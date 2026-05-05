Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4951

Sasha Latypova in conversation with Jerm Warfare (for U.K. Column).

Key insight is that the origins of the desire to inject us with tiny amounts of proteins, covering most food groups is the 1913 Nobel Prize winner, Dr Charles Richet’s discovery of the phenomenon of systemic sensitisation. When presented with ordinary food, some people thus injected will react badly and others won’t. Even those latter people however may develop chronic illnesses arising from the self defence system reacting as if it had been invaded or something has gone wrong inside.

It doesn’t get much more diabolical to intentionally render innocent babies and children unable to tolerate their normal foodstuffs.

I add my usual additional information that there’s absolutely no basis to the concept of vaccination. I refer people to my article summarising the foundational lies (that viruses exist and cause diseases and that these are contagious) underlying vaccines. If a person realises that they have been lied to, they understand immediately that ALL vaccines are a false prospectus.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Virus lie + Contagion lie = Vaccine lie

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

Dr Mike Yeadon

May 08, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/drmikeyeadon/p/virus-lie-contagion-lie-vaccine-lie

&

Jerm Warfare interview for UK Column: Discussing the causes of chronic disease epidemic.

Sasha Latypova

May 04, 2026

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/jerm-warfare-interview-for-uk-column

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4890

A 37 min talk by Sasha Latypova provides irrefutable proof that vaccination is intentionally causing chronic illness.

Charles Richet’s Nobel Prize for discovering & characterising anaphylaxis is the key.

Add tiny amounts of foodstuff derived proteins to vaccines and that’s all they need to do. Repeated injections of this nature is Russian Roulette. Eventually most kids get injured in one or several ways.

You must understand this and repeatedly share it. Please.

It’s not complicated. If you politely challenge any doctor about this, they will collapse like a punctured balloon. I doubt many know how it’s injuring kids, but they mostly know.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

How to Reliably Cause Cancer in Mice, or What Really Drives the Chronic Disease Epidemic?

Recording of my talk from the Health and Wellness Summit in Rochester, NY, 2026.

Sasha Latypova

Apr 20, 2026

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-reliably-cause-cancer-in-mice

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-246589245

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-250867275

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

This from Sasha Latypova is deeply shocking if you haven’t heard it before.

It’s as if the challenge was “How can we render children allergic / intolerant to every major food group?”

Linked :

Sense Receptor, April 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@sensereceptor/note/c-250864441

Sense Receptor

@sensereceptor

Pharma industry insider explains how “vaccines” cause food allergies and how this has been known since 1913, when Charles Richet won a Nobel Prize for discovering the phenomenon.

“[When injected,] food... becomes poisonous... [it’s] very, very, insidious.”

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to Rumble on April 28, 2026.

---------------Partial transcription of clip----------------

“But what he [Charles Richet] discovered is he discovered the effect of anaphylaxis. His Nobel Prize acceptance speech is on the Nobel Prize website. And I advise everyone to read it. It will open your eyes. In this speech he says that anaphylaxis is basically unpredictable reaction. So some percentage of the population will develop it based on two times exposure to the same biological toxin, but the same substance.

“He initially started with biological toxins like jellyfish toxin, but quickly realized that the same exact reaction can happen with any protein directly injected into the bloodstream, no matter how benign. So he ultimately started using milk, egg, cereal, albumins, you know, nothing particularly difficult to obtain.

“And so he demonstrated that these ‘benign substances,’ generally regarded as safe by the FDA to inject are actually— can be potentially deadly or lifelong disabling. So it’s not just that the anaphylaxis can be deadly because it’s a severe shock, but there is a continuum of reaction that develops from mild rash to severe shock.

“For example, somebody develops mild rash, meaning they are now anaphylactized or allergic to this substance, even minute exposure to that substance, such as through food now— so first injection, and then, if you develop that reaction, you are going to be very, very, very sensitive. So food consumption of the same thing or will now be producing allergies.

“So now we have, for example, a peanut allergy or gluten allergy or shellfish allergy. These are all coming from anaphylactic reactions because albumin cereals are in vaccines. The fish gelatin is in vaccines, other gelatin, other bovine products like casein, various types of yeast, gluten, nut oils, you name it. Egg, because of the chicken, you know, they would grow them in chicken eggs.

“All of this gamut of food, normal food, now becomes poisonous to those people and very, very, insidious. Because in a lot of cases, in the majority of cases, it’s a kind of mild thing, but it’s undiagnosed for decades. You develop eventually an autoimmune condition.

“So again, this is a perfect way to have a very, very delayed reaction. So you can deny it, of course, and then blame all sorts of things. But then it develops into a disabling autoimmune condition.

“So, for example, lupus, RA, psoriatic arthritis. They all start from these allergies, which are kind of subclinical or not well understood. But the damage has been done over decades.”

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4951

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4953

Strongly recommend you listen to this. It’s short. The endgame is millions in “the truth community” gobbling down pharmaceutical drugs. The scam is so obvious to see that I shake my head at the gullibility of otherwise sharp people.

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Afterword

A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, May 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-dc7/comment/254066544

Allen

Vaccination is like a spell. Only after it dissolves do you see the true madness. To take a young, healthy baby into your hands, and plunge a needle bearing a toxic medley into its flesh, is an act of extraordinary barbarism.

Vaccines are legal poisons repeatedly injected into babies, children, and adults who do not know enough about them to give informed consent. Once you learn what’s in them you will never take another vaccine ever again nor allow them to be given to your children.

If we take all the greed and financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will be dropped like a hot potato. There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is however a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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