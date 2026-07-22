Peasant Family in an Interior, attributed to Louis Le Nain / Antoine Le Nain. Paris, Musée du Louvre ( https://www.panoramadelart.com/Le-nain-famille-paysans-interieur )

Foreword

by Suavek

17th-century in Paris. A full 150 years before the French Revolution, the three Le Nain brothers ( Antoine, Mathieu and Louis https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Le_Nain ) depicted poor peasants near Paris with a visible dignity that was rightfully theirs. Red wine serves, among other things, as a symbol of this dignity. In reality, it was a luxury beverage at the time—far too expensive for peasants to actually drink, except in Le Nain’s paintings. Furthermore, red wine is associated with Christian ethics, which in turn are typically linked to a sense of justice.

We can make our entry into this genuinely serious topic quite pleasant by using the following fictional story. Yet it contains a great deal of truth—something anyone will surely recognize immediately.

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The painting exhibition at the Louvre

by Suavek

The Salle des Peintures in the Louvre was pleasantly cool, but Jean-Luc was sweating. He was a man who viewed life through the pristine lens of historical materialism and socio-economic data. To Jean-Luc, a painting was essentially a tax return with oil pigments.

Standing next to him was his cousin, Pascal. Pascal was wearing a linen scarf indoors and had spent the last twenty minutes gently swaying on his heels, trying to “inhale the aura” of the room. Pascal lived in a world where physical matter was merely a clumsy suggestion made by the universe.

They were staring at The Peasant Family by the Le Nain brothers.

“Look at the socio-political subtext, Pascal,” Jean-Luc said, tapping his finger authoritatively in the empty air near the canvas. “The Le Nain brothers were absolute realists for the 17th century. Look at the central peasant woman. That expression is the definitive psychological manifestation of feudal oppression. The tax burden under Louis XIII was astronomical. Her gaze is a silent, desperate cry against the crushing weight of the gabelle—the salt tax!” Since salt was the only means of preserving food in the Middle Ages and the Early Modern period, no one could avoid buying it. The nobility, the clergy, and certain other privileged individuals were exempt from these and other taxes. Who do you think was left to pay? The Ancien Régime financed its wars with this stolen money in order to be able to plunder even more abroad. What was special and particularly unfair about the Gabelle was that every citizen from the age of eight was legally obliged to buy a state-mandated minimum amount of salt weekly at a completely exorbitant monopoly price.” [ 1, 2, 3 ]

Pascal closed his eyes, took a deep, theatrical breath, and smiled serenely. “Oh, Jean-Luc. You are looking with your eyes, and tell stories from a long-gone time, but you are not seeing with your energetic center. The peasant woman in the painting isn’t crying about salt, my friend. She has transcended the illusion of scarcity.”

Jean-Luc blinked, his historical-materialist brain short-circuiting. “Pardon? The gabelle was not an illusion. It was paid in hard livres, Pascal. It caused three major rural uprisings.”

“That is just the linear narrative of the physical matrix,” Pascal waved his hand dismissively, as if brushing away a fly. “Look at her third eye chakra. It’s practically vibrating. The Le Nain brothers weren’t painting peasants; they were painting avatars of the cosmic baseline. That wine glass the boy is holding? It’s a localized portal. The wine represents the fluid dynamics of the collective unconscious. They are sitting in absolute, quantum stillness.”

Happy Family by Le Nain brothers, 1642, Louvre, Paris

Jean-Luc stared at his cousin, then back at the painting. He felt a sudden, sharp pain behind his left temple.

“Pascal, it is a peasant glass of cheap, diluted table wine,” Jean-Luc said, his voice dropping into the patronizing tone he usually reserved for interns. “The boy is holding it because the water in Paris in 1640 was contaminated with all manner of refuse. It is an act of basic biological survival, not a quantum portal. And look at the dog! The dog in the corner is malnourished. Its ribs are showing. That is a textbook psychological indicator of a pre-industrial agrarian crisis.”

