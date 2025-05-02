Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
2d

Suavek, you spelled "philanthropath" wrong :-) See my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series from 2022:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams-947

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams-3fd

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-video

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Suavek and others
Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
1d

Philanthropath is fitting.

So much history we have not learned because it is hidden or twisted by these philanthropaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture