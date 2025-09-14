Rider, September 13, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-3-the-evil-within/comment/155674263

Rider

Thanks for the thoughtful (but in my view, not entirely correct) commentaries posted by Suavek, of his own and of those he has read.

One mistake people make when they reach conclusions about philosophy and its applied disciplines (economic reasoning, medical reasoning, history and so forth) is acceptance of package deals. By this, I mean ideas and claims to fact are woven into complicated packages, that have an appearance to most people of truth, because they have never critically examined the components and lines of thought that tie the package together. Any package deal implies the intellectual premises it is built around, so people who have been taught to believe the ideas and reasoning holding the package together will feel it resembles truth.

(Synonymous with "Package Deal" is "Misinterpretation based on Misconceptions".)

Here is a package deal almost everyone today believes sincerely to be true. Unregulated capitalism leads inexorably to "monopoly", and is a cruel economic system that impoverishes the poor, enriches the wealthy, and stamps out natural human feelings of compassion and kindness--all due to "greed". "Greed" is the source of the profit motive.

This package deal is an inversion of factual truth. Tyrannical systems of collectivist economic planning, such as socialism and its twin brother fascism, in which the government takes over lives and destroys individual freedom--those regimented "regulated" systems inevitably produce the cruelty and "monopolies" misattributed to economic freedom. Greed is lust for unearned wealth, but under free and private enterprise, people earn their own way. Greed dominates in top down systems run by government.

Anyone willing to read and think about the charge that free markets could produce exploitative monopolies soon realizes this is not possible. Of course, no subject is simple and self evident: the case against free market monopolies takes one into a study of market structure, which leads to a study of price theory, which leads one to an understanding of the nature of competition in a free economy.

But one simple fact does stand out that ought to alert thoughtful people to the truth. Under free markets, all people have the right to say, "No". "No" to prices too high or unreliable products or poor service or uncompetitive wage rates.

Terms such as "cut throat competition", "capitalist exploitation", "price fixing" all assume people cannot say "NO" and are aimed at stopping thinking, not encouraging it. Joan Robinson, a famous economist who wrote about market structure, invented ideas such as "pure and perfect competition", supposedly the proper standard by which actual competition should be judged. But pure and perfect competition has no existence outside of her mind and the minds of her numerous followers. It has never existed and could never arise in any market, as one soon realizes when thinking about the subject. The other market structure ideas she invented are equally unrealistic and false--and we were all required to memorize them as economic science in school.

All of those ideas crumble under logical scrutinty.

Instead of inveighing against "greed' and the profit motive, thinking critically about coercion and its implemtation via regulations will produce insights that explain how the world embraces bad policies and vicious institutions.

Widespread acceptance of package deals requires that people suspend their reasoned judgments, which they are encouraged to do in this era in which reason is under attack on a thousand fronts.

Suavek, September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-3-the-evil-within/comment/155794966

Suavek

Dear Rieder,

Have we not yet experienced an exploitative, capitalist monopoly by the banksters (Federal Reserve Bank and BISs)? The deregulation of the pharmaceutical industry proved fatal, and the regulation of the South Korean economy (import tariffs on foreign cars) contributed to the flourishing of an excellent auto industry there. Car towing companies can confirm that South Korean cars very rarely break down on the highway and need to be towed. I don't see deregulation and the free economy as good or bad per se, but rather how everything depends on the scale and the current situation. I find the right-left paradigm wrong, and I don't think the politicians who work for the banksters can truly be called leftists, except in the propaganda of the perpetrators. So, what we've been experiencing since 2020 has nothing to do with real leftists, but demonstrably with the most powerful capitalists. They decide when we should consider regulation "communist" or "left-leaning." When it suits these predators, they declare economic regulation to be "good" and are currently imposing absurdly high import tariffs in the US. When the BRICKS countries can no longer be plundered by the "free enterprise" ideology, regulation will be introduced. The term "free market economy" is a euphemism for predatory extortion, the purchase of and speculation with the public property of other states, the destruction of public property, the destruction of nature, the subjugation of the energy resources of foreign countries (which cannot print US dollars at paper prices), the destruction of the sovereignty of nation-states (for example, through the IMF and its loans), the destruction of the social fabric of societies, and the introduction of the law of the strongest, which catapults our entire cultural heritage back to the Stone Age. All of this should normally be called "market radicalism à la James McGill Buchanan" (https://apolut.net/history-james-mcgill-buchanan/), but is euphemistically called "free market economy" just because it sounds nicer. In my opinion, this is the crux of the matter and the heart of the current sophisticated propaganda, which is easy to see through, especially if you live in Europe. In the US, this propaganda has been in use for much longer and is constantly repeated.

Everything that is bad is blamed on the so-called "left," who, upon closer inspection, work for the right, i.e., in the interests of the capitalists, and therefore cannot be true leftists. I know that people can hardly understand this because the terms "left" and "right" have been deliberately altered. The right traditionally works for capital (the financial elite), and the left for the interests of the working class. However, these terms were changed so that no one today realizes that we are in a common, centuries-long class struggle. At the latest with the introduction of the CBDC, people will realize this is true, but by then this realization will come too late. It's the false left-right paradigm that keeps us constantly arguing with each other, so we don't notice how the financial elite is misleading us. We're being pulled in the direction they want, as if by a nose ring, and don't even suspect what the terms "free" and "free enterprise/market economy" actually mean and how they are being misused by propaganda. Therefore, we confuse the term "deregulation" with "freedom" without considering who such completely "deregulated freedom" benefits and who it harms.

I don't follow the propaganda, and therefore I don't associate the term "regulation" with communism, but rather, as in the example of South Korean industry, with the protection of the national economy. On the other hand, it can be shown that deregulation of the pharmaceutical industry brings not "freedom" but death to its citizens. Propaganda in the field of economics lies when it links regulation with a totalitarian system, and furthermore, it deliberately and maliciously fails to distinguish between the international and the national economy. However, these are two different types of economics that should never be indiscriminately lumped together. Depending on the scope and type of application, the term "free economy" can be either good or bad. I don't know much about economics, but I owe my approximate orientation in this field to two retired university professors from Germany and Professor Michael Hudson from the USA. The propaganda of recent years has also been a good school for avoiding such pitfalls as the false left-right binary. A subsequent note: I have not studied economics, but have merely watched several interviews with the aforementioned professors online and read the articles of Professor Michael Hudson. Therefore, I do not claim to have acquired sufficient education in this field. I only feel somewhat fit in the area of ​​propaganda.

Best wishes,

Suavek

PS.

In the former Eastern Bloc countries, we did indeed observe a kind of over-regulation of the economy, which did more harm than good. However, there was no extreme poverty, no homelessness, no unemployment, and no greedy pharmaceutical companies. Healthcare, kindergartens, and all schools, including universities, were free. A life of luxury was enjoyed only by a few, namely the so-called "red elite." Democracy there was just as much a farce as it was in the West. The propaganda was so poorly designed that anyone could expose it as a pack of lies. The propaganda we are currently dealing with in the West is obviously very difficult to see through.

Editor’s note:

At this point I would like to add a supplement. Rider is one of my most valued readers. He has written many valuable comments in which he succinctly summarized some things much better than I ever could. I am VERY grateful to him for that. I'm sorry if, this once, I can't agree with all of his views.

GreaterIsrahell, October 29, 2023 :

https://alannahartzok.substack.com/p/financing-planet-management-part/comment/42699349

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can't Make This Stuff …

"This is the new territorial imperative, the new democratic covenant, and the higher synthesis resolving what has been the difficult and too-often-destructive dialectic of left versus right."

The left/right paradigm is a false one. It is created by the afforementioned powers that shouldn't be so that you and I are at each other's throats over petty bovine fecal matter to prevent us from teaming up against them. We are many, and they are few. They wouldn't stand a snowball's chance in hell if we all teamed up against them, and they know it.

The jig is now up since less that 1,5% are saying they will take another dose of their Deathvaxx™ bio-weapon. They are scared shitless right now. Globalism should be left in history's dust bin.

David Swindle, January 12, 2024 (?)

- Unfortunately, the link to this comment became unusable when copied.

David Swindle 🟦

12. Jan.

God of the Desert Books

I was on “the Left” for years. Then I was on “the Right” for years. Now I’m so sick of them both and the perpetual need to blame the other for everything bad in this world.

The conventional Left-Right discourse has grown so boring and tiresome. It’s just been variations of the same predictable shit for at least 25 years now.

Anybody else out there with me?

WATCH: Stakeholder Capitalism

Open Session presentation by Richard Jeffs

Jul 05, 2024

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/watch-stakeholder-capitalism

The 3 comments below refer to the article linked above :

Godfree Roberts, July 5, 2024 :

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/watch-stakeholder-capitalism/comment/61002131

Godfree Roberts

Here Comes China

What a shame that the director of “Stakeholder Communism” knows nothing about the Chinese economy and, thus, vitiates his otherwise sincere effort.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 5, 2024 :

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/watch-stakeholder-capitalism/comment/61002389

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

His wider point is that details matter far less than that there is an ongoing global coup d’etat, which is being used to digitally enslave humanity.

