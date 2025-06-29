Foreword

by Suavek

This series of articles isn't about "viruses," but about one of the oldest frauds in world history: conventional "vaccination," which only upon closer inspection reveals itself to be useless and harmful and can protect against nothing. In order to present you with the best and most convincing evidence of this fraud, I can't be particularly selective and must also recommend articles whose authors continue to believe in the existence of "viruses." With this prioritization, we can't always have everything at once. At this point, I'm missing the proverbial purchasing decision where we can either buy the aquarium or the goldfish, but not both at the same time...

It wasn't until 2020 that several scientists, doctors, and laypeople began researching what other frauds, besides "Covid," we could expect to find in the medical world. I remember just a year later, in 2021, various researchers, who had examined numerous studies, reported that only two or at most three conventional "vaccines" were useful. Now, such voices are rarely heard. These people have become much more familiar with the topic and have come to the conclusion that ALL "vaccines" are harmful. To prevent a common misconception, I would like to point out that it's not that these "vaccines" do more harm than good; rather, they are of no use at all, and if so, then only to the shareholders of the pharmaceutical industry, but to no one else. They can only do harm, and this is not only due to the lack of or fraudulent studies, but also because the theory of "vaccination" is false, and therefore no practical benefit can be expected from them. The question of why so many virologists, doctors, and scientists don't know this and don't realize it is a legitimate one. Unfortunately, the answer to this question can only be found after reading several articles on this Substack. Will it help if I give this answer a very short answer? Probably not, but I'll try anyway. The following reasons play a significant role: advertising and propaganda, censorship, the hierarchically organized economic and educational system, the excessive dependence of the medical profession on corrupt authorities, the profit-oriented, capitalist system in which money counts, but honesty does not, and finally, the evolutionary weaknesses of our brains also play an important role. Just one example: Humans are pack animals and, like sheep, can be very obedient to authority.

I have previously mentioned that for information purposes I sometimes have to resort to quotations from authors who believe in the existence of "viruses." Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is one such author, who, however, is very good at describing the problem of the lack of placebo-controlled studies. Another author I'm allowed to quote here is U.S. attorney Aaron Siri, who presumably isn't particularly interested in the topic of "viruses." Regarding medical studies, he sees a great deal of fraud and can report on it as a professional expert. I particularly recommend the articles by Unbekoming. I don't know who he is, but this author seems to know everything about medical fraud, and certainly much more than that. His accessible style, which he uses even when dealing with more difficult topics, makes him or her a master of persuasion. For readers looking for well-written, and above all, understandable explanations of this multifaceted fraud, his articles are pure joy. Of course, I subscribe to his Substack, and I recommend you do the same. His articles are becoming increasingly numerous and cover precisely the topics that most urgently need enlightenment today.

Best wishes,

Suavek

The Unvaccinated

The Baseline: What Unvaccinated Children look like.

Unbekoming

Oct 18, 2022

This is what a human being not injected with 72 doses (US), 42 doses (Australia), that include a total of 38 chemicals, looks like.

And here are all thirty-eight vaccine ingredients. Once again I’ve underlined (bold) the one that has been studied for its relationship to autism: 2-Phenoxyethanol, albumin, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum potassium sulfate, amino acids, ammonium sulfate, antibiotics, bovine components, bovine serum, chick embryo cell culture, culture, detergent, dextrose, enzymes, formaldehyde, gelatin, glutaraldehyde, human components, human embryonic cells, lactalbumin hydrolysate, medium 199, mineral salts, monosodium l-glutamate, phenol, phosphate, polymixin B sulfate, polysorbate-80, potassium aluminum sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium phosphate monobasic, sodium borate, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate dibasic, sorbitol, soy peptone, sucrose, thimerosal, vero (monkey kidney) cells, and yeast protein.

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-unvaccinated

follow the silenced, June 5, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu/comment/123067553

follow the silenced

"Flu" season is jab season. Garbage in, garbage out. Thank god If your body knows to clean itself up after such an attack.

The pyramid scam instead of placebo-controlled studies :

MenQuadfi Approval and the Pyramid Scheme of Vaccine Safety

This is how the game is played

Aaron Siri

Jun 15, 2025

Recently, FDA shamefully approved Sanofi’s MenQuadfi (a meningococcal vaccine) to be injected into infants 6 weeks to 2 years old based on a trial that compared it to Menveo (another meningococcal vaccine). In the trial, 5.3% of infants receiving MenQuadfi and 3.6% of infants receiving Menveo had a serious adverse reaction (which means something very serious, see the FDA definition). But because these rates were “similar,” this product was deemed “safe” by FDA—because it assumes Menveo is also “safe.”

But Menveo was licensed based on a trial in which Menactra (among other vaccines) was used as a control; and Menactra was licensed based on a trial in which Menomune was used as a control; and Menomune was not licensed based on a proper placebo-controlled trial either. In fact—and this is mind-twisting—the package insert for Menomune lists the clinical trial for Menactra (in which Menomune itself was used as the control) as the basis for its safety. I couldn’t even dream of making this stuff up.

