Foreword

by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ( lol ! )

At the media briefing on “Covid-19” on March 16, 2020, the WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:

“We have a simple message for all countries : test, test, test.”

Source :

https://www.who.int/director-general/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---16-march-2020

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Vernon Coleman , October 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-166463180

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

The potentially lethal and entirely, utterly useless PCR test is still being used by illiterate, numbskull doctors and nurses. Anyone who uses and relies on a PCR test is too stupid to be cleaning lavatories for a living. The PCR is not a test for covid – it is a test for stupidity.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Vernon Coleman , October 5, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-163197338

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

I overheard two women talking in a shop about a neighbour’s teenage son who was in hospital with myocarditis.

One of them said: “It was covid-19 that caused the myocarditis even though he’d been fully vaccinated against it.”

I was polite. I went outside to scream.

………………………………………………..

Escape The Matrix , Oktober 5, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@escapethematrixav/note/c-163218387

Escape The Matrix

I was talking with a woman in Asda in 2020 and asked her why the flu had disappeared. She said because masks work. So I said how comes they haven’t stopped covid, and she said because covid is way more deadly and it’s also killed the flu. Brainwashing is real.

……………………………………………………

Jackie , Oktober 5, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@jacqueline504610/note/c-163240965

Jackie

I was in the gym yesterday morning. A young mother waxed lyrical about how her baby was restless the night before. He’d just had his vaccines - I felt physically sick when I heard that word. She smiled as she regaled how she was busy and her husband too so the Doctor suggested that it be prudent for the baby to have ALL his jabs while he was there. The ones due on Friday and the ones he’s supposed to have at 12months old. She wasn’t sure so she phoned hubby and he said ‘sure why not, might as well get it over and done with’ I bit my tongue- hard- not like me, but i’ve given up on them. Totally. That poor baby

…………………………………………………….

https://substack.com/@chalis/note/c-163215820

Chali’s Food for Thought.

Chali’s’s Newsletter

There are those who will never get it no matter how hard we try to explain. There is a kind of blind spot through which nothing will pass.

…………………………………………………

ElleSD , October 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@ellesd/note/c-163590929

ElleSD

Well said. The only way to stop the madness is by ridiculing their absurd behavior and belief in propaganda. I am done suffering fools. Gloves are off.

………………………………………………

Roy-Oluwasegun Williams , OPctober 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@royoluwasegunwilliams/note/c-163438712

Roy-Oluwasegun Williams

So sad, but an encounter that indicates that despite great efforts made there remain many who are still asleep to the outrage that is being inflicted in our midst.

Thank you for your work Dr Colman. Yours has been, from the very earlier times, a kindly authoritative voice from the medical community, that has largely been shamefully absent amongst your peers.

……………………………………………

Rick Savage , October 17, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@fugitivereporter/note/c-163902848

Rick Savage

@fugitivereporter

I have been trying to warn people for almost 2 decades after my 4 year old nearly died from jabs. I was so ignorant at that time. It was my younger brother who had just finished chiropractic college who asked me if he had recently been jabbed. He told me to do some research. Needless to say, those were the last vaccines he ever got. I spent every waking hour studying the history of vaccines and disease ,reading “scientific” studies, and personally talking to every medical professional who was trying to warn us. I started a number of Facebook pages back then with people who also knew the truth. All together we had nearly a million followers when overnight, we were completely shut down. Me and my family received serious viable threats. I walked away from the public fight. I got back into the fray as soon as they began the COVID Psyop. I was able to save a lot of people including some MDs

But the fear porn and brainwashing was so great that I could not even make some family members believe that the only danger was from wearing masks, isolating themselves, and getting the jab.

At this point I have nearly 4000 hours of research. I have learned that you cannot overcome ingrained beliefs by beating people over the head with facts and logic. The only way people I can help snap them out of their delusions is by creating a spark that makes them want to look for themselves. The amount of work to expose the truth is exponentially greater than to perpetuate the lie.