He doesn’t go near the endgame, either, which is more my wheelhouse as former big pharma research executive. The virus pandemic fraud we share, but he doesn’t focus on the intentionally harmful injections, masquerading as vaccines. I don’t blame him. It’s bad enough for “normies” as it is 😮

Allen, July 5, 2024 :

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/watch-stakeholder-capitalism/comment/61023384

Allen

Yes but these idiots know nothing about either capitalism or communism and just toss out dog whistle jargon to excite the audience who also know next to nothing about either.

Allen, a university professor from the USA who wishes to remain anonymous, explains stakeholder capitalism. I agree with Allen's opinion. I could never have hit the nail on the head as well as he does. Allen, thank you for that.

Allen, July 5, 2024 :

Source : It was a wonderful comment that I found under another article :

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/watch-stakeholder-capitalism/comment/61024031

Allen

Those who insist on attaching an adjective to the word "Capitalism", as in "Crony Capitalism", "Financial Capitalism", "Disaster Capitalism", "Shock Capitalism", "Unregulated Capitalism", "Shareholder Capitalism" and now "Stakeholder Capitalism", betray their ignorance as to what capitalism is.

It is capitalism, pure and simple, and there can be no confusion. What we see is what it is.

Perhaps there was slightly more justification for this jive two decades ago. Today, there is no possibility of a debate. The End of Ideology has itself ended. Instead of bringing "stability" to the world, capitalism has brought depression and fragmentation. Instead of bringing democracy and prosperity to the world, it has wrecked local societies where they hung on by a fingernail. No extended criticism is needed because criticism itself - social, political, and economic - has become a criticism of capitalism.

It has been this way for a long time. In the 19th century, capitalism was that which ripped small holders from the land, chained children to machinery, and pushed entire populations, on threat of extinction, across the surface of the earth. In the first part of the 20th century, Capitalism was synonymous with War and Fascism. Imperialism? Colonialism? Famine? Genocide? All the faces of Capitalism...

They told you that Capitalism changed? They lied.

If you hang your hat on reforming Capitalism, believe that your "freedoms" depend on the continuation of Capitalism, or think that Capitalism is "still preferable to everything else", all it means is that your turn hasn't come yet...

UPDATES - Comments written after the article was published :

currer, September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-propaganda-part-1-the-leftright/comment/155830906

currer

Well said, Suavek and Allen.

Suavek, your experience in a previously eastern bloc country mirrors my own in the UK in the sixties and seventies, when we had a social democracy here. I grew up in a fair humane society. I never saw a beggar until the 1990s -another achievement of unfettered capitalism.

The UK history of labour activism and the achievements of socialism have been eradicated or rewritten. States that introduced socialist policies were ruthlessly attacked worldwide to eliminate their progressive achievements and propagandise the working class against their own best interests.

It is hard to be on the internet as it is overrun by US based contributors who understand nothing of this history and how the terms left and right have been reversed.

Suavek, September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-propaganda-part-1-the-leftright/comment/155842671

Hi Currer,

When I was a little over 20 years old, and the Berlin Wall was still intact, I came to West Germany from Poland by a rather adventurous route. So, I was able to experience the last years of the social market economy in West Germany and enjoy it economically. My neighbor, Günther von Lübke, a former German military attaché in China (his father was a Prussian marshal in China who organized the army for the Kaiser), told me directly at the time that "West Germany is de facto a socialist country, but no one wants to officially admit this." I think he exaggerated a bit, but not much. Back then, the unions were still intact; they were only later undermined and destroyed. So, I was able to experience "normal capitalism" for a few more years. I didn't know anything about predatory capitalism back then. I only noticed the completely atomized society and the extreme egoism. Only today do I realize that this was done intentionally to facilitate the manipulation of society.

I remember a propaganda slogan from that time: "If everyone took care of themselves, everyone would be helped." Isn't it terrible that the stupidest sayings can seem so clever at first glance?

Thank you for your kind comment.

All the best,

Suavek

currer, September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-propaganda-part-1-the-leftright/comment/155845811

currer

The memory of these truths is being eradicated. I can remember Britain before predatory capitalism which was introduced here in the Thatcher years but did not really bite until the 1990s and Tony Blair.

The destruction of our institutional checks and balances was completed then, the Universities were made dependent on Industry funding (no academic freedom) and the old BBC was deregulated (propaganda)

I now see how carefully planned this was. I grieve for the culture I knew in Britain, it was so much better, but younger people know nothing of this. Maybe there is still some memory in the UK of our past, but the predators are clever and they are rewriting history. I do not think this possible but the future looks grim.

