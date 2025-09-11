Fraud Prevention Hotline

Rogier van Vlissingen
I date from 1951. My father was a psychiatrist who practiced de facto as a Jungian psychotherapist, doing "talk therapy only." He did so ahead of the wave of psychopharmaca, and always saw them to be a scam. His only use for his prescription pad was to write us kids exemptions from school vaccinations, as he figured that the concept made no sense. He also had a group of other physicians around him, a pediatrician, a GP, a child psychiatrist, and a few others, who were periodically talking about Big Pharma corruption.

Interestingly, I asked him at around age eight or so, How come the vaccinated children were sick all the time? Many of the more religious vaccinees were doctors´ children, who were convinced of the propaganda then. Still, I knew it then. It was readily observable. Today, thanks to the work of Paul Thomas and numerous others, we have objective proof in hand; however, I was aware of it through observation as early as 1959.

Robert Townshend
In Australian Catholic schools of the 1950s especially, Pasteur was treated as a quasi-saint. Maybe he was considered "our guy" in a majority anglo-protestant society. Certainly, it took me time to adjust to the real Pasteur and realise that the putrid arm sores we received as marks of virtue-meeting-science were just...putrid arm sores!

By contrast, there was always something a touch comical about Florence Nightingale, starting with her very name. She was a symbol of achievement through maiden fussiness.

Only one of those two characters was a true scientist...but it was not the one we were told.

