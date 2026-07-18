The Question of Perspective

by Suavek

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The Usual Bathroom Conversation

The shaving cream was perfect. It had that rich, marshmallow consistency that Arthur prized above all else. He carefully guided the razor down his left cheek, leaving a smooth path of pink skin. Next to him, Martha was aggressively applying translucent powder, creating a small, localized cloud of dust around her nose.

“Did you hear that sound?” Martha asked, squinting into her compact mirror. “Like wood cracking. Or maybe the downstairs neighbors are finally throwing out that hideous wardrobe.”

“Probably the wardrobe,” Arthur murmured, stretching his top lip over his teeth to shave his mustache. “Good riddance. It ruined the hallway feng shui.”

A thick curl of grey smoke drifted under the bathroom door. It rolled across the linoleum tiles like a lazy morning fog. Martha tapped her brush on the edge of the sink, adding to the airborne particles.

“You’re missing a spot near your ear,” she observed.

The door burst open.

A firefighter stood in the frame. He was wearing full turnout gear, covered in soot, and breathing heavily through a respirator. He ripped the mask off his face, gasping for air. His eyes were wide with panic.

“Folks! You need to evacuate right now!” the fireman yelled, coughing violently. “The entire building is fully engulfed! The stairwell is gone!”

Arthur stopped mid-stroke and turned around, holding his razor aloft. “Young man, please. There is no need to shout. We are right here.”

“But the fire—”

“We know about the fire,” Martha interrupted, dabbling a bit of blush onto her cheekbones. “Or well, we suspected. My husband thought it was a wardrobe. Anyway, you look absolutely exhausted. What is your name?”

The fireman blinked, looking from the smoky hallway to the serene, brightly lit bathroom. “Jim. My name is Jim. But seriously, the floor below us is literally melting.”

“Nice to meet you, Jim,” Arthur said, turning back to the mirror. “Are you related to the Jims over on 4th Street? The ones with the terribly loud lawnmower?”

Jim the firefighter looked down at his heavy boots. The floor felt remarkably hot. Yet, the sheer normalcy of the bathroom was strangely hypnotic. His adrenaline, which had been pumping at maximum capacity for the last twenty minutes, suddenly bottomed out. He felt an overwhelming urge to just sit down.

“No,” Jim sighed, leaning his heavy axe against the toilet bowl. “I’m from Ohio, actually. Moved here three years ago.”

“Oh, Ohio!” Martha smiled, blending her eyeshadow. “Lovely corn. Or is that Iowa? I always mix up the vowel states.”

“We both do,” Arthur agreed, rinsing his razor in the sink. The water pressure was dying, trickling out in a pathetic, rusty stream. “Jim, let me ask you something. As a professional. Do you think a goatee would frame my jawline better, or does it make me look like a cheap magician?”

Jim leaned against the tiled wall, wiping sweat from his forehead with a dirty glove. He looked at Arthur’s face. “Honestly? Goatees are tough. You need a really strong chin. Otherwise, you just look like you’re hiding something.”

“Exactly what I told him!” Martha clapped her hands. “He doesn’t have the chin for it. He has a sensitive chin.”

“It is not sensitive, it is intellectual,” Arthur protested, though he looked slightly hurt.

Outside the door, a loud THOOM echoed through the apartment. The bathroom light bulb flickered, turned purple, and died. The only illumination now came from the orange, demonic glow pulsing through the cracks in the walls. The air was getting heavy, smelling strongly of burning synthetic carpet and old drywall.

“Should we perhaps use the window?” Jim asked, though his voice lacked any real urgency now. He felt a deep, existential tiredness creeping into his bones. The thought of climbing back down a collapsing ladder felt incredibly tedious.

“Oh, the window catches the draft this time of day,” Martha said, applying a final layer of cherry-red lipstick. “It ruins my hair. Besides, we are on the twenty-fourth floor. It’s a long drop.”

“True,” Jim admitted. He took off his heavy helmet and placed it on the closed toilet lid. “Hey, do you guys have any water? My throat feels like sandpaper.”

“The tap is dead, I’m afraid,” Arthur said, wiping the remaining shaving cream off his face with a fluffy towel. “But I have half a bottle of warm gin in the medicine cabinet.”

“I shouldn’t. I’m on duty,” Jim said.

