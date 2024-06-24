What a “pandemic” ?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 24, 2024. A post in 2 parts :

1 ). https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1521 :

Having concluded some time ago that the “Spanish Flu Pandemic” didn’t happen, I had an interest in improving my understanding of what did happen and how.

I have been delinquent in follow up but remained alert to important contributions to these questions.

I found this as a reference cited by Dr Jonathan Engler in a recent Substack article he’s written (which I will share separately).

I thought this article important enough in its own right to be well worth sharing.

Not only have we in recent weeks & months disposed of “health supplements” from our household, having determined that at least some are, in my opinion, being promoted in order to amplify the toxicity of other chemicals we’re encouraged to take, I have followed suit by disposing of any NSAIDs in our first aid box.

I knew from toxicology studies at university that those with the habit of taking paracetamol regularly over a long period, even inside the label dose, are at greatly elevated risk of death from renal failure, specifically of renal papillary necrosis.

Here, we discover that aspirin in excess doesn’t only cause damage to our gastrointestinal tract, but many other bodily systems, and can certainly kill.

It appears from numerous case reports & physicians experiences that aspirin was a substantial contributor to the deaths counted in this fake pandemic.

It wasn’t the only cause, though. I’ve separately read of mandated use of early “flu vaccines” in USA, especially in those in the military.

Best wishes

Mike

The post contained the following screenshot :

Linked in the post above :

Could mass Aspirin overdose have contributed to the death rate in the 1918 pandemic?

Could an over-the-counter, off-patent, heavily advertised, cure-all drug, taken in excess by a paniced public be responsible for symptoms of "influenza", and/or contribute to the high death toll?

Just call me Jack

Nov 23, 2023

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Let us look at the advertisements that are at this moment to be seen in the press of the country. What do we find? Something addressed to the medical profession? No. The following addressed to the laity:

Headache. Toothache. Earache. Neuralgia. Rheumatism. Neuritis. Lumbago. Joint pains. Pain in general. Colds.

Here we have the whole gamut of the quack advertiser and the promulgator of proprietary medicines for the past fifty years.

It reads like an Antikamnia ad., a Heroin ad., or a Cocaine ad.

( … )

Any one remedy which claims to relieve all the above conditions irrespective of their causes, may be branded at once as a dangerous nostrum without further examination.

In other words, Aspirin stands convicted by its advertisements as a nerve deadening drug, and should be classed with Opium, Heroin, Cocaine, Antikamnia, Phenacetin, et al., for which the same claims have been made.

Headache powders contain Aspirin and the Journal of the Amer. Pharm. Assoc, says: "One of the best sellers in the drug stores to-day."

WHAT IS THE ACTION OF ASPIRIN ?

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Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/totalityofevidence/p/could-aspirin-overdose-have-contributed

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 24, 2024 :

2). https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1522

This is the Jonathan Engler article I referred to earlier.

In relation to toxicity of aspirin at doses well above those normally recommended.

Here, we learn of the person who founded the Johns Hopkins University school of Epidemiology. That department hosted Event 201 in the autumn of 2019, then set up the covid tracking system that was a live feed to much of the world’s media during the fake covid pandemic.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

Twain was right: “History Doesn't Repeat Itself, but It Often Rhymes”

It's surprising what you find just by looking

Jonathan Engler

Jun 23, 2024

( … )

Neil Oliver brilliantly eviscerated the pandemic narrative on Tucker Carlson recently.

Watch especially from around 1 hr 46 via this link.

But that wasn’t the purpose of this post. One of the things which Neil claimed was that aspirin toxicity was responsible for a significant proportion of deaths during the “Spanish Flu” pandemic of 1918/9.

I vaguely remember hearing that claim before, but had never looked into it in much depth, so I decided to have a quick peek.

I was quite surprised to see that the theory has been around for quite a while.

( … )

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sanityunleashed/p/twain-was-right-history-doesnt-repeat

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The truth about Spanish flu: A man-made medical disaster

The truth about Spanish flu: A man-made medical disaster. THERE is no doubt that the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 was used as a primer for Covid-19. Approaching the centenary of the contagion, the US Centers of Disease Control (CDC – cynically dubbed ‘Crime and Death Corporation’) ensured that it was kept at the forefront of public health policy. This warning from history, with the dreadful death toll of twenty, fifty or a hundred million (varying by source) was emphasised in the disease scares of the new millennium. The truth about Spanish flu is very different from the official narrative: it was neither Spanish, nor was influenza the cause of death. In 2008 a press release by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) stated: ‘Bacteriologic and histopathologic results from published autopsy series clearly and consistently implicated secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory tract bacteria in most influenza fatalities.’

Full article :

The truth about Spanish flu: A man-made medical disaster

By Niall McCrae

June 15, 2024

Full article :

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-truth-about-spanish-flu-a-man-made-medical-disaster/

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Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth

By Michael Bryant, June 20, 2024

Wer die Vergangenheit kontrolliert, kontrolliert die Zukunft: Wer die Gegenwart kontrolliert, kontrolliert die Vergangenheit.

– George Orwell, „1984“

Full article :

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/

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Related articles :

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Anthony Fauci found 2008 in his study that secondary bacterial pneumonia was the primary cause of death in the spanish flu :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/anthony-fauci-found-2008-in-his-study

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If Prof. Denis Rancourt recommends an article, then this article is actually recommendable... :

The recommendation : https://substack.com/@denisrancourt/note/c-61440741

The recommended article : https://substack.com/home/post/p-146332790

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The tricks and lies of the Big Pharma mafia in 1925 and the anti-psychiatry in the 1960s :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-tricks-and-lies-of-the-big-pharma

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Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :https://yandex.com/

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr.Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

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The Spanish flu - what a pandemic ? :

Pfizer's laboratory technician :