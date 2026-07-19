The Blind Spot

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, Jul 17, 2026 ( - a quote from his latest article ) :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/they-will-succeed-only-if-we-let

“ ( … )

If I should soften my warnings, in pursuit of avoiding planting worrying thoughts in you, that is surely more likely to prompt inaction.

I am not in a position to state categorically that “It’s alright, THEY can’t actually do all these things, it’s purely hubristic nonsense”.

I do think that too much has been bitten off by the perpetrators. They do not have control.

Therefore, they will succeed ONLY IF WE LET THEM.

The outcomes are extremely dependent upon the attitude of each person.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/they-will-succeed-only-if-we-let

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The Blind Spot

Pride goes before a fall, but that doesn’t apply to me.

— A story in Philip K. Dick’s favorite format.

by Suavek

The mid-morning synth-coffee was lukewarm, but Arthur Pendelton didn’t mind. He adjusted his anti-glare specs and scrolled through the flashing crimson headlines on his wrist-com.

The United Global Directorate had just outlawed unsanctioned independent thoughts on Tuesdays. Also, the corporate-state war in the Orion Sector had successfully vaporized another three colony moons.

“Fascinating,” Arthur murmured, taking a slow sip. “The classic socio-political arc towards total entropic tyranny. I predicted this exact resource-collapse in my 2024 blog posts.”

His wife, Chloe, was busy applying nutrient-cream to her synthetic house-plant. She didn’t look up. “Did you, honey? That’s nice. Did the news say anything about the mandatory DNA-harvesting vans parked outside our sector?”

Arthur let out a soft, intellectual chuckle. He loved Chloe, but she lacked his macro-level grasp of reality. “My dear, those vans are for the masses. The standard deviations. The people who actually think voting changes things.”

He stood up, looking out the reinforced window at the authoritarian dystopia outside, completely unfazed. He tapped his temple with a smug, self-satisfied grin.

“People always say that pride goes before a fall, Chloe. But that old proverb doesn’t apply to me. It only applies to those who don’t see the fall coming. I am simply too clever for the algorithm to catch.”

A loud, metallic crash shook the front door, cutting him off mid-smirk.

The heavy steel frame buckled inward with a violent screech. Two seven-foot-tall Enforcer-Droids, painted in surprisingly cheerful pastel pink, stepped into the hallway. Their heavy laser cannons hummed with lethal energy.

“CITIZEN ARTHUR PENDELTON. YOU HAVE BEEN SELECTED FOR MAXIMUM-OUTPUT MANUAL LABOR,” the lead droid boomed, its mechanical claw reaching out.

Arthur didn’t panic. He adjusted his tie, held his head high, and smiled warmly at the machines. “Ah, excellent. A field calibration. Officers, if you check your localized data-hub, you will find an encrypted exemption file under my name. I am actually far too intelligent to be drafted. I understand the futility of your war perfectly.”

The droid didn’t pause to process his logic. The cold metal claw clamped firmly around Arthur’s neck, lifting him straight off his feet.

“Wait,” Arthur gasped, his face instantly turning a light shade of blue as his pride evaporated into pure panic. He was dragged toward the door like a sack of potatoes. “This is an egregious coding error! I checked the parameters! I’m the one who understands the tyranny! I’m not one of the sheep!”

Chloe watched calmly from the couch as her husband’s slippers dragged uselessly across the carpet. “Should I cancel your lunch reservation, Arthur?”

“Just... optimize... the asset... portfolio!” Arthur choked out, right before the heavy apartment door slammed shut behind him, sealing his very literal fall.

Chloe sighed, shook her head, and turned back to her plant. “Men,” she whispered to herself. “Always thinking they’re above the proverb.”

The pastel-pink Enforcer-Droid didn’t throw Arthur into a standard prison transport. Instead, he was shoved into the back of a sleek, black hover-limo. The interior smelled of real leather and expensive tobacco—a luxury Arthur hadn’t encountered since before the Great Currency Collapse.

Sitting across from him was a man in a flawless, charcoal-grey suit. He was smiling softly, holding a digital tablet.

“Ah, Mr. Pendelton,” the man said, his voice smooth and dripping with institutional warmth. “Welcome. I am Director Vance of the Ministry of Bureaucratic Efficiency.”

Arthur, coughing slightly and straightening his crumpled tie, immediately regained his composure. His smugness rushed back like an old friend. “I knew it,” Arthur breathed, a triumphant smile breaking across his face. “A clerical error. You realized my cognitive matrix is far too valuable for manual labor. I told my wife—I am simply too clever for the baseline algorithm.”

