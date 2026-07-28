Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 20, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5289

I think this is a very well written and insightful analysis of what’s going on in terms of “manufacturing consent”. The perpetrators want you to be fearful and to censor yourself.



This coincidentally meshes well we ith my recent post / article about how the perpetrators plans will probably succeed only if we let them do it to us [ https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/they-will-succeed-only-if-we-let ]. It also points to an essential truth that Suavek addressed in his recent example of “truth fiction” [ https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-question-of-perspective ].



Why do so many people consent to be harmed?



Obviously, I don’t know, but two factors are surely there in the mix?



- locus of control. This is about who, most importantly over long stretches of time, is the principal actor in your life’s story? If it’s you, you can be described as having an “internal locus of control”. People who are are this way are continually on the lookout for opportunities, threats and honest to goodness interesting things.

If on the other hand you’re the kind of person to whom good luck never happens and that you’re essentially a passenger in your own life, you could be classified as having “an external locus of control”. Such people tend not to be maintaining a lookout on life.



There’s something else that is quite separate to the locus of control.



Its attachment to the group. A need to belong. A requirement to have the approval of those around you for validation. According to Maslow, in the development of his famous “Hierarchy of Needs”, this belonging sits above even safety for many people.



If like me you find that absurd, you’ll disregard what others think or say about you if in your judgement they’re simply wrong about something, ironically in this case, about a safety issue. But a lot of people I’ve encountered have clearly ranked belonging above safety. I once read a piece by a psychologist who said that “many people would rather die with the herd than leave the herd”. This fits perfectly with what so many of us have observed in recent years. Unfortunately, a lot of people got their preference.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

AUDIO: The Age of Consent

Miri AF

Jul 18, 2026

https://open.substack.com/pub/miri/p/audio-the-age-of-consent

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Allen, October 20, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu/comment/168119320

Allen

Re: Disappearance of “the Flu”, I wrote the following in April 2020 as I was tracking the CDC reports in real time:

https://hailtoyou.wordpress.com/2020/04/29/against-the-corona-panic-pt-vi-where-has-the-regular-flu-gone-the-cdc-reports-unprecedented-crash-in-non-covid-flu-positives-raising-questions/

I would change a few things in the narrative but overall I’d say it holds up pretty well.

I cut my teeth on the massive amount of corruption and profiteering and Pharma con jobs back in 2005 with the Avian Flu hoax. They tried the same con, with mostly the same cast of characters, in 2009 with the Swine Flu hoax. I spent a lot of time in both instances trying to alert people throughout the community where I lived to the realities of these frauds. Each time there was tremendous push back followed by acknowledgement that these were indeed scams. However it seems that there is a bizarre psychotic thirst for this hysteria in our present culture as after each fraud was proven it only needed a few years passing for these very same folks to become ready to accept a new fraud.

Since then I’ve delved into pretty much all of the so-called “pandemic”/”epidemic” (Spanish Flu, HIV/AIDS, SARS, MERS, Ebola etc.) and discovered that they are all frauds , inventions of the financial/medical cartel utilized for profit and control.

Once you have explored the details, templates and patterns of these frauds it is easy to identify the scam as it is happening. The playbook is pretty much the same, they simply refine the techniques. Not so easy to convince others of the scam as they are bombarded with fear porn 24/7.

I have to say that the “messaging” was far more comprehensive, insidious and sophisticated with Operation Covidius than all others before by quantum leaps. That and they produced the cadavers this time through an array of medical democides (remdesivir, neglect, midazolam, ventilators, etc.) which solidified the fear mechanisms in the masses.

It’s breathtaking and harrowing to witness the grip of fear “Covid” had on millions of people- a vast number of these people will be damaged for life. The shadow of this psychosis will follow them to their graves.

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inge jarl clausen, July 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/guilt-without-atonement-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/303270502

inge jarl clausen

inge-jarl ’s Newsletter

The System That Holds It Together – Psychopathy at the structural level

Here is the harder truth.

Such a dark system cannot sustain itself on “science/ideology” alone. It requires psychological infrastructure.

It requires naivety and sacrifices. It requires negation. It requires corruption and moral rot.

It requires professionals who believe protocol equals morality. It requires intellectual conformity dressed as rigor. It requires the absence of self-reflection at institutional scale.

This is how psychopathy at the structural level operates—not through theatrical evil, but through emotional detachment from consequence.

Intellectual rot sets in when critical inquiry is replaced by allegiance to framework. When data is permitted only if it confirms prior assumptions. When curiosity and playfulness—the very trait we extinguish in children—is unwelcome inside our institutions.

Naivety becomes virtue. Compliance becomes professionalism. Doubt becomes deviance.

And the system holds.

Until it doesn’t.

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The Media: Pharma’s Weapon of Mass Deception

Where pharmaceutical narratives are laundered into public legitimacy.

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Jul 22, 2026

Modern medicine is captured by the pharmaceutical industry, but that capture is only effective to the extent that it is accepted by the public. The media is the mechanism through which that influence is translated into public legitimacy.

The media is not a neutral pipeline for medical information. It operates within an information ecosystem shaped by financial incentives and institutional relationships that systematically favor pharmaceutical interests—determining which stories receive attention, which voices are amplified, and how evidence is understood.

