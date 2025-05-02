The Ludlow Massacre Memorial

Las Animas County, Colorado.

The Ludlow Massacre

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludlow_(Colorado)

& https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludlow_Massacre

Ludlow is a ghost town in Las Animas County, USA Colorado, about 19 kilometers north of the city of Trinidad.

Ludlow lies below the Sangre de Cristo Range at the mouth of two valleys that housed several important coal mines. These belonged to the Rockefeller family , particularly their Colorado Fuel & Iron Company, headquartered in Pueblo. Numerous mine and coke from the former town still stand along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway line and about one kilometer west of Interstate Highway 25 plant foundations can be found in the valleys surrounding the former town. The ruins of several wood and brick buildings

The site is significant as the scene of the Ludlow Massacre , a bloody skirmish between striking miners and the National Guard on April 20, 1914, that left 25 people dead. The Ludlow Monument now stands on the site of the former site to commemorate the victims. The site where the massacre took place was on June 19, 1985, as the Ludlow Tent Colony Site ( https://www.historycolorado.org/location/ludlow-tent-colony-site ) added to the National Register of Historic Places . In 2009, the site was designated a a National Historic Landmark.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludlow-Massaker

The Ludlow Massacre was a bloody attack by the National Guard on striking miners in Ludlow, Colorado, on April 20, 1914, which left 25 dead. The Ludlow Monument stands in the area of ​​the present-day ghost town to commemorate the victims. The site of the former Ludlow Tent Colony since 2009 has been designated a National Historic Landmark .

( … )

Soldiers from the Colorado National Guard and private guards employed by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company (CF&I) attacked a tent colony of roughly 1,200 striking coal miners and their families in Ludlow, Colorado, on April 20, 1914. Approximately 21 people were killed, including miners' wives and children.

Ludlow Massacre

https://www.britannica.com/event/Ludlow-Massacre

United States history [1914]

Written by Gregory Dehler

Fact-checked by The Editors of Encyclopaedia Brtannica

Last Updated: Apr 14, 2025 • Article History

Quick Facts

Date: April 20, 1914 (111th Anniversary)

Location:

Colorado, United States

Ludlow Massacre, attack on striking coal miners and their families by the Colorado National Guard and Colorado Fuel and Iron Company guards at Ludlow, Colorado, on April 20, 1914, resulting in the deaths of 25 people, including 11 children.

Ludow Massacre Ruins of the Ludlow miners' camp in Colorado after it was burned by National Guard troops, April 1914.

About 10,000 miners under the direction of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) had been on strike since September 13, 1913, protesting low pay and abysmal working conditions in the coalfields of Colorado. Evicted from the company towns by the operators of industrialist John D. Rockefeller’s Colorado Fuel and Iron Company, striking miners constructed tent colonies, the largest of which housed about 1,200 strikers, in Ludlow. The striking miners were a polyglot of ethnicities, including a large number of Greeks and Italians.

Tensions ran high between the armed strikers and the company-hired detectives. The Colorado National Guard, which had been deployed to reduce violence, favoured the operators by escorting strikebreakers to the mines and overlooking the violent actions of the detectives. Labour activist Mary (“Mother”) Jones led a campaign to bring national attention to the strike.

In April 1914 the cost of maintaining the troops led to a reduction in the National Guard presence, resulting in increased violence. On Sunday, April 19, 1914, the National Guard encircled the Ludlow camp and deployed a machine gun on a bluff overlooking the strikers. Although no one knows exactly what instigated the violence, some accounts suggest that officers of the National Guard demanded that the miners turn over at least one individual, possibly a striker or even a hostage that they were holding, but the miners refused. The National Guard then opened fire on the camp, initiating a pitched battle that lasted throughout the day. Three of the striking leaders, including labour organizer Louis Tikas, were captured and killed by the National Guard; anecdotal evidence suggests that Tikas had been lured out to discuss a truce. As the strikers ran out of ammunition, they retreated from the camp into the surrounding countryside. Women and children, hiding from the bullets that strafed the camp, huddled in cellars that had been dug underneath their tents. In the evening the National Guard troops soaked the tents in kerosene and set them on fire. In one cellar 11 children and 2 women were found burned and suffocated. In all, 25 people were killed during the Ludlow Massacre, 3 of whom were National Guard troops.

In retaliation for the massacre, miners attacked antiunion town officials, strikebreakers, and the mines, taking control of an area about 50 miles long and 5 miles wide. As many as 50 people died during the reaction to the Ludlow Massacre. Fearing a further escalation of violence, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson sent in federal troops to restore order. Unlike the National Guard, the federal troops were impartial and kept strikebreakers out of the coal mines. The strike ended on December 10, 1914. While the workers got little in the way of tangible benefits from their strike, the UMWA gained 4,000 new members.

Congress held hearings but took no concrete actions. The trials of more than 400 miners dragged on until 1920, but none were convicted. Twelve National Guardsmen were exonerated before a court-martial. Determined to undercut unions and avoid another violent strike, Rockefeller instituted a system of company-sponsored unions as an alternative to the UMWA.

