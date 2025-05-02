Photo : Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Foreword

by Suavek

Because I'm drawing on official sources in this article, I have no illusions that the quotes here are authentic and unbiased. The political labor movement, in particular, has been distorted throughout history, sometimes even beyond recognition. For this reason, I ask you to be considerate of any errors while reading.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The IWW was the only labour organization to oppose U.S. participation in World War I :

………………………………

Industrial Workers of the World

Labor Organization

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Industrial-Workers-of-the-World

Industrial Workers of the World demonstration, New York City, 1914.

Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), labour organization founded in Chicago in 1905 by representatives of 43 groups. The IWW opposed the American Federation of Labor’s acceptance of capitalism and its refusal to include unskilled workers in craft unions.

Among the founders of the IWW were William D. (“Big Bill”) Haywood of the Western Federation of Miners (WFM), Daniel De Leon of the Socialist Labor Party, and Eugene V. Debs of the Socialist Party. Debs withdrew his support as the group grew more radical.

Prior to the founding of the IWW, members of the WFM had called a series of strikes in Ceippke Creek, Colorado (1894), Leadville, Colorado (1896), Coeur d`Alene, Idaho (1899), and Telluride, Colorado (1903). The Cripple Creek strike was halted by state militia in 1904, which prompted the WFM to form the first incarnation of the IWW.

First page of “Joe Hill's Funeral,” an article published in International Socialist Review, January 1916.

Under Haywood’s leadership, the IWW gained greater prominence as a revolutionary organization dedicated to controlling the means of production by the workers. Its tactics often led to arrests and sensational publicity; when IWW organizer Joe Hill was executed in 1915 on a disputed murder charge, he became a martyr and folk hero for the labour movement. The organization won its greatest victories in the mining and lumbering industries of the Pacific Northwest.

The IWW was the only labour organization to oppose U.S. participation in World War I, which IWW leaders protested by attempting to limit copper production in western states. The federal government responded by prosecuting and convicting some of those leaders under the newly enacted Sabotage and Espionage Acts. In the postwar years, the IWW underwent further scrutiny and prosecution by local officials responding to widespread antiradical sentiments. By 1925 membership in the IWW had dwindled to insignificance.

This article was most recently revised and updated by Kathleen Sheetz.

…………………………………………

Joe Hill - American songwriter and labor organizer

Joe Hill (born October 7, 1879, Gävle, Sweden—died November 19, 1915, Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.) was a Swedish-born American songwriter and organizer for the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW); his execution for an alleged robbery-murder made him a martyr and folk hero in the radical American labour movement.

Source : https://www.britannica.com/biography/Joe-Hill

……………….

Have you noticed how little the Encyclopedia Britannica writes about him? German Wikipedia reports much more about Joe Hill :

( … )

In 1910 he traveled to Fresno, California, where the IWW was waging a bitter free speech fight; in 1911 Hill participated in Baja with a small guerrilla force that Ricardo Flores Magón had assembled in Los Angeles . the Mexican Revolution in [ 4 ] At the Southern Pacific Railway , he helped his first strike organize and discovered his talent as an orator and his ability to put rebellious words into melodies. In 1912, he appeared in British Columbia , where he wrote songs for the striking railway workers of the Canadian Northern Railway .

Eventually, Joe Hill came to Bingham in the state of Utah. There, he organized the workers of the Utah Construction Company into a larger, unified union, which won a new wage scale, shorter working hours, and better food.

( … )

Due to unfortunate circumstances and, as it later turned out, also sloppy investigation procedures, Joe Hill was charged with the murder of the grocer John Morisson and his son Arling in Salt Lake City on January 10, 1914 and was convicted despite insufficient evidence.

( … )

Full article :

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Hill

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

……………………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 20, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2790

Reiner Fuellmich:

Here is an update I received today on the legal case & preceding events leading to his arrest in Germany, 18 months ago.

Assuming the preamble is correct, the accused has been subject to a planned, synthetic criminal charge.

I have no way to know whether what we’re being told is correct. If correct, then he is a political prisoner.

The level of mainstream reporting is between low and zero.

You must make up your own mind on what this all means.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2789

……………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 24, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2796

Somehow I hoped that they would not sentence Dr Reiner Fuellmich on what are trumped up charges.

But they have, over three additional years in prison for Reiner.

The way I read it, observers in the public gallery calmly recited three times: “Not in my name”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/truthsummit/p/live-reiner-sentenced-3-years-9-months

………………………………………………

Not only the current accusations were unjustly made against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, but also those concerning the period before 2020.

Since I speak perfect German, I was able to listen to his VERY credible refutation of the "moral" accusations made regarding the period before 2020. Unfortunately, he delivered this on video only in German. I have good reason to claim that I am able to distinguish convincing evidence from propagandistic attempts at defamation, as well as genuine evidence from rumors. In the above-mentioned speech, Reiner Fuellmich was able to effortlessly and VERY credibly refute the ridiculous accusations dating back to the distant past. Since I can't find the link to this video among the thousands of saved pieces of information, I'm asking for your, the reader, help and for you to send me the missing link so I can publish Fuellmich's speech as evidence and comment on it in English. I only know that I already posted this link in one of my comments on this Substack. Unfortunately, I can't find it among the over 300 articles without having to search for it for days. I hope someone of you has this link ready. Thank you very much in advance for any help, Suavek

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

Now that both Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have been merged into one enlightening entity ( you can find Dr. Yeadon's explanation here : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack ), we urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. We both thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 26 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share