“ ( … ) But injections of other things, importantly fake products like “vaccines”, I’m never allowing voluntarily. I think this route of administration has been sanitised so that most people don’t think of it as a breach of every primary defence nature gave you. They’re also unaware that all products called “vaccines” are a deception. None are necessary, or helpful & many are dangerous, deliberately.

( … )

Returning to route of delivery as I close. A general rule of thumb is that the toxicity of most chemicals is worse, injuring you after a smaller dose, if injected than if you’re exposed by any other route. ( … ) “

— Dr. Mike Yeadon ( A fragment of the statement published below ).

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 4, 2025 :

( A statement in 2 parts )

Part 1 :

You might be aware that your body has multiple defences against ingress by potentially injurious materials and chemicals. They’re imperfect but pretty well adapted to our environment. Eating something dangerous often makes us sick, to the point of vomiting. That’s assuming the smell wasn’t off putting.

Obviously some things can be absorbed and poison you, such as cyanide.

Things landing on your skin have a hard time penetrating in quantity. Again, there are exceptions like DMSO, which you can taste just seconds after placing a drop on your skin. Most molecules are of a nature chemically which makes them impossible to cross the multiple layers of skin at any pace. It’s a very good protection. You can inhale toxic gases and smoke, and that can certainly kill you. But importantly, you almost certainly know about it. It will usually make you cough, secretions are prompted and it stings. This prompts you to get away quickly enough to survive, unless you’re trapped, in a fire for example. The rare exceptions include carbon monoxide, odourless and slowly poisoning you with no warnings that you’re likely to notice.

Certain chemicals like nerve agents that can be presented as vapours, liquids and even solids and can injure & kill you via all routes of exposure. But then again, they were designed that way. I know a little about these, because I worked on antidotes while I was at Porton Down.

This is a preamble. Because what injections via hollow needles do is to introduce anything which can be dissolved in a solvent compatible with life into your body, entirely bypassing all your primary defences. You have some secondary defences, notably your body’s ability to grab foreign chemicals by virtue of their molecular signatures that distinguishes them from almost anything else in your body. You can eliminate these via your liver, in bile. You can cut them up, again in your liver mostly, but also in skin, your largest organ, and you can add things to them, all of which makes them easier to filter out, via your kidneys into urine or again, into your intestines and out via your liver and bile duct.

Far better not to get toxic materials into your body in the first place. Unless you’re in a laboratory containing numerous chemicals which may be toxic or an industrial setting like a garage or workshop, where there may be solvents, paints etc which can be very toxic, you don’t need to try too hard to keep healthy and free of major threats.

Outside, best not to randomly eat things you find, unless you know what they are & that they can be safely consumed. In some countries, you’ll know to watch out for stinging insects and perhaps snakes or sea creatures with sharp spines.

What all of these have in common is the ability to puncture your primary defences and introduce something harmful, sometimes fatal.

That’s where the hypodermic hollow needle comes in. It does exactly the same thing. Attached to a syringe (a tube with a plunger), it’s possible to introduce variable volumes of liquids into your body. Stuck in you under your skin (we call this subcutaneous or subcut) or into a muscle (intramuscular or IM) you can push in a millilitre or so. More & it hurts by physically expanding your tissue in a way it doesn’t like. But introduced into a superficial vein, such as in your forearm (mine are as big as biros, when I’m warm!), an indwelling soft plastic cannula can be used to deliver as much as the person doing it chooses. No defences are possible. So you’d want to be very sure that what’s happening here is beneficial. As a general rule of thumb, I’m now intrinsically against anybody injecting anything into me, with the sole exception of low volumes of local anaesthetic. I’ve always had dental problems (another day) so I’ve had scores of such injections, and my experience of them has always been to extinguish the pain I was experiencing and permit the dentist to do whatever was necessary to terminate the problem.

Part 2 :

But injections of other things, importantly fake products like “vaccines”, I’m never allowing voluntarily. I think this route of administration has been sanitised so that most people don’t think of it as a breach of every primary defence nature gave you. They’re also unaware that all products called “vaccines” are a deception. None are necessary, or helpful & many are dangerous, deliberately.

