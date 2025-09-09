Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
7h

Blessings and appreciation for your ongoing work. Also to those in the comments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
3hEdited

The "vaccine" religion has murdered more people than all historical 'holy' wars combined.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture