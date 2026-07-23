The Brave New German World

by Suavek

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Part I : The Bureaucracy of Passion: An Official Filing of Love

The candlelight in the luxury hotel room was dim. The champagne was perfectly chilled. Arthur looked into the eyes of his mistress, Chantal, and felt a surge of raw, uncontrollable desire.

He leaned in, his breath brushing against her ear, and whispered the dirtiest, most passionate thing he could think of:

“My darling, I am officially declaring an urgent need to initiate the Antragsverfahren—the formal application process—for immediate physical proximity. Please confirm receipt of this verbal request.”

Chantal gasped, her heart racing. She ran a manicured finger down his tie. “Arthur,” she breathed back, “your application has been noted and logged in my internal system. However, pursuant to Section 4, Paragraph 2 of our Unofficial Cohabitation Agreement, all romantic advances must be submitted in writing at least twenty-four business hours in advance. Are you prepared to pay the late-filing fee?”

“I will pay any penalty!” Arthur groaned, his eyes wild with lust. “I am prepared to bypass all standard administrative channels. Let us skip the Prüfungsverfahren—the preliminary examination period—and move straight to the executive execution of marital misconduct!”

He grabbed her waist. Chantal shivered with excitement. The sheer lack of transparency was intoxicating.

“Oh, Arthur,” she whimpered, “are you suggesting an unauthorized cross-border merger of our biological entities? Without a valid Zustimmungsverfahren from your primary domestic partner—your wife?”

“The primary partner is currently on a business trip to Berlin,” Arthur whispered hoarsely, his hands trembling as he unbuttoned his vest. “Her jurisdiction is temporarily suspended. For the next three hours, we are operating in a legal vacuum! I want to experience your Leistungspflicht—your mandatory performance of duties—right here on this mattress.”

Chantal threw her head back, completely overcome by the sheer weight of his regulatory compliance.

“Then take me, Arthur!” she cried. “Invoke the emergency clause! Issue an immediate Vollstreckungsbescheid—an enforcement order—on my blouse!”

Arthur didn’t hesitate. He grabbed the fabric, but stopped perfectly in his tracks, pulling out his smartphone.

“Wait,” he muttered, his voice trembling with passion. “Before the physical dismantling of the upper garment occurs, we must formally document the existing condition of the asset to prevent future liability claims. Let me just take a quick protocol photo for the archives.”

Flash.

“Perfect,” Arthur purred, tossing the phone aside. “Now, prepare for a severe violation of the local noise-pollution ordinances.”

“Yes!” Chantal screamed. “I accept full liability for any subsequent damages to the structural integrity of this hotel bed! Stamp my document, Arthur! STAMP IT WITHOUT COMPLIANCE CHECKS!“

And there, under the bureaucratic glow of the minibar light, they engaged in a highly irregular, completely untaxed, and thoroughly documented audit of human anatomy. It was a clear breach of protocol, but the administrative synergy was absolutely flawless.

Part II : The Civil Suit of Room 404

Three months later, the romantic synergy materialized as a catastrophic legal dispute. The Grand Palace Hotel had filed a civil lawsuit against Arthur and Chantal for “grossly negligent, non-compliant, and mechanically inappropriate utilization of hospitality assets.”

The courtroom was dead silent. Judge Harold Rosenberg adjusted his glasses, staring down at a thick folder labeled Exhibit A: The Shattered Box-Spring.

“Counselor,” the Judge sighed, looking at the hotel’s attorney. “State your claim.”

The hotel’s lawyer stood up, buttoning his sharp suit. “Your Honor, on the night of November 14th, the defendants engaged in what can only be described as an unapproved structural stress test of a premium German-engineered King Size bed frame. According to our engineering experts, the velocity and rhythmic frequency of the defendants’ actions far exceeded the bestimmungsgemäße Verwendung—the intended operational use—specified in our Terms and Conditions.”

Arthur’s defense attorney jumped to his feet. “Objection, Your Honor! My client was operating under the assumption of a temporary Nutzungsrecht—a right of use! The hotel brochure explicitly promised a ‘breathtaking, unforgettable experience.’ My client merely fulfilled that contractual obligation with maximum intensity!”

“A breathless experience does not permit the total structural failure of the wooden slats, Counselor!” the hotel’s lawyer barked back. “Furthermore, this constitutes a serious breach of the duty of care!”

Chantal, sitting next to Arthur in a glamorous black veil, leaned over and whispered loudly, “Arthur, tell him about the protocol photo! We have proof of pre-existing wear and tear on the mattress coil system!”

Arthur nodded aggressively, standing up. “Your Honor! If I may present a digital archive entry! We took a time-stamped photograph prior to the... execution of duties. The asset was already showing signs of structural fatigue! The Verschleißteile—the wear-and-tear components—were clearly neglected by hotel maintenance!”

The Judge slammed his gavel. “Order! I have reviewed the mathematical physics of this alleged misconduct, and the court will now deliver its final calculation.”

Judge Rosenberg pulled a scientific calculator from his robes and knocked on his microphone.

“According to the telemetric data from the hotel’s comprehensive guest-tracking infrastructure,” the Judge announced, “the defendants initiated a kinetic cycle operating at an astonishing 3.4 Hertz. We know this because the mattress is equipped with fiber-optic biometric strain gauges, an acoustic decibel-tracker in the headboard, and a thermal-imaging sensor hidden inside the minibar to optimize beverage refrigeration.”

Arthur’s defense attorney nodded thoughtfully. “An excellent use of modern telemetry, Your Honor. Very efficient.”

Nobody in the courtroom—not the judge, not the lawyers, and certainly not the star-struck audience—seemed to process the fact that the hotel was operating a full-scale, dystopian surveillance matrix that completely pulverized basic constitutional privacy rights. In fact, the court reporter simply smiled and typed it into the official record as standard hospitality protocol.

“When we multiply this frequency by Arthur’s documented body mass index,” the Judge continued, completely unfazed by the total absence of human dignity, “and factor in the gravitational acceleration of Chantal’s enthusiasm—cross-referenced with the audio feed from the hidden bathroom humidity sensors—the resulting force equals approximately 450 Newtons per square centimeter.”

The hotel lawyer smirked triumphantly. “The data does not lie, Your Honor. The hidden biometric heart-rate monitors also confirm that the defendants were experiencing joy without a valid municipal entertainment permit.”

“Quite right,” the Judge agreed, adjusting his spectacles. “However, pursuant to the Betriebssicherheitsverordnung—the Operational Safety Ordinance for German Hospitality Furniture—a standard hotel bed must be engineered to withstand a baseline Spitzenbelastung (peak load) capable of absorbing sudden atmospheric pressure changes or heavy-duty nightmare tossing. If we subtract the pre-existing material fatigue shown in the defendant’s protocol photo, the bed’s structural resistance was operating at a mere 62% efficiency.”

The Judge cleared his throat.

“Therefore, applying the mathematical formula of proportional romantic liability: the legal equation is Fpassion−(Vwear×Cnegligence)=Splits. The court finds that while the defendants showed an alarming lack of aerodynamic caution, a hotel bed is fundamentally a high-risk zone for human friction. I order a compromise: the defendants will pay exactly 38.4% of the replacement slat costs, but the hotel must update their terms to specify a maximum weight capacity for unauthorized corporate mergers.”

Arthur looked at Chantal and grinned under his breath. “A partial victory, my love. And the best part? They said our thermal-imaging symmetry was absolutely beautiful.”

Part III : The Risk-Assessment Form 704-B

Following the judicial precedent of Room 404, Arthur and Chantal decided to plan a logistical follow-up operation for the upcoming weekend. However, the regulatory framework of the year 2026 had become severely compromised.

They stood in the hyper-sterile lobby of the Neo-Bureaucratic Wellness Resort. To avoid another civil suit, they were currently reviewing a 40-page Privacy Waiver and Surveillance Deactivation Protocol.

“Arthur,” Chantal whispered, adjusting her latex gloves. “If we check box 12-A, we can legally dim the biometric thermal cameras in the bedroom for forty-five minutes. But it requires a state-certified notary signature.”