……………………………………………

Korpijarvi , October 5, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@korpijarvi/note/c-163315109

Korpijarvi

I got similar from an otherwise hugely intelligent friend. Someone who is ornery and open minded and clear eyed on pretty much every topic…except this one.

Why did flu suddenly disappear that winter that suddenly “covid” was a thing?

“Flu went away because masking and distancing worked SO WELL.”

Then why didn’t “covid” go away at the same time?

“Because it’s so much WORSE and DEADLIER than the flu.”

Then why did “covid” suddenly go away?

“The vaccines worked.”

But many data sets show that not only didn’t they prevent infection, or transmission, or sickness, they made many people very sick.

“I haven’t seen any of that.” (He watches Fox.)

So then why is it that rates of severe illness are correlated in severity with the number of “vaccines” and “boosters” someone got?

“Because over time it mutated into something worse.”

Weren’t the “vaccines” supposed to prevent “covid”?

“I don’t know. We got them, and the boosters, and didn’t get covid. Well, I did.”

You got sick?

“No, I tested positive a few times.”

But didn’t get sick.

“No, I distanced for two weeks.”

It’s not just the mind-boggling frustration of dealing with the brainwashing that disrupts my mental calm. It’s knowing that malevolent and powerful people have been keeping track, studying all this, and will build it into their next major psyop.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Gabriel , June 20, 2024 :

https://michaelpalmer.substack.com/p/the-fallacies-of-the-no-virus-doctrine/comment/59527386

Gabriel

Libre Solutions Network

Thank you for putting this out.

As a layperson it’s been frustrating to see the “no virus” crowd basically act like one is morally responsible for 2020/21 for simply not adopting their dogma. Which I think is wrong even if they were correct.

( … )

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

osugwe, July 1, 2024 :

https://michaelpalmer.substack.com/p/the-fallacies-of-the-no-virus-doctrine/comment/60600909

osugwe

Yeah, according to Palmer we must believe that something that exists was released but it didn´t cause nothing.

( … ).

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Something else that doesn’t exist:

………………………………………………………………………….

Perry Simms , October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@snelpy/note/c-164623609

Perry Simms

Good article, much to agree with.

If I might be able to add a helpful thought to the discussion please consider whether the concept of ‘Public Health’ itself is flawed.

Health outcomes are evaluated by individual preferences. No bureaucrat has the kowledge to decide what tradeoffs are appropriate to make vis-a-vis the risks and benefits we trade-off when making health decisions.

The concept of ‘Public Health’ is a chimera, a myth. There is nothing gained and everything lost when we allow untrustable cliques of people to dictate the ‘health policy’ of the country.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Thank God we have vaccines …

………………………………………………………………………

Clare Coffey, November 7, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/starmer-wants-to-revive-some-of-the/comment/75998608

Liked by Jonathan Engler

Clare Coffey

Liked by Jonathan Engler

Without the quick deployment of vaccines there would have been an excuse for many years of lockdowns - grateful that didn’t happen but also aware of the dangers of mandates etc.

……………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 7, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/starmer-wants-to-revive-some-of-the/comment/76000190

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Even if there had been a pandemic, there is no linkage to treatments & absurd, ineffective and unnecessary lockdowns.

Had they attempted more persistent lockdowns, gradually they’d have been ignored.

The so-called vaccines were intentionally harmful and lacking in any utility other than harms.

…………………………………………

DemocracyManifest, November 9, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/starmer-wants-to-revive-some-of-the/comment/76316988

DemocracyManifest

DemocracyManifest Substack

Comment below: “Without the quick deployment of vaccines there would have been an excuse for many years of lockdowns - grateful that didn’t happen but also aware of the dangers of mandates etc.”

This has to be the worst ever late-2024 “take” on the ‘pandemic’.

Yep... thank goodness the EUA ‘vaccines’ brought a rapid end to the interminable lockdowns!

(It’s exactly what they have planned for the next fake pandemic: faster ‘vaccines’ and shorter lockdowns.)

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Freedom of Speech?

