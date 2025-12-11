Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 10, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-extraordinary-covid-symptoms/comment/186215330

Some people are going to struggle to accept that there never was a new illness. But there wasn’t.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3925

It's been a while since I've recapped tightly. Please share this like mad. The dam is breaking.

A statement regarding a claim of the existence of "Covid" :

Garcia White, December 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@garciawhite/note/c-186139165

I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist, but when you see with your own eyes that COVID-19 deaths have been reduced to a minimum in 2023, and that excess deaths are positively correlated with vaccination rates, you really fall silent.

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, December 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-186198617

There’s no such illness as Covid19.

There is no set of signs and symptoms that distinguishes it from any other garden variety of influenza like illness.

There was no increase in illness or all causes mortality (ACM) in the run up to WHO’s fraudulent declaration of a non existent “pandemic”. WHO are not mind-readers. There was no basis to declare anything real. Pandemics do not exist. All claims to the contrary are faked, as this one was and is.

ACM spiked near synchronously immediately after this fraudulent “pandemic” declaration. These deaths arose from intentionally altered “medical management” of non existent “covid19” cases. In hospitals, sedation, intubation and mechanical ventilation is ALWAYS improper in patients with an unobstructed airway and intact chest wall. Yet lots of people were mistreated this way and died as a result or worse, were murdered with poisonous remdesivir. In care homes, very many frail elderly were administered sedatives like Midazolam (which was deliberately stockpiled 2018-19 & dispensed at a pace in spring 2020) & strong painkillers like morphine. It’s contraindicated to co-administer these two drug classes without close monitoring, because they cause respiratory depression (my PhD topic). These folks were also murdered thereby & all these deaths were misattributed to non existent covid19 by means of a known to be unsuitable PCR based diagnostic, kits for which were manufactured overseas and imported before the faked pandemic.

These murders ARE the “pandemic”.

The purported “vaccines” could not possibly have been invented, tested, developed, taken through clinical trials and manufactured to global launch scale in under 12mo. It’s literally absurd and a flat lie. 30 years in this industry made that obvious the first time “vaccines” were even mentioned publicly. Before any jab received it’s fraudulent “authorisation”, I warned in an open letter that these would injure people which was it’s sole intent. My training in bio pharmaceutical R&D and in Mechanistic Toxicology made it simple to see that they’re all designed intentionally to harm people at a low prevalence to avoid obvious early detection but ACM is running hot almost everywhere where mass scale injections occurred. No one had even attempted to rebut me in over five years. Instead, I’ve been deplatformed from all major social media platforms and even from search.

To date, 5.5 billion humans have been injected with these weaponised jabs.

For full receipts go to Substack and check accounts by Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Denis Rancourt, Jamie Andrews, Maajid Nawaz and very many others.

The next stage is imposition of digital ID. They perpetrators intend to use this exquisite individual control to entrap & injure almost everyone.

Allen, December 9, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-extraordinary-covid-symptoms/comment/185876433

Allen

The most common symptom for Covid™ was that you felt perfectly fine.

There was no viral pandemic or epidemiological emergency in 2020- it was mass murder.

One of the “harrowing” outcomes for those who contracted Da Covid™ is that they lived on average longer than usual.

The average age of a death by or with Covid-19™ is higher than life expectancy. No other figure even need be known to understand the “pandemic” (business model) is a fraud and a giant racketeering scheme.

The mandated the use of ventilators/remdesivir/barticinib/midazolam/vancomyacin,fentanyl etc. combined with complete neglect when not being harassed/abused killed off hundreds of thousands of Covid™ (rebranded flu and bacterial pneumonia) patients.

All of this was (and much more) was done to create the mass hysteria event in order to hide the massive economic collapse of 2019 and hide the $14 trillion (so far) worth of bailouts AND to jump start the Pharma bio-security system as THE new economic driver of a bankrupt system.

One of the major objectives of Da Covid Operation™ was the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history. Seems this Deadly Pathogen™ had the knock off effect of transmitting money to the already filthy rich. Quite the contagion.

Covid-19™ is the biggest money laundering/racketeering scheme in history.

99% of people falsely certified as having ‘died from covid’ actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and ‘public health’ despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.

There is no such thing as a Covid Death™ as SARSCoV2™ itself is a computer generated fiction.

No one has died from Da Covid™ as Covid™ is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, flu and many other disease conditions.

There is no doubt that the Covid Protocols™ were designed to increase the death rate and to drive the fear as well as transfer public monies into the private medical cartel. In Italy and the UK and elsewhere there was heavy use of Midazolam with morphine to ensure the numbers justified the panic. The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal “therapeutics” and care was not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force “emergency use protocols” which was the plan from the get go.

There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses.

None of this was accidental.

In short whatever “excess deaths” which may have occurred anywhere can be attributed to people who didn’t have to die but were KILLED due to the unnecessary use of ventilators, harsh toxic drugs, people dying prematurely due to lack of medical treatment, ill effects from the lockdowns and so on.

The evidence from Prof. Denis Rancourt :

by Suavek

by Suavek

The symptoms of alleged “COVID-19” are: fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath. Four very common respiratory symptoms.

