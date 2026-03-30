The cover photo was taken from this video: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1814586646207111600

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 18, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-229866537

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Please don’t miss this opportunity to learn how it is that financial incentives conspire to create mass childhood poisoning of the nation’s children, which has been going on for many decades and getting steadily worse.

In UK, fundamentally similar incentives exist, though I understand the details of how payments are made are different because of the socialised medical system here.

I used to think the Poison-19 shots constituted the worse crime in history. It might yet be that. Meanwhile, mass poisoning of multiple generations of innocent children continues almost unexamined let alone fought in the way it must be.

I’m a proud antivaxxer because no vaccine has ever been necessary, effective or safe. They entire concept is fraudulent to its very roots.

I am also a virus denier, because I’ve rumbled the authorities’ Great Deception. All illnesses attributed to mythical viruses are real, but they’re caused by factors other than viruses. Among others, see Jamie Andrews’ Substack.

None are contagious. Not a single published formal clinical study has ever demonstrated contagion, covering 1918 to 2024. See my Substack.

As I often summarise, “Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie”.

You may doubt the first two lies, and you should check the claims made.

Never accept others telling you that “Everybody knows…” that such and such is true. Once you begin to examine what is claimed to be evidence, you run into deception and not proper, foundational science.

I have extraordinary, corroborative evidence which you can readily check for yourself. Legal scholar Katherine Watt has reviewed US public health regulation going back before 1900. It is evident that no vaccine has ever been properly regulated, to efficacy, safety or manufacturing quality and consistency. See Katherine Watt’s archive bookmarked at the top of all of Sasha Latypova’s recent Substack articles.

All who read this: please, WE must be the voice of the voiceless, our children and grandchildren depend upon us doing just that, for the corrupt media and medical system is never to stop lying, too much money is at stake for them, and too great a plan for total control of humanity.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

See Baby, Shoot Baby, Bill! or The Business Model of Pediatrics.

Analysis of Payment Streams, Revenue Mechanics, and Incentive Structures.

Sasha Latypova

Jan 08, 2026

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-business-model-of-pediatrics

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Roman Bystrianyk, March 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@romanbystrianyk/note/c-231683242

Roman Bystrianyk

@romanbystrianyk

This has been going on for a very long time.

“Hundreds of cases are recorded in which the death of infants who were healthy up to the hour of vaccination followed, after greater or lesser periods of suffering, often horrible suffering, the insertion of vaccine; the suffering generally dating from the operation, and disease steadily advancing therefrom. The vaccinating doctors for the most part deny all connections between the vaccination and the death, and influence coroners’ juries to pronounce death from some other cause.”

— J. Garth Wilkinson, MRCS, Edinburgh, Scotland, author of Human Science and Divine Revelation

[“Medical Opinion on Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 2, February 1888, p. 33.]

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hospital operation.

‘Here at St Wadlings we like to treat all our patients as individuals...this for example is individual no 76/09bt-c12.’

“Three out of four doctors get kickbacks for prescribing this drug.”

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share