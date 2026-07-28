Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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patbuckley's avatar
patbuckley
7h

Of the ones I know who got injected;

there were the gullible that have been long trained in 'they wouldn't harm us', (older ppl),

nurses/admin in hospitals who did as they were told, even if reticent,

2 who were determined not to have it, but weakened because 1 wanted to go to the

pub so had one jab, and 1 who felt guilty because his children said he should.

It was the unquestioning obedience, with no explanations from establishment and celebs except for

'it's safe and I'm going to have mine' that upset me the most about the general public, obeying people who did not care one jot about them.

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
8h

‘Belonging’ - especially from their perspective is just a form of social herding. From the perspective of those who ‘belong’, it’s a form of peer pressure or a sense that the consensus of the collective ‘knows best’, or - ironically - has the monopoly on ‘good sense’. ‘Belonging’ is ‘warm and fuzzy’ conforming, but it engages a perceived, ‘common flow’ of collective energy utilizing implicit belief of ‘pack safety’, ‘pack intelligence’, and peer pressure, all reinforced by constant collectivist propaganda and political pressure for control of the masses.

To not belong - within the context above - requires a fundamental rejection of the collective mentality, prioritizing an engaged sense of individualism reinforced with one’s own knowledge, sense of strength, direction, understanding, and experience. ‘Belonging’ requires little, the alternative requires much.

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