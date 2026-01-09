Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 8, 2026 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

The article title is both provocative and accurate.

For optimum health, stay away from medical staff who operate within the highly controlled system called medicine.

Two things. It’s often said “Show me the incentives & I will show you the results”. Also, POSIWID: the purpose of a system is what it does.

Twist & turn all you want. The above statements maps horribly well onto our Western “healthcare” system. I no longer think of health in this setting. The word “healthcare” has been corrupted. It no more refers to a healthy baby & child than does “sustainable” refers to being around for a long time.

Linked :

See Baby, Shoot Baby, Bill! or The Business Model of Pediatrics.

Analysis of Payment Streams, Revenue Mechanics, and Incentive Structures.

Sasha Latypova

Jan 08, 2026

The nurses proceed to push the shots on newborns. When confronted with any information that contradicts the “see baby shoot baby” protocol, they affect ignorance, roll their eyes or, alternatively, affect a “preference” for the American Academy of Pediatrics “recommendations”. NO, they are not stupid! And they are not unaware of science or safety (they see the damage first hand). They simply don’t care about science, or your dead and disabled children because they are not paid to care, they are paid to do the opposite. Literally. Behold how this works.

Full article :

Editor’s note: Dr. Yeadon’s comment referred to a short but very insightful fragment of the article. Here are a couple of other quotes :

It has been previously reported by various sources that an average pediatrics practice cannot stay in business without poisoning children with full CDC’s schedule of injections.

An average pediatric practice obtains approximately 25% of the total annal revenue from direct vaccine reimbursement or administration fees. However, the impact on the profit from vaccine revenues is much greater than 25%. This is because numerous “incentive” schemes exist, incentivizing extremely high % of “vaccine coverage”, and pay “bump-ups” or premium rates on the entire billing of the pediatric practice which achieves these coverage rates. Other schemes (e.g. “combo 10”) offer bonus payments for vaccinating every child with all CDC schedule AND an annual flu shot. The HHS pays grants directly to local health departments to run vaccination clinics and push more vaccination coverage. In total, depending on the mix of the practice (Medicaid vs private insurance), the annual payment per physician can amount to $75,000-$250,000 per physician. An average pediatric practice simply CANNOT stay in business without “pay-to-vax” schemes.

For private pediatric practices, where the majority of American children obtain primary care, vaccination is not merely a clinical service but a dominant business unit that accounts for at least ~25% of total gross revenue (that’s the minimum of what the pro-vax, mainstream sources admit to).

There is an entire industry of business consultants that teach pediatricians how to make profit by vaccinating. Here is one source explaining how to increase profits in pediatrics via vaccines.

The flow of federal vaccines is restricted to specific populations (poor, indigenous). This separated flow also makes it easier to target those populations for eugenics - e.g., shipping more toxic lots, forcing more vaccinations via incentives, etc.

[ Editor’s Note: In her article, Sasha Latypova demonstrates that financial incentives render the purported billing practices of doctors a blatant lie: At first glance, they appear to earn nothing in some areas, making it seem as if they are pushing for vaccinations “out of pure scientific conviction.” However, only a close examination of the complex billing system reveals the concealed reality. ]

Cathleen Manny, January 9, 2026 :

Cathleen Manny

Everyone needs to learn how to say NO. Yes, it can be awkward. Yes, many folks aren’t used to sticking up for themselves. Yes, they can be, and feel, intimidated. We must get over this sheepishness. It’s the only way to avoid being doomed.

inge jarl clausen, January 9, 2026 :

inge jarl clausen

inge-jarl ’s Newsletter

If we talk about dangerous humans, it’s humans/traditions/organisations with a dualistic-reductionistic reality orientation - a fragmented, traumatic, brutal worldview.

Linked :

Allen, December 24, 2025 :

Allen

Here in the Homeland (aka USSA) just in time for the holiday season Big Pharma and its Merry Band of Media Minions has unleashed its 2025 Measles Madness™ terror campaign upon the American public.

