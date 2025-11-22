The cover photo shows the Rockefeller Room in the headquarters of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) / the former residence of Standard Oil director Harold Irving Pratt at 58 East 68th Street, New York City in Manhattan. (https://www.pratthouse.com/floor-plan).

Foreword

by Suavek

To understand the new world order that is currently being forcibly imposed on us, we should take a step back in history and examine the brain of the capitalist system, namely the think tank the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). I have already reported on the journal published by this important think tank, called Foreign Affairs, in this article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-they-tell

General information about the journal Foreign Affairs can be found on Wikipedia, which distorts political topics to benefit the globalist mafia, but occasionally also presents the true facts. Here is a fragment of a Wikipedia article:

“Foreign Affairs (German: “Auswärtige Verhältnisse”) is the title of a journal focusing on US foreign policy and international politics or international relations.

Foreign Affairs since 1922. has been published in New York City The journal is currently published six times a year; originally, until the 1990s, it was a quarterly publication.

The editor is James F. Hoge, Jr., on behalf of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a major US think tank whose members include numerous authors and academics, as well as many former US presidents , secretaries of state and secretaries of the treasury.”

Source : The German-language Wikipedia :

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_Affairs

Wikipedia provides insufficient information about the influential think tank CFR. While the founders of the think tank are mentioned—they were instrumental in developing the organization’s founding idea and also contributed to the establishment of the Federal Reserve—they were ultimately only the originators of the ideas behind the actual driving force, which is found among the most powerful families in the USA. In other words, the lackeys of power, the initiators, idea generators and founders of various organizations we are primarily told about must be distinguished from the power itself. Please note what Wikipedia writes about the headquarters of the Council on Foreign Relations:

“( … ) since April 16, 1945, has been headquartered in the former residence of Standard Oil director Harold Irving Pratt at 58 East 68th Street/Park Avenue on the Upper East Side , New York City in Manhattan. [ 9 ] Another branch office is located on F Street in the immediate vicinity of the White House in the US capital, Washington DC. ( … ). ”

Here is an excerpt from the German Wikipedia article (a translation) :

“The Council on Foreign Relations CFR ) is New ( a privately held US think tank focusing on foreign policy issues, with offices in York City and Washington , D.C. The organization was founded in 1921 in New York by Edward M. House in collaboration with the German-born bankers Paul M. Warburg and Otto Hermann Kahn , the most influential journalist in the U.S., Walter Lippmann , as well as New York businessmen, bankers, and high-ranking politicians. [ 4 ] [ 5 ] [ 6 ] [ 7 ]

Since its inception, the Council which are closely intertwined with the CFR, has been accorded a prominent role in the formulation process of foreign policy strategies and, together with Chatham House and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, it is one of the four most influential private think tanks worldwide. [ 8 ] The CFR publishes the bimonthly journal *Foreign Affairs* , a specialist journal in the field of international relations . the Council on Foreign Relations Since April 16, 1945, has been headquartered in the former residence of Standard Oil director Harold Irving Pratt at 58 East 68th Street/Park Avenue on the Upper East Side , New York City in Manhattan . [ 9 ] Another branch office is located on F Street in the immediate vicinity of the White House in the US capital, Washington DC.”

Source : https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations

A small additional piece of information :

The English Wikipedia completely omits the history of this think tank’s location. The link is provided merely as evidence of this :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations

However, the article provides the following information, which is missing from the German Wikipedia :

“ ( … )

CFR publishes the bi-monthly journal Foreign Affairs since 1922. It also runs the David Rockefeller Studies Program, which makes recommendations to presidential administrations and the diplomatic community, testifies before Congress, interacts with the media, and publishes research on foreign policy issues.

( … ). ”

The conference room in the Pratt House. Source : https://www.pratthouse.com/floor-plan

To understand the geopolitical reporting of Western media, one must be aware of the key role of the American Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

“We are now an empire, and when we act, we create our own reality.”

— Karl Rove, former head of the U.S. government’s Office of Strategic Initiatives

The most blatant propaganda of our time comes from the Council on Foreign Relations. Here, John Kerry is speaking in the CFR building about alleged climate change :

The lies about “climate change” : A Conversation with John Kerry by CFR. ( Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFqQXTBA4DE ).

The photo shows the Rockefeller Room in the headquarters of CFR. This House is the former residence of Standard Oil director Harold Irving Pratt at 58 East 68th Street, New York City in Manhattan. You can view other rooms of the house here: https://www.pratthouse.com/floor-plan. The mixing of the different interior styles in this room could be considered stylistically unacceptable and terribly ignorant.

More photos of the Rockefeller Room (same source as above) :

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has created a largely self-contained, transatlantic information network in which almost all relevant sources and reference points are controlled by members of the Council and its partner organizations.

This has resulted in a historically unique information matrix that is clearly superior to the classic government propaganda of authoritarian states, but is increasingly losing its effectiveness due to the success of independent media. However, this success could soon come to an abrupt end. The criminal censorship we are currently fighting against is the only way for perpetrators to present their lies to the public in a somewhat “credible” manner. Therefore, the support of freedom-loving readers for the alternative media is all the more important. However, I am not speaking here about supporting media outlets and authors who falsely proclaim the existence of the alleged new disease “Covid” and thus play into the hands of the perpetrators. This disease is a pure invention of power-hungry perpetrators to expand their power. Anyone who, as a reader of this substack, supports and promotes such media outlets and authors, is supporting their own tormentors and actively paving the way for their own future enslavement.

The most important information about CFR, which can only be found with some difficulty, does not come from Wikipedia, but from the German historian Hermann Ploppa, whose articles are heavily censored by algorithms and other tricks of the globalist mafia :

Detailed information on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) can be found in a two-part, German-language article by the historian Hermann Ploppa. In my opinion, these are the best available articles on this organization, which you cannot easily find online due to censorship, and which I highly recommend :

PART 1 : https://apolut.net/history-der-council-on-foreign-relations-teil-1/

PART 2 : https://apolut.net/history-der-council-on-foreign-relations-teil-2/

The two-part article I linked above represents the core of true information about the Western “Politburo,” information that is difficult for the public to access. The German historian Hermann Ploppa reveals the true center of power, yet remains largely unknown due to pervasive censorship. The purpose of this article here on Fraud Prevention Hotline is to emphasize that an automatic translation of Hermann Ploppa’s work linked above can significantly broaden your understanding of the current political situation.

I wish you much enjoyment in uncovering the truth,

Suavek

P.S.:

The article by Hermann Ploppa linked above provides sufficient information on the CFR in my opinion, but there is further information available in German. Those who are particularly inquisitive can find more here :

https://www.nachdenkseiten.de/?p=40074

The fact that the same industrialists of that time founded both the Council on Foreign Relations and the Federal Reserve can only be addressed in a later article.