( … )

Full article :

https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/pharma-media-capture

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I DO NOT CONSENT, July 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-question-of-perspective-part-408/comment/303320160

I DO NOT CONSENT

‘Belonging’ - especially from their perspective is just a form of social herding. From the perspective of those who ‘belong’, it’s a form of peer pressure or a sense that the consensus of the collective ‘knows best’, or - ironically - has the monopoly on ‘good sense’. ‘Belonging’ is ‘warm and fuzzy’ conforming, but it engages a perceived, ‘common flow’ of collective energy utilizing implicit belief of ‘pack safety’, ‘pack intelligence’, and peer pressure, all reinforced by constant collectivist propaganda and political pressure for control of the masses.

To not belong - within the context above - requires a fundamental rejection of the collective mentality, prioritizing an engaged sense of individualism reinforced with one’s own knowledge, sense of strength, direction, understanding, and experience. ‘Belonging’ requires little, the alternative requires much.

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Suavek’s next “truth fiction” :

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The need to belong is a psychological parasite

A story that is only 50% made up

by Suavek

According to Abraham Maslow, the need to belong is a psychological parasite that feeds on your self-preservation chip. Humans will willingly step into a meat grinder just to feel like part of the “We.”

Somewhere in Scotland in 2003.

Barnaby learned this the hard way in his past life. He had been a perfectly normal, fluffy sheep standing on a stone bridge. Suddenly, a clumsy sheep named Gordon got nudged by the crowd and went yeet straight into the rushing river below. To Barnaby’s brain, completely fried by the need for social validation, Gordon hadn’t fallen. Gordon was trendsetting.

“Yo, Gordon is doing a pop-up pool party!” the flock bleated. “If we don’t jump, we’re officially cancelled.”

Barnaby’s logic chip screamed that his wool would turn into a fifty-pound anchor, but Maslow’s ghost whispered louder: “If you stay on the bridge, you’re a loser.” So, Barnaby yelled “YOLO!” and did a full-on, unhinged cannonball into the abyss. He drowned in seconds, a total victim of the group chat.

Respawn Point: Orange County, California. Year: 2026.

Barnaby woke up with a chest blowout, acrylic nails, and a devastating caffeine addiction. He—now she—had been reincarnated as Brenda, a 23-year-old medical assistant at the Zenith Quantum Diagnostics Clinic.

Brenda sat at her desk, staring at her freshly manicured hands in absolute cosmic horror. The universe had downgraded her from a fluffy herbivore to a low-tier worker in the American healthcare matrix.

“Brenda! Fetch the Cyber-Stethoscope 9000! We have an emergency!”

The voice belonged to Dr. Harrison Vance. Dr. Vance was a man whose medical degree looked suspiciously like it had been printed on the back of a cereal box. He walked into the lobby, eyes locked onto a massive, flat-screen television mounted to the wall.

The TV didn’t display medical charts. It was tuned to The Morning Hype, a dystopian infotainment show sponsored by big pharma and a cryptocurrency called MedCoin.

“Dr. Vance,” Brenda said, her voice a pitch higher than she was used to. “The patient in room three just has a mild cough. Why do you need the Cyber-Stethoscope?”

“Because the media paradigm has shifted, Brenda! Look at the monitor!” Dr. Vance pointed a trembling finger at the screen.

A hyper-caffeinated TV host with blindingly white teeth was screaming: “Breaking news, folks! A new study says coughing is actually a symptom of ‘Internal Quantum Rust’! To save your patients, you must use our patented Cyber-Stethoscope, type random numbers into the dial, and diagnose everyone with Chronic Microwave Poisoning! Do it now or get cancelled!”

Brenda blinked. “Doctor, that is a morning talk show. That man is a former reality TV contestant. That device is literally just a plastic toy with flashing LED lights.”

“He has forty million followers, Brenda!” Dr. Vance shrieked, his face twisting into a mask of pure existential dread. “If I don’t use the flashing toy, the Medical Board will look at my Yelp reviews and think I’m a boomer! I need to be part of the paradigm shift!”

Dr. Vance rushed into room three, where a normal suburban guy was sitting. Dr. Vance pressed the plastic toy against the man’s chest. The toy went BEEP BOOP and flashed blue.

“My god,” Dr. Vance gasped, reading the plastic screen. “The television was right. Your organs are melting from 5G radiation. We must amputate your left earlobe immediately to relieve the pressure.”

The patient looked terrified. “Wait, really? But I just have a cold!”

“Are you questioning the consensus?!” Dr. Vance yelled, turning to the lobby.

Suddenly, the clinic doors burst open. It wasn’t one person. It was a stampede of fifty people, all clutching their chests. “We saw The Morning Hype!” they chanted in terrifying unison. “Diagnose us with the Microwave Poisoning! We want the amputation! Give us the numbers!”

Brenda’s newly minted human logic chip screamed: “Run! Grab your purse and flee to Mexico!

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Feel Like A Contributing Member of Society....

“Yo, what you need? I got water, oxygen, protein, carbohydrates, shelter, security, friendship, love, the respect of your peers, and a strong moral compass.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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