“Oh, live a little, Jim,” Martha laughed. “The building is structural toast anyway, right?”

“Fair point,” Jim said.

Arthur poured the gin into two plastic toothbrush cups and gave one to Jim. They all stood in the small bathroom, bathed in a warm, apocalyptic orange light. The floor beneath them began to tilt at a gentle, almost pleasant fifteen-degree angle.

“To Ohio,” Arthur said, raising his cup.

“To Ohio,” Jim echoed, taking a sip. “Wow. That is exceptionally cheap gin.”

“Only the best for our guests,” Martha beamed.

A loud, metallic screech groaned through the skyscraper as the main steel supports gave way completely. The bathroom began a rapid, vertical descent toward the street level.

“You know,” Arthur said, holding onto the sink as gravity lightened their feet, “I think I will stick to the clean-shaven look.”

“Good choice, dear,” Martha said, right before everything went black.

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The Continuation in the Hereafter

The waiting room of the afterlife looked remarkably like an upscale airport lounge, except the carpets were cleaner and the background jazz was actually tolerable.

Arthur was sitting in a plush leather armchair, adjusting his collar. He was still wearing his silk bathrobe, which was now immaculate and smelled faintly of lavender instead of smoke. Martha sat next to him, checking her reflection in a silver pocket mirror. Her lipstick was flawless.

“I must say,” Arthur remarked, looking around the pearlescent lobby, “the descent was much smoother than I anticipated. Hardly any turbulence after the sixteenth floor.”

“And look at your chin, dear,” Martha said, tapping his jawline with her index finger. “Completely smooth. Not a single nick from the razor. Death agrees with your shaving technique.”

The glass doors at the front of the lounge slid open with a soft whoosh. Jim walked in. He was no longer carrying his heavy axe or wearing his soot-covered turnout gear. Instead, he was dressed in a pristine, white tracksuit with three gold stripes down the sleeves. He looked bewildered.

“Arthur? Martha?” Jim blinked, jogging over to their chairs. “Holy crap. We’re... we’re dead, right? The building collapsed.”

“Ah, Jim! Good to see you,” Arthur beamed, gesturing to an empty armchair. “Do sit down. You look much more comfortable without all that heavy upholstery. White suits you.”

Jim collapsed into the chair, staring at his hands. “I can’t believe it. I had twenty years left until my pension. I was supposed to go fishing in Montana next month.”

“Oh, don’t be so dramatic, Jimmy,” Martha scoffed gently, waving a manicured hand. “Montana is terribly cold, and the fish are notoriously uncooperative. Here, look at the positive side: no more climbing twenty-four flights of stairs in a rubber suit.”

“I suppose,” Jim muttered, though he still looked a bit shell-shocked. “But what do we do now? Is there a judgment? Do we see a giant gate?”

Right on cue, a chime echoed through the lounge. A polite, disembodied voice announced over the loudspeaker: “Passenger Jim from Ohio, please proceed to Gate 4 for immediate reincarnation. You have been upgraded to a golden retriever in a wealthy suburban household.”

Jim stood up, his jaw dropping. “A golden retriever? Seriously?”

“Oh, that’s marvelous!” Martha clapped her hands. “You have exactly the right temperament for it. Very loyal, excellent hair, and you already know how to fetch things from burning buildings.”

“Just avoid the goatees, Jim,” Arthur added with a wink. “They still won’t suit your chin.”

Jim couldn’t help but laugh. The lingering panic of his mortal demise finally evaporated, replaced by a strange, warm lightness. “You guys are unbelievable. Are you coming with?”

“Our announcement hasn’t played yet,” Arthur said, leaning back comfortably. “We’re holding out for a nice boutique hotel arrangement. Or perhaps a cloud with a decent wet bar.”

“Well, thanks for the gin,” Jim said, giving them a small wave as he started walking toward Gate 4. “See you around. If you ever see a dog sniffing around a fire hydrant in Ohio, don’t be a stranger.”

“Safe travels, Jim!” Martha called out.

As the glass doors closed behind the firefighter, Arthur turned to Martha. “You know, darling, I just realized something rather urgent.”

“What’s that, Arthur?”

“I left the bathroom tap running downstairs.”

Martha paused, adjusted her pearls, and smiled. “Well, my dear, I think the fire took care of that for us.”

