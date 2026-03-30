Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
1h

You wrote "I’m a proud antivaxxer because no vaccine has ever been necessary, effective or safe. They entire concept is fraudulent to its very roots.'' I agree. One day, I hope, some genius or other will write a huge 10 volume history of how all this began with smallpox deaths of royal ( and other) children in the 17th and 18th centuries and morphed into the greatest snake oil scam in the history of the world by 2019. All by way of corrupting science, law, legislation, polity, medical ethics, media, internet, you name it. We urgently need an amendment to the US Constitution for universal bodily autonomy. Without this tyranny will use vaccines to enslave us - as well as poison us.

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
5h

It is mass poisoning and has been happening for decades. I first learned of this deception when I found Suzanne Humphries more than 10 years ago (and then with Roman Bystrianyk, the 10-year anniversary reprint of "Dissolving Illusions" is EXCELLENT!)

Scary true memes this time!! 😱

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