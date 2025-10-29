Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
2h

The goal of western allopathic medicine is profit, not health. Continuous profits require continuous disease and so standards of care are written to turn the healthy into the unhealthy and doctors are required to play along or they will lose their medical licenses.

Vaccination is like a spell. To take a young, healthy baby and plunge a needle bearing a toxic medley into its body, is an act of barbarism.

If we take the financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will disappear overnight. There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Suavek
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
1h

Great cartoon from Bob Moran at the beginning of this series. Here's today's missive from Moran, possibly his best:

https://bobmoran.substack.com/p/saturn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture