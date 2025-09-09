The cover photo: Dr. Mike Yeadon, and a symbolic photo of Allen, a university professor from the USA who wishes to remain anonymous. He, too, has already enriched this Substack with numerous valuable insights.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3377

I cannot recommend this highly enough.

It’s an article containing such important information that I recommend downloading a copy.

Armed with this, only an argumentative person could actually read it and not become pensive.

It contains sufficient information, mostly from government itself, to utterly condemn the fraudulent, unnecessary, ineffective and injurious practise that is vaccination.

It’s interesting to note that you can evaluate what happened over many decades without even knowing about controversies such as whether or not viruses are a thing. They’re not, but you don’t even need to go there in order to know that we’ve been subjected to a crime of monumental proportions.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

The Greatest Health Revolution

Charting the Real Reasons Infectious Diseases Faded into History

Roman Bystrianyk

Sep 09, 2025

https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-greatest-health-revolution

( … )

United States Mortality Data (1900–1965): A Story Told in Trends

While this essential data is not prominently displayed, it can be accessed through some research. For example, by utilizing historical United States Vital Statistics data, we can construct a mortality chart tracking deaths from diseases like scarlet fever, whooping cough, measles, diphtheria, and typhoid over a significant period: 1900 to 1965.

The story this chart tells is nothing short of revolutionary. What was immediately shocking—and what completely dumfounded me nearly 30 years ago—was the revelation that the measles death rate had already fallen by a staggering 98% before the introduction of the first vaccine in 1963. Like most people, I had assumed that measles mortality would be high right up until the vaccine's arrival, after which it would drop precipitously. But that is not what the data revealed; it was the complete opposite of what I, and nearly everyone else who saw this chart for the first time, expected.

Another critical observation is that the mortality rate from whooping cough had already declined by an astonishing 95% by the time its vaccine was introduced in 1948. Once again, this reality contradicted my initial assumption that deaths would have remained high until the vaccine's arrival. Instead, as with measles, the vast majority of the decline occurred long before widespread vaccination.

Furthermore, the data reveal an even more compelling point: two other diseases noted on the chart, scarlet fever and typhoid, declined to near-zero levels in the absence of any vaccine at all.

The advent of antibiotics, such as the mass production of penicillin in 1944 and streptomycin in 1947, occurred well after the overwhelming majority of the decline in mortality had already taken place. This timeline powerfully reinforces the conclusion that factors other than modern medicine were the primary drivers of this trend. This view is strongly supported by a seminal study published in Pediatrics in December 2000, which concluded:

“...nearly 90% of the decline in infectious disease mortality among US children occurred [from 1900] before 1940, when few antibiotics or vaccines were available.”[9]

England and Wales Mortality Data (1838-1978): An Even More Dramatic Decline

The evidence from the United States is compelling, but the story becomes even more definitive when we look across the Atlantic. Unlike the United States, England and Wales began gathering data 62 years earlier, in 1838.

By synthesizing data from the Office of National Statistics and other historical sources, we can construct a comprehensive mortality chart that tracks death rates from major infectious diseases—scarlet fever, whooping cough, measles, diphtheria, and smallpox—over a sweeping 140-year period: from 1838 to 1978.

( … )

Full article :

https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-greatest-health-revolution

Allen, September 4, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-152318721

Allen

If people/parents knew what was in those poisonous injections passed off as medicine they would never allow a physician/nurse to inject such poisons into their child.

If people knew even an iota of the history of vaccination and the extraordinary mythologies (propaganda) that accompany this product they would understand the depth of the deception.

There has never been a product of any kind so filled with historical misinformation, purposeful deception and outright fraud. The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.

From their inception to today's mRNA monstrosities vaccines have done nothing but cause massive and systemic harm to the human biological system.

Vaccination is and has always been a racketeering operation.

Florida's autism rate set to plummet

There will be nowhere to hide if vaccine mandates are eliminated

J.B. Handley

Sep 03, 2025

( … )

Unvaccinated kids are…much healthier, according to SEVEN studies that have been published in the scientific literature. Anyone in the scientific community knows that getting a study published that portrays vaccines in a negative light is nearly impossible, which means these studies likely represent a tip of the iceberg.

The first study that compared children who had received a vaccine with children that hadn’t was published in 2000. Although autism wasn’t something the study considered, it was still revealing. Titled “Effects of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis or Tetanus Vaccination on Allergies and Allergy-Related Respiratory Symptoms among Children and Adolescents in the United States,” this study from the UCLA school of public health did look specifically at the DTP vaccine to see if it might be responsible for allergies and allergy-related symptoms, such as asthma. Looking at more than thirteen thousand children, the study found that:

DTP or tetanus vaccination in US children is associated with lifetime history of asthma or other allergies and allergy-related symptoms. . . . Assuming that the estimated vaccination effect is unbiased, 50% of diagnosed asthma cases (2.93 million) in US children and adolescents would be prevented if the DTP or tetanus vaccination was not administered.

So the first study to ever compare a group that received a vaccine with a group that didn’t found a dramatic difference in rates of asthma and allergies among the vaccinated group, so much so that they thought not getting the DTP vaccine might reduce cases of asthma by 50 percent! Note that many children with autism suffer from what are known as comorbid conditions, such as asthma, allergies, and other autoimmune conditions.

In 2008 in the second study ever looking at a group of children who didn’t receive a vaccine, public health researchers Carolyn Gallagher and Melody Goodman from SUNY Stony Brook looked at the possible relationship between the hepatitis B vaccine and special education.Were children who received the full series of hepatitis B vaccines (three separate vaccines, the first one often given on day one of life) more likely to end up in special education classes than children who didn’t receive any hepatitis B vaccines? The study, “Hepatitis B Triple Series Vaccine and Developmental Disability in US Children Aged 1–9 Years,” was published in the journal Toxicological and Environmental Chemistry, and the results were pretty clear: The full series of hepatitis B led to a ninefold greater likelihood of receiving special education ( … ).

Full article :

https://jbhandley.substack.com/p/floridas-autism-rate-set-to-plummet

Prof. Denis Rancourt, August 10, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146993065

Denis Rancourt

Examining correlations between vaccination delivery and chronic diseases...

Difficult to do... NCVIA enacted in 1986... See, for example, such data:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1102598/vaccination-rates-among-one-year-olds/

A fragment from the statistical data linked above :

Global vaccination rates among one-year-olds regarding selected vaccines* from 1980 to 2021 :

VIDEO :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18g24RjRKRBBBqiuz9nXq-8MJyx7BwS-O/view

Here’s a beginning moment on medical propaganda. The comments under the film on YouTube also seem interesting :

The Big Secret - Full Medical Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QGPxlx0oOY&t=4s

larsetom1, September 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@larsetom1/note/c-153061092

larsetom1

Look, it is clear now that allopathy is a criminal enterprise. ( … ).

Afterword :

by Ollie

Ollie, August 3, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-timeline-to-the-carefully-planned/comment/141761593

Ollie

If "vaccines" actually did what they advertise, they wouldn't need a 'liability shield'.