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Jim's New Life

Life as a golden retriever was an absolute breeze. Jim—now legally named “Buster” by his nine-year-old human—spent his days chasing tennis balls, napping on a premium memory-foam dog bed, and eating high-end salmon kibble. The traumatic memory of the skyscraper collapse had faded into a vague, warm dream of orange lights and cheap gin. He was living the canine dream in a sunny suburb of Chicago.

It was a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. Buster was lying on the front lawn, lazily snapping at a passing bumblebee, when a sudden, shrill sound pierced the neighborhood quiet.

WRAAAAOOOOW-WRAAAAOOOOW.

A massive, bright red fire truck roared down the main avenue, its sirens wailing and horn honking.

Buster’s ears instantly shot up. He bolted upright, his tail freezing mid-wag.

The heavy roar of the diesel engine, the smell of exhaust, the flash of the red strobe lights—it hit his dog brain like a lightning bolt. The canine amnesia shattered. The floodgates of his past life opened, and 20-year veteran firefighter Jim was suddenly fully conscious inside the body of a very fluffy dog.

Oh my god, Buster thought, his eyes widening in pure horror. The skyscraper. Arthur and Martha. The bathroom.

He sat down heavily on his furry haunches, his pink tongue lolling out in sheer disbelief as the memories came rushing back.

I was a first responder! he realized, panic mounting in his chest. I had an axe! I had a hose! I was literally wearing fifty pounds of flame-retardant gear, and my actual job description was to put out the fire and extract the civilians!

He remembered Arthur’s marshmallow shaving cream. He remembered Martha’s eyeshadow. He remembered discussing the geometric failure of goatees while the floor beneath his boots was actively turning into liquid slag.

I drank warm gin! Buster howled internally, letting out a pathetic, high-pitched whine that sounded like a deflating balloon. I stood in a burning bathroom and complained about my throat feeling like sandpaper instead of connecting my line to the standpipe! I could have hooked up the hose! I could have radioed for backup! I completely checked out of the rescue operation because a British guy asked me if he looked like a cheap magician!

“Hey, Buster! What’s wrong, boy? You don’t like the big red trucks?”

His tiny human, Tommy, walked out onto the porch, holding a yellow plastic frisbee. Tommy jogged down the steps and tossed the disc across the lawn. “Fetch, boy!”

Buster’s professional firefighter brain screamed: WE NEED TO ESTABLISH A PERIMETER! CHECK THE HYDRANTS! WE HAVE AN ACTIVE CODE 3!

But his golden retriever DNA was infinitely stronger. Before he could stop himself, his four legs blurred into motion. He sprinted across the grass, leaped into the air, and caught the frisbee with a satisfying snap of his jaws.

He trotted back to Tommy, tail wagging uncontrollably, though his inner monologue was still frantic. I ruined my pension for a conversation about the vowel states! Martha was right, Iowa does have lovely corn, but that was NOT the time!

He dropped the frisbee at Tommy’s feet and let out a sharp bark. It was meant to be a stern reprimand to his past self, but it just came out sounding incredibly cheerful.

Well, Buster thought, letting Tommy scratch him right behind the ears where it felt amazing, I suppose there’s no point crying over spilled gin. Next time a house catches fire in this neighborhood, I’ll just bark really loudly at the hydrants. That’s practically the same thing.

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The Reunion

The realization that he used to be a firefighter still stung occasionally, but Buster had mostly adapted to the dog life. He was currently on a strict schedule of chasing squirrels, napping in patches of sunlight, and waiting for someone to drop a piece of cheese on the kitchen floor.

One lazy afternoon, Buster was trotting along the wooden fence separating his yard from Mrs. Gable’s house next door. Suddenly, a familiar, aristocratic murmur drifted down from the top of the fence.

“I tell you, Martha, the culinary standards in this establishment have plummeted. The salmon paté was served at a completely unacceptable ambient room temperature.”

Buster froze. He tilted his fluffy head, his floppy ears twitching.

Perched on the fence rail were two cats. One was a very plump, fluffy white Persian with a permanent scowl. The other was a sleek Siamese with beautifully manicured claws and an air of immense boredom.

“Oh, hush, Arthur,” the Siamese purred, blinking lazily. “At least your bowl wasn’t ceramic. You know how the texture of ceramic sets my teeth on edge.”

Buster’s jaw literally dropped. No way, he thought. The shaving cream guy and the blush lady.