“I have already pre-authenticated the forms, my sweet asset,” Arthur murmured back, filling out his section in perfect block letters. “We are in total administrative compliance.”

He slid the documents across the titanium reception desk to the concierge. The concierge was a man named Klaus, who was currently wearing a hazmat suit and violently twitching. Klaus’s eyes were rolling in opposite directions, and he was chewing aggressively on the corner of a laminated clipboard.

Klaus scanned their electronic health IDs through his screen. A massive red flashing light illuminated the lobby. BEEP. BEEP. ACCESS DENIED.

“State your objection, Klaus!” Arthur demanded, adjusting his tie defensively. “All our filings are immaculate!”

“Im... Im... Impediment to entry!” Klaus frustratedly tapped the screen. “Your digital vaccine passport is totally outdated! You are missing the latest mandatory booster shot! Denied!”

Chantal blinked. “But the last update was just three weeks ago! Why do we need another one already?”

“Because the media paradigm has shifted, that’s why!” Klaus hissed, foaming slightly at the mouth while balancing a ballpoint pen on his nose. “According to The Morning Hype news network, a catastrophic biological anomaly is currently sweeping the nation! They call it The Bovine-Brain-Glitch! It mimics Mad Cow Disease and dissolves human gray matter! The television announced that only citizens with the absolute latest, daily-updated QR-code on their app are allowed to participate in public life! No code, no entry!”

Arthur looked out the panoramic glass windows. Outside, the streets of the city were completely peaceful. Birds were chirping. A mailman was casually delivering letters. There was absolutely no real disease. The entire pandemic had been completely fabricated by television executives to boost their prime-time advertising revenue and corporate partnerships.

However, inside the hotel lobby, the peer pressure signal hit a lethal 25G.

The hotel staff had fully accepted the media narrative. The bellhop was currently on all fours, aggressively mooing at a luggage cart. The assistant manager was trying to eat a velvet rope. They were all showing advanced, psychosomatic symptoms of the imaginary disease just to prove how socially responsible, trendy, and compliant they were.

“Look at them,” Chantal whispered in absolute terror, her human logic chip trying to survive. “They have completely surrendered their cognitive faculties to a television broadcast. Arthur, we must flee to a non-regulated jurisdiction!”

But the Maslow Glitch was already mutating inside Arthur’s brain. The sheer, suffocating horror of being the only two people excluded from the group was too much to bear. The need to belong overrode his survival settings. He couldn’t handle being left out.

“Chantal,” Arthur said, his eyes glazing over into a dull, corporate stare. “If we leave, we are non-compliant. We will be socially isolated. We won’t be part of the paradigm shift. We’ll be the weirdos who aren’t allowed inside.”

“But Arthur! They are literally chewing on the furniture!”

Klaus the concierge glared at them, his head tilting at an unnatural 90-degree angle. “Are you... refusing to participate in the collective hysteria? Are you anti-consensus?!”

The mooing from the bellhop grew louder. The entire “infected” staff began to circle them, twitching in terrifying, synchronized harmony, demanding conformity.

Arthur’s soul shivered. He couldn’t be the lonely sheep left on the bridge. He looked at Chantal, took a deep breath, and let out a loud, unhinged, “MOOOOOOO!”

Chantal sighed, realizing resistance was bureaucratically impossible against the madness of the crowd. She dropped her purse, grabbed a piece of the reception desk, and began biting it aggressively while shaking her head like a confused heifer.

“Excellent!” Klaus barked, his own brain completely fried by the media simulation. “Your psychological symptoms match the official narrative perfectly! Welcome to the resort! Your biometric surveillance waiver is approved, but please ensure your madness remains within the designated decibel limits!”

And there, in the middle of a completely fictional apocalypse, Arthur and Chantal walked toward the elevator on all fours. They were acting completely insane, faking an imaginary “virus”, just to fit into a fully monitored hotel. But as they synchronized their collective mooing to the rhythm of the elevator chime, they smiled. The world was mad, but their sense of belonging was absolutely pristine.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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