This provides a good example of the vaccine safety pyramid scheme ( … ).”

Full article :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/menquadfi-approval-and-the-pyramid

Vaccine Lesson for Senators

Do Your Homework

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

May 17, 2025

https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/vaccine-lesson-for-senators

Once again, Dr. Cassidy was wrong.

If you didn’t catch what he said, here it is:

“...no vaccines have been tested against a placebo. For the record, that’s not true. The rotavirus, measles, and HPV vaccines have been [tested against a placebo[, and some vaccines are tested against previous versions. For the record, I wanted to set that straight.”

For the record, Senator Cassidy, here’s the truth that needs to set YOUR comments straight.

In many vaccine trials, the placebo is formulated to match the vaccine’s excipients (like stabilizers, buffers, or adjuvants) without the active component (e.g., live virus strains, inactivated virus). This violates the definition of placebo for safety.

1. Rotavirus vaccines

The two rotavirus vaccines currently on the market, Rotateq and Rotarix, were not tested against a placebo, defined as a biologically inert substance. The “placebo” used in clinical trials for BOTH of these oral vaccines was was the same solution as the actual vaccine, minus the live virus strains. So it was comparing the vaccine against itself for SAFETY.

Rotateq

The New England Journal of Medicine article, Safety and Efficacy of a Pentavalent HumanBovine (WC3) Reassortant Rotavirus Vaccine, (published in 2006) states that the placebo is “visibly indistinguishable” from the vaccine (pg. 25) which includes the following ingredients:

Sucrose

Sodium citrate

Sodium phosphate monobasic monohydrate

Sodium hydroxide

Polysorbate 80

Trace VERO cells (monkey kidney)

Trace fetal bovine serum (from cow blood)

Rotarix

From the ROTATIX CLINICAL TRIALS, pg. 24

Important note:

It took more than four hours of research using Google, PubMed, the FDA website, ClinicalTrials.gov, and two AI tools (Grok and ChatGPT) to identify the placebo for these two rotavirus vaccines. Rotarix was more straightforward and clearly stated but hard to find; the placebo Rotateq vaccine had to be derived because it was not specifically found in any of those resources.

So when Senator Cassidy, as a doctor, reads studies such this one from New England Journal of Medicine, (that used the word “placebo” 56 times) or even a Rotateq package insert (that includes the word “placebo” 57 times), he incorrectly ASSUMES it is a truly inert substance used in the control arm of this study - or any study.

2. Measles

According to research posted by activist, writer, and friend, Ginger Taylor:

I can find no record that the Merck measles vaccine was placebo tested before it was released in 1963. Merck reported five years later the MMR was safety tested against another measles vaccine. In addition, there has been no single antigen measles vaccine in the United States since 2004. The only measles vaccine available are Merck's MMR (released in 1963) or the MMRV combination vaccines (released in 2005).

3. Gardasil

None of the Gardasil trials used a true saline placebo across all participants. In the majority of Gardasil’s pre-licensure clinical trials, the placebo was Merck’s proprietary amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate (AAHS), which contains 225 mcg of aluminum per dose, matching the aluminum content in the vaccine itself.

One Gardasil trial, V501-018, used the vaccine’s carrier solution (L-histidine, polysorbate 80, sodium borate, residual yeast protein) as the placebo, not saline nor AAHS. In one small trial, a control group (594 individuals) in the quadrivalent Gardasil trials received a saline placebo, but then, after about 30 days, was given Gardasil, which disrupted any long-term evaluation of side effects vs. true placebo.

Vaccine History Lesson

So, three for three, Dr./Senator Cassidy, you were wrong.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/vaccine-lesson-for-senators

Afterword

by Rogier van Vlissingen

Rogier van Vlissingen, June 3, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-361/comment/122520902

Rogier van Vlissingen

Rogier’s Substack

We are getting there. The whole vaccine enterprise is a paradigmatic fallacy. We are programmed to always see causes outside ourselves, when the real causes are only inside. The outside world is a projection. That is the crux of the problem. Within the world, autism is a form of PTSD, in a parallel to the Bolus Theory of Marc Girardot: it is repetitive injury of a child whose caregivers/parents attack them with a poison repeatedly, and they withdraw within their own world as a result. In that view, vaccination, and especially the childhood vaccination schedule is a form of SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse), to purposefully induct children into a paradigm of dependence on people in white coats who pretend to act for your best interest, but in reality poison you.

I always go back to my mind experiment in which I am sitting in the corner bar with some cannibals in Papua New Guinea, or some Aztec priests, and watching on the TV what these idiotic Westerners do, which they call healthcare. If your paradigm is sufficiently different, the whole thing makes no sense:

We are training children, who cannot speak for themselves, against their will, by injecting them with poisons.

The purpose is that they become members of a cult, in which the members of a priesthood in white coats, administer things against their will, that are poisonous to their system, and render them dependent on that priesthood for continued treatments, in which the end result is that they are stripped of all their assets, before they die. So the healthcare system is the commissary on the plantation, and the inmates can never take what they earn outside, it was only make believe.

The biggest reason for bankruptcy in the US is medical debt. ;-)

