Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 11, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3389

If like me you’d never thought about many allegedly infectious diseases for which there is no alleged vaccine, it’s thought provoking to have it pointed out that you’re not frightened of these diseases. There’s a reason for that. It’s because there’s no “vaccine”.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3384

I’d never given this any thought, that all manner of diseases, allegedly infectious, have gone away despite there not having been a vaccine against it, yet we’re not scared of it because we’ve not been told to be scared of it.

It’s the diseases, also allegedly infectious in nature, for which there’s a “vaccine” that we’re taught to fear.

I have learned enough to realise that lesions on the skin are often not subject to formal differential diagnosis and so the diagnosis is rarely useful.

Diseases can be made to seemingly go away by changing the guidance to doctors eg instead of saying “polio”, you’re to say “flaccid paralysis”.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, forwarded from : Millions_United. September 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3385

https://t.me/Millions_United/9183

Fear is the propaganda used to sell vaccines.

We are NOT vaccinated against:

Acinetobacter

African sleeping sickness (African trypanosomiasis) Trypanosoma brucei

AIDS

Amebiasis

Ascariasis

Aspergillosis

Astrovirus infection

Babesiosis

Bacillus cereus infection

Bacterial pneumonia (multiple bacteria)

Bolivian hemorrhagic fever Machupo virus

Botulism

Brazilian hemorrhagic fever

Brucellosis

Bubonic plague

Burkholderia infection

Calicivirus infection (Norovirus and Sapovirus)

Campylobacteriosis

Candidiasis (Moniliasis; Thrush) usually Candida albicans and other Staphylococcus

Chagas Disease (American trypanosomiasis) Trypanosoma cruzi

Chancroid Haemophilus ducreyi

Chikungunya Alphavirus

Chlamydia Chlamydia trachomatis

Chlamydophila pneumoniae infection (Taiwan acute respiratory agent or TWAR) Chlamydophila pneumoniae

Cholera Vibrio cholerae

Colorado tick fever virus (CTFV)

Common cold (Acute viral rhinopharyngitis; Acute coryza) usually rhinoviruses and "CORONAVIRUSES"

Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) PRNP

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF)

Cysticercosis Taenia solium

Cytomegalovirus infection

Cytomegalovirus

Plus the 1000's of other infectious diseases that begin with the letters D-Z. There are literally THOUSANDS.

Take Leprosy for instance.

The reason you don't fear leprosy is that there isn't a vaccine for it.

Wondering how many parents walk around daily concerned about their child contracting leprosy? It still exists - by the thousands in various parts of the world. The United States has roughly 200 cases every year. Did you know that? I didn't until I looked it up.

Don't you think it's weird that there was hysteria over 140 measles cases (where no one died or was permanently harmed) and you hear exactly ZERO about 200 cases of leprosy? Everyone knows when there is a measles outbreak. It's all over the local news here that there are THREE cases of chicken pox in LA (ahem, in vaccinated kids *sips tea*).

How do we not hear about these cases of leprosy? Why aren't you walking around concerned about leprosy every day? Why aren't you concerned about someone from another country bringing leprosy into Australia or the US and somehow exposing all of our most vulnerable to this illness?

I'll tell you why.

Because there's no vaccine for leprosy.

You are afraid of what we vaccinate for because these illnesses are hyped up all of the time. It's propaganda. You are told what to fear, so they can then sell you an alleged solution.

Measles and others is a concern for you because you are told that it should be. But you don't walk around fearing leprosy. Your children haven't contracted it either.

Funny how that all works, isn't it?

The only diseases we fear are the ones that a vaccine has been developed and marketed for. We never feared measles and mumps in the early 20th century... Because it’s what the media tells us to do.

Grant P, September 11, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3389?comment=202247

As a farmer I realized this some time ago. Zoetis developed a Pestivirus vaccine, from then on Pestivirus was spoken of by the vet at every seminar and everyone was testing and doing management plans ie vaxxing for life. Seemed to coincidental to me. Good prep for covid.

Rob D, September 12, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-929/comment/155166739

Rob D

The Rumble Strip

Brilliant information! I will remember Dr Yeadon's insight moving forward: The only diseases we fear, are those that a "vaccine" has not been created for. I hadn't ever thought about that! Incredible truth. Like I've been saying for awhile now... prior to "covid" ALL of us ("left", "right", etc) worked and played with one another to one extent or another and, to my knowledge, none of us were scared that at any minute we were going to "catch" some scary disease from one of our mates that weren't "up-to-date" with the latest round of "vaccines".

Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study :

…………………………………………………………………………………………

SHOCK STUDY: Routine Vaccine Schedule Increased Chronic Disease in Children

Updated 3:15 PM EDT, Tue September 9, 2025

By Jefferey Jaxen

( … )

Today in Washington D.C., Senator Ron Johnson held a Senate Subcommittee hearing to investigate how corrupt science shapes vaccine policy. At the hearing, ICAN lead counsel Aaron Siri, Esq. revealed the results of an unpublished study from Michigan’s Henry Ford Health System.

The study was done by infectious disease doctor Marcus Zervos, MD and titled, Impact of Childhood Vaccination and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.

Notably, the study found the following:

-Brain Dysfunction: 8 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-Diabetes: 42 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-ADHD: 262 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-Behavioral Disability: 165 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-Learning Disability: 65 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-Intellectual Disability: 5 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-Tics: 46 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

-Other Psychological Disability 9 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

To put things in perspective, the study stated that those who received one or more vaccinations had:

-4.29 times the rate of asthma

-3.03 times the rate of atopic disease

-5.96 times the rate of autoimmune disease

-5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders which included 4.47 times the rate of speech disorder and 3.28 times the rate of developmental delay

The authors state:

A statistically significant association was found between vaccination and the incidence of asthma, atopic and autoimmune disease, and mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders including developmental delay and speech disorder.

