandates” had no right to do it. Of course “the strength and powers of despotism consist wholly of the fear of resisting it,” and of course no real authority existed. A little resistance would have stopped the stupidity in its tracks, but for those who issued the orders to now say that they never ordered anyone to do anything is professional-level gaslighting.

“An act of usurpation is not obligatory; it is not law; and any man may be justified in his resistance.” --Theophilus Parsons

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Fager 132, October 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-stupidity-in-medicine-part-2/comment/170344506

Fager 132

“The core of stupidity is a voluntary abdication of one’s own critical thinking, a willingness to surrender one’s inner freedom.”

Taking that path definitely makes people appear stupid and they almost inevitably end up ignorant as well, but the choice to intellectually self-arrest isn’t due to a lack of native intelligence. It’s caused by passivity and fear: passivity about the effort required to sustain conceptual-level thinking and to consistently hold principles, and fear of the psychological independence that requires.

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 16, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-117680023

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Experience has taught the perpetrators that outrageous things can be the hardest to detect and the easiest to ignore, because the duped often don’t want to know, either.

Fellow campaigners often have their own niche(s). So few people are saying anything about any aspect of the worldwide crime that if one doesn’t focus all one’s attention to a narrow focus, it’s all dissipated.

For my part, very many people have heard me claim and explain my reasoning that the injections were never vaccines, not properly developed and were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

I’m not sure a single informed person echoed these claims.

Unsurprisingly, the perpetrators are going to get away with it. So it seems to me.

If anything, interest has faded tremendously already. If I couldn’t generate interest in 2021-22, it’s hardly a surprise that nobody seems interested in 2025.

So you have my sympathy and respect. I don’t think it’s a conspiracy among those who are hollering, just that our individual voices are whipped away in the storm of utter nonsense surrounding everything these days.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