Also general debate was so much better informed and educated. Look up any article from the sixties or seventies and you will be surprised by the thought and expressiveness of the language. And the automatic assumption of humane civilised standards. We do not realise how barbaric we have become. I do not think the society they are building can persist long term it is innately anti human mediocre, and debased.

I was born in the mid 1950s by the way, and my parents remembered the depression of the 1920s and WW2 and talked about their lives so I was aware of politics and social improvement. Many people seem to have no concept of their place in history and are wholly manipulable

Binra, September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-propaganda-part-1-the-leftright/comment/155837653

Binra

Freedom of markets or thoughts or scientific enquiry or any other form of communication and exchange can only be true within the Law. I don't mean human law as such but if we don't hold the Law in our hearts then human laws can hold lawlessness in check when operating under the Law via moral principle, ethic and reason.

The idea of free markets is set over and against a sense of being denied by laws, taxes, regulations or prohibitions.

But more stealthily by monopolism, gang cartes and collaborations of criminal operations with corrupted government officials or institutions.

Adam Smith effectively provided a private bankers propaganda framing for the establishment of private money control as a 'free market' guided by the Invisible Hand.

Private money control does not seek - well or poorly - to hold order in the Realm but parasitically to restructure the realm as a base for growth in terms of its own transnational allegiance to nothing but what serves itself as the claim of power over the minds (and institutions) of the unwary.

The insider corruptions of whoever holds Money Power - be that Temple priests, kings, emperors or nation states under various forms of government - that now operate under financial controls (and corrupting incentivisations) emanating from a private opaque and unaccountable banking system that -like the military Industrial complex it aligns with - has expanded its influence far beyond any 'old world' notion of political power.

(See escape key or ESC on substack for an endless depiction of the nested network of defences against a freedom of being by the use of systems theory as a replicant hack of living processes).

The propensity for controversy in the details can prevent uncovering truth that heals rather than factions of competing 'truthers'.

Law is written on our hearts but the mind is set to conflict as its very basis for existence - just as the 'banksterism' of repackaging debt-conflicts into complex financial instruments (or narrative social leverage).

True Law is Not coercive.

Or truth is not coercive.

That is how we recognise what is clearly NOT of our making - for our making carries the signature of judgement, division and payment or sacrifice.

Free to be a market place for lawful endeavour and exchange is not a passive entitlement but a shared culture that honours life in the living.

Much 'thinking' operates in the illusion of a power vacuum. As if science is self regulating or markets freely balancing supply and demand or need and fulfilment.

I now understand enough of money power to see that it is a creature of law and not of market commodities, barter or debt. This comes down to truth or honesty and trust. Note that Carney proposes a 'zero trust' system of control that all will comply with...or go bust.

What the bankster mindset most needs is to sow distrust, to feed grievance, to shape hatred and incentivise perpetual war as a the basis for its existence.

Is there a 'little bankster' in everyone who feels safer in masking distrust, self-certain in hatred masked as social distancing, and well defended against contagion by ideas that don't support it current agenda?

I don't say that for a blame agenda - but towards undoing a blame agenda.

How much of the Banking system of obfuscating diversion is predicated on the repackaging of guilt and sacrifice? (by insidious manipulation of a mass mindshare born into and fed a diet of lies).

The words cannot be trusted unless extended in the heart of life.

Weaponised language could make us retch rather than reach to repeat it.

Why did Jesus say "get thee behind me!" but to refuse by turning away from a false 'gift' - rather than engage in its frame.

Where we give attention is significance, value, meaning, intention and purpose.

If we give it to a false framed 'gift' we give our love to that which does not know, see or recognise us - and we hurt ourselves. Over and over again.

Editor’s note: Here's a comment from GreaterIsrahell with a link to an article I haven't finished reading yet. However, every opinion is important. I believe that everyone should "go their own way," as the Prussian King Frederick II the Great put it, who himself was merely in a marriage of convenience. By this, he meant all minorities. I think same-sex marriage makes sense, among other reasons, because otherwise, minorities would be significantly disadvantaged when it comes to inheritance taxes. No one who preaches freedom should dictate to others how they should live. So: In the name of justice... :

GreaterIsrahell , September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-propaganda-part-1-the-leftright/comment/155843365

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can't Make This Stuff …

Speaking of the false left/right paradigm...................

https://greaterisrahell.substack.com/p/the-leftright-paradigm