“The dog is an astral guide, Jean-Luc,” Pascal whispered, leaning so close to the painting that a security guard nearby shifted his weight and cleared his throat. “He is guarding the threshold between the third and fourth densities. His ribs are showing because he has detached himself from the concept of ego-consumption. He doesn’t need kibble; he feeds on the pure vibration of the room.”

“He feeds on scraps from the table, Pascal! Scraps that don’t exist because the harvest failed due to the Little Ice Age!” Jean-Luc’s voice carried across the gallery. A couple from Tokyo politely moved two paintings down.

Jean-Luc took a deep breath, trying to bring the conversation back to psychologically sound reality. “Let us look at the composition. The lighting is somber. The psychological tension between the characters is palpable. They don’t look at each other. Why? Because poverty isolates the individual. It breaks the familial bond. It is a profound study in 17th-century depression.”

Pascal chuckled softly, a sound that made Jean-Luc want to throw him into the Seine. “You are projecting your own corporate anxiety onto these enlightened souls, Jean-Luc. They aren’t depressed. They are practicing radionical silence. They aren’t looking at each other because they are communicating via telepathic resonance. When you are fully aligned with the cosmos, vocal cords are just... noise.”

Jean-Luc realized he was dealing with an ideological black hole. No amount of archival data, economic history, or peer-reviewed art psychology could penetrate Pascal’s spiritual Teflon. He had to pivot. If he couldn’t drag Pascal down to the 17th century, he would have to use Pascal’s own cosmic elevator to crush him.

Jean-Luc stepped back, crossed his arms, and assumed a look of sudden, profound enlightenment.

“Mon dieu,” Jean-Luc gasped, his eyes widening. “Pascal. You are right. I see it now.”

Pascal beamed, his linen scarf fluttering slightly. “Really? You feel the shift?”

“Yes,” Jean-Luc lied with the cold precision of a tax auditor. “The Le Nain brothers were warning us. Look at the piece of bread on the table. It isn’t bread. It’s a physical manifestation of the karmic debt of the Bourbons.”

Pascal stutted, his smile faltering. “Uh... the Bourbons?”

“Exactly,” Jean-Luc continued ruthlessly, stepping closer. “And the dark shadow behind the grandmother? That is a negative energetic entity feeding on the family’s vibrational frequency. In fact, if we stay in front of this canvas for another sixty seconds, our own auric fields will be contaminated by the unresolved trauma of the feudal proletariat. The painting is an energetic vacuum, Pascal. It’s draining your chakras right now.”

Pascal’s face went entirely pale. He took a sharp step back from the painting, clutching his scarf. “My... my chakras? You think so?”

“I can see your third eye closing, Pascal,” Jean-Luc said with tragic gravity. “The gabelle has hijacked your frequency. We must leave the Louvre immediately. The only way to realign your energy is through a highly materialist, thirty-euro steak-frites at the brasserie down the street. I will even pay for it, to neutralize the karmic imbalance.”

Pascal looked at the painting in absolute terror, then at Jean-Luc. “A steak? With real, grounding protein?”

“And lots of salt,” Jean-Luc nodded. “To fight the illusion of the gabelle.”

“Oui, let’s go,” Pascal muttered, practically sprinting toward the exit of the gallery. “The vibration in here is suddenly very toxic.”

Jean-Luc smiled, adjusted his watch, and followed his cousin out. The Le Nain peasants remained on the wall, staring out into the empty room with the exact same inscrutable, exhausted expressions they had worn for nearly four hundred years.

Louis Le Nain: “Peasant Meal” (1642)

Paris, Musée du Louvre ( https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Le_Nain ).