He trotted right up to the fence, sat down, and let out a soft, friendly woof. “Arthur? Martha? It’s me! Jim! The firefighter from the 24th floor!”

The two cats stopped grooming themselves and looked down at the large golden retriever. They stared at him for a remarkably long time. Their eyes were wide, vacant, and completely glassy. It was the look of two creatures whose family tree hadn’t experienced a complex thought since the late nineties.

“Arthur, look,” Martha whispered, her voice slow and thick. “The large orange vibrating thing is making noises at us.”

“Fascinating,” Arthur murmured, swaying slightly on his paws. “Do you think it’s a machine? Or perhaps a very aggressive cushion?”

Buster blinked. “Guys, it’s me. Jim. Ohio? The warm gin? The goatee conversation?”

Arthur licked his paw with extreme deliberation, looking entirely confused. “Gin... yes, that rings a bell. Was it a brand of kibble? I do love kibble. It just appears in the bowl, you know. Splendid invention. No hunting required.”

“Oh, hunting is dreadful,” Martha agreed, yawning so wide her pink tongue curled. “The feral alley cats down the street told me they have to actually run after mice. Can you imagine? Running? It sounds terribly unsanitary. We just sit here, and the giant two-legged servants bring us chicken feast. It’s a much superior lifestyle.”

Buster suddenly realized what he was dealing with. Thanks to generations of over-bred, pampered indoor ancestors who never had to lift a paw for a meal, Arthur and Martha’s new feline brains were running on a massive hardware delay. The wild alley cats were sharp, quick, and street-smart because they had to survive. Arthur and Martha, on the other hand, had the collective cognitive processing power of a toasted marshmallow.

“Right,” Buster sighed, his tail giving a disappointed thud against the grass. “So you guys don’t remember the skyscraper fire at all?”

Arthur stared at a passing butterfly for a solid thirty seconds, completely ignoring the question. Then, he looked back down at Buster. “You have a very solid chin, orange cushion creature. Have you ever considered a goatee? I feel like it would frame your muzzle nicely.”

Buster let out a heavy dog sigh. Some things never change, he thought.

“Thank you, Arthur,” Buster barked softly. “I’ll keep that in mind.”

“Excellent,” Arthur said, already losing interest as his eyes drifted toward over to a shiny piece of candy wrapper in the grass. “Look, Martha. A colorful wrapper. Let us stare at it until dinner.”

“Ooh, shiny,” Martha agreed.

Buster shook his furry head, turned around, and trotted back toward his porch. They might be completely brain-baked house cats now, but at least they were happy, well-fed, and—most importantly—nowhere near a box of matches.

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My heartfelt thanks to the supporters of this Substack project

by Suavek

The story above was written to thank everyone who has supported my work on this Substack so far. Of course, all readers should enjoy it. To date, however, there have been 57 wonderful people who have brought me great joy by recognizing the value of fact-based public awareness-raising and supporting me in my work. Given the injustice and the highly criminal machinations we are currently facing, this help came at just the right time. I hereby grant all my supporters copyright ownership of this story, and I hope that perhaps one of you—with more time at your disposal than I have—can put it to good use. Due to time constraints, I failed to thank you personally, and I apologize for that oversight. For those same reasons, I will never have the time to exploit this story commercially. I do this work on Substack for a very simple reason: I realized it makes sense to bundle important information into coherent, thematic units—specifically, article series. After all, this has to do with making vital topics easier to understand, and although—for many reasons—I am not the most suitable person for the task, and have never worked as a journalist, I have dedicated myself to this cause. Appalled by how the propaganda echo chamber floods the internet with nonsense—thereby downplaying the statements of top toxicology expert Dr. Mike Yeadon—I voluntarily quit my job a few years ago. Unfortunately, since then, I have had absolutely no time to resume my personal tasks, which are by no means unimportant either. That makes your highly valued support for this Substack project all the more significant. I am not quite sure how else to express my gratitude for your urgently needed help. Thank you very much !

I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mike Yeadon for his trust, his recommendations, and his warm words, which have astonished me and left me almost speechless in recent times. We all feel deeply grateful to you for your years of commitment to justice. Thank you very much !

Best wishes,

Suavek

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‘Dear Diary... Still no change...’

‘What if we don’t change at all ... and something magical just happens?’

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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