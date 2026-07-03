“Vaccines are first and foremost driven by politics. Politically-driven means that there is a hidden agenda which they are not allowed to make known to the public.”

— Max Wang ( https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-287034727 ).

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Kirk Moore, MD, July 2, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@rebeldoctor/note/c-286576874

Kirk Moore, MD

The Price of Ethics

The fact that the medical community didn’t do this on its own is disgusting and disgraceful. We, as physicians, have lost our way. My patients came to me knowing exactly what they were asking for and exactly what they’d receive — and I gave it to them, because that’s my job. Not the government’s. Not an employer’s. Mine. That is what it means to practice medicine: treating the person in front of you based on their history, their values, and their informed wishes — not a one-size-fits-all mandate handed down by people who’ve never met them.

The vast majority of my colleagues abandoned their oath the moment it became inconvenient to keep it. Whatever their reasons — fear, career, conformity — it was a total abdication of what we’re supposed to be. I don’t know how they live with that. I couldn’t.

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Max Wang, July 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-285864511

Max Wang

Will ye also go away?

COPIED

Dr. Kirk Moore is one of the rare doctors who chose NOT to poison men, women and children for profit.

The US Dept of Justice dropped all charges against Dr. Moore --- a true hero who administered saline injections instead of the mRNA vaccine and vaccine cards to his patients.

“I just did the right thing. You cannot give informed consent when you don’t know what they are being injected with.”

Countless lives were likely saved.

Not all heros wear capes.

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Dr. Wojak, M.D., July 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-285753148

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

Modern medicine in 3 minutes.

VIDEO :

Insiders Admit What Your Doctor Never Will: Modern Medicine Is a Fraud

It’s worse than you think.

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

May 20, 2025

Full article :

https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/insiders-admit-modern-medicine-is-a-fraud

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Franklin O’Kanu , June 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@unorthodoxy/note/c-281862262

Franklin O’Kanu

There’s this idea that the medical industry is separate from the pharmaceutical but the two are one and the same: The pharmaceutical industry. Med school is simply the diversion away from the drug cartel at hand and it’s a brilliant strategy, one that has lasted decades. This is an excellent deep dive into all the possible levers of how Pharma Pushes Pills (PPP).

Coming from that industry I’m actually looking to change this dated version of “sick-care,” towards one that actually promotes health. I just wrote about that here: unorthodoxy.substack.co…

Wonderful piece here as it literally expounds a lot deeper on what I discussed, but the essence remains: Moder healthcare is really drug care and it’s time to do something about it.

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Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 12, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4983

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Strategically, in my opinion, the Triad Deception (Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie) is at the heart of the fear-based control system.

These lies contain the faux rationale to apply restrictions on movement, to insist on mass testing for non existent pathogens, to enforce masking which couldn’t possibly work even if there was something airborne that is infection, which there isn’t, and then to insist that proof of being injected with an undisclosed mixture which, if as described, is toxic by design & finally, to require you to have proof of poisoning to cross a checkpoint.

It’s not small beer. Absent the Triad Deception, their tyranny would fall on its face.

In addition to depriving the tyrants of their dear weapon and silly arguments to restrict us, understanding that this IS a Triad Deception is incredibly liberating for your health.

Once you understand that you do not catch diseases from other people, but develop them yourself in response to something essential being deficient or something harmful to you inside or in your environment, I can attest to a feeling of a burden lifting.

I am very concerned that validity of digital ID is going to turn on being “up to date” with these injected poisons. If correct, then the injections are going to be part of the mechanisms for depopulation.

It could hardly be more important.

At this point, I regard it as cowardly not to delve into the basis of the Triad Deception. You do not need to be s research scientist or indeed any kind of scientist at all, merely to possess powers of reason.

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Related article :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/blind-faith-in-authority-and-obedience?utm_source=publication-search

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/treaty-of-lies-pandemic-of-lies-whistleblowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3WUv5SV5Hg

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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