In order to drive everyone into their doctors’ office for another dose of venomous vaccination a proper panic is necessary and the obedient stenographers oblige as countless stories of measles end times ravaging the planet are being rammed down the throats of unsuspecting parents and children.

Lions and tigers and bears! Oh my! Cases and cases and cases! Oh my!

Never an industry to allow facts to get in the way of a proper hysteria-based marketing campaign, pharma propagandists and doctrinaire doctors conceal the fact that mortality for measles (a mysterious and oft misdiagnosed condition in the first place) was down almost 100% BEFORE measles vaccines were ever developed and released.

Not only do the media, health bureaucrats and politicians studiously cover-up this forgotten history they purposefully use the most despicable methods of fear-mongering to create the perception that there is a nationwide “measles outbreak” with impending doom just around the corner unless we all immediately and dutifully roll up our sleeves and get an MMR injection.

As easy as it is to summon cases from dodgy diagnoses and the PCR netherworld (certainly the covid case-demic drove this point home) declaring an “outbreak” is even easier than you think- you just say it’s so!

The moral to the story is a recurring theme and the patterns of the story repeat. Any time the pharma apparatus tries to sell fear in order to sell a product you can bet it’s not in your best interest to buy either.

epimetheus, December 24, 2025 :

epimetheus

I went to Vienna, Austria, in November and I cannot tell you if it was just me noticing massive bouts of pro-vaxx agit-prop on billboards everywhere (I found it actually more absurd and worse than during the Covid shitshow) soliciting people to get another shot, esp. as those who were peddling this snake oil weren’t MDs but celebrities, politicos™, and the like.

Weirder still, even for Viennese standards, was the billboard advertising people to get in touch with cremation services ahead of time in a crowded subway station.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 9, 2025 :

In this article is all the evidence you could ever need to show someone that vaccination is a net harm to the people given them, exemplified in a focus on children.

Sharing this does not mean I endorse everything said in the movie (there’s a 18 minute version as well as the full length version). But on this specific message, DO NOT SUBJECT YOUR CHILDREN TO THESE INJECTIONS, we stand together.

Best wishes,

Miked :

The Best Vaccine Documentary Ever Made

And a very inconvenient study.

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dec 09, 2025

Last week I posted my Vaccine Crash Course—a concise overview for people who don’t have the time (or the interest) to wade through the avalanche of issues surrounding vaccines. Pound for pound, I think it’s the strongest case against vaccination that you’ll find anywhere.

This week, I want to switch gears and share something for those who do want to go deeper: a fantastic new documentary released this year called An Inconvenient Study, produced by ICAN and Del Bigtree.

Full article / with a great video :

Dr. Wojak, M.D., December 5, 2025 :

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

“Why does a product need immunity if it doesn’t cause harm?”

Suzanne Kerr, December 21, 2025 :

Suzanne Kerr

I have seen a lot of death in the last five years. Many people I know are struggling with catastrophic diseases. Interestingly, the docs in my area in PA are still pushing this poison!

Before my retirement from the teaching profession, the incidence of Autism spectrum disorders really increased. I never heard of this syndrome while I was growing up.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

Dr. Mike Yeadon

Mehrfachimpfungen bei Kleinkindern. Eine „unbequeme Studie“ belegt genau das. Doch der Arzt will sie nicht veröffentlichen. Aaron Siri hat die Ergebnisse gesehen, und jemand hat sie durchgestochen.

Suzanne Kerr, December 21, 2025 :

Suzanne Kerr

I wish I knew the truth about “shots” when my children were young. After much research, I am positive that my oldest son’s seizure disorder was caused by the dtap. Our doctor never admitted this. Our youngest son carries two EpiPens because he is allergic to bees.

I got every childhood disease as a child as did all the other children of the

“ boomer” generation in our neighborhood. Our family doctor came to our home. He was an excellent diagnostician. I used to wonder if he a full night’s rest. Those were the days before the medical cartels and mega hospital systems.

