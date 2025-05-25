Dr. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Toby Rogers

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2881

This is a tour de force larticle by Toby Rogers. I’m grateful to him for having pulled all the studies pertaining to the question of causation of autism in children, which has grown from below awareness in 1970 to 1:31 now (California).

Once you realise that pretty much everything that is at least moderately important & told to everyone is a lie ( that is, not true ) and often an inversion (an intervention claimed as beneficial is actually harmful) and furthermore consider what are the most likely candidates for probable causative factors, it’s not difficult to alight upon vaccines.

Once you are courageous enough to put them in the frame, lo and behold, you stumble over six studies that indeed show striking & very strong correlation with autism diagnoses.

And of course, most of us here know that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus. Most alleged vaccines are directed to these non existent viral pathogens. We conclusively tie together the dark deception that is the entire vaccine industry (the sole product field of the pharmaceutical industry that you may not question, let alone criticise, remember) and the dark deception that is the huge mass of “distraction studies”, claiming no link between vaccines and autism (and of course numerous other chronic illnesses).

I am very confident that not administering vaccines to your baby will greatly reduce the odds of them developing one or more of a set of serious, chronic illnesses, or even dying. There are no downsides other than requiring you as parents to be pleasantly resolute about this.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/mapping-the-entire-field-of-autism

Toby Rogers, May 21, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@tobyrogers/note/c-119095056

Toby Rogers

This is the first article to map the more than 850 studies on autism causation in the U.S. I hope you will read it and share it widely with others.

Toby Rogers, May 22, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@tobyrogers/note/c-119311471?

Toby Rogers

I'm struck by the fact that the fruitless multibillion dollar search for the "gene(s) for autism" is designed to make autism monetizable. If autism is genetic then Big Pharma can sell trillions of dollars of gene therapy. But autism isn't genetic, it’s the result of acute toxic exposures. So nothing is ever done to stop the autism epidemic because that would reduce corporate profits.

……………………………………………

Mapping the entire field of autism causation studies in one article

When one looks at the big picture, the answer becomes clear

Toby Rogers

May 22, 2025

( … )

I. INTRODUCTION

It seems to me that the proper way to understand the autism epidemic is to read everything that has been written on autism causation, throw out any studies that are characterized by a financial conflict of interest or fatally flawed study design, and see what patterns emerge from the papers that are left. During my doctoral thesis I reviewed about 80 of the top studies in autism epidemiology and toxicology. That was groundbreaking at the time because the vast majority of mainstream scholars don’t have the courage to discuss any papers that threaten the profits of powerful industries.

As I’ve continued to work in this space over the last six years I now realize that there are over 800 autism causation studies in the English language focused on the U.S. It’s daunting to think about trying to wrap one’s head around a field that large. So most public health officials just grab a favorite study here or there to justify their biases and that is exactly the wrong way to approach this topic. There has to be a better way of working through the available knowledge on this issue.

Now I believe that I’ve figured out how to map the entire field of autism causation studies (about 850 papers in all) in one article. If you sat down to read each article individually, it would likely take you several years. But as I will show below, you don’t necessarily have to do that. There is a way to move through all of the literature at a meta level that I believe leads to the right answer and a viable plan for how to stop the autism epidemic.

Let’s start with a quick introduction and then get into the different types of studies.

In the early 1980s, vaccines were so harmful that vaccine manufacturers routinely lost in court. They lobbied the U.S. Congress to pass the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to give themselves liability protection. And they pinky-swore to make vaccines safer but there was no legal mechanism in the bill to enforce that promise so they never did.

Pharmaceutical companies proceeded to add as many vaccines as possible to the schedule. Prior to 1986, there were 3 routine vaccines totaling 7 injections. Today the CDC’s Maternal and Child & Adolescent vaccine schedules include 19 vaccines requiring 76 injections with 94 total doses of antigen (I’m actually less worried about the antigens than the other ingredients in the shots).

( … )

Full article :

https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/mapping-the-entire-field-of-autism

Mike Yeadon, May 23, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2884

This is an interesting use of what’s called AI, applied to a written Substack article written by Toby Rogers. The person who fed the article into the AI program is my friend, Joel Smalley.

If your preferred means of receiving complex information is by listening to podcasts, this simulated exchange between a virtual host and a presenter, not the author, but persuaded by its stance.

It’s worth 20 minutes of many people’s time, imo.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Mapping the entire field of autism causation studies in one article

By Toby Rogers

Joel Smalley and Toby Rogers

May 23, 2025

https://metatron.substack.com/p/mapping-the-entire-field-of-autism

Carrie Cariello, October 8, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@carriecariello/note/c-71833248

Carrie Cariello

This is Miles.

He has autism.

He is twenty-seven.

After two interviews, Miles got a job bagging groceries at our local store.

He was anxious about making sure he put each item in the bag fast enough.

His mom bought a bunch of different items. Bread, eggs, cleaning products.

Standing at the kitchen counter, they practiced. She slid things to him and he placed them in bags.

In life with autism, there are no accidents. There are no shortcuts.

It is work and practice and planning and determination.

Please join me in congratulating Miles. The world awaits.

And a shout out to all the businesses who give kids like ours a chance to shine.

To watch the video, please click on the link :

https://substack.com/@carriecariello/note/c-71833248

Toby Rogers replies, April 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@tobyrogers/note/c-112364194

Toby Rogers

Most autism cases are caused by acute exposures to toxic chemicals — mostly vaccines with smaller contributions from about 10 other toxicants.

When we say "autism is preventable" we mean "keep toxic chemicals out of kids bodies."

The people who get the vapors when we say "autism is preventable" are saying "keep putting toxic chemicals in kids' bodies so that we don't have to examine our culpability in the epidemic."

California police run onto a busy freeway to save an autistic boy who was just feet away from speeding cars.

The incident happened when a non-verbal 11-year-old autistic boy went missing in San Diego.

Published in Telegram on April 30, 2025 :

Source : https://t.me/leaklive/25356

The orchestrated autism cover-up from 25 years ago continues today. It’s time the truth is revealed.

June 6, 2025

CHD will expose what happened behind closed doors at the secret Simpsonwood meeting in June of 2000, where CDC, FDA, WHO and pharma officials reviewed explosive data linking vaccines with autism and neurological damage… and then buried it.

Tune in to uncover the shocking truths from leaked transcripts and learn how this clandestine summit still impacts the autism crisis.

Source : https://childrenshealthdefense.org/simpsonwood-2025/

Autism, Vaccines and Coverups - Michael & The Vaccine Dissident | Dr. Andy Wakefield

The truth about the MMR Vax

KNOWLES: “Does this vaccine cause autism?”

WAKEFIELD: “...there is a very strong indication that it causes autism.”

Source / full time video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QC11ILbFgqg

All "vaccines" are only harmful

by Suavek

In the 1970s, one in 10,000 children was affected by autism. Today, in 2025, it's one in 36. At least a superficial explanation of the harmful effects of all "vaccines" can be helpful, even if people don't initially understand this and think our information is a bit crazy. In the future, they will be confronted with the truth more often, and based on the information provided beforehand, they will grasp the impending danger all the more quickly. It's important to know that it's not true that "vaccines" do more harm than good, because they do no good at all. Study results claiming otherwise are all either fake or have serious flaws. Anything that doesn't fit the pharmaceutical industry's business model isn't even tested. All "vaccines" are only harmful because both the technology used and the scientific theories behind them are wrong. Another problem is the concealment of "vaccine" harm through the invention of many new diseases like ADHD and similar ones, and generally through the misclassification of diseases.

