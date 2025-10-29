M. Dowrick, October 28, 2025 :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-autism-debate-new-report-reveals/comment/170955634

M. Dowrick

When thousands of parents can name the day their toddler changed, no longer made eye contact, no longer responded to verbal stimulation, stopped smiling, had trouble sleeping, feeding, late developmental markers. If anything, all childhood vaxxes should be stopped, until there is proof they are safe. In the USA, nearly every child has access to a pediatrician. How is it possible nearly all our pediatricians ignored the ongoing rate of autism, despite what they witnessed. The worsening of chronic illness in little ones. Turtles All The Way Down, tells a chilling story. All childhood vaxx studies performed, did not use a benign placebo, but instead used a different vaxx from the one being studied. The authors of this book remain anonymous.

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, October 28, 2025 :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-autism-debate-new-report-reveals/comment/171022852

How? Money.

If you question, let alone oppose, the childhood vaccine schedule, as a paediatrician, you’re done.

In fact, anyone persistently asking awkward questions, especially a professional of ANY kind, will soon find themselves threatened with sanctions from their regulatory body, if they don’t stay quiet.

This is an enormous “tell” of the conspiracy of silence, specifically to protect vaccines. You may criticise any other category of product from the same industry. No problem.

Allen, October 28, 2025 :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-autism-debate-new-report-reveals/comment/171110684

Allen

The goal of western allopathic medicine is profit, not health.

Continuous profits require continuous disease and so standards of care are written to turn the healthy into the unhealthy and doctors are required to play along or they will lose their medical licenses.

Vaccination is like a spell. To take a young, healthy baby and plunge a needle bearing a toxic medley into its body, is an act of barbarism.

If we take the financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will disappear overnight. There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.

Stacy Endsley, October 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@stacyendsley/note/c-169577984

Stacy Endsley

@stacyendsley

My husband got very sick after his flu vaccine ( before we met) and ended up diagnosed with COPD.

He had this for 3 years before we met.

When we started dating I told him the drugs they have him on ( inhalers) were putting yeast in his lungs and making him worse.

I had him start nebulize colloidal silver and in just a couple weeks he was completely off all big Parma drugs, no more wheezing or shortness of breath.

That’s what the flu shot did ,don’t get anything the BIG Harma is selling.

Mellis, October 29, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-37/comment/171429210

Mellis

We are absolute Neanderthals when it comes to understanding the human body, disease, healing, all of it. One day, perhaps, people will look back with shock and horror at what we have allowed to be inflicted on us, out of both ignorance and knowledgable malintent. The worst damage, as always, is done not so much by those who cause harm out of well intended ignorance, but by those who not only ignorantly but with complete confidence believe they understand, while also believing they have the right and ability to impose their ignorance on others. As with all lack of understanding, some, especially those we most trust to advise us and treat us and help us understand, think they understand when they are actually children flailing in the dark. They give us medicines, they operate on us, they impose known and unknown toxins on us, they tell what to eat and what to avoid, and for the most part they have no idea whatsoever, or worse, they know what they are saying and doing is wrong yet they continue to do it. It is those who know they don’t know, those who are continually searching for greater understanding in a world defined by uncertainty, who do the most good, who help advance us further along the endless journey toward what is good and proper.

AN INCONVENIENT STUDY - FEATURE FILM

In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study to prove Del wrong. That study never saw the light of day... until now.

Source / VIDEO :

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html

Roman Bystrianyk, April 28, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@romanbystrianyk/note/c-112799959

Roman Bystrianyk

https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/

Share if you believe this chart belongs on the CDC and NHS websites.

Silent Victims: The Deadly Cost of Off-Label Prescribing

How profit and negligence put children and the elderly at risk

Roman Bystrianyk

Jul 29, 2025

You probably have 15,000 elderly patients, people in nursing homes, dying each year from the off label use of antipsychotic medications for an indications that …the FDA knows the drug doesn’t work. — Dr. David Graham, a senior FDA official and whistleblower This is death by psychiatry. — Dr. Fred Baughman, Child neurologist ( … ) Full article : https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/silent-victims-the-deadly-cost-of

Crixcyon, October 28, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@crixcyon327796/note/c-170971260

Crixcyon

Are vaccines not toxic?

Is giving a newborn vaccines healthy?

Is giving dozens of injections before age 2 healthy?

Does the body need poison vaccines to be healthy?

Does any doctor have a clue about the ingredients in vaccines?

Why are there no rigorous trials for vaccines?

Will children die if not vaccinated?

Why is big pharma immune to vaccine injury liability when they can be sued for destructive drugs?

You mean to tell me their drugs may be harmful but their vaccines are perfectly safe?

Editor’s note:

Not all, but some statements published above come from the comments section of the following article:

The Autism Debate - New Report Reveals Vaccines as the “Dominant Risk Factor”

Landmark report identifies childhood vaccination as the primary modifiable risk factor.

Joel Smalley

Oct 28, 2025

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-autism-debate-new-report-reveals

Afterword

Dr. Vernon Coleman, October 13, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-165932301

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

How to squash pro-vaxxers in a minute

When pro-vaxxers claim that vaccines are safe, ask them how they explain the fact that governments (including their own) have together paid out billions of dollars in compensation to patients who have been injured by vaccines (or to relatives of patients who have been killed by vaccines). Then enjoy the silence.