Response to the Ludow Massacre in The Masses, June 1914. The June 1914 cover of The Masses, a socialist magazine, published in response to the Ludlow Massacre of April 1914, when 25 people were killed by the National Guard and others who attacked striking mine workers and their families in Colorado.

The philanthropic PR trick ( Editor's note ) :

We read the consequences of Ludow Masaaker in the German Wikipedia. The Rockefeller family invested a considerable amount of money in the Rockefeller Foundation, which had been founded shortly before (1913), thus establishing its myth of a dynasty of “philanthropists” :

From the German Wikipedia :

( … )

The events drew the attention of the East Coast media to the conditions in the mining towns. John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Newspapers blamed in particular for the exploitation of the workers. He then hired the PR expert Ivy Lee and invested large sums of money to his image improve . This is considered the birth of corporate public relations . He subsequently contributed a large portion of the family fortune to the Rockefeller Foundation, which had been founded in 1913 , and made it available for charitable purposes. While he was one of the most hated people in the country in 1914, by 1920 he was considered its greatest philanthropist. Investigations were conducted at all levels of politics; a National Guard lieutenant was the only person charged and convicted for an illegal blow to the head of a strike leader with the butt of his rifle, which was subsequently murdered. Jane Addams , Max Eastman , Mother Jones , John Reed , Walter Lippmann , and Upton Sinclair , among others, wrote about the Ludlow Massacre. In the medium and long term, labor laws were strengthened, and workers' living and working conditions improved.

The United Mine Workers of America later purchased 40 acres of land in Ludlow and erected the Ludlow Monument in 1918 to commemorate the victims of the massacre. It was desecrated by unknown perpetrators in 2003 and restored in 2005. Ludlow was subjected to archaelogical investigations from 1997 to 2002. This provided information about the strikers' living conditions, including their use of small-caliber shotguns, which posed no threat to the National Guard. The Ludlow Town Colony Site on January 16, 2009 was designated a National Historic Landmark. The massacre was covered by Woody Guthrie in his 1944 song Ludlow Massacre .

( … )

Full article :

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludlow-Massaker

“Yes, Ludlow Was a Massacre” by DeStefanis & Feurer, with Response by Martelle and Andrews

by Anthony DeStefanis

April 21, 2014

The Colorado National Guard at Ludlow, 1914

( … )

In Killing for Coal, Andrews also questions how the events at Ludlow have been remembered. He explores the dueling narratives of the strike that began to emerge immediately after Ludlow and how the Rockefeller family, who owned the largest coalmining company in southern Colorado, tried to cast the events at Ludlow as a battle rather than a massacre. Still, it is clear that the American labor movement and the scholars and artists who wrote and sung about Ludlow succeeded in casting Ludlow as a massacre, making it a rare instance in which history was not written by the victors.

( … )

These miners, their families, and their union understood that like the United States, Colorado was a functioning democracy in 1914. Still, the military arm of that state, which had made violence a central strategy in their efforts to break strikes before, again employed violence and intimidation for months before Ludlow to break the strike. It did not matter to the Colorado National Guard that the state’s coal miners died on the job at a rate that was 3.5 times the national fatality rate in the coal mining industry or that the mine operators dominated every aspect of their employees’ lives. The Colorado National Guard also was not obligated to break this strike; they worked for the state of Colorado and its residents, not for southern Colorado’s mine operators, and the mine operators had no formal control over the National Guard. The Colorado National Guard had to choose to break the strike and to do so in a way that made Ludlow possible. That was a choice they made, and that choice led directly to the killing at Ludlow. Seen this way, arguing about what we call the events of April 20, 1914 in Ludlow, Colorado drains them of their power and significance. We should let these coal miners and their union have the last word on what we call what happened to them. That word is massacre.

( … )

Full article :

https://lawcha.org/2014/04/21/yes-ludlow-massacre/

Rockefeller Foundation ( From the German Wikipedia ) :

( … )

Accusation of unethical human experiments

In January 2019, a US judge ruled that the foundation, along with the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johns Hopkins University, would have to answer in court for experiments or other sexually transmitted diseases starting in the 1940s in which uninformed people in Guatemala were infected with syphilis to test the effectiveness of penicillin. The experiments were uncovered in 2010 by Professor Susan Reverby of Wellesley College , who came across notes by John Charles Cutler , a specialist in sexually transmitted diseases who died in 2003. Cutler had temporarily led the series of experiments and, together with colleagues, conducted the tests in Guatemala on soldiers, mentally ill people, prostitutes, and convicted criminals.

( … )

Full article :

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rockefeller-Stiftung

A comment

Margaret Anna Alice, May 2, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-philanthropists-part-1-philanthropy/comment/113821127

Margaret Anna Alice

Margaret Anna Alice Through the…

Suavek, you spelled "philanthropath" wrong :-) See my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series from 2022:

• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams

• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams-947

• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams-3fd

• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-video

The Ludlow Massacre Memorial

Las Animas County, Colorado, 1978

http://media.artgallery.yale.edu/adams/slide.php?id=9093&s=106972