My History With Hollywood and The Producers Guild of America

Michelle Katz

Sep 18, 2025

( ... )

I’ve been told, don’t talk about this — no one will listen, you’ll never work again.

But the pendulum always swings. Karma is part of the laws of the universe. On some level, we are all invited to feel what we have made others feel. That, I believe, is the season we are in now. This is how we rebuild our empathy programs internally.

The Culture of Fear

I know there are plenty of people in Hollywood who are living in fear. Fear of being exposed. Fear of losing their jobs. Fear of never working again.

Fear makes us do bad things. It pushes us to act in ways that run counter to our deepest values. And that is when people get hurt.

The Reckoning

Despite the mounting data and stories, censorship remains intense. Platforms scrub life-saving conversations about natural healing, food, toxins, and medicine. Only one narrative — the one that generates the most money — is permitted to stand. How many people died because of censorship? Millions.

( ... )

Telling our stories are the way forward and the speed with which we can unify is in direct proportion to how courageous we can be with our own truths. Set aside your ego, because that’s the whole problem. You think you are someone you are not. You’re not your title, your car, or your dinner parties. You are much more.

( … )

Full article :

https://michellekatz.substack.com/p/freedom-of-speech

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

UPDATE :

………………………………..

Freedom Justice Happiness, October 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@freedomjusticehappiness/note/c-166519330

Freedom Justice Happiness

The PCR test they use cannot detect viruses and is admitted by U.K. government and USA fda and cdc to not detect viruses- so how can anyone test positive for a virus when the test cannot detect one ? Ipso facto

assets.publishing.servi…

Top of page 6

The U.K. government admits here in that article that

“ RT-PCR detects presence of viral genetic material in a sample but is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present.“

meaning the PCR test is useless but they still are using it to lock us down because of “cases” that the bogus test has produced

And here the FDA admits no SARS cov 2 isolate is available- it’s supposed to be the virus that causes covid

fda.gov/media/134922/do…

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/μL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen. “ no isolated virus is available? - they admit they haven’t purified and identified it because they can’t provide a sample of it.

Here’s more PCR info

The CDC and the FDA concede that the PCR test cannot be used for

diagnosis. A file from March 30, 2020, stated: “Detection of viral RNA

may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the

causative agent for clinical symptoms” and “This test cannot rule out

diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.” fda.gov/media/134922/do…

Furthermore, the FDA admits that “positive results … do not rule out

bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected

may not be the definite cause of disease.”fda.gov/media/136151/do…

According to a product announcement for the LightMix® Modular

SARS-CoV Assays, “These assays are not intended for use as an aid in the

diagnosis of coronavirus infection.”technical-support.roche… One can only wonder what exactly the test is supposed to do if not

diagnose a coronavirus infection?

The same methodological problems are found with the new antibody

tests for assessing immunity to “coronavirus.” Antibody testing is another

type of surrogate testing that does not diagnose illness or ascertain its

cause.

A brilliant paper by David Crowe theinfectiousmyth.com/c… explains in detail the fact that

the theoretical underpinnings of antibody testing have not been

demonstrated in any experiment. This is why the Wake Forest

immunologist had to admit, “we don’t know enough about immunology to

make any conclusions.”

Dr Kary Mullis PhD Nobel laureate

PCR “ can detect genetic sequences of viruses, BUT NOT VIRUSES THEMSELVES.[(29), p. 3].

duesberg.com/articles/P…

PCR TESTS ARE SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS

off-guardian.org/2020/0…

Editor’s note:

Because many living organisms share many of the same genes, the “gene frequencies” found can come from almost anywhere. The small genetic strands are “completed” on the computer using specially developed software. I put the term in quotation marks because public scrutiny of this alleged “completion” is impossible. Everything happens in secret. Well then, cheers!

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 15, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-stupidity-in-medicine-part-1/comment/166658825

Dr Mike Yeadon ( Substack )

Dr Mike Yeadon ( Notes )

Propaganda, we can address. However, we gave no cure whatsoever for stupid. Stupid people all around us are the greatest threat we face, other than “The Perpetrators”.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share