A graph from the study showing the 10-year chronic disease-free survival by caccine exposure tells the story of a dramatic decrease in the vaccinated group.

( …)

Meanwhile, the reasons and circumstances surrounding why the study, which was completed in 2020, hasn’t seen the light of day until now is told here:

www.aninconvenientstudy.com

Full article :

https://thehighwire.com/editorial/shock-study-routine-vaccine-schedule-increased-chronic-disease-in-children/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-148546253

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Sarah. I’m also now among the “crazies” who realise that there’s literally no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus.

Furthermore, the claim that illnesses misattributed to viruses are contagious is flat wrong. Symptomatic transmission (aka contagion) has never been demonstrated.

In this context, what in the world do thoughtful people believe “vaccines” are about?

It’s well worth knowing that legal scholar Katherine Watt has examined more than a century’s worth of US Federal regulations relating to complex biological product regulation to reach the horrifying conclusion that vaccines have never been regulated.

For what purpose was this grand deception installed?

I think it’s for a combination of fear-based control of behaviour of the bulk of humans and then, via hollow needles, to bypass all our defences against foreign substances by injecting them into our bodies, more notably, the bodies of our babies and children, bringing about suffering, inferior health and shorter lives.

If there’s a competing idea, I’m open to it.

Linked :

https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/not-isolated-herpes-dulbeccos-eagle

Katherine Watt, a comment on Dr. Yeadon's above statement. August 25, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews/note/c-148914806

Katherine Watt

Bailiwick News

I’ve come to think of vaccination as a psychological+physical port, analogous to the physical port installed and used to maintain access to a patient’s veins for introduction of fluid medications, or an intravenous line for administration of fluid nutrients and medications.

I don’t know how the original perpetrators such as Jenner, Pasteur and Koch knew that their efforts to install the ports — instill and maintain the deceptions — would be successful for so long.

I think what they and their backers wanted, more than any specific formulation of toxic biological or biochemical matter in any given bottle or pre-filled syringe at any given time, was to open up the willingness of the targets to accept the flow of such matter over time.

They wanted and their present-day colleagues still want to make sure that that willingness did not/does not wane or disappear: to facilitate the repetition or routinization inherent to vaccine schedules, and updates to vaccine schedules.

As Mike says, the toxicity can be dialed up or down at any time, in any campaign, through the variable physical contents of vials and syringes, to render the underlying deceptions more difficult for the targets to see and therefore more difficult for the targets to protect themselves against.

The primary targets were and are babies, children and expectant mothers — starting the poisoning-by-vaccines at the beginning of each life, the better to obscure causation of subsequent biological malfunctions by attributing them to exposure to other environmental toxins or inherited disorders.

The perpetrators weaponize the divinely-ordained, natural and morally sound love that parents bear for their children and the natural desire to protect children from harm, by projecting the illusion of contagious disease threats and portraying poisons as offering protection from those threats.

False communicable disease threat indoctrination programs, and product research, development, liability indemnification, approval, procurement and use programs
Part 4 of series
Katherine Watt
Aug 28, 2025

Part 4 of series

Katherine Watt

Aug 28, 2025

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/false-communicable-disease-threat

AJR, September 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@ajr1338063/note/c-154147672

AJR

I’m now throughly convinced our entire government entity is a racketeering organization!

Think about why, America is $38 trillion dollars in debt, excluding unfunded liabilities?

The scare-tactics = vaccine injections was the easiest to profit from, which is exactly why today, life expectancy in America has gone down.

Aside from this, America spends the most per capita than any other country on earth yet we have the highest illness rates worldwide, the lowest overall IQ rate, proficiency rate among the western world countries! Why? Pillaging! Enrichment off the backs of hard working Americans and on and on this money-go-round continues enriching “those who have from those who haven’t.”

From Big-Pharma to organized crime to labor unions right on up to the Presidency and everyone in between!

Covid and or lack thereof proved without a doubt, how corrupt our corrupted government truly is!

They’ve gotten away with literally murdering 600K, yes 600 THOUSAND Americans, more than 17 MILLION PEOPLE WORLDWIDE, from the mRNA-Bioweapon alone!

And BILLIONS of countless others who’ve suffered permanent debilitating injuries as well worldwide! And all of a sudden our beloved President, who authorized this “DoD-OWS” weapons of mass destruction attack against humanity, wants to know why Pfizer lied? AYKM?

Most people knew 3 years ago what was happening and now, we’re supposed to believe our President didn’t know? Really?

Talk about being gaslighted? Talk about deliberate ignorance about the greatest attack against humanity during peacetime? Yup covid or what ever they want us to believe was unleashed on the world was responsible for the greatest transfer of wealth as well as deaths worldwide!

Ask yourself this, “how have we the people, ever benefited from our government?” How?

Talk about, in your face, blatantly lying, blatantly gaslighting and blatantly pillaging however much money, whenever possible?

Welcome to America! Soon to be the United States of “Surveillance” via Technocratic” control over we the people’s every waking moments!

God Help Us All!

AJR

Afterword

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

Dr. Vernon Coleman, September 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-154349794

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

In 2020 I repeatedly said that umpteen thousands of old people were murdered in care homes and hospitals

Now it’s worse.

Kill shots are standard.

DNR notices are slapped on patients without their knowledge.

And euthanasia is being introduced globally.

"Comparing lawyers to doctors. Lawyers only rob you. Doctors rob you and kill you."

"You've got a very serious case of fascistitis.”

