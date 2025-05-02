Fraud Prevention Hotline

Brandon is not your bro
2d

Thank you for these 3 parts . Sadly , once you see the evil you can’t unsee it 😢.

AJR
2d

Yes there’s absolutely no doubt the “mRNA-Bioweapons” were not “mandated” for covid rather “covid” was brought in for the “mRNA-Bioweapons!”

Yet many people still line up and believe their only hope is another “mRNA-Injection!”

With cancers through the roof, many people are still dying! Many younger people, which never were at risk, of a “non-pandemic” pandemic!

There has been many studies showing the deadly & genetic-altering effects these Bioweapons are causing. Why? What’s the end game?

If healthcare wasn’t at risk, then what? Aside from a myriad of cancers being diagnosed, especially in younger people, plus a plethora of other illnesses, we must find and or learn what these “Globalist-Evils” end game is.

I do believe, with many doctors reporting on their findings that, nanotechnology / quantum dot, self-assembling mechanisms of control are hugely useful in advancing the “Yuval Hariri” effect, as I call it.

Transhumanist-transformation of human life, doesn’t seem far fetched whatsoever. Considering our bodies primarily water and electricity, the installation of 5G cell towers en masse during lockdowns, makes sense!

Also, at which frequency our bodies resonate, what could possibly go wrong? Is there not any correlation? Is it not possible, to trigger an event within those people whose bodies have “made the connection?”

Simple deduction IMO says yes, absolutely we may be if not we are at the turning point of what we knew about human life and or the transformation of human life.

There’s no denying “power and control” of the masses is a line-item on these “Globalist-Evils.” How quickly, how effectively and efficiently they can reach their goals is solely based on compliance at this juncture. We mustn’t comply! Anyone hooked on and hasn’t been killed or permanently disabled must “stop” lining up for another injection.

We should all be concerned about the newly mentioned, not newly developed saRNA-Bioweapon. This is IMO, the next Phase of “DoD-OWS.”

In conjunction with the massive amounts of datasets they’ve collected about every single person, including our DNA, the switch to a completely controlled “Surveillance-State” from being thrown isn’t far off.

Ultimately we’ll all be forced to comply with the “saRNA-Human Firmware Updates” necessary to buy food, etc. Nothing happens in Washington by mistake!

One way or another, the overlords of the fourth coming “Surveillance-State” simply requires a compliant populace, which has already begun and ultimately will be replaced with a true “cyborg” set of non-human-workers!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

1 reply by Suavek