One researcher, Marc Giradot, has pursued the “bolus theory” or injury following “vaccination”. I’ve several times pointed out to him that the fake “vaccines” against “covid19” (or rather, in the fake vernacular, against “SARS-CoV-2”) are designed to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. It’s not necessary to promulgate one theory of harm over just injecting you. He may well be correct in thinking that introduction into the vascular system is even more dangerous than into the muscle. But it’s an irrelevant distraction. Don’t fall for it. I’m concerned that his message will be interpreted by some as “If only the needle was aspirated to confirm that it’s not in a blood vessel, the procedure will be safe”. That’s not true. These materials are toxic by design.

Returning to route of delivery as I close. A general rule of thumb is that the toxicity of most chemicals is worse, injuring you after a smaller dose, if injected than if you’re exposed by any other route. That logically follows from what I’ve described & is a very useful guide.

Don’t accept injections unless you’re certain what’s to be injected, and that you are sure it’s necessary & not harmful. That’ll rule out most such exposures.

Best wishes

Mike

Foreign biological matter introduced into the blood through natural wounds and artificial wounds.

Katherine Watt

Apr 01, 2025

Editorial note: The political-medical fraud and its historical basis can only be properly understood if you also read Katherine Watt's articles. This remark has not been exaggerated in the slightest !

Max Wang, March 28, 2025 :

Max Wang

Will ye also go away?

COPIED:

“I will no longer vaccinate my children...

...because I am a well trained medical doctor and former medical journal editor that has studied the vaccine research and analyzed both sides of the evidence.

...because I know how to read the medical literature, recognize bias and discern characteristics of good and fraudulent research.

...because I know that too much of the science supporting vaccines is fraudulent drivel bought and paid for by the vaccine manufacturers themselves.

...because I understand the risks of vaccination as well as the benefits of my children and grandchildren encountering and overcoming the wild type diseases naturally.

...because I know that diseases like mumps, measles, and chickenpox aren't dangerous and untreatable diseases that justify the risk of injecting toxic ingredients into the tissues of my children.

...because I have seen the evidence of neurotoxicity from ingredients like aluminum, polysorbate 80, human DNA and cellular residues from the human cells lines upon which many of the live viruses are grown.

...because I've seen vaccine manufacturers like Merck promote what they knew was bad medicine for profit, kill 60,000 patients with Vioxx, and I have no reason to believe that they wouldn't do the same thing with vaccines, especially when you consider they can't be sued when their vaccines maim or kill children.

...because I believe the vaccine industry has thoroughly corrupted the science and safety of vaccines.

...because I recognize the aggressive and unreasonable tactics of a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry desperately working to maintain the illusion of vaccine safety, keep consumers consuming, grow their markets, and increase their profits.

...because I have met so many families whose children were stolen from them by the battery of vaccines administered at pediatric vaccine visits.

...because I believe the U.S. vaccination program has become a progressively dangerous assault on the health and lives of the children of America.

...because I am awake and aware, I will not vaccinate, nor will I remain silent as the pharmaceutical and medical industries pretend that vaccines are safe and effective..."

Dr. Jim Meehan, MD

Afterword :

Life can sometimes be tragicomic, can't it ? The cover photo of the linked article by Katherine Watt :

The cover photo of the linked article by Katherine Watt: Animals entering Noahs Ark. Cajetan Roos ( 1690, Rom – 1770, Wien ).

Editor's note : Cajetan Roos's German father, Philipp Peter Roos (later surnamed “Rosa di Tivoli”, 1655–1706), happens to be my favourite painter.

He came to Italy from Frankfurt and lived near Rome. He was an excellent painter of animals; one of his favourite subjects was a flock of sheep with a shepherd. Likewise, he kept the animals he painted on his property, even in his house in winter, and cared for them lovingly. This was quite expensive, however, so he never had enough money to renovate his house. Although good painting could provide a good income at the time, his famous devotion to animals led him to die completely impoverished, in a house that, over time, became a veritable dump.