Presumed portrait of the Le Nain brothers, known as L'Atelier, 17th century, canvas, Great Britain, private collection ( https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Antoine_Le_Nain,_Portrait_pr%C3%A9sum%C3%A9_des_fr%C3%A8res_Le_Nain,_dit_L%E2%80%99Atelier,_XVIIe_si%C3%A8cle,_toile,_Grande-Bretagne,_collection_priv%C3%A9e.jpg )

The brasserie was loud, clattering, and smelled gloriously of melted butter and garlic. Jean-Luc aggressively cut into his steak-frites, while Pascal sat across from him, delicately smoothing his linen scarf as if trying to re-align its molecular frequency.

“You see, Pascal,” Jean-Luc said, pointing a fry at his cousin like a conductor’s baton. “What you failed to grasp in front of that Le Nain canvas is the tragedy of erased art history. Everyone thinks Realism started in the 19th century. Courbet, Millet, the industrial revolution—that’s what the textbooks parrot. But the true Realism, the First Realism, happened right there in the 1640s with the Le Nain brothers. And nobody knows about it.”

Pascal sipped his sparkling water, which he had insisted on swirling clockwise to ‘activate the protons’. “Perhaps it remains unknown because the collective consciousness wasn’t ready to ascend to their level of stillness, Jean-Luc. They painted the silent space between atoms.”

“No, Pascal. They painted a devastating critique of the French tax system,” Jean-Luc snapped, chewing vigorously. “It remains unknown because it was too socially critical! The ruling class hated it. While other 17th-century painters were busy slapping gold leaf on portraits of bloated aristocrats or painting plump cherubs floating in fluffy clouds, the Le Nain brothers walked straight into the mud. They looked at the starving proletariat and said, ‘We see you. And we are going to paint your misery with brutal, unvarnished accuracy.’ It was a political Molotov cocktail wrapped in an oil canvas. The establishment intentionally buried it for centuries because it threatened their psychological comfort!”

Pascal smiled a soft, pitying smile. “You are so locked into the paradigm of conflict, my cousin. ‘Buried by the establishment.’ How heavy that must feel. The Le Nain brothers didn’t care about politics. They were painting the radical equality of the soul. A peasant is just a king who has chosen a more grounded incarnation. The aristocracy didn’t suppress them; the universe simply shifted the focus to a different holographic plane.”

Jean-Luc slammed his fork onto the table, causing the wine glasses to rattle. “A holographic plane?! Pascal, they were depicting starvation! Realism died in the 17th century because the truth was too expensive for the art market. It took two hundred years for artists to gather the courage to paint like that again. It’s a psychological tragedy of historical censorship, and you are calling it a ‘vibrational shift’!”

Before Pascal could explain how the potato in Jean-Luc’s fry was actually a manifestation of divine manifestation, a very tired, very French waiter named Pierre materialized at their table. He dropped the bill between them with the icy indifference of a man who had tolerated tourists for twelve hours straight.

“Gentlemen,” Pierre muttered, his voice flat. “Whenever you are ready.”

Jean-Luc reached for his wallet, but Pascal quickly placed a gentle, manicured hand over Jean-Luc’s arm.

“Allow me, Jean-Luc,” Pascal said magnanimously. “I will handle the energetic exchange for this meal. It is important to reward the service industry for balancing our earthly vessels.”

Jean-Luc watched, stunned, as Pascal did not pull out a credit card. Instead, Pascal reached into a small canvas pouch and pulled out three polished, purple stones. He arranged them in a neat, geometric triangle directly on top of the paper bill. He then looked up at Pierre with an expression of intense, blinding benevolence.

“For you, my brother,” Pascal whispered, gesturing to the rocks. “Three ethically sourced Amethyst crystals. They are heavily charged with abundance frequencies from the full moon. If you place them near your cash register, they will completely transmute the toxic stress of your workspace and align you with the cosmic flow of prosperity.”

Pierre, the waiter, stared at the purple rocks. He didn’t blink. He didn’t move. He looked like a statue of a French revolutionary who had just been told that bread was being replaced by good intentions. The silence at the table stretched so long it became a physical entity.