Director Vance let out a soft, genuine laugh. “Oh, Arthur. You brilliant, arrogant fool. There was no clerical error.”

Arthur blinked. “Excuse me?”

“The algorithm didn’t miss you, Arthur. It was hunting for you,” Vance explained, tapping his tablet to display a glowing graph of Arthur’s internet history, blog posts, and tax evasion strategies. “Do you honestly think a totalitarian regime wants compliant, mindless sheep in its upper echelons? Sheep are useless for complex systems. They can’t manage logistics. They can’t program the Enforcer-Droids.”

Arthur’s mouth went dry. “So... you’re recruiting me?”

“In a way,” Vance said, leaning forward. “We don’t look for the people who blindly obey. We look for the top two percent. The ones who are so profoundly informed, so completely aware of the tyranny, and yet so utterly selfish that they do absolutely nothing to stop it. The ones who think they are above the fall.”

Arthur stared at him, the horrifying truth beginning to dawn on his highly intellectual brain.

“You see, Arthur,” Vance whispered, “the most terrifying part of our tyranny isn’t that we force people to comply. It’s that we find the smartest people in the world, like you, and give them a choice: go to the lithium mines, or sit in a comfortable office and help us enslave the rest. And because you only care about yourself, we already know what you’ll choose.”

Arthur looked out the window. Down below, thousands of citizens were being herded into transport ships. He could save them. He had the knowledge. He had the intellect.

He looked back at the comfortable leather seat, the expensive tobacco, and the contract glowing on Vance’s tablet.

“Well,” Arthur whispered, his pride twisting into something much darker as he reached for the digital pen. “At least I was right about one thing... the algorithm really is remarkably efficient.”

Three weeks later, Arthur sat in a plush, ergonomic leather chair on the 104th floor of the Ministry of Bureaucratic Efficiency. The air conditioning was perfect. The synth-coffee was actually hot.

Before him floated a massive, curved obsidian console displaying hundreds of live surveillance feeds. Arthur’s job was simple: identify high-intelligence anomalies in Sector 7—the citizens who thought they were too smart to get caught.

He was remarkably good at it. It took one to know one.

“Adjusting grid parameters,” Arthur muttered to himself, tapping the holographic keyboard with practiced arrogance. “Let’s see who thinks they are outsmarting the system today.”

The central screen flickered, automatically pulling up a high-priority flagged feed based on his localized algorithm.

Arthur’s heart skipped a beat.

The camera angle was top-down, beaming directly from the smoke detector of his own apartment. On screen, Chloe was sitting on the couch. But she wasn’t applying nutrient-cream to her synthetic plant anymore. The plant had been pushed aside. In its place was a disassembled, military-grade subspace transmitter.

Chloe was rapidly typing code into a contraband terminal, her face completely devoid of her usual vacant, submissive expression.

“No,” Arthur whispered, leaning closer. “No, no, no.”

A digital text box popped up on Arthur’s console, flashing in authoritarian yellow: [ANOMALY DETECTED: UNFAVORABLE UNDERGROUND RESISTANCE ACTIVITY. CITIZEN IDENTIFICATION: CHLOE PENDELTON. TERMINATION ORDER PENDING YOUR CONFIRMATION.]

Arthur’s finger hovered over the flashing red button. His hand trembled. If he didn’t press it, Director Vance’s automated oversight system would flag him for execution within ninety seconds. The system was absolute. His comfort, his safety, his very survival depended entirely on his compliance.

On the screen, Chloe suddenly stopped typing. It was as if she knew exactly where the camera was. She looked straight up into the lens, directly into Arthur’s eyes.

She held up a small, handwritten cardboard sign. It read:

PRIDE GOES BEFORE A FALL, ARTHIE. ENJOY THE VIEW FROM THE TOP.

She smiled—a sharp, brilliant, profound smile that Arthur had never before wanted to notice in her.

A cold sweat broke out on Arthur's neck. He looked at the red button. He looked at his wife's brilliant, mocking smile. He had thought he was the smartest man in the world, chosen for his superior mind, only to realize he was just a glorified executioner trapped in a golden cage, forced to destroy the only person from his circle at the time who actually managed to outsmart the system.

To escape the crushing cognitive dissonance, Arthur rationalized that if he didn't handle the liquidation himself, someone else would do it anyway. He pressed the red button.

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IAn Hopkins presents :

Source : https://substack.com/@peninsolar/note/c-293101698

IAn's Substack : https://substack.com/@peninsolar

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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