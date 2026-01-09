Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

GK Chesterton foresaw this problem and much more nearly 100 years ago.

As he incisively explained, the troubling connection between politics and scientifically organized health care is that: "In both, preventive methods only mean arbitrary power."

“Something went desperately wrong when medicine moved from being a vocation to being an industry.”

Kary Mullis well characterized the same problem many years later:

“Probably the most important scientific development of the twentieth century is that economics replaced curiosity as the driving force behind research.”

“We accept the proclamations of scientists (and doctors) in their lab coats with the same faith once reserved for priests. We have asked them to commit the same atrocities as the priests did when they were in charge. We have turned them into something almost as bad as lawyers.”

American Roulette

