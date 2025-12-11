Fraud Prevention Hotline

Suavek
2d

Good morning, friends,

Perhaps this will be of interest? Since yesterday, I've noticed a new type of propaganda attempting to confuse readers of articles. It employs a psychological trick that is somewhat reminiscent of the trick known as "double bind", but is quite different. The only similarity is that if you take the commentator seriously, you have already wasted your time and achieved nothing. The trick looks like this:

One part of the comment agrees with the article's statements, while the other part confirms the propaganda's lies. The two halves of the comment contradict each other diametrically, easily leading to confusion for the reader. You can't tell whether you're dealing with a chatbot or a confused human.

I'm sorry that in such cases, I see no better solution than to cut off communication. A meaningful discussion, reminiscent of the proverbial "fighting windmills," is neither sensible nor possible because it cannot be productive. If two different people exhibit the same rare type of "confusion" within two days, then they are not confused themselves, but rather deliberately trying to spread the confusion.

For example: On the one hand, someone writes that SARS-CoV-2 doesn't exist, or that "viruses" in general don't exist, and on the other hand, they say that someone suffered from an "extraordinary illness" in 2020 and ask me to comment. No details are given about the alleged strange symptoms, nor is any evidence provided. The fact that every year a certain number of people naturally experience more severe flu symptoms than ever before (for example, due to the accumulated damage to the immune system from vaccinations, or for other reasons) can only seem "strange" to a VERY confused person. But such people are unlikely to find this heavily censored substack here.

If you're dealing with similar, deliberate attempts to sow confusion on your own substack, I advise you not to waste your time on them. I made this mistake yesterday and wasted several hours. Today, someone tried the same trick again under a different name. It's either an AI chatbot or a paid troll. Please be warned about pointless time-wasting.

Best wishes,

Suavek

PS.

I consider the claim that deleting nonsense is wrong to be absurd for the following reason:

If you allow, for example, hundreds of people to read the meaningless and confusing comments of a chatbot, then your substack subscribers waste so many hours of reading time that they could potentially lose an entire year of their lives. That's time they could otherwise have used productively.

18h

"The symptoms of alleged “COVID-19” are: fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath. Four very common respiratory symptoms."

If the world hadn't been told that there was a scary scary "new" "novel" "virus" called "COVID-19", no one would have known! We would have gone about our lives as people have always done, and those who were sick would have said the same thing I've heard my entire life, "I have a cold" or "I have the flu" or "man, something nasty is sure going around this winter!" It is shocking to me that there are still so many people who can't put the puzzle pieces together on this biggest scam (and crime) in world history.