If the first principle in the health profession is “do no harm”, then the second principle should be: “Only those who do their own research instead of relying on propaganda can avoid harm”.

There wasn’t a single specific “COVID” symptom. There was only a “vanished flu”, and several other respiratory illnesses that had supposedly “disappeared” ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu ). Have you already seen the “waves of spread” of the alleged new virus? : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-famous-and-only-graphic-representation .

Here is an article I wrote, quoting Professor Denis Rancourt ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-prof-denis-rancourt ). He makes the following statement on the topic of hypoxia :

Prof. Denis Rancourt on the misattribution of the symptoms to the alleged “Covid” :

“ ( ... )

Medical myth: happy hypoxia and covid

Silent hypoxia (low blood oxygen in the absence of breathing distress) is a generic condition that routinely occurs with lung infections, depending of the pathophysiological circumstances

So-called happy hypoxia is not specific to so-called COVID-19 postulated to be caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2

Conclusion: Clinicians and influencers can come to idiotic conclusions during periods of pandemic propaganda

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7397783/

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8558242/

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9512283/

Source :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/thoughts-on-stuff-1

Dr. Denis Rancourt says scientists need to look at data that shows there was no evidence of a spread of a viral respiratory disease. He said :

“That thinking has to be reset. Otherwise, we’re never getting out of this and they will keep doing this whenever they want. They will declare pandemics whenever they want. And they will assault the population in these kinds of ways anytime they want, if we don’t start resetting it. The way to reset it is to use hard data that cannot be disputed— And that is mortality data.”

Source ( Denis Rancourt ) : https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/denis-rancourt-ottawa/

Source ( my article ) : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-prof-denis-rancourt

The lies of alleged medical "science" vary because they are always adapted to the sales propaganda that is currently needed.

by Suavek

by Suavek

For a con artist to sell you a product you don’t need, they first have to invent false reasons why you need their product. If they tell you that you could die without their product, you can assume that all aspects of the alleged “life-threatening” situation have been fabricated, including the supposed danger posed by GoF. If you’re still afraid of this danger, then you’ve been so thoroughly indoctrinated by the propaganda that you might need some physical relaxation exercises. If you’ve fallen for one of the oldest sales tricks, a little humor can also help. If all else fails, then professional psychological help is the only remaining possible solution.

I know there’s no proof of the existence of “viruses.” But assuming the “virus” story is true, please note how conventional medicine contradicts itself, adapting its lies to the sales strategy that’s needed at any given time.

Conventional medicine claims that the “viruses” mutate rapidly and weaken in the process. From this perspective, it would not have been possible for a “variant” to become dominant worldwide, and for a widespread pandemic (or even an epidemic) to occur. Even the accepted “virus swarm” theory for respiratory illnesses refutes the alleged danger supposedly posed by the single “SARS-CoV-2 virus.” The naivety with which it’s claimed that a single respiratory virus could escape from a lab and threaten the entire world is hard for me to imagine. This same “science,” for example, claims that 180 to 600 different “viruses” cause illness in the common flu, and that the composition of this virus swarm varies slightly each year. Therefore, you’re supposed to buy a new product from the pharmaceutical industry every year because you can never become immune to the flu. You can only take such claims with humor.

So much for the statements of conventional medicine, which constantly contradicts itself with its own claims. The narratives are merely adapted to the currently needed sales strategy and have nothing to do with reality. Only a bird’s-eye view reveals the absurdity of it all. The propaganda narratives are constantly changing and contradicting each other. This naturally includes the fearmongering regarding GoF, which serves the purpose of selling pseudo-vaccines. Before 2020, no one was afraid of it, and reality, unlike the propaganda narratives, hasn’t changed since then. The very sensible, age-old question, already known from ancient times, “Who benefits?”, almost completely clarifies the purpose of this propaganda.

Perhaps it’s time to dig a little deeper to understand that the existence of “viruses” in general hasn’t even been proven? That would save us a lot of time and avoid both the hair-splitting and the blind speculations that go in all directions. If the basis of a hypothesis is a lie, then all the resulting conclusions and assumptions are completely meaningless. The “NO VIRUS” narrative isn’t rocket science, and perhaps it’s worth dedicating some time to this issue before wasting time elsewhere?

Allen, May 1, 2024 :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/if-the-good-guys-cant-resolve-their/comment/55302901

Allen

A further but related result of focusing on the “lab-leak” conjecture is that it shores up the “deadly novel virus suddenly appeared” narrative, which provides the rationale for the biosecurity complex to siphon trillions from taxpayers through the aptly named “pandemic preparedness” industry.

Another consequence of accepting the lab-leak supposition is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.

But perhaps the biggest problem with accepting and promoting the lab-leak theory is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a “pandemic” caused by a “unique viral pathogen” in the spring of 2020. In so doing, the theory hides the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.

Not only does the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the likelihood that this was a mass murder spree set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also serves as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation” that benefited the wealthy while steamrolling working people’s lives.

Linked :

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/lab-leak-an-elaborate-misdirection/

RevealedEye, November 8, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@revealedeye/note/c-174973711?

RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Some of you think you’re listening to “science,” when you’re actually listening to paid promotional ads by trillion dollar industries that make up their own science... and the majority of that science benefits them, not you.

Rosemary Hargraves, November 8, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@equinox25/note/c-175045995

Rosemary Hargraves

“97% of scientists agree with whomever is funding them.”

Afterword :

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

“You cannot create a tool to detect something without a sample of the thing to be detected.” :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 2, 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do/comment/48663913

I also have not delved into the serology, the purported detection of circulating antibodies. However, unlike PCR-based methods, which didn’t exist when I was doing my PhD, I did develop & use enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISAs). The basic principle is to use the fact that antibodies can be used as components or tools in detection methods for almost anything.

I have to be exquisitely clear that I’m referring to deliberately generated antibodies as tools at this point. I am not talking about the antibodies that you & I might have made in response to some foreign substance, living or dead, that has been somehow introduced into our bodies.

As a second concept, claimed infections by the alleged virus could be supported by either of two methods.

1. Detection in blood of the virus or a viral protein such as spike.

2. Detection in blood of circulating antibodies to spike.

Completely different concepts.

To do 1, using ELISAs or a fundamentally similar approach to detect something, first you need the something that you wish to develop a method to detect.

That’s very important. You cannot create a tool to detect something without a sample of the thing to be detected.

So when we’re told, “We have detected viral infection because we’ve measured spike protein in blood samples”, ask where they got the original spike from in order to develop the test method. Obviously, they never have had it. However, they could make part of it, using the genetic sequence. But if the origins of that genetic sequence are shrouded, everything that follows from it is likewise mysterious. To measure spike in a sample, you need deliberately created antibodies to spike, which you can accomplish by injecting, say, a donkey, with your polypeptide which it is claimed is part of authentic spike. A couple of weeks later, you draw blood from the donkey and create serum by allowing it to clot & drawing up the clear serum, which contains any antibodies. Now you stick the antibodies to a plate, add a biological sample such as plasma from a human, and if there’s spike in it, that spike sticks to the donkey anti-spike antibody on the plate. You can detect that spike by using a second anti-spike antibody, classically from a different species, such as a sheep (that had also been injected with spike & serum collected). That second antibody would have had a colour-creating enzyme chemically bound to it, so that when you add your colourless starting material, colour develops in your plate only if your second antibody finds the spike bound to the first antibody, the latter itself previously stuck to the plate. So that’s one way to develop a test for eg spike protein. Do note though that we’ve only got liars word for it that what they inoculated the donkey with really was a piece of spike, itself synthesised using the dubious genetic sequence. I’ve no way to know what it is that they’re really detecting in this test. In order to qualify the test, it’s necessary to show what it doesn’t respond to & this “cross reactivity testing” has to be very thorough. If it’s not done well enough, the test will be positive, but it might be because something other than spike, circulating in your blood, stuck to the original donkey antibody. You can I think see how complicated this all is and how readily it could be deliberately subverted. Does anybody think it would NOT have been subverted in order to yield the kinds of results the perpetrators wanted to see?Note that commercial reagents could then be sold to hundreds of labs around the world. Scientists using it who are not involved in the fraud use it at face value to knock out thousands of scientific papers. The thicket of lies accumulates rapidly.

The second use is to develop methods purporting to detect antibodies to the virus, in this case viral spike protein.

Again, when we’re told “We have detected (naturally created, in your body) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein”, a very good question is “How did you develop a test for antibodies which you say are directed to this viral protein?”

Just as with detecting spike protein itself, you need authentic spike or a part of it in order to detect circulating antibodies to spike. The purported spike this time is first stuck to the plate. Then the serum sample from a human you think might have been “infected by the virus” is added. If there are anti-spike antibodies in the sample, they’ll adhere to the spike you stuck to the plate. You then wash the plate and detect human antibodies by using a second reagent, something like enzyme labelled sheep anti-human serum (generated by inoculating sheep with any human antibody, bleeding the sheep, then labelling their antibodies).

But the claim that you’ve detected circulating antibodies in human blood samples turns exquisitely on how well you set up the method & generated the tools you’ve used. If the so-called partial viral spike protein actually contains domains to something that humans routinely encounter and might raise antibodies to, well, your “test for antibodies to spike protein” is completely subverted. Again, I ask the rhetorical question about whether there’s any chance that the liars working for the perpetrators did what they claimed is worth asking.

Personally, I do not trust the claimed methods for detecting ANY of the purported viral proteins OR claimed methods for detecting antibodies to the purported virus or viral proteins in human samples.

I think it’s naive in the extreme to read any of those papers, thinking they are measuring what is claimed to be being measured.

Now, I might have wrongly & harshly misjudged the scientists who honestly & diligently worked very carefully to develop the methods to detect various alleged viral proteins and antibodies to same.

I hope they’ll contact me, hotly to explain how there’s no doubt whatsoever that what’s being detected using those commercial kits is anything but what they say, and here are the dozens of control experiments, making that unequivocally clear, at which point I’ll prostrate myself in a grovelling apology.

Or, tumbleweed. You decide.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