“Monsieur,” Pierre said finally, his voice dropping an octave into a tone of pure, dangerous, Parisian realism. “The restaurant does not accept rocks. The restaurant accepts euros. If I try to pay my rent with abundance frequencies, my landlord will transmute my body onto the sidewalk.”

Jean-Luc burst into a triumphant, barking laugh. “You see, Pascal?! Realism! Right here at table four! The socio-economic matrix demands hard currency!”

Pascal looked deeply offended, his lip quivering slightly. “The rigidity of this establishment is depressing. You are refusing a massive karmic upgrade, Pierre.”

“I am refusing to lose my job, monsieur,” Pierre replied, his arm extended, hand open, waiting.

Smiling broadly, Jean-Luc slid his credit card over the crystals, tapping it against the terminal Pierre was holding. “Here, Pierre. A hundred euros. Real, materialist wealth. Keep the change for your psychological suffering.”

Pierre grabbed the card, swiped it, and pocketed the tip with a swift, predatory motion. He scooped up the Amethysts and tossed them carelessly into his apron pocket like common gravel. “Mercí, monsieur. Your grounding energy is highly appreciated.”

As the waiter marched away, Jean-Luc leaned across the table, his eyes gleaming with satisfaction. “What did we learn today, Pascal? The 17th-century peasants needed bread, the 21st-century waiter needs a tip, and your crystals are completely useless against the crushing weight of the capitalist infrastructure.”

Pascal adjusted his scarf, his serenity returning like a shield. “Pierre’s reaction was a textbook case of a blocked root chakra, Jean-Luc. But did you see how he took the stones anyway? Deep down, his soul recognized the value. The universe works in mysterious ways.”

Jean-Luc groaned, burying his face in his hands. “I need another espresso. A very, very dark one. To match the color of my soul.”

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Afterword

by Suavek

Did you like the story? The humorous clash between hard-boiled realism and cosmic esotericism is always a fantastic dynamic to explore.

Until next time, and have a wonderful, perfectly “grounded” day! 🥂



But wait a moment—after all, the actual purpose of this Substack is to expose the fraud. So, if you agree, I’ll add a few more lines. It is about the culture war between the elites and us, ordinary citizens. It is a key part of the class struggle—something we are told no longer exists. Yet it is still taking place, albeit in an extremely subtle, barely visible form. That is why the class struggle is hardly ever discussed. It does not even cross the mind of Pascal—whom you met in the story above—that something like class struggle is taking place at all. After all, his attention has been diverted away from the facts and toward esotericism by omnipresent propaganda. Incidentally, he also displays typical symptoms of a completely atomized society; consequently, there are things he cannot grasp, as he evidently lacks empathy.

But let us return to the subject of art. After all, propaganda does not spare the realm of art.

The view that naturalism represents a deliberate departure from realism—and aims to intentionally divert attention away from socially critical art—is considered “controversial” within the officially promulgated history of art. However, if you read this Wikipedia article, you can easily see that realism is still being artificially diluted by naturalism today. It is glaringly obvious that the two styles have absolutely nothing in common, yet they are presented together. This is a deliberate attempt to confuse art critics and everyone else—in short, a clear case of brainwashing. This Wikipedia article is the best evidence of this that I could find: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Realism_(arts)

Please do not be confused. Here is a good example of genuine social-critical realism, which can also be found on Wikipedia :

Luke Fildes, The Widower, 1876

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The painting presented here, from a private German collection, is also the work of the Le Nain brothers ( some figures were painted not by them, but by one of the assistants in their workshop ), and is to be sold later. It was characteristic of the Le Nains that the true meaning of their paintings often only becomes apparent at second glance. Here, we see a peasant family on the verge of starvation, searching outdoors for something to eat but finding nothing. The woman in the center—who also appears in other paintings by the Le Nains—is so exhausted that she has to sit down. I consider this to be the most dramatic scene painted during the era of Early Realism.

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Related article :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/undoing-the-french-revolution-the

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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