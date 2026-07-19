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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
6h

My my, you definitely have an under appreciated talent for crafting both the plots and the detail of Philip K Dickian SciFi. I’ve said before that, had this been in an anthology of his short stories, I wouldn’t have noticed it wasn’t by his hand.

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IAn Hopkins's avatar
IAn Hopkins
7h

Another superb article Suavek. Covering a great deal many crucial things. Many thanks as always.

Ever grateful also, for the share. Really kind of you. Thank u. 🤝

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