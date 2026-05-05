Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
8h

Vaccination is like a spell. Only after it dissolves do you see the true madness. To take a young, healthy baby into your hands, and plunge a needle bearing a toxic medley into its flesh, is an act of extraordinary barbarism.

Vaccines are legal poisons repeatedly injected into babies, children, and adults who do not know enough about them to give informed consent. Once you learn what's in them you will never take another vaccine ever again nor allow them to be given to your children.

If we take all the greed and financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will be dropped like a hot potato. There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is however a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.

Reply
Share
Rider's avatar
Rider
2h

I watched the entire interview by Jerm Warefare of Sasha Latypova. I've read and watched a lot over the last 5+ years, but her discussion is the very best. Sasha Latypova is a genius: her deep and wide understanding, documented explanations, and surprising exposes. (It used to be 'astonishing exposes' but nothing astonishes me anymore.) Many thanks and I will try to think of people I can send this